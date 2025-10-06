Home Prices in the Largest Countries of Europe Range from Splendid Housing Bubbles to a Market that Dropped back to 2010

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Portugal.

Prices of existing homes of all types (“dwellings”) in the 16 largest countries in the European Union (EU) or in the European Economic Area (EEA) by GDP have varied substantially. Some of these countries have splendid housing bubbles. While prices of a few of them have deflated some, in others, prices continue to explode.

Some countries had the most splendid housing bubbles 15 or more years ago, which then imploded with dramatic effects, only to reignite again.

In one (Finland), home prices have fallen back where they’d been in 2010. In another (Italy), prices are still well below 2010 though they’re surging now. And in another (Spain), prices just now rose above the prior bubble peak 18 years ago, whose dramatic implosion had shaking the country.

So a wild ride across the spectrum, with the most recent iteration reported by Eurostat through Q2 on Friday. The data goes back to 2005 for some countries, and less far for other countries.

Biggest price declines from the peak, and year of peak:

Finland: -13.2% from Q2 2022, back to 2010 levels. Italy: -12.2% from Q2 2011, still, despite a 5-year price surge Germany: -10.5% from Q2 2022 Sweden: -6.9% from Q2 2022 Austria: -5.6% from Q3 2022 France: -6.8% from Q3 2022

Biggest price gains since 2010:

Czech Republic: +152% Portugal: +151% Austria: +123% Norway: +114% Poland: +109% Sweden: +103% Netherlands: +89% Sweden: +89% Germany: +84% Ireland: +79%.

Biggest year-over-year gains:

Portugal: +18.3% Spain: +12.9% Netherlands: +9.7% Czeck Republic: +9.5% Ireland: +8.8% Denmark: +7.3% Romania: +6.4%

Biggest quarter-over-quarter gains:

Portugal: +5.1% Spain: +4.2% Czeck Republic: +2.5% Italy: +2.4%.

The home price indices for the 16 largest countries in the EU or EEA:

The little tables show either three or four columns, from left to right: % change since 2010; quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) % change; year-over-year (YoY) % change; and % decline from the peak, if applicable.

Germany, Prices of Existing Homes since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 84% 1.2% 3.1% -10.5%

The index is where it had been in 2021.

France, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 29% -0.2% 0.3% -6.8%

Where prices had been in 2021.



Italy, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak -10% 2% 4.6% -12.2%

The recovery started during the pandemic. Eurostat’s data for Italy only goes back to 2010.



Spain, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 24% 4.2% 12.9%

For the first time above the peak 18 years ago.



Netherlands, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 89% 1.8% 9.7%

Poland, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 109% 0.8% 4.0%

The Eurostat data for Poland begins in 2010.



Belgium, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 59% 0.2% 3.8%

Sweden, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 89% 0.4% 1.7% -6.9%

Also back to 2021.



Ireland, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 80% 1.4% 8.8%

Norway, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 115% 1.4% 4.8%

Austria, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 123% 1.7% 1.7% -5.6%

The index is also back where it had first been been in Q1 2022.

Denmark, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 69% 1.7% 7.3%

Romania, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 26% 0.7% 6.4%

Czech Republic, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 152% 2.5% 9.5%

Finland, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY From peak 1% 1.7% -1.6% -13.2%

The index is back to where it had first been in 2010, essentially not having gone anywhere in 15 years.



Portugal, Prices of Existing Homes Since 2010 QoQ YoY 151% 5.1% 18.3%

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:

WOLF STREET FEATURE: Daily Market Insights by Chris Vermeulen, Chief Investment Officer, TheTechnicalTraders.com.