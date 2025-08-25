New Single-Family Home Prices Drop Further as Inventory Glut Grows. In the South, Inventory for Sale Hits New Record

Homebuilder Lennar’s average selling price has dropped by 19.5% from the peak three years ago.

New single-family homes for sale at all stages of construction rose to 505,000 homes in July, the highest since October 2007. But back then during the Housing Bust, inventories were on the way down, as homebuilders were trying to stay alive by cutting back construction.

Compared to a year ago, inventories were up by 8.1%, compared to July 2019, inventories were up by 54%.

New completed single-family homes for sale jumped to 118,000 homes in July, up by 55% from July 2019, just behind November 2024.

Inventory for sale of these “spec homes” has been in this range since October 2024.

Prices fell, even without including incentives.

The median contract price dropped by 5.9% year-over-year to $403,800 in July (blue in the chart below).

The three-month average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, dropped to $411,400 (red), down by 1.8% year-over-year and by 5.9% from the peak in late 2022. This price level was first seen in November 2021.

But the Census Bureau tracks sales prices of new houses by the prices written into purchase contracts that buyers signed. These contract prices do not include the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns and some other incentives. With the costs of the buydowns and incentives included, home prices fell far further – we know that from builders quarterly financial reports (for Lennar and D.R. Horton, see below).

So these contract prices overstate the effective sales prices and understate the effective price drops. And still, they’ve been coming down, even with massive incentive costs not included.

The price explosion during the pandemic, when people were willing to pay whatever, had led to a explosion of profit margins at homebuilders. Those profit margins are now getting trimmed back, and net profits have fallen.

And including incentives…

Homebuilders have been trying to stimulate demand with big incentives and costly mortgage-rate buydowns.

Lennar disclosed that its incentive spending jumped to 13.3% of revenues in Q2, “primarily” due to mortgage-rate buydowns, the highest incentive spending rate since 2009.

Lennar’s average sales price dropped to $389,000, down by 19.5% from the peak in Q2 2022 and is back where it had been in Q2 2020, having given up the entire 2020-2022 price explosion. Average selling price includes the incentives.

D.R. Horton reported that the average selling price per home sold declined by 3.3% year-over-year, and by 11.1% from the peak in its fiscal Q3 2022, to $369,600 in the quarter ended June 30. Average selling price includes the incentives:

Sales have hung in there, thanks to the deals.

Sales of new homes fell by 8.2% year-over-year to 56,000 contracts signed in July, not seasonally adjusted, and were down by 1.8% from July 2019 – still in a mediocre to decent range, rather than in the deep-plunge to rock-bottom range of existing homes.

So efforts by homebuilders to stimulate demand via lower prices, mortgage-rate buydowns, and incentives have worked to some extent to prevent the kind of plunge in demand for existing homes. See: Sales of Existing Single-Family Homes Crushed, Supply Highest since 2016. Condo Sales Near Low in the Data, Supply Highest since Housing Bust. Prices Begin to Bend

Homebuilders have to maintain their businesses, and they have to find the mix of price points and incentives at which they can sell, and they sacrifice some of their fat profits to get there. They cannot decide to just outwait this market.

Inventory for sale by region.

In the South, inventories of new houses for sale spiked to a record of 312,000 in July, up by 79% from July 2019. Inventory has been above the Housing Bust peak for over a year.

The Census region, which is dominated by the mega-housing markets of Texas and Florida, accounted for 62% of total US new-home inventory, and for 57% of total US new-home sales (a map of the four Census regions is below the article at the top of the comments).

Sales dropped by 6% year-over-year to 32,000 new homes, and also by 6% from July 2019. The incentives that homebuilders are piling onto this market are keeping sales at decent levels.

In the West, inventories of new homes for sale have declined somewhat since the end of 2024, to 111,000, but were still up 4.7% year-over-year, up by 28% from July 2019.

Sales in the West dropped by 19% year-over-year to 13,000 new homes but were level with July 2019. Here too, lower price points and incentives have helped keeping sales at mediocre to decent levels.

The West, dominated by California, accounted for 22% of the total US inventory and for 23% of total US sales.

In the Midwest, inventories of new homes for sale in July jumped by 27.5% year-over-year and by 38% from July 2019 to 51,000 new homes, the highest since February 2009:

In the Northeast, inventory jumped by 19% year-over-year and by 7% from July 2019, to 31,000 new homes.

The Northeast is a relatively small area with big densely populated cities where multifamily housing (condos and apartments) is a far bigger part of new construction than single-family housing.

