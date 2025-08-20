Condo Prices Already Dropped by 12%-26% in 21 Bigger Cities through July. Condo Bust Takes Shape

Oakland, Austin, San Francisco, Denver, Tampa, Seattle, New York City, Saint Petersburg, Fort Myers, Sarasota, Boise, Jacksonville, Detroit, New Orleans, Portland, Arlington, Naples, Mesa, Aurora, Reno, Scottsdale.
Condo prices are falling in many markets across the US, and in quite a few of the bigger markets, they’re now falling at a brisk pace.
But in the 2.5 years from the beginning of 2020 through mid-2022, condo prices had exploded, in numerous markets by 50%, 60%, or even 70%, topped off by Phoenix, Mesa, and Naples, and in some cities continued to explode for another year or so, forming a fantastic condo bubble, visualized in the charts below, amid astounding buying behavior of FOMO and investor-mania born out of the Free-Money era.
In the 10 years to the peak, prices exploded by 200% (Jacksonville, Tampa), by 260% (Arlington, TX), 300% (Detroit, Aurora, CO), or even 350% (Phoenix, Mesa, AZ).
And now those prices are coming down hard in many markets.
But Phoenix is not yet on this list because the minimum requirement for the list is a 12% drop from the peak, while condo prices in Phoenix have dropped by only 11.5% so far. Some other cities, such as Orlando and San Antonio, share Phoenix’s fate of having missed this list by a hair. But 21 other markets made this list.
Some of the markets on this list peaked in 2022, others peaked later. Arlington, TX, peaked in June 2024, and condo prices have since then careened down by 13.9%, including another 0.9% in July.
The 21 cities with price declines of 12% to 26% through July:
- Oakland, CA: -26%
- Austin, TX: -24%
- Saint Petersburg, FL: -23%
- Fort Myers, FL: -19%
- Sarasota, FL: -19%
- San Francisco, CA: -16%
- Jacksonville, FL: -15%
- Boise, ID: -14%
- Detroit, MI: -14%
- Denver, CO: -14%
- Tampa, FL: -14%
- Arlington, TX: -14%
- Naples, FL: -14%
- New Orleans, LA: -13%
- Seattle: -13%
- Reno, NV: -13%
- Mesa, AZ: -12%
- Portland, OR: -12%
- Aurora, CO: -12%
- New York City: -12%
- Scottsdale, AZ: -12%.
Month-to-month, 20 of these 21 cities experienced price declines in July (the exception, New York City, unchanged), topped off by these cities:
- Myers: -2.1%
- Petersburg: -2.0%
- Oakland: -1.8%
- Sarasota: -1.5%
- Tampa: -1.3%
- Naples: -1.2%
- Jacksonville: -1.1%
- Aurora: -1.0%
Year-over-year, 19 of the 21 cities experienced price declines in July (exceptions: Boise unchanged, New York City up), topped off by:
- Petersburg: -15.0%
- Myers: -14.6%
- Arlington, TX: -13.9%
- Sarasota: -12.6%
- Oakland: -11.4%
- Jacksonville: -10.7%
- Naples: -10.1%
- Tampa: -9.8%
- Aurora, CO: 7.6%
- Denver: -7.4%
- Austin: -5.9%
- Atlanta: -5.7%
In some densely populated cities, such as San Francisco, condos often make up a bigger part of home sales than single-family homes.
Methodology and data: These prices here are seasonally adjusted three-month averages of “mid-tier” condos and co-ops in “cities” (not in metros or Metropolitan Statistical Areas) from the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), which is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. These are not median prices.
Condo Bust in process:
In the little tables for each city below, the sharp month-to-month drops indicate that the declines heated up. The drops are not seasonal because the index is seasonally adjusted.
The metrics in each table from left to right: price decline from the peak, change from prior month (MoM), change year-over-year (YoY), and remaining increase since January 2000.
Since mid-2022: He who panicked first, panicked best.
|Oakland, CA, City, Condo Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-26%
|-1.8%
|-11.4%
|161%
Lowest prices since January 2016. That was 9.5 years ago. In each of the last three months, prices dropped by 1.8%. That’s fast!
|Austin, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-24%
|-0.8%
|-5.9%
|115%
Lowest since April 2021.
|Saint Petersburg, Fl, City, Condo Prices
|From Oct 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-23%
|-2.0%
|-15%
|204%
That 2.0% month-to-month plunge follows the 1.8% plunge in June.
|Fort Myers, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-19%
|-2.1%
|-15%
|142%
The 2.1% plunge in July, followed the 2.0% plunges in June and May:
|Sarasota, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-19%
|-1.5%
|-12.6%
|154.6%
That 1.5% month-to-month dropped followed the 1.3% drop in June.
|San Francisco, CA, City, Condo Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-16%
|-0.5%
|-1.8%
|140%
Back to March 2015.
|Jacksonville, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From Nov 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-15%
|-1.1%
|-10.7%
|158%
|Boise, ID, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2001
|-14%
|-0.1%
|0%
|#DIV/0!
Back to 2021. But prices have essentially not moved over the past 12 months.
|Detroit, MI, City, Condo Prices
|From Sep 2021 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|-0.4%
|-3.6%
|269%
Where prices had first been in 2018.
|Denver, CO, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|-0.9%
|-7.4%
|140%
Back to June 2021.
|Tampa, FL, City, Condo Prices
|From Sep 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|-1.3%
|-9.8%
|275%
|Arlington, TX, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2024 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|-0.9%
|-13.9%
|241%
Of the 262% price increase in the 10 years to June 2024, half came during the four years from mid-2020 through mid-2024.
|Naples, FL City, Condo & Co-op Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-14%
|-1.2%
|-10.1%
|164.1%
Prices exploded by 73% in just two years as buyers went FOMO nuts, and about one-third of that price explosion has now been unwound.
|New Orleans, LA, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.2%
|-2.1%
|99%
Back to 2016.
|Seattle, WA, City Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.9%
|-4.9%
|138%
Lowest since October 2017.
|Reno, NV, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-13%
|-0.7%
|-3.0%
|251%
|New York, NY, City Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|0.0%
|3.9%
|225%
Prices are back to late-2017 levels, but are up 3.9% year-over-year after the spurt from January 2024 through February 2025. Over the past five months, prices are down just a hair.
|Mesa, AZ, City, Condo Prices
|From Aug 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.3%
|-4.7%
|209%
|Portland, OR, City, Condo Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.7%
|-4.7%
|111%
Back to 2016.
|Aurora, CO, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-1%
|-8%
|210%
|Scottsdale, AZ, City, Condo Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|-12%
|-0.6%
|-4.7%
|198.3%
Condos are facing a big pile of issues:
- Too-high prices that exploded over the past few years.
- Eyewatering special assessments for long-neglected big repairs.
- Dizzying increases in HOA fees at many properties, in part driven by spiking insurance costs.
- A condo building being on Fannie Mae’s ever-expanding Condo Blacklist that makes financing a unit very difficult.
- Mortgage rates that have returned into some sort of normal range, from the interest-rate repression range.
- Foreign-based owners, such as aggrieved Canadians, putting their condos on the market.
- Investors trying to bail out: Condo rental market faces tough competition from new higher-end apartment developments that sprouted up over the past few years. And the vacation-rental boom may have also peaked. But condos are expensive to carry and if unoccupied quickly become a money pit.
