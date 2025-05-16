Moody’s Cuts US Government Credit Rating due to Deficits & Debt, Blames “Successive US Administrations and Congress”

US government kisses its last triple-A credit rating goodbye. Downgrade to “junk” would have been more appropriate?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US government lost its last remaining triple-A credit rating late Friday, as Moody’s finally, after more than a decade of dithering, downgraded the government to Aa1, one notch below the top credit rating of Aaa.
The downgrade “reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns,” Moody’s said in the announcement.
And it added:
“Successive US administrations and Congress have failed to agree on measures to reverse the trend of large annual fiscal deficits and growing interest costs. We do not believe that material multi-year reductions in mandatory spending and deficits will result from current fiscal proposals under consideration.”
And it warned:
“Persistent, large fiscal deficits will drive the government’s debt and interest burden higher. The US’ fiscal performance is likely to deteriorate relative to its own past and compared to other highly-rated sovereigns.”
It expects the federal deficits to reach “nearly 9% of GDP by 2035, up from 6.4% in 2024.”
Moody’s was the last of the three major US credit ratings agencies to cut the US government credit rating, years behind:
- In 2011, S&P Global Ratings downgraded the US one notch to AA+
- In 2023, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US one notch to AA+.
While reading Moody’s “ratings rationale,” one gets the impression that the US government should have been cut to a “junk” credit rating, maybe to a mid-level junk rating such as Ba3, to allow for some wriggle room either way (here is my cheat sheet for bond credit ratings by ratings agency
Not that these downgrades make a lot – or any – difference. For example. Moody’s rates Japan A1, that’s four notches below triple-A and three notches below the new and improved US credit rating, and so what. Nothing happened.
The problem arises when inflation comes along and the bond market gets spooked, and if the central bank tries to bail out the borrower, such as the Fed trying to bail out the US government, with bond purchases (QE) and interest-rate repression, while inflation is taking off, it could cause inflation to go completely out of control and spiral into the triple digits, such as it has done in Argentina and many other countries, by which time the own currency becomes kind of useless. Everyone knows this. So this is likely not going to be experimented with in the US.
Upon the news, the 10-year Treasury yield spiked in late trading all the way to high heaven, by something like, wait for it, 4 basis points, to a whopping 4.48%, about halfway back where it had been … yesterday.
It’s not until the bond market scares the bejesus out of Congress and the Administration that they will do anything serious about reducing the deficits.
Thanks for this report WR.
These ratings for US Govt debts has no bearing as US Govt owns the printing press and can never default. Please correct me if I am wrong..
Correct, it can never default on the debt. But as I said in my third-to-last paragraph:
“The problem arises when inflation comes along and the bond market gets spooked, and if the central bank tries to bail out the borrower, such as the Fed trying to bail out the US government, with bond purchases (QE) and interest-rate repression, while inflation is taking off, it could cause inflation to go completely out of control and spiral into the triple digits, such as it has done in Argentina and many other countries, by which time the own currency becomes kind of useless. Everyone knows this. So this is likely not going to be experimented with in the US.“
Well, then what tools will remain at that point? Managing this is like planting a tree — the best time for that is 10 years ago. The next best time is now. Based on the current budget proposal, “now” is not on the table.
I read yesterday that the RC bill the House is looking at will create a $5T deficit over the next two years. $2T this year and then $3T for FY 2026. I guess DOGE was meaningless or at least it didn’t get Congresses attention enough to enact meaningful cuts. Maybe it’s a good thing that the Big Beautiful Bill doesn’t pass.
Yikes!
Even if it doesn’t pass, what we will get sure as hell won’t make a dent in deficit reduction. Maybe it will make a promise to reduce the deficit in future years, like EVERY budget has for the last 10+ years.
It looks to me like the stock market is back to kicking butt. Who’s worried? AS IF the president and congress ever want any type of deficit reduction. Re-election is more important.
More noise. It’s a joke, sadly. We need genuine, meaningful change. The politicians need to stop talking the talk and start walking the walk. They need to raise taxes on the super rich, as well as the ridiculously overvalued corporations that charge consumers too much for their goods and services and make more money than they know what to do with so their stock prices stay up in bubble land. Corporate insiders print their own winning mega-millions lottery tickets whenever they want. The working men and women get tossed a few breadcrumbs.
There is basically 0 political incentive for any administration to balance the budget. It will either cause a lot of pain in the form of much higher taxes or deep deep deep cuts to everything.
But while this will affect the market somewhat. The stock market didn’t seem to care that much in the futures.