The 14 Bigger Cities with the Biggest Price Declines of Single-Family Homes (-10% to -24%) through August

Oakland, Austin, New Orleans, Cape Coral, San Francisco, Birmingham, Washington DC, Fort Myers, Denver, Portland, Phoenix, Sarasota, Naples, Hayward.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In 14 bigger cities, prices of mid-tier single-family homes have dropped by 10% or more from their peaks through August, seasonally adjusted. In two of them, prices have dropped by 24%.
- Oakland, CA: -24%
- Austin, TX: -24%
- Cape Coral, FL: -19%
- New Orleans, LA: -18%
- San Francisco, CA: -16%
- Birmingham, AL: -15%
- Fort Myers, FL: -13%
- Washington, DC: -12%
- Sarasota, FL: -11%
- Denver, CO: -10%
- Portland, OR: -10%
- Phoenix, AZ: -10%
- Naples, FL: -10%
- Hayward, CA: -10%
There are many other bigger cities where single-family home prices have declined but haven’t made the 10% cutoff, such as Los Angeles and San Diego (both -4% from the 2024 peak), San Antonio (-8%), Dallas (-6%), Fort Worth (-9%), San Jose (-5%), Atlanta (-5%), Memphis (-7%), Tampa (-6%), Seattle (-7%)…. Each monthly decline gets them closer to the double-digit zone.
In some other cities, prices of single-family homes have continued to rise or have flattened out.
Condo prices have been on the forefront, skidding faster in more cities than prices of single-family homes: Condo Prices Dropped by 12%-27% in these 25 Bigger Cities through August.
Entire pandemic price spike got wiped out in 4 of 14 cities. But in these four cities, the 2020-2022 price spike, though substantial, was much smaller than the price explosions in other cities. See charts below.
- San Francisco
- Oakland
- Washington, DC
- New Orleans.
Month-over-month, seasonally adjusted, single-family home prices declined in 13 of the 14 cities in August (exceptions: New Orleans, no change; Birmingham, +0.3%), topped off by:
- Oakland, CA: -1.3%
- Fort Myers, FL: -1.2%
- Sarasota, FL: -1.2%
- Naples, FL: -1.1%
- Cape Coral: -1.1%
- Hayward, CA: -1.1%
Year-over-year, prices declined in all 14 cities in August, topped off by:
- Fort Myers: -10.3%
- Oakland: -10.2%
- Cape Coral: -9.9%
- Sarasota: -8.9%
- Naples: -7.6%
- Hayward: -7.1%
- Austin: -6.8%
Methodology and data: These prices are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of single-family mid-tier homes in “cities” (not in Metropolitan Statistical Areas, which are much larger). All data here are from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.
The 14 Cities with the biggest price declines:
The metrics in each table from left to right: price decline from the peak, month-over-month change (MoM), year-over-year change (YoY), and the remaining increase since January 2000 (since 2002 for Birmingham).
|Oakland, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-24%
|-1.3%
|-10.2%
|280%
Another massive 1.3% month-to-month drop in prices of these mid-tier single-family homes, after -1.5% in July, -1.6% in June, -1.4% in May!
Back to May 2018, having wiped out the entire 24% price explosion in 2020-2022, plus some.
In the decade between mid-2012 and the peak in May 2022, prices had exploded by 236%, which was nuts.
|Austin, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-24%
|-0.5%
|-6.8%
|167%
Retracing more than half of the 63% price explosion in 2020-2022, with prices back where they’d first been in May 2021.
|Cape Coral, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-19%
|-1.1%
|-9.9%
|217%
Despite the big drop, prices are only back to late 2021, having backed out only the last nine months of the 76% price explosion from mid-2020 to mid-2022.
These kinds of housing charts are just incomprehensible, other than as a work of human mania driven by FOMO and free money.
|New Orleans, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2007
|-18%
|0.0%
|-2.9%
|108%
Back to September 2020, having undone nearly the entire price spike of 23% between mid-2020 and mid-2022.
|San Francisco, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.1%
|-1.2%
|233%
Back to where prices had first been in April 2018. The entire 2020-2022 price spike of 13%-plus-some has been reversed.
Prices had exploded in the six years through mid-2018, doubling from $700,000 in late 2012 to $1.40 million for a single-family mid-tier home. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were at $1.44 million. Over the following two years, prices spiked by “only” 14%. So the 16% price decline wiped out those gains, plus some.
|Birmingham, AL, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2002
|-15%
|0.3%
|-3.7%
|32%
From mid-2020 to mid-2022, prices spiked by 53%. Only a little more than one-third of that increase has now been backed out.
|Fort Myers, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-1.2%
|-10.3%
|191%
Lowest since February 2022. Prices had exploded by 62% in two years to mid-2022. Only the last five months of that explosion have been backed out so far.
|Washington D.C., Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.5%
|-4.4%
|272%
Lowest since May 2020, having undone the entire 13% price spike from mid-2020 to mid-2022.
|Sarasota, FL, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-11%
|-1.2%
|-8.9%
|230%
|Phoenix, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.4%
|-4.5%
|249%
Back to January 2022, having barely made a dent in the effects of the 60% two-year price explosion to mid-2022.
|Portland, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.1%
|-1.1%
|222%
Lowest since May 2021.
|Denver, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-0.3%
|-4.5%
|212%
Back to November 2021.
|Naples, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Apr 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-1.1%
|-7.6%
|249.6%
Just the very tippy-top of the insane 76% two-year price explosion has been shaved off.
|Hayward, CA, City, Single-Family Home Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-10%
|-1.1%
|-7%
|276%
Prices in this East Bay city had exploded by 35% in two years to mid-2022, and by nearly 300% in the 10 years from 2012 to 2022.
It’s quite interesting to see Oakland and SF going back to 2016/2017 level…you talk to people from just a year or two ago, they would bet asteroid would hit us first before thinking about there’s possibility it can retrace back to pricing almost a decade ago. Looks like it’s not done yet, will be interesting to see what this will look like in the next couple of years.
Wonder if the people in NorCal learned their lesson yet? That level of hubris thinking is still rampant in SoCal, guess we’re behind compare to NorCal. Chino Hills or Irvine back to 2016/2017 pricing? Never….
I think people tend to forget that there were large demographics shifts that affected the rise and current fall of prices in some of these cities. AFAIK, SF had a net outflow of people during the pandemic, so it will see a larger decline as compared to a city in the IE, which most likely saw a large influx of people moving in due to cheaper COL.
CA Inland Empire ( RiverSide County for example ) would fall hard. It’s a matter of time. The income there does not support absolutely support the monthly mortgage outlay. One can think about paying top dollars for SFO as SFO being a pretty interesting and big city but I can’t think about anyone paying lots of money in IE which is in the middle of nowhere in the desert.
During last bubble, IE fell hard, I guess this time it’d fall harder.
I am in IE and there has been a ton of new housing put up here. Mostly in Hemet/winchester/san Jacinto/french valley/coachella/beaumont. lowest Price of new 3/2 1500 lennar home is now under $400.000 with incentives. IE will be hit hard, too many ghost homes out here. Also Riverside county has large nos of foreclosures in pipeline.
* IE = Inland Empire = area around the cities of Riverside and San Bernardino, in Southern California
Yeah IE has always been the canary in the coalmine, at least it did last time and shouldn’t be different this time.
Also, it already irks me when I see crapshack asking for a million in decent part of OC or LA, small tiny house, not renovated…etc. However, when I see that crap in Norco or Chino, I can’t help but mutter GTFO…well unless you want overpay in Chino and enjoy that year around cow dung smell…
Chinese would but a perfectly built mansion in Hillsborough and level it.
They would then build another mansion to Their liking.
Lots of foreign millionaires in the Bay Area.
That’s good. I hope they take over the city government. They’re pragmatic enough to clean up that city. I was fortunate to visit that city several time in the 1980’s and early 1990’s. It was a fun place. Yeah, had some weirdo’s, but was magical to me as an carefree young guy.
When I moved to California 2001, I went to SF and saw all these bums on Market St. Lots of bums and derelicts. I knew it changed and never cared for it afterwards. I visited it over the years and very depressing.
Would I buy something there if prices tanked like during the Financial Crisis of 2008? Sure would, but I’d be looking to support some conservative Asian guy for Mayor.
Thing is Oakland and SF had their covid level boom about 10 years early too.
In addition to larger macro trends, there are some other factors that might be specific to Oakland.
1. Oakland is struggling with crime, huge deficits, declining or absent basic services brought on by years of bad leadership and bad policies of ultra progressive politics.
2. In terms of buying property to rent out the laws have become extremely anti-landlord / pro tenant.
3. Lastly, a lot of new supply had just come online in downtown during COVID.
How do you explain Austin, Texas which has fallen just as hard?
(Paraphrasing Tim O’Toole) Texas is struggling from something similar to Oakland but in the other direction.
1. Texas is struggling with years of bad leadership and bad policies of ultra regressive politics.
2. Too many people rushed into Texas after seeing the price tag of the houses without understanding what the place is all about. Lot of people are wondering how to make an exit.
3. Lastly, a lot of new supply had just come online during COVID.
LOL.
I am not familiar w Austin but maybe someone else can?
Tim O’Toole,
Plus losing the A’s as well to sin city.
@Wolf Am I right to assume that this data represents nominal prices (not adjusted for inflation)?
Thank you.
Just like other asset prices, such as the S&P 500 index.
Why don’t you ask that question when someone posts an S&P 500 figure or chart???
Duh
Thank you.
Right. So the price decrease is even worse than I thought. Take Austin, for example. The peak of 700k was in August 2022. Using BLS’ CPI calculator, that’s about 766k in today’s money, so the inflation adjusted decrease was over 30%. Wow.
Your reply is Exhibit A of why adjusting asset price-movements over short periods to inflation with cherry-picked dates is a goofball exercise.
So why aren’t the banks failing yet?
1. Because they’re not on the hook. The taxpayer guarantees the majority of residential mortgages via Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae, FHA, VA…. That’s one of the biggest changes coming out of the financial crisis. Did you miss it?
2. So far, people are still making their mortgage payments, and default rates remain low.
3. Only 12 states are nonrecourse where borrowers can walk away from a purchase mortgage. The other states are full recourse, and if you default on the mortgage and try to walk away, the lender can get a deficiency judgment and hound you by going after your assets and garnish your wages. Not recommended. Better to stay in the home, keep making the mortgage payments, go on with your life, and quit looking on Zillow every day.
Melody Wright has spoken at length about extend and pretend strategies being used in residential mortgage, through her role as a “back office” mortgage processor. It turns out there are many people (hundreds of thousands to millions) who are *not* making their mortgage payments, and servicers have been monetarily incentivized to “defer” those loans once they hit 90+ days delinquent, through a variety of strategies. Once Oct 1 arrives, many of those programs will not be able to get away with the soft fraud anymore. We should see a huge wave of defaults begin very soon after Jan 1, 2026. It will be a *very* rough year for housing.
Nah, it’s called forbearance. It’s a classic tool to try to work out a loan so that the lender doesn’t have to take possession of the collateral. There were massive forbearance programs during Covid, but most have expired. Every natural disaster (wildfires, hurricanes, etc.) brings with it a new wave of forbearance. The FHA, which insures subprime low-down-payment mortgages (about 8 million mortgages, which hasn’t changed much over the years) always has a high default rate. But it also charges high fees. That stuff is just routine. And yes, the mortgage servicer (the bank) gets a fee for everything, from processing the monthly payments (such as 0.25% from each payment) to dealing with defaults for which the fees are higher. You’re citing a bunch of clickbait.
The biggest drops seem to be in cities with the biggest run-ups. Too bad Birmingham, AL, (a mid-tier single-family home for $130,000) is such a crappy place to live. ” Its violent crime rate – which includes instances of murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault – was 1,682 per 100,000 residents. Its property crime rate – which includes burglary, larceny, and vehicle theft – was notably higher at 4,173 per 100,000 residents.” -Wikipedia. So you have a 1 in 59 chance of being subject to a violent crime, and a 1 in 24 chance of being subject to property crime. No thanks.
I am confused. If the crime rate is so high there, why hasn’t Our Great Leader sent in the military to patrol it?
Might want to check the murder rates on the FBI site.
With a little help, he may be able to get our troops to Birmingham a little sooner.
The FBI will soon purge crime rate statistics from the site, thus proving that there is no more crime.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Yah, but taxes are low! Lol
@thurd2 crime in almost every city is concentrated in a few “bad areas”. When I was living in Sf in the early 90’s OVER 50% of the murders in the entire city one year happened either in the Alice Griffith aka “Double Rock”Housing project in Hunters Point or within two blocks of the project (that was full of gang members). I have a friend that lives in Birmingham, AL near the Inverness Country Club in an area with close to zero crime (but other places in town you don’t want to go to at night). When I drove to visit a friend at his parents nice house on the lake in Milwaukee when I was in Chicago for business years ago I drove through a schetchy area and his Mom got mad at him for letting me take the Google maps directions through the tough part of town.
I’ll echo this Chicago is bad, but pockety bad. Milwaukee is just bad all around, but the suburbs are totally safe.
Let’s send in the National Guard and clean things up. Is it possible that that’s the real answer for the housing shortage?
Let’s go Oakland! Lol
Maybe I’ll actually be able to afford a house to call my own finally. With rates starting to come down and prices continuing downward the market is finally looking approachable. Thank you Wolf.
Wolf, do you need a subscription to access this data? Personally interested in Jacksonville and Orlando. Thanks!
No, but you need to download it in spreadsheet format.
San Jose never drops surprisingly
RTGDFA.
Paragraph after the first list:
“There are many other bigger cities where single-family home prices have declined but haven’t made the 10% cutoff, such as Los Angeles and San Diego (both -4% from the 2024 peak), San Antonio (-8%), Dallas (-6%), Fort Worth (-9%), San Jose (-5%), Atlanta (-5%), Memphis (-7%), Tampa (-6%), Seattle (-7%)…. Each monthly decline gets them closer to the double-digit zone.“
Jeez, give him a break – – you didn’t bold it in the article for him so that it would stand out for him when he was skimming all that boring text …
Back in 2011, my parents and I visited a condo at Union City for sale. It was 1100 sq ft, with 2 bathrooms 2 bedroom. Asking price: 275K.
I was only a college student with ZERO experience about real estates. We didn’t know we have to bid for an offer in 2011.
If I was more mature, my parents would have retired in Bay Area.
Wolf, how likely would the prices of condo in union city falls back to 300k – 400k ?
Did you get any raises since 2011? If you’re working in the Bay Area, and you’re doing your job well, you should have. Maybe your pay doubled?
Back in 2011, my parents and I visited an opened condo at Union City. It was 1100 sq ft, with 2 bathrooms 2 bedroom. Asking price: 275K.
I was only a college student with ZERO experience about real estates. We didn’t know we have to bid for an offer in 2011. Our agent didn’t explain the details for us.
If I was more mature and know the bidding rules, my parents would have retired in Bay Area.
So Wolf, how likely would the prices of condo in union city falls back to 300k – 400k ?
A lot of people paid 2032 prices in those magical few free money months of 2022. Not a big deal if you stay put, painful if you need to sell at 2025- prices now.
Nice way to look at it. But I’m sure they’ll be thinking – “I won’t lose anything if I break even in 10 years”.
Many RE buyers lack a simple understanding of time value and opportunity cost.
Btw, really surprise to not see Boise, ID on the list at all, let alone top 10. With the huge run up and their local income, one would think they would fall quite hard and fast, but guess not…weird…
I’ve been following the Boise market for a few years as my husband and I have weighed renting vs. buying. Renting continues to win out. I hope Boise makes the single family list, eventually. Houses are taking longer to sell with more being removed and relisted, but still anything ‘nice’ between about $550-$700K (especially in Boise ‘proper’ and not outskirts) usually goes pending relatively quickly. Our rent for a 3 bedroom (1900 sq ft) townhouse is $2500. A neighboring unit just sold for $653,500 – so a mortgage payment with insurance and taxes may easily be $4500? Plus an HOA fee. It’s not difficult to stick with renting in that case. I was encouraged to see Boise on Wolf’s condo list at -14% though!
Boise SFH from peak: -7% … in that second paragraph, I only listed a sample of cities that didn’t yet qualify. There are many more, maybe 100 of my bigger-city list, including Boise.
Boise condos made it on my -12% to -27% condo list:
Condo Prices Dropped by 12%-27% in these 25 Bigger Cities through August
So I’m curious when do y’all think the media narrative changes to the point realtors have to stop saying rates are dropping, by now before prices sky rocket next spring?
I have realtor friend who’s had a rough year, she works in the $1M+ market and was saying she thought a new expensive car would make her look more successful to clients and thus lead to more clients/more selling – on the rate cut news she bought a new $75-$125k SUV per Google (I don’t know the exact trim package) to be prepared for spring selling season because the market is gonna take off supposedly….
I feel like next summer, when mortgage rates are the same despite numerous rate cuts – the new slogan “buy now, before the recession (only thing likely to bring down the 10/30yr) drops rates” won’t have quite the same appeal.
Not saying a recession is coming, but I am saying it’s the only way realtors are likely to get the sub 5.5% mortgages they keep talking about.
hahahahahaha
least financially irresponsible american
There was the economic peak of America. You caught it!
Haha that’s hilarious…sounds like someone that will eventually go on Ramit’s show to explain why her monthly expense is at 80%+ on the CSP.
At least if she ever need to drive to a food bank she will probably have the nicest car in line…
I thought it was hype, but maybe they’re true believers. Housing prices to the moon. Haha.
Unless the majority of Americans are willing to return to a feudal system, prices still need to come down substantially so that wage earners can afford to purchase a home.