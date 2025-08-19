Where Americans Spend $1.2 Trillion a Year at Ecommerce Retailers and How that Changed Over Time

Clothing & general merchandise online retailers are the biggie.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Ecommerce sales rose by 1.4% in Q2 from Q1, seasonally adjusted, to $304 billion, according to the Census Bureau today. Year-over-year, ecommerce sales were up by 5.3% (red in the chart).
Not seasonally adjusted, ecommerce sales rose to $293 billion (blue).
Over the past four quarters, ecommerce sales reached $1.2 trillion, not seasonally adjusted, up by 6.9% from the prior four-quarter period.
The Census Bureau’s quarterly retail sales and ecommerce data for Q2, released today, is based not only on surveys sent to retailers, but also on administrative records from other government agencies in anonymized form, such as the IRS.
So this quarterly data set is more complete and accurate than the monthly “advance retail sales” (July retail sales were released last Friday), which is based on the first batch of surveys and no administrative data.
The purpose of the monthly “advance retail sales” is to get it out quickly for a first look as to how that month went. But then it gets revised heavily as more surveys come in (Friday’s report substantially revised upward the growth rates of the prior two months), which is why it’s called “advance retail sales.”
Even the quarterly retail sales and ecommerce data — based on surveys and on administrative data — is still labeled “preliminary” for one quarter, and is also revised as more data comes in, but the revisions aren’t that huge. The quarterly data also lags a little and therefore doesn’t get the blazing-headline treatment of the monthly “advance retail sales.”
Ecommerce sales are sales by retailers where the product was ordered online. It doesn’t matter how the merchandise gets into the home, whether delivered to the home, or picked up at a locker or at a store. Ecommerce sales are sales by retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, BestBuy, including small operations with employees, but don’t include operations that sell plane tickets, concert tickets, hotel bookings, Uber or Waymo rides, insurance, etc.
By comparison, overall retail sales, including ecommerce, rose by 0.4% in Q2 from Q1 seasonally adjusted and by 3.9% year-over-year, to $1.87 trillion, according to the Census Bureau data today.
Since Q2 2019:
- Total retail sales: +41%
- Ecommerce sales: +125%
The share of ecommerce sales rose to 16.3% of total retail sales, seasonally adjusted, matching the record set in Q2 2020 (16.3%), when many brick-and-mortar stores were closed and lots of shopping shifted to ecommerce.
Ecommerce by major category of retailers.
The quarterly ecommerce data also includes sales by major category of retailers. This was an “experimental” data set that the Census Bureau launched in 2019, along with lots of caveats, with by-category data going back to 2018. But this data has gaps when it doesn’t “meet publication quality,” as Census explains, it is not seasonally adjusted, and it has a lot of variability in addition to the strong seasonality effects. So with these caveats, here we go.
Census provides data on four major groups of retailers covering about 41% of total ecommerce sales. The rest of ecommerce sales are spread over other retailers. So this is not a complete list of what is all included in ecommerce sales.
- Clothing & general merchandise retailers: +160% since Q2 2019, +11.2% year-over-year, $54 billion in Q2. Sales in this category spike massively during the holiday shopping season in Q4 (red).
- Furniture, building materials, and electronics retailers: +124% since Q2 2019, +8.1% year-over-year, $30 billion in Q2 (blue).
- Food, health & personal care, sporting goods, etc. retailers: +139% since Q2 2019, +8.8% year-over-year, $20 billion in Q2 (yellow).
- Motor vehicle & parts retailers: +74% since Q2 2019, +16% year-over-year, $17 billion in Q2.
Yep….I just ordered some underware today at Temu. I hope they fit. I got a good deal. Real cotton…or so they say.
The word is UNDERWEAR not ‘underware.’ I buy Hanes but it was just purchased by GILDAN of Canada last week. Gildan T-shirts are sold at Michael’s for only around $4.99 each and are terrific T-shirts.
Ha, you really deliver when you’re curious Wolf. I remember us discussing the possible breakdown of these spending categories on an article a while back. Cheers!
I certainly have upped my online percentage of purchases in the last year. Always wanted to try clothes on. Such a swing in sizes by manufacturers. Then there’s shoes… Other things never had a second thought about. But I will have to be incapacitated to order groceries online. Sure a box of cereal is a box of cereal. But produce?? And ice cream? Anyway, slowly ordering some clothes. But I still right about 15 checks a month to the utilities and such. Towards the back of the Boomer classification…lol
“But produce??”
For two decades we thought, no way Jose. And then we did it once, and here we are, every week or two, from a regional online-only grocer. Cheaper, often better, and you can get stuff you cannot get in a normal supermarket. We also buy frozen fish, a lot of which you cannot get at a supermarket, which normally carry only a few kinds of fish. We also buy some bulk-stuff online, such as big bags of various kinds of rice, beans, lentils, etc. Next-day free delivery is via their staff drivers, or contractors sometimes. But this kind of regional service may not be available everywhere. So by now, brick-and-mortar grocers have lost maybe 20% of our business, and that part is growing as our comfort-level grows.
I buy ALL my clothes and shoes online – and have been for a long time, I absolutely detest going into a clothing store or department store. There are so many better things to do in life. And even before the internet, I bought a lot of my clothes by mail-order just avoid these stores. My better half buys much of her clothes and shoes online.
We buy most everything online… appliances, electronics, all our furniture, medications (through our HMO’s online pharmacy), doodads, gizmos, etc., almost anything — other than gasoline, groceries (partial), and used cars. And we’re by no means early adapters. We’re a stuck-in-a-rut not-so-young-anymore couple LOL
Brick-and-mortar retailers have been in a very tough world for a long time, and many have already collapsed, from the biggest one down.
Here is what I mean:
AMZN definitely gets the vast majority of my consumer dollars. Misc food (like Italian pasta), books, wayyy too many vitamins, and in and on.
I genuinely feel for the small retailers but it’s hard to convince myself to go running around by auto when 95% of what I need will get dropped off in a day or three.
eBay gets my book purchases and occasional other higher end used musical instruments.
Walmart gets some food deliveries as well.
I see Amazon prime members can now buy from Amazon Grocery for no delivery charges or fees with same day delivery, I think a $30 minimum. Same with Amazon Fresh but with a $50 minimum. It would be nice if they merged the two. My point is this will thump Instacart, where merchants add ten percent to their prices, plus service and delivery fees. I buy everything on line except gas, which is impossible to buy on line.
So what brick and mortar shops will be around in ten years? Liquor stores, gas stations with their mini-marts, services that work on your body (like dentists, nail salons), auto repair, fronts for criminal activity, some entertainment venues, and restaurants. I use Zoom for almost all my doctor visits now. It is very convenient and I avoid getting poked, prodded, and probed, and not getting sick from others waiting in the waiting room.