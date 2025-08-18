The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, July 2025: The Price Drops & Gains in 33 Large Expensive Metros

Home prices fell YoY in 20 of our 33 metros: Tampa, Austin, Miami, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, San Antonio, Dallas, Phoenix, Orlando, Atlanta, Denver, Raleigh, Houston, Seattle… Some still up YoY: Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia…
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of mid-tier single-family homes, condos, and co-ops in the US inched up 0.29% year-over-year in July, the smallest year-over-year growth since June 2023, and the second-smallest since the Housing Bust.
The year-over-year price gains started losing steam in April 2024, after the spurt in 2023 through early 2024:
But prices moved in different directions among the 33 largest and most expensive metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) that we track here: 20 had year-over-year declines in July, up from 6 at the end of 2024. And in 19 of our 33 metros, prices were down from their peak in 2022.
The 20 of 33 metros with year-over-year price declines:
As before, metros in Florida and Texas occupied the top 5 spots on the list of the year-over-year drops among our 33 metros.
Year-over-year declines in July:
- Tampa: -5.7%
- Austin: -5.7%
- Miami: -3.7%
- Orlando: -3.6%
- Dallas: -3.6%
- Phoenix: -3.5%
- San Francisco: -3.3%
- San Antonio: -3.3%
- Atlanta: -2.8%
- San Diego: -2.2%
- Denver: -2.2%
- Raleigh: -2.0%
- Houston: -1.8%
- Sacramento: -1.7%
- Honolulu: -1.7%
- Charlotte: -0.9%
- San Jose: -0.6%
- Portland: -0.6%
- Seattle: -0.3%
- Nashville: -0.1%
Prices are declining in many markets because demand has plunged while supply has surged across the US. Here is the US as a whole: Single-Family Home Sales Drop Below 1995, Supply Highest since 2016. Condo Sales at Low in the Data, Supply at Housing Bust Level. Below, we’re looking at 33 large and expensive metros.
The 19 metros whose prices are down from their 2022 highs.
Led by these metros with percentage declines from their highs in 2022:
- Austin: -22.8%
- San Francisco: -10.1%
- Phoenix: -9.0%
- San Antonio: -8.0%
- Denver: -7.0%
- Sacramento: -6.7%
- Tampa: -5.3%
- Honolulu: -5.2%
- Dallas: -5.0%
- Portland: -4.7%
- Salt Lake City: -3.7%
- Seattle: -3.3%
- Raleigh: -2.1%
Methodology: All data here is from the “raw” not seasonally adjusted mid-tier Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI), released today. The ZHVI is based on millions of data points in Zillow’s “Database of All Homes,” including from public records (tax data), MLS, brokerages, local Realtor Associations, real-estate agents, and households across the US. It includes pricing data for off-market deals and for-sale-by-owner deals. Zillow’s Database of All Homes also has sales-pairs data.
To qualify for this list, the MSA must be one of the largest by population and must have had a ZHVI of at least $300,000 at some point. Some metros that are large enough don’t qualify for this list because their ZHVI has never reached $300,000, despite the blistering surge of home prices in recent years, such as the metros of New Orleans, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.
In the little tables, MoM = month over month; YoY = year-over-year. Also note in the two columns furthest to the right, the percentage increase “since 2000” and the percentage increase over the 2.5 years from “Jan 2020 to Jun 2022”.
|Austin MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-22.8%
|-0.8%
|-5.7%
|150%
|73%
From January 2020 through June 2022, in those 2.5 years, prices exploded by 73%. This price explosion and charts like these document the absurdity that the housing markets had become under the Fed’s reckless monetary policy until 2022, that have been getting unwound since mid-2022.
Here is what home inventories in Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro look like. All inventory data below is from Realtor.com.
|San Francisco MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-10.1%
|-0.7%
|-3.3%
|285%
|33%
From January 2020 through June 2022, in those 2.5 years, prices exploded by 33%.
The MSA includes San Francisco, much of the East Bay (such as Oakland), much of the North Bay, and goes south on the Peninsula into Silicon Valley through San Mateo County. It does not include the San Jose metro, which covers the southern portion of the Bay Area (see below).
And the home inventories in the San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont MSA:
|Phoenix MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-9.0%
|-0.4%
|-3.5%
|213%
|65%
Prices exploded by 65% from January 2020 through June 2022.
And inventories in the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler MSA:
|San Antonio MSA, Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-8.0%
|-0.3%
|-3.3%
|144%
|40%
And the inventory situation in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro:
|Denver MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-7.0%
|-0.4%
|-2.6%
|203%
|41%
And inventories in the Denver-Aurora-Centennial MSA (detailed discussion of inventories in the big metros in the West):
|Sacramento MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-6.7%
|-0.5%
|-1.7%
|241%
|41%
And inventory in the Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom MSA:
|Tampa MSA, Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-5.3%
|-0.8%
|-5.7%
|258%
|60%
Prices exploded by 60% in the 2.5 years between January 2020 and June 2022.
And inventory in the Tampa-Saint Petersburg-Clearwater MSA (detailed discussion of inventories in the big Florida metros is here):
|Honolulu, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-5.2%
|-0.4%
|-1.7%
|276%
|33%
|Dallas-Fort Worth MSA, Home Prices
|From Jun 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-5.0%
|-0.6%
|-3.6%
|185%
|48%
Prices exploded by 48% between January 2020 and June 2022.
And here is the inventory situation in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro:
|Portland MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-4.7%
|-0.3%
|-0.6%
|213%
|37%
And the inventory situation in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro:
|Salt Lake City MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-3.7%
|0.0%
|1.3%
|214%
|54%
Note the 54% price explosion from January 2020 through June 2022.
And inventories in the Salt Lake City-Murray MSA:
|Seattle MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-3.3%
|-0.5%
|-0.3%
|233%
|49%
In the 2.5 years through June 2022, home prices had exploded by 49%.
And inventories in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro:
|Raleigh MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-2.1%
|-0.4%
|-2.0%
|154%
|53%
|Houston MSA, Home Prices
|From Jul 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-2.2%
|-0.3%
|-1.8%
|148%
|37%
And the inventory in the Houston MSA:
|Nashville MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-1.4%
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|216%
|50%
And the inventory pileup in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metro:
|Las Vegas MSA, Home Prices
|From June 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-1.0%
|-0.4%
|0.9%
|180%
|48%
Inventory in the Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas metro (details here):
|Orlando MSA, Home Prices
|From June 2022
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.2%
|-0.6%
|-3.6%
|227%
|48%
Between January 2020 and Jun 2022, prices exploded by 48%.
And inventory in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford MSA:
|Miami MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.7%
|-3.7%
|317%
|45%
And inventory in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metro:
|Atlanta MSA, Home Prices
|From July 2022
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.3%
|-0.3%
|-2.8%
|156%
|51%
Prices had exploded 51% between January 2020 and June 2022.
And inventory in the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell metro:
|San Jose MSA, Home Prices
|From May 2022 peak
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.2%
|-0.8%
|-0.6%
|327.2%
|39%
Prices fell sharply over the past few months, turning the index negative year-over-year, and re-pushing it below the May 2022 high.
And inventory in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara MSA:
|San Diego MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.5%
|-2.2%
|330%
|48%
Prices had spiked 48% between January 2020 and June 2022.
Here is the inventory in San Diego County:
|Charlotte MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.2%
|-0.9%
|167%
|54%
Prices had spiked 54% between January 2020 and June 2022.
|Los Angeles MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.3%
|0.3%
|325%
|34%
And inventory in Los Angeles County:
The metros where prices were still up year-over-year.
|Washington D.C. MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.2%
|1.3%
|217%
|26%
This vast MSA covers Washington D.C. plus portions of Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland.
And inventory in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro MSA:
|Columbus, OH, MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.0%
|1.4%
|154%
|38%
And inventory in the Columbus, OH, metro:
|Boston MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|-0.1%
|1.5%
|225%
|30%
Inventory in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA:
|Minneapolis MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.1%
|1.6%
|159%
|27%
Inventory in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metro:
|Baltimore MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.1%
|2.0%
|177%
|24%
|Kansas City MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.2%
|2.1%
|177%
|48%
|Milwaukee MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.2%
|3.2%
|150.1%
|25%
|Chicago MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.3%
|3.4%
|117%
|25%
And here is the inventory in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin MSA:
|Philadelphia MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.3%
|3.4%
|207%
|31%
And inventory in the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metro:
|New York MSA, Home Prices
|MoM
|YoY
|Since 2000
|Jan 2020 – Jun 2022
|0.2%
|4.0%
|219%
|22%
And inventory in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro:
I am still on strike though as said before need to really long term visit West Virginia,can get a lot of land and a home in the 300 range with at moment property taxes 3 figure,not 4 or 5.
I know economy is tight there but mostly retired so really does not matter unless it goes full mad max ect.
I had a friend there who moved only due to huge salary/job position he could not pass up.
Like me he is a avid hunter/angler/ and just general outdoor nut and says I would love area for those reasons,long road trip in order soon.
Plenty of cheap taxes in northern New England if you know how to game the system. Buy a run down something in the woods, set back from the road. Make sure there’s good canopy cover. Improve it if you like, just don’t let the tax authorities in. Or pull permits. Very rural towns are not aggressive in reconnaissance – if you keep the footprint small you may get by with a minimal bill.
@Wolf, when you say “second-smallest since the Housing Bust” do you mean “second-smallest since mid 2012” (when HB2 started)?
The Housing Bust ended in 2012 for the US overall (in some markets sooner). In my book, Housing Bubble 2 didn’t start until a few years later. My series started in about 2017. So that’s kind of the beginning marker here for HB2. But that’s just how I see it.
Just an anecdotal observation: My real estate agent contacted me again recently, first time in many years, – “good time to buy, sell or invest, mortgage rates are coming down”. Asking prices are still sky high, though.
My my freight broker contacted me too, and freight rates have been coming down pretty substantially lately. It looks like business has been slowing down in both sectors, but while businesses had to react fast to changing market conditions, real estate owners can’t or don’t want to face reality.
Please tell your RE agent to stop being lazy and come up with more creative pitch than rates are coming down to FOMO people into buying or is his plan to just say that and just like inflation is transition, give it enough time I guess eventually we will get there?
If these numbers only include existing home prices and not new construction, there is even more pricing pressure in markets like Florida and Texas which have seen the majority of new home construction developments by the national home builders in the recent past.
However in any market there is still a lot of location, location, location that impacts individual home prices
Crying won’t help you, praying won’t do you no good
No, crying won’t help you, praying won’t do you no good
When the levee breaks, mama, you got to move, ooh…
As the housing market bubble loses air doesn’t that affect the American “drunken sailor’s” perception of wealth and therefore affect consumer spending which will eventually lead to a fall in stock prices?
No. Housing prices have little to nothing to do with stock prices.
Another 50% or so and it might start to look reasonable!
ATX Commenter:
Austin Business Journal had an article headline from two days ago: 250,000 HOME SITES ARE JUST SITTING THERE.
Not 25K but 250,000K! ATX prices will continue to slide like a pat of butter in a hot cast iron skillet.
Ferrari’s Daytona SP3 599+1 Just Sold at Monterey Charity Auction for $26 Million
Monterey Car Week gave one lucky buyer outside the original 599 allocation the chance to purchase a one-off, two-tone Tailor Made version of the sought-after sports car.
“lucky buyer” LOL. Lucky seller!!!
“Charity Auction” being the key words.
On the topic of housing: In Minneapolis, a nice starter home can be found for around $300k. We have older homes, typically on 40′ by 120′ lots in the residential parts of the city.
If a prospective house has a good foundation and frame, which most 100 year old homes that have been taken care of do, buying it, and building equity, and having your own place to live makes for a good quality of life, IMO.
For those weighing the rent versus buy options for housing, I’d advise to look into the future on a long term view to help make the decision regarding what to do. Yes, houses are expensive historically speaking, but starting small lessens the risk of paying too much now if the market drops a lot in the next few years. And if the market stays flat, you’re ahead of the game by jumping in now.
Good luck everyone. . .
Oh no, not precious San Diego on the list…
Hmm, still not seeing Los Angeles or OC on the list, either the housing cheerleaders are right that this time is different or tick tock, matter of time…
Both are there, you just missed them:
The Los Angeles MSA is on the list of 33 with its own price and inventory charts; check out the price decline in the chart.
The Los Angeles MSA includes Orange County.
OC by itself is not on the list because it’s a “county” not a metro (MSA), but it’s part of the Los Angeles MSA which is on the list.
You’re right it’s the chart, I was referring to the YoY decline list though, looks like they are still positive even though barely.
Either case, interesting to see San Diego made the list, out of all the SoCal metro areas, SD probably isn’t the black sheep when it comes to price decline, last time it all started out in the 909, maybe that’s still the case especially if Riverside/IE is roll into LA metro area like OC.
I do wonder when, if ever, home prices will come down.
I don’t think my wife and I will ever be able to afford a decent home in this metro. Especially when said decent home is going for $800,000+ in a shitty part of Anaheim or Santa Ana, or the best new construction we can find is in Valencia or Ontario.
Phoenix_Ikki,
LA: +0.3% yoy in July, reflection of the drop a year ago. In June it was slightly negative YoY.
MoM -0.3%.
When it’s this close, it’s going to switch back and fourth for a while.
Since the peak in January: -2.4%. Quite a bit for 6 months. It’s down more from peak than San Diego, which declined by 2.2% from its peak a year ago. And it’s not seasonal. In 2024, January was close to the low point of the year, not the high point. This year, prices have been declining every month since January, by $23,000 in total.
………………………………
AnnoyedMillenial,
Prices ARE coming down in Southern California, as you can see, just slowly. What do you expect? Real estate is not crypto that can dissolve into nothingness overnight. Santa Ana is down 2% from the peak in January, seasonally adjusted. City of LA condos -5.0% from peak in 2022, seasonally adjusted.
Realtors are getting desperate to get business. Some scumbag Realtor from Washington State called me up at midnight yesterday to try to get me to unload my home to a builder to tear down. He didn’t even know that we were 3 hours head in time zone. He knew my name and phone number. I told him to go f$ck off and never call me again.
These charts are the best. Grateful that they don’t use log scales on the y axis.
🤣❤️
Thank you for the article! Would you be able to post the active inventory graph for Raleigh? I didn’t see it under the price graph.
This is Wolf’s kitchen, and you eat what Wolf serves, or you don’t eat.
🍺
I can totally picture Wolf saying this
“If you don’t eat your meat, you can’t have any pudding!
How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat your meat?!”
All we need now is a little bit of panic… still a lot people pulling listings saying next year when interest rates drop it will be better. Here in Denver lots of homeowners trying to get people to sign 8-10 month leases so they can list next Spring.
The moment the media picks up on the fact that next year won’t be better, says this the beginning of a crash there will be a race to the exits. He who panics first panics best….
Also next year will likely be flat to down. The chances of prices going up are really small.
Here’s why:
1. Cutting short term rates doesn’t guarantee a decrease in long term rates
2. Long term rates even if they do decrease won’t gone down enough to make a meaningful difference without a recession
3. Spinning off Fannie and Freddie is likely to increase mortgage rates
4. There seems to be some inherent extra risk premium in mortgage spreads already, decreasing asset values aren’t likely to decrease that
5. This years unsold inventory + new sellers = even more inventory
6. Amount of buyers that aren’t a 1:1 transaction, i.e first time homebuyers or investors is unlikely to change
7. Airbnbs in COVID hotspots struggling
Also very curious how the marry the house date the rate crowd is doing….I’m seeing a lot of places listed at their 2022-2023 purchase price + cost of commission.
@Wolf I’m curious if you have any info on what the big guys are doing? I had it suggested to me the narrative won’t change until the big are out or deleveraged.
Then it’s the small flippers and retail investors that will be the bag holders.