Big Fuss in the Media about the Government’s 10% Stake in Intel, but just Giving this Cash to Intel under the CHIPS Act Was Fine?

The media are tangled up in their own underwear about this deal, while totally onboard with sacrificing taxpayers on the altar of Biden’s policies.

The Trump Administration announced on Friday that it had extracted a 9.9% stake in Intel, valued at $11.1 billion, in return for the $2.2 billion in grants already paid to Intel under the CHIPS Act, plus $5.7 billion in grants to be paid under the CHIPS Act, plus $3.2 billion to be paid under the Secure Enclave program, which were passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden in August 2022.

So the Biden Administration’s gift to Intel, paid for by taxpayers with love, is now getting converted from a gift into a stake in the company. Intel will issue new shares to the government, which will dilute existing shareholders. But existing shareholders shouldn’t complain, they’re still getting the cash that the Biden Administration had promised them. Intel is expected to do great things in the US with the cash.

If Intel fails, and its shares go to zero, taxpayers will be no worse off than under the Biden deal. But if it thrives and the shares retain their value or gain value, taxpayers are far better off.

Manufacturing chips in the US is crucial. Biden and Trump agreed on that. So how do you get chipmakers to invest in production facilities in the US when each can cost tens of billions of dollars, and when other countries subsidize such investments? Just give them the cash? Loan them nearly free money? Or extract something in return (a stake in the company) for the cash so that the taxpayer doesn’t get totally screwed?

Taxpayers were shanghaied into paying Intel $8.5 billion in grants under the CHIPS and Science Act plus paying Intel a separate $3.5 billion in grants under the Secure Enclave program, plus lending Intel $11 billion, totaling $23 billion in subsidies, of which $12 billion would be cash gifts. Other chipmakers were awarded smaller gifts. The purpose of the CHIPS Act was to stimulate the construction of chip manufacturing plants in the US. Intel’s details were announced in March 2024.

At the time of the Intel announcement, I said:

“We just relish [sarc] those government handouts on a massive scale to the richest companies – sure, we get it, it’s good industrial policy and important for national security to put research, development, and manufacturing of the all-important semiconductors back onto US soil. But how about hitting foreign and US companies that import semiconductors and other products to the US with huge tariffs to pay for the subsidies? But no. So folks, hang on to your wallets. Just kidding. We’re going to borrow it. We’re going to throw it on top of the $34.5 trillion we already owe, and no one is even going to notice it.”

That was in March 2024. The debt is now over $37 trillion.

The actual funds would be disbursed over time in phases upon reaching benchmarks and production goals. By now, Intel has received the first $2.2 billion of the free gifts from taxpayers – thank you, I love you.

These handouts from taxpayers to semiconductor makers were part of the Biden Administration’s industrial policy and national security policy to induce chipmakers to produce semiconductors in the US, rather than in Asia.

And the media were fine with the taxpayer handing some of the richest companies in the world, foreign companies too, tens of billions of dollars in cash gifts to produce in the US. And Wall Street and the companies – the biggest welfare queens of all times – were fine with it too, obviously, because they were getting these taxpayer handouts.

The Trump Administration – after implementing the tariffs I’d clamored for – has largely continued the CHIPS Act, but in rebranded format, and is now trying to actually get something in return for those gifts, so that this taxpayer money doesn’t just get transferred without trace from taxpayers to big companies and their shareholders.

Yet, the media are getting tangled up in their own underwear about this deal, while they were totally onboard with sacrificing taxpayers on the altar of Biden’s policies. That tells you something about who the media root for – it’s not the taxpayer, but Wall Street and the shareholder class.

