Big Fuss in the Media about the Government’s 10% Stake in Intel, but just Giving this Cash to Intel under the CHIPS Act Was Fine?

The media are tangled up in their own underwear about this deal, while totally onboard with sacrificing taxpayers on the altar of Biden’s policies.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Trump Administration announced on Friday that it had extracted a 9.9% stake in Intel, valued at $11.1 billion, in return for the $2.2 billion in grants already paid to Intel under the CHIPS Act, plus $5.7 billion in grants to be paid under the CHIPS Act, plus $3.2 billion to be paid under the Secure Enclave program, which were passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden in August 2022.
So the Biden Administration’s gift to Intel, paid for by taxpayers with love, is now getting converted from a gift into a stake in the company. Intel will issue new shares to the government, which will dilute existing shareholders. But existing shareholders shouldn’t complain, they’re still getting the cash that the Biden Administration had promised them. Intel is expected to do great things in the US with the cash.
If Intel fails, and its shares go to zero, taxpayers will be no worse off than under the Biden deal. But if it thrives and the shares retain their value or gain value, taxpayers are far better off.
Manufacturing chips in the US is crucial. Biden and Trump agreed on that. So how do you get chipmakers to invest in production facilities in the US when each can cost tens of billions of dollars, and when other countries subsidize such investments? Just give them the cash? Loan them nearly free money? Or extract something in return (a stake in the company) for the cash so that the taxpayer doesn’t get totally screwed?
Taxpayers were shanghaied into paying Intel $8.5 billion in grants under the CHIPS and Science Act plus paying Intel a separate $3.5 billion in grants under the Secure Enclave program, plus lending Intel $11 billion, totaling $23 billion in subsidies, of which $12 billion would be cash gifts. Other chipmakers were awarded smaller gifts. The purpose of the CHIPS Act was to stimulate the construction of chip manufacturing plants in the US. Intel’s details were announced in March 2024.
At the time of the Intel announcement, I said:
“We just relish [sarc] those government handouts on a massive scale to the richest companies – sure, we get it, it’s good industrial policy and important for national security to put research, development, and manufacturing of the all-important semiconductors back onto US soil. But how about hitting foreign and US companies that import semiconductors and other products to the US with huge tariffs to pay for the subsidies? But no. So folks, hang on to your wallets. Just kidding. We’re going to borrow it. We’re going to throw it on top of the $34.5 trillion we already owe, and no one is even going to notice it.”
That was in March 2024. The debt is now over $37 trillion.
The actual funds would be disbursed over time in phases upon reaching benchmarks and production goals. By now, Intel has received the first $2.2 billion of the free gifts from taxpayers – thank you, I love you.
These handouts from taxpayers to semiconductor makers were part of the Biden Administration’s industrial policy and national security policy to induce chipmakers to produce semiconductors in the US, rather than in Asia.
And the media were fine with the taxpayer handing some of the richest companies in the world, foreign companies too, tens of billions of dollars in cash gifts to produce in the US. And Wall Street and the companies – the biggest welfare queens of all times – were fine with it too, obviously, because they were getting these taxpayer handouts.
The Trump Administration – after implementing the tariffs I’d clamored for – has largely continued the CHIPS Act, but in rebranded format, and is now trying to actually get something in return for those gifts, so that this taxpayer money doesn’t just get transferred without trace from taxpayers to big companies and their shareholders.
Yet, the media are getting tangled up in their own underwear about this deal, while they were totally onboard with sacrificing taxpayers on the altar of Biden’s policies. That tells you something about who the media root for – it’s not the taxpayer, but Wall Street and the shareholder class.
You do understand how active ownership of a company in exchange for funding can send a signal to other companies and also influence operations of said company which is different from a one-time grant? Are we China now?
These are the biggest welfare queens in history, benefitting from huge taxpayer wealth-transfers under the Biden administration, and Trump extracts shares from Intel for this cash, and I have to read your BS here? Where were you when the Obama administration took huge stakes in GM and many other companies, including Wall Street banks? We’re not in China, but sometimes when I read the comments, I think we’re in an insane asylum.
Wolf. Is it perhaps okay to say the level heads that actually do exist in this country would say two wrongs don’t make a right?
Where are our politicians that are true balanced budget (or deficit growth at least in line with GDP growth), open market, easy permitting, tactful regulation, and defenders against monopolistic behavior?
The GOP had a few promising folks rising up in the 2010s, but they got run over by the Trump freight train.
And if companies don’t want the government as a shareholder, they can refuse to take taxpayer cash. Just say no. Taxpayers would love that.
Intel lobbied for the CHIPS act and the Secure Enclave program. It’s not like Intel was forced to accept $23 billion from taxpayers, lol
Allow me to clarify. It was bullshit under the CHIPS act, and it’s bullshit now. If intel cannot compete, thy need to die already.
It’s not Intel’s job to keep the gov’t from becoming socialist.
It’s the politicians’ jobs.
That’s true. FORD did not accept Obama’s bailout and that’s when I started buying Ford.
Who is?
Wrong then, wrong now. What defines “too big to fail” or “too important to fail”?
I wonder how company behaviors would change if every single company getting free money including incentives given to consumers to buy products (like cars) had to convert that money into USG ownership. Would they ask for less or ask for more?
I think they should make INTC follow the Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) approach but instead of issuing debt to buy BTC they should issue debt to buy Trump coins…only seems fair. 😁
People don’t judge someone’s actions in a vacuum. They look at things through the lense of your reputation. Compare Obama’s reputation vs Trumps and I think you will get it.
…so half the country thinks Obama/Biden have a “good reputation” and the other half thinks Trump is making good business decisions. Not sure where that gets us…but the respective echo chambers are having good time.
Only one is suing companies while president, we don’t have to both sides this
You lost objectivity because Trump has initiated some defamation lawsuits? What exactly are you referring to? Are you also upset by the current 1000+ lawsuits against him?
Trump is either a devious reformer or a closet socialist. Either way the result is the same.
Capitalism has run rampant and the time to control it is fast running out. The only way to rein it in is by having govt take shares in companies that receive govt “subsidies ”
Maybe at the very least. The companies will endeavour to produce actual physical results and products as opposed to being engaged in financial engineering.
The irony is that the US govt has effectively destroyed its moral high ground when confronting China. But that’s an argument for another day.
I can also find fault in Obama’s stakes in the automakers, and if you are referring to Intel as a welfare queen do you also fault Lockheed and Boeing for the massive amount of government support they receive? Should we take stakes in them now as well as the rest of the defense contractors and the ones that don’t provide a stake we can threaten to put them out of business?? A little sensitive on this topic Wolf..
Gerard
Yes, ALL companies that accept government grants should dilute their shareholders by giving the government shares in exchange for the cash. If companies don’t like that, they don’t have to accept the cash. No company should get free cash, or even low-interest-rate loans for nothing. That’s just a scandal.
Don’t compare a free cash gift to payments for fighter jets, missiles, and rockets. That comparison is just more nonsense.
Point taken. But both actions were and are wrong.
cb,
I think your perspective is along the lines of the traditional free marketeer (semi-absolutist division).
And that’s fine – for a long (long) time I was pretty much in that camp.
But.
1) The world is a much more complicated place than made out in Econ 101 (although, in fairness, Econ 101 tends to say that *a fair number of predicates have to hold for* free market absolutism to be the best course beyond question and
2) It helps to step through the actual individual facts and circumstances of any given situation (admittedly a ton more work than simple ideological assumptions) before taking any (semi) absolutist position.
Here I think that Wolf’s position is pretty sound.
1) Last month the USG was giving away billions in subsidies for fairly little financial return (ntl security – maybe – if the subsidies actually work as promised)
2) Post-Trump – the USG has secured an explicit *financial* return in exchange for the billions (assuming the “investment” actually works).
Simplified Econ 101 would say that the subsidies are likely to be mis-spent – yielding nothing or vast numbers of obsolete, unnecessary chips.
That quite possibly might happen (see Bridges to Nowhere, Shovel-Ready, Cash-for-Clunkers, and the Long Night of ZIRP)
But that was a danger pre-Trump – all Trump did was mitigate the financial risk somewhat.
And, as for the more absolutist position – zero subsidies for anybody – that might be the right call – but witnessing China’s historically unprecedented, meteoric rise over just 20 years or so – and Econ 101’s absolute failure to predict the US’ stagnantion/decline during the same period…it becomes a lot harder to have absolute faith in the absolutist position.
The majority of Intel chips are used in personal computing devices like desktops and laptops, and in servers and data centers. Intel lost the AI race, and in a half dozen yrs laptops will be obsolete. Intel is on the wrong side of the curve and so are our $Billions…unless the government bails before it goes out of biz. This ain’t your father’s Chrysler government bailouts of 1980 and 2008-2009. And those were loan guarantees!
I see this as a bailout. Intel must be in FAR worse shape than management is telling investors. Big surprise there, right??? They’re still competitive in PC/server x86 chips. But as you mentioned that is a declining market. They’ve lost their leadership in chip manufacturing, and they probably will never be competitve there again. Taiwan and korea have the economies of scale that you need to be the low cost producer.
It’s sad that this company needs to become essentially the producer of vital weapons tech that the neocons want to ensure the military can’t be held hostage to foreign producers. Not investable, in my opinion.
“I see this as a bailout.”
BS. Intel does NOT get any new money. It’s the continued CHIPS Act cash, except Intel and its shareholders now have to give taxpayers something in return and existing shareholders are getting diluted. Read the article.
True that !
So much of the media is in the pockets of Corporations ( because of advertising?) , doesn’t matter if left or right .
Government should just let Intel go bankrupt. It lost $18B in 2024 and has missed the boat so many times – mobile chips (went to ARM), new laptop chips (Apple Silicon and others took their lunch), GPUs (Nvidia/AMD), AI (everybody). Intel is Kodak, Xerox, Stellantis, Boeing. Just badly managed.
This is Government Motors 2.0 again.
“This is Government Motors 2.0 again.”
That happened in 2022-2024 under the CHIPS act, a Biden deal.
“I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”
I didn’t like it from Biden. I don’t care for it now. Samsung had a billion dollar Texas factory that sat idle until Tesla signed up for chips (but probably a severe discount).
If the military were to say – “we only buy US built chips” that would spur local factories I’m sure.
This is more government waste. The new Intel CEO said he no longer wants to just build factories and hope there is demand. That’s how Intel lost $18B last year.
Do you know what crashes more than a Boeing plane? An Intel CPU :)
How about taking a piece or the pie from Tesla, Big Pharma, The Oil Companies. We give them billions every year. I mean if we are going to go down the socialistic road, lets be all in.
Intel was going to get their unallocated CHIPS and Secure Enclave cash, even if they had not issued new stock to the government. How does Intel benefit from this? Meanwhile, existing Intel shareholders had their equity diluted by roughly 10%. Can someone explain how Intel benefits by diluting it’s stock in exchange for (pardon my ignorance) zero additional cash with which to secure new plants and equipment?
Intel benefits because Trump probably told them it was 10% US ownership or he would torpedo (directly or indirectly) the undistributed CHIPS funds.
Jon from the excellent YouTube channel Asianometry advocated for an interesting idea to save Intel in a video he posted yesterday… if the government is going to force things on these companies (e.g., a stake in Intel, an export tax on Nvidia) then pressure Nvidia to allow Intel to second-source Nvidia GPUs, the same way AMD second-sourced Intel chips back in the 1980s and 90s. Given the backlog of Nvidia products, this is actually not a bad idea that’s I think is worth looking into.
Trump can blame himself for the coverage.
He has a private Crypto Currency ripe for abuse, he’s settling frivolous lawsuits from media companies, and he’s got CEOs dropping gold bars off as gifts. He reaps what he sows for not caring about the “appearance of impropriety” in his various actions.
Tweeting that the Intel CEO must resign a few weeks back doesn’t help either!
If the prior president did it it’s a good thing, and if the current president does it it’s a bad thing, even if the two things are the same thing.
/s
Seems more like an observation than sarcasm
Subsidizing a has-been!!!???…don’t we do that all the time??? Note our 46th…a has-beeen politician elected to the US Presidency…PJS
The downside of taking a stake in a private business is that you incentivize the government to do business with that private business instead of its competitors. Regardless of the merits of products and prices. It would have been better for Trump to convert the hand outs to low interest loans with deferred payments, while making the government the most senior creditor in the event of bankruptcy. But that doesn’t make as good a headline.
To keep the government out of Corporate America, Trump should have canceled all CHIPS act payments and loans, everything.
But manufacturing chips in the US is crucial. Biden and Trump agreed on that. So how do you get chipmakers to invest in production facilities in the US when they each cost tens of billions of dollars, and when other countries subsidize such investments? Just give them the cash? Loan them nearly free money? Or extract something in return (a stake in the company) for the cash so that the taxpayer doesn’t get totally screwed?
Why not tariff chips like 1000%?
1000% is a little exaggerated, but you’re on the right track lol
The U.S. Constitution doesn’t give the federal government the ability to own shares in a corporation.
Its been a bit since I read the constitution but does it give the government authority to give away tax dollars to private companies?
It doesn’t give it the power to do 80% of what it does. We lost that fight in the 1930s
Exactly, those powers and Rights not given to the U.S. Government are entitled to the State government and the people. Where is the explicit provision for excluding the U.S. Government in Intel? The silence may be deafening.
Great Outdoors
Our constitution is one of the vaguest in the world. Basically can be argued, changed or challenged and just depends on the way the wind is blowing and who is in the WH and who has the most in SCOTUS. Much the fault of Congress too who can actually pass laws to cement in current interpretation.
“Our constitution is one of the vaguest in the world”
Not really.
The “New Deal” era and subsequent liberal Courts may have pretended that, but it really isn’t particularly true.
But power once granted to governments/politicians is rarely handed back to citizens willingly or speedily.
How long until Intel announces a $11.1B share buy back…
The CHIPS act felt like national defence spending. I’m not worried about the ROI of a Reaper drone but I know we’re(Americans) all better off(probably) for it. And Uncle Sam and Co already benefit from companies succeeding… they call it a tax.
This is just seems like extra steps that grant the government even more control over the operation. This brings to mind the Nippon Steel and US Steel deal, both Biden and Taco said wouldn’t go through but oh look now Uncle Sam has board seats?
But we’ve decided a company or business is too big or important to fail and they can’t keep themselves afloat, then we need to nationalize it OR move it to private hands that can. Don’t privatize the profits if the public holds the risk.
” but I know we’re(Americans) all better off(probably) for it”
Hmm.
I’m not sure that the $900 billion defense budget of 2025 is assuredly making us 3 times safer than the $300 billion defense budget of 2000.
The US military had 1000 times the material resources of our enemies in Iraq and Afganistan…and had to fight the Iraq War twice and lost in Afghanistan (with the historical experience of losing in Vietnam and not winning in Korea).
If your car is on fire, the problem isn’t a lack of gasoline.
Of all Americans past or present, Eisenhower probably had the most deep and far ranging understanding of the US military and national defense – and he had more than a bit of a jaded eye for both.
I’m sure we are not 3x safer. Especially when 40% of chips in our weapons systems use parts sourced from China.
A few companies are 3x richer for sure.
Lori Logan: “So, I believe bringing reserves down gradually, while also making our ceiling tools available and encouraging market participants to use them when they are economically attractive, will be an effective strategy in the United States.”
Logan’s right. Drain reserves while lowering policy rates. The 1966 Interest Rate Adjustment Act is prima facie evidence.
Just how would that accomplish anything of relevance or significance?
Nothing says capitalism like a bunch of bureaucrats at the fed telling us what all the prices should be and another bunch of bureaucrats in the government taking our money and investing it for us. What happened to that strategic crypto reserve thing anyway? We need that too. A government hedge fund that buys Fartcoin and Intel shares with my money. This is exactly what the founders had in mind btw.
@Anon
You mean like WIN, Whip Inflation Now?
I agree that if you supported the billions of dollars in cash grants, it’s hard to oppose getting something in return. But for the vast majority of people who would oppose these grants in the first place, it’s fair to also oppose the government taking a sizable ownership position in a private company.
Yes, giving taxpayer money to pick winners is terrible business. Getting something for the money is a tick better.
I agree with Wolf. At least Trump is trying to give the US taxpayer a chance at recouping some of its investment. I have no idea if America’s chip industry would be better severed by forcing Intel to spinoff it’s foundries. I am certainly hopeful that Intel can rally. I get the feeling that the last CEO did a very poor job getting Intel’s latest chip designs to market in a timely fashion, specifically their 18A & 14A designs.
I agree too. Rather than give Ukraine weapons that cost American tax payers, Trump sells them to NATO. Yes, we pay for part of that out of our NATO dollars but at least we are not footing the whole bill. Trump is doing the same thing with Intel, no more free money. It would be nice to see every president, senator and congressman be fiscally responsible.
Howdy Youngins. Remember when Ford first refused bailout $$$ back during the financial crisis??. They even had a commercial or two about being one of the big 3 that did not take $$$. It was short lived and Ford took or was forced to take the $$$$ like most business whores would…..
False. Ford did not participate in taking any government funding.
Was that actually true?
I don’t recall Ford getting any G money (a la GM at least).
Maybe I am mis-remembering or missed some giveaway somewhere.
The Republican Party used to believe in less Government intervention and more free market activity. Taking a financial stake in a corporation smacks of Socialism. Maybe this is just Trump, but the Republicans’ tacit acceptance of this deal speaks volumes.
The libertarian at my office, who makes that his whole personality, was vehemently in favor for tariffs…
Like what is happening…
Vice President Dick Chany saved the private company he was on the board of prior to his election. Congress passed a huge military deficit bill to finance the Iraq undeclared war in the early 2000’s. Gee, that less government is good government has left the hen house decades ago
I’m too old to be a cheerleader, but I think Wolf is 100% right on this.
It’s hysterical that corporate grants are somehow OK but expecting something tangible in return other than promises is not. And no, this isn’t two wrongs make a right….it’s trying to improve a bad deal for taxpayers. I believe this was tied to the $8.9 billion not yet awarded, so I bet Intel could have told the feds to pound sand if they wanted.
I assume everyone complaining knows that the PRC owns a huge fraction if not the majority of companies in that country, and both the French and British governments have stakes in Airbus? Ahem…..free trade, right?
When does the Federal Government make the best “deal”? It’s the art of the deal that has pervaded many people’s mind for a decade or more. Blame that on media and political hype.
It looks like DJT is trying to be French. This is a favorite practice of the French government. They own minority shares in a bunch of giant businesses, for example: Engie (GDF Suez), Air France‑KLM, Orange mobile, Renault, Safran, Thales, STMicroelectronics, Stellantis, etc.
Wolf the historic principle of U.S. Government is ” to promote the general welfare of the people”. It is noted countless times even before the Constitution was passed. If you believe that acquiring private interest in a private business with no outlook for the general welfare that’s a opinion.
The prior U.S. acquisition of private assets had a withdrawal time or clause. If the U.S. wants to sell the 9.9% that will effect the current shareholders and be a political point not based on the economy, or U.S. protection. The prior bailouts and subsidized government dollars to private enterprise palls in comparison.
TDS is rampant on Wolf’s website. They must be paid to spread the hate.
Any repeat reader knows exactly how Wolf feels about the issues.
Now the government is tied to Intel, and has a vested interest in it succeeding. If Intel continues to fail, do you think the current administration will be willing to walk away with $0 to show for it? No, they will continue to throw taxpayer money at it in an attempt to prop up a bad business, in order to “not lose taxpayer investment”. The government is now incentivized to prevent a better business from popping up, as they don’t want to see their 10% Intel shares go to $0.
Now, do I think government ownership of companies is a bad thing? Not necessarily, I just recognize that this move isn’t all sunshine and butterflies.
Perhaps we should retro-actively take shares in SpaceX, Tesla, oil companies, and farms for the billions in taxpayer funds we give those industries as well.
“the current administration will be willing to walk away with $0 to show for it?”
The last administration already walked away from it. That money was a free gift. And with the 10% stake, the current administration clawed back the free gift and turned it into an exchange of cash for shares, which they can sell in the future.
I’m against our government granting or getting a piece of company under our system. Not against public ownership by any means but this is really not control or ownership in any real sense but free money essentially to offset bad US policy for a half a century. Besides that I was at Intel from 1990-2002 when it was relevant but feels like buying into a Florida condo tower right now. If we really believe certain things are critical then nationalize them. Certainly no issue if that happened with insurance, health care or energy and mining sectors. That said, our government has no experience doing anything like that so only reason not to. If it’s important to our country then taxpayers can own it collectively.
“Companies doing share buybacks or having ever done share buybacks should never receive any subsidies at all period. They should be automatically excluded. Their shareholders can cough up that money. Not taxpayers.”
– Wolf Richter, Mar 20, 2024
Wouldn’t you have been more supportive of the complete removal of these grants, instead of using it to buy a stake in Intel? A bit over a year ago, you were explicit in that Intel should “never receive any subsidies at all period”, but this is still a subsidy.
The issue here was the media (and people here) bitching about the 10% stake, and not bitching about the free cash gift under Biden. That’s what the article is about.
I said my piece about the CHIPS Act back then. That’s old news.
“If Intel fails, and its shares go to zero, taxpayers will be no worse off than under the Biden deal. But if it thrives and the shares retain their value or gain value, taxpayers are far better off.”
Huh – did I miss something?? (Sometimes I do fall asleep in class when it’s boring).
How will taxpayers (you and me) be better off?
Will I/we get a dividend check? Answer – no!
Well, it will be more money to send to you – crane.
Your right. You fell asleep. Go back and reread the article. Take notes, There will be a quiz.
Does this move create a conflict of interest regarding any sort of regulatory actions or laws involving the microchip industry?
Biden’s free cash came with stipulations: it had to be invested in building chip manufacturing plants in the US, and it would be paid out after benchmarks were hit. Those stipulations have not changed. But now taxpayers got a stake in Intel in return for the cash. So any conflict of interest was already part of it from the beginning.