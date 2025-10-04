Jobs Report to Get Hit by 100,000 Federal Government “Deferred Resignations” on top of the Jobs Already Shed. But ICE Is Hiring

Likely bringing federal job losses to 200,000+ since January. Excluding federal & state, nonfarm payrolls haven’t been all that bad.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
About 100,000 civilian employees of the federal government, of the 154,000 who took the voluntary “deferred resignation” deal in the spring under the Trump administration’s “Fork in the Road” buyout program, came off the government payrolls on September 30, the end of the fiscal year.
As part of their deal, they no longer worked for the government as of their resignation date, but would remain on the payroll and collect full pay and benefits through September 30.
These voluntary departures were in addition to waves of layoffs, sackings, and early retirements across agencies.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has already accounted for a net reduction of 97,000 federal jobs from January through August (separations of all kinds minus new hires), as per the most recently released jobs report in early September.
But those 100,000 people under the “Fork in the Road” program were not included in the decline of 97,000 federal government jobs because they were still on the government payroll through September 30.
The reference period in the BLS establishment survey is the pay period that includes the 12th of the month. So the August nonfarm payrolls report, released in early September, which showed 15,000 job losses at the federal government that month, was for the payroll that included August 12. The government pays every two weeks. The pay period that included August 12 ended August 23.
The missed nonfarm jobs report on Friday, October 3, would not yet have captured those 100,000 whose last day on the payroll was September 30 because the reference period of the government payroll that included September 12 ended September 20.
But the next nonfarm payrolls report, to be released on November 7, Congress willing, would include those 100,000.
Every month since January, the federal government has had a net decline in employment. It’s reasonable to assume that in September it also had a net decline in employment.
The 100,000 “Fork in the Road” people would come on top of the net decline in September plus whatever net decline in October. So the total net decline of those two months could be 110,000 or more, sketched into this chart with a blue line.
The total decline since January would then be over 200,000 jobs – and that makes a big dent in the growth of overall nonfarm payrolls.
State governments have also been shedding jobs for months. Federal and state governments combined shed 28,000 jobs in August.
But employers excluding federal and state governments created 50,000 jobs in August. And the three-month average was 48,000 jobs. That wasn’t exactly hot, but it wasn’t that bad either.
The share of federal government jobs, with the assumptions above, would plunge to 1.76% of total nonfarm payrolls, by far the lowest share in the data going back to 1939.
But ICE is hiring…
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been on an aggressive push to hire people for all kinds of roles, such as “deportation officers.” To open the jobs to a broader field of candidates, including retired law enforcement officers, ICE removed the age limit. To make the jobs more appealing, it threw in signing bonuses and other benefits.
In a press release on September 16, ICE said that it had already received over 150,000 applications and had already extended over 18,000 tentative job offers. And the hiring splurge continues.
But it won’t be anywhere near the number of people that the rest of the government has shed.
And the federal government moves slowly in onboarding new people – it takes from several weeks to months between job offer and being on the payroll – so it may be a while before these folks show up in the nonfarm payrolls data by the BLS.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
I know at my state employees tend to be older than average work force age. I wonder how many they took deferred resignation then just took that right into retirement. If something like that happened to me as a state worker I would go right into retirement and pension but be happy to get deferred to get added service credit.
In terms of nonfarm payrolls of government jobs, it doesn’t matter if an employee retires, goes into early retirement, uses the Fork in the Road program, gets laid off, or gets sacked. In terms of nonfarm payrolls, it’s all the same: -1 job.
There were separate waves of early retirements (VERA) and regular retirements. If approved for VERA, workers got full retirement benefits and health insurance, and they could combine doth. But like I said, it doesn’t matter for nonfarm payrolls. It’s -1 job.
I was just thinking in terms of how many of those would even try to reenter the market. Plenty of people I work with at the state have 20+ years so solid pension plus 100% medical so they are in reality working for a fraction of their salary. And it isn’t because they love their job, but often just not doing the math. But as you said, not a significant amount in the big picture anyway. Will be interesting what happens if Dems win in four years or 8 or whenever things enivitability flip again.
This is good news for interest rates. Feds hand will be forced as unemployment continues to tick up.
It won’t have any impact because the Fed knows exactly what this is, and Powell will mention it, and will talk about private sector employment.
This answered the exact question I had, as I wondered whether this timing artifact for an upcoming latent “bulk report” of all the previously deferred resignations might be disingenuously cited as another “excuse” for more rate cuts amidst an ongoing inflationary environment. It seems like the right thing to do that the Fed should clearly note this issue and look beyond it, rather than allow it to be lost in a single reported labor metric that’s temporarily distorted and left unexplained.
Rusty I agree.
Cut federal employees, raise unemployment, pushes Fed to cut….
win win for DJT. More asset appreciation, higher stock prices. (close year at all time highs)
DOGE 2.0. Many jobs will be eliminated.
J J Pettigrew
Your goofball conspiracy theory shows just how hard basic math is.
The numbers are too small to move the unemployment rate. See math below.
Plus, the unemployment rate is based on the household survey, not the establishment survey, and under the household survey, retirees who are not looking for a job are considered retirees and not “unemployed.” So federal workers who retired or took early retirement and are not looking for another job don’t count as unemployed. And federal workers who found another job do not count as unemployed either.
The 97,000 decline in federal workers through August has already been incorporated in the data, and the total unemployment rate with them in it was 4.3%, which is historically low.
If half of the 100,000 of the “Fork in the Road” people are looking for job in October, that would add 50,000 to the 7.384 million unemployed, and the unemployment rate would rise to … 4.3% … it would not rise at all, but the additional 50,000 would get lost as a rounding error.
With less rounding, the unemployment rate was 4.324%. Those 50,000 would increase the unemployment rate to 4.327%. So still 4.3% rounded.
Instead of doing the basic math, people come up with goofball conspiracy theory. And other people believe this shit and spread it. That’s why the internet is such a toxic place.
I live in Titusville Florida, next to Kennedy Space Center. Almost every neighbor is related to the space program. Two close neighbors took the buy out program and retired. Both complained that NASA had just become a work program, and nobody was really working. One guy took the buyout, got a job with SpaceX, and quit after a month complaining that they expected a full 8 hours of work everyday, sometimes 6 days a week. But they all retired well, lots of traveling and home improvements.
As the saying goes, “Correlation does not imply causation” but might there be a connection between the data we see in “Federal Government, Civilian Jobs, Est. for Sep & Oct, Millions” and debt out the wazoo? The money got distributed and some of it ended up being used to hire permanent federal civilian employees? There was a ramp-up from mid-2022 to end-2025. So was this just debt-funded government expansion, versus an actual permanent need for government workers? In other words, did we have a “business plan” to support the hiring?
We have had a lot of crazy politization of all things government, but maybe the story is simple, in that we hired too many civilian federal employees too quickly using debt to pay them, the economy did not expand quickly enough to pay them with tax receipts, and so now we need to correct that mistake, and lay them off?
During the hiring boom in 2021-2023, 14,017,000 total payroll jobs were created, but only 80,000 of them were federal government jobs = 0.6%.
It’s wonderful for economies when government science and health jobs are replaced by more government goons with guns.
Can you draw any conclusions from this about the future?