Home Prices in the Largest Countries of Europe Range from Splendid Housing Bubbles to a Market that Dropped back to 2010

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of existing homes of all types (“dwellings”) in the 16 largest countries in the European Union (EU) or in the European Economic Area (EEA) by GDP have varied substantially. Some of these countries have splendid housing bubbles. While prices of a few of them have deflated some, in others, prices continue to explode.
Some countries had the most splendid housing bubbles 15 or more years ago, which then imploded with dramatic effects, only to reignite again.
In one (Finland), home prices have fallen back where they’d been in 2010. In another (Italy), prices are still well below 2010 though they’re surging now. And in another (Spain), prices just now rose above the prior bubble peak 18 years ago, whose dramatic implosion had shaking the country.
So a wild ride across the spectrum, with the most recent iteration reported by Eurostat through Q2 on Friday. The data goes back to 2005 for some countries, and less far for other countries.
Biggest price declines from the peak, and year of peak:
- Finland: -13.2% from Q2 2022, back to 2010 levels.
- Italy: -12.2% from Q2 2011, still, despite a 5-year price surge
- Germany: -10.5% from Q2 2022
- Sweden: -6.9% from Q2 2022
- Austria: -5.6% from Q3 2022
- France: -6.8% from Q3 2022
Biggest price gains since 2010:
- Czech Republic: +152%
- Portugal: +151%
- Austria: +123%
- Norway: +114%
- Poland: +109%
- Sweden: +103%
- Netherlands: +89%
- Sweden: +89%
- Germany: +84%
- Ireland: +79%.
Biggest year-over-year gains:
- Portugal: +18.3%
- Spain: +12.9%
- Netherlands: +9.7%
- Czeck Republic: +9.5%
- Ireland: +8.8%
- Denmark: +7.3%
- Romania: +6.4%
Biggest quarter-over-quarter gains:
- Portugal: +5.1%
- Spain: +4.2%
- Czeck Republic: +2.5%
- Italy: +2.4%.
The home price indices for the 16 largest countries in the EU or EEA:
The little tables show either three or four columns, from left to right: % change since 2010; quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) % change; year-over-year (YoY) % change; and % decline from the peak, if applicable.
|Germany, Prices of Existing Homes
|since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|84%
|1.2%
|3.1%
|-10.5%
The index is where it had been in 2021.
|France, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|29%
|-0.2%
|0.3%
|-6.8%
Where prices had been in 2021.
|Italy, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|-10%
|2%
|4.6%
|-12.2%
The recovery started during the pandemic. Eurostat’s data for Italy only goes back to 2010.
|Spain, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|24%
|4.2%
|12.9%
For the first time above the peak 18 years ago.
|Netherlands, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|89%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|Poland, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|109%
|0.8%
|4.0%
The Eurostat data for Poland begins in 2010.
|Belgium, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|59%
|0.2%
|3.8%
|Sweden, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|89%
|0.4%
|1.7%
|-6.9%
Also back to 2021.
|Ireland, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|80%
|1.4%
|8.8%
|Norway, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|115%
|1.4%
|4.8%
|Austria, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|123%
|1.7%
|1.7%
|-5.6%
The index is also back where it had first been been in Q1 2022.
|Denmark, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|69%
|1.7%
|7.3%
|Romania, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|26%
|0.7%
|6.4%
|Czech Republic, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|152%
|2.5%
|9.5%
|Finland, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|1%
|1.7%
|-1.6%
|-13.2%
The index is back to where it had first been in 2010, essentially not having gone anywhere in 15 years.
|Portugal, Prices of Existing Homes
|Since 2010
|QoQ
|YoY
|151%
|5.1%
|18.3%
In Italy, location matters even more than it typically does in the US. In areas like Tuscany, Florence and the prime countryside around it, prices never appeared to even fall. And now they appear to be well into the ATH category. Similar for places with high name recognition like Milan, Amalfi, etc. It’s always difficult to tell, given no clean Zillow/Redfin, etc., but you can get a pretty good idea from their sites and broker sites showing listings that have sold.
Other areas, “off the run” to use a fixed income term, are way down, and some areas with withering populations literally worthless (the 1EUR deals are not “deals”).
Obviously, differences in local housing markets are rule in all country-wide indices, including in the US.
Wonder if all or any of these countries have 30 yrs fixed, would any of the charts look more favorbly to current decline?
Varies dramatically from country to country. Generally, there is a great variety of mortgages, few of which are the US standard 30-year mortgage with a rate that remains fixed for 30 years and without pre-payment penalty. The most common mortgages have either shorter terms such as 10 or 20 years, and some of those have rates that are adjustable at some point in the future. Variable rate mortgages are common.
