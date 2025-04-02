Oh Elon! Tesla Deliveries Plunge as Musk Crushes One of the Most Successful Consumer Brands

Are they still selling any Cybertrucks?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The total number of vehicles Tesla delivered to its customers around the globe in Q1 2025 plunged by 13% from the already crushed levels a year ago, to 336,681 vehicles, the lowest since Q2 2022 (red in the chart).
Deliveries of the Model 3 and Model Y plunged by 12.4% from the already crushed levels a year ago, to 323,800 units, the lowest since Q2 2022 (blue).
Deliveries of “other” models – Cybertruck, Model S, and Model X – collapsed by 24.3% year-over-year to just 12,881 vehicles, the lowest since Q1 2023, before Tesla even started producing the Cybertruck (the green line at the bottom of the chart).
In trying to explain the plunge in deliveries of the Model Y, its bestseller, Tesla said in the press release: “While the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.” So there’s always hope.
Tesla said in 2023 that it expects to be able to ramp Cybertruck production to 250,000 units in 2025. So this is 2025, and deliveries of “other” models have dropped to a puny 12,881 vehicles, including Model S and Model X, below where they had been before Cybertruck production had even begun. And there were no model changeovers to blame. So Tesla may be able to ramp up production of the Cybertruck to 250,000 in 2025. But it has to sell them too.
Musk said in 2023 that the Cybertruck will not be material to Tesla’s financials until 2025 or beyond. In Q1 2025, it will be a drag.
Cybercab not yet. Oh, we’re still all eagerly waiting for Tesla’s Cybercab, which Musk has been promising for years, a fully autonomous vehicle without even a steering wheel. Tesla doesn’t even yet have the permits to let its Cybercabs drive around in the wild, much less taking paying customers.
But Waymo, a division of Alphabet, is years ahead of Tesla. Driverless Waymos have been taking paying customers for a year-and-a-half around different cities. In San Francisco, a notoriously difficult and congested city to navigate in, they’ve become a must-do tourist attraction.
Cruise, the other driverless-taxi operator that had been taking paying customers, ran into trouble after some egregious mistakes and a coverup by the company of those mistakes, and was shut down by its owner, GM, and its technology was incorporated into GM’s autonomous vehicle technology. So the Cybercab is going to bail out Tesla?
Musk is crushing one of the best-known consumer brands ever, after so successfully bringing it to the top. We watched this peculiar phenomenon beginning to unfold in California starting in 2023. The state is Tesla’s largest market in the US. Californians were huge fans of Tesla, a company founded in California, and the only automaker to have an assembly plant in California.
We get vehicle registrations data in California on a quarterly basis, so we can look at the gory details. Mid-2023 was when Tesla’s potential customers in California turned sour on Musk, and therefore on Tesla, after the BS he’d been piling on them, and they bought other EVs. Then in Q2 2024, Tesla sales plunged 24% year-over-year, while non-Tesla EV sales soared 45%. And we wondered at the time in the headline: People Have Had it with Musk’s Bullshit about California and San Francisco?
Then in Q4 2024, as Tesla sales plunged and non-Tesla EV sales continued to soar, Tesla was surpassed by non-Tesla EVs. This is what happened in California through Q4 2024 by registrations (Q1 2025 registrations will be released later this month, and they will surely be entertaining):
For what? Exposing facts? Musk is America’s great truth teller. Apparently lots of folks can’t handle the truth…
Too much spending has become an existential threat to the US survival as a great power. In peacetime with full employment, we are now spending more on interest payments than the military. No world power in history has taken this course and remained one. Sixty percent of our national debt has been borrowed in the past 15 years. Musk is sacrificing some of his business for the betterment of his adopted country. We should all hope that he succeeds.
spot on. all the folks who lambaste Elon have not suggested other means to achieve the necessary adjustments in the US economy. frankly, it’s tiresome
He’s the biggest welfare CEO in the world taking billions in govt subsidies for all his companies.
He could care less about govt spending or the debt. He just wants more power, influence, and money.
Lots of Tesla experience here and lots of cars in general experience here (6decades of driving experience). Teslas are AMAZING automobiles. I would never own anything else.
Elon didn’t start Tesla and today remains a minority owner(12%). The media makes too much of everything. This too shall pass.
One of the great tragedies in automotive history is the politization of a vehicle powertrain.
Musk owns some 17% of Tesla, he’s not the owner. What about all those other investors taking a bloodbath as the owners wealth disappears? Oh, well serves Elon very well with his political stand, now doesn’t it.
Keeping politics out of business has been a democratic and conservative value for decades, at least in people’s flapping jaw
100 yrs ago old Ford was a raging anti-semite. Granted that was then…but there is a history of holding CEOs products accountable for their beliefs (or in the case of Ford, now). Well in this case I don’t really see the connection other than pure hate of the hard left against this particular CEO. I mean look no further than what happened to United Health CEO. This is bad for our country. The so-called progressive faction of the demo party have gone rouge, they are no better than the fringe right. Sorry for this type of rant on this venue, but having lived in SF all my life and WSOMA for 23 yrs I have seen the fringe wings of america tearing us all apart, the centre cannot hold (homage to Yeats)
The left put Elon up on a pedestal and he probably never belonged to there.
Now the right has him up on a pedestal not entirely dissimilar to the one that Trump is on, and he probably doesn’t belong there, either.
Maybe it would be better if people just stopped getting put up on pedestals, either way.
Personally, I think it’s a no-brainer that an outsized combination of money, power, and influence can be dangerous in any individual or group of individuals.
At some point, it becomes uncomfortably likely that the best you can hope for is a benevolent dictatorship, and that is definitely not a democracy.
Maybe we could all do with a little more skepticism and a little less hero worship?
First Twitter now Tesla, his talent at self destruction is catching up with his ability to create wealth. Is Starlink next??? Tesla models are tired and dated and the cyber truck is just a novelty vehicle (similar to retro vehicles that have no where to go after their initial introduction).
All it would take is for Trump to order all new Goverment vehicles to be EV and made in America.
If we were as smart as Elon, we world know the future is not EV’s, it is space and data.
He took a risk, and it’s not presently paying off. He surely didn’t intend to crush the brand.
And he knows that, absent the actions his team are taking, the brand, and the country around it, would have eventually been mired in Zimbabwe-like chaos.
I don’t imagine he’s second-guessing his involvement, and I think it had/has to be done.
That means people don’t buy Tesla because it’s better, they buy it for its brand. Other brands are just as good in quality.
This is good news for customers. They now have many choices and don’t need to get locked into one supplier. Competition is always good.
Yep. Its kinda like, progressives claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views. Heaven forbide we as a nation attempt to even try to reduce the national debt. Oh well…
To be able to consider that the backlash against Musk derives from his counterproductive approach to efficiency at DOGE requires a more expansive mind than this. His cost saving wins are fabrications, he has destroyed government cybersecurity, created cause for the government to spend money on court cases and rehires, and is paying bloated salaries to his traitor tot crew, all while carrying evident conflicts of interest.
Government downsizing and efficiency could have been done well. Instead, Musk’s moves will cost more in the long run and lead to the GOP losing control of government. Whether crazy or vicious, he is toxic either way. His car business suffers for it. More and more people don’t want to be associated with such a loser. His competitors are happy!
Sincerely, a conservative.
Were the current administration actually serious about reducing the deficit in a fair manner they would not be pushing for continuing large tax breaks for the wealthy, while cutting government services that largely benefit the common man in order to fund those breaks.
The wealthiest Americans, being the largest owners of assets by a massive margin, have benefitted the most from years of QE and ZIRP that allowed the value of their assets to explode. Meanwhile, the average working American has failed to see their wages keep up with the cost to buy assets such as housing as the same wealthy people shipped their jobs overseas.
To ask the average working person to sacrifice more of their health, wealth and safety through the loss of important government watchdog organizations such as the planned massive cuts at the VA, HHS, EPA, National Parks and Forest Service, CFPB etc., so that the wealthiest Americans can continue to eat their cake and have it too, is bad policy for the average American.
The problem is not just the need to reduce the deficit, but the need to do it in a way that doesn’t further disadvantage the average American so that those who have benefitted the most from the deficit can keep those benefits all for themselves and continue to increase the already insane levels of wealth disparity in this country.
Looks to me that for CA, the Tesla drop (~17.5K) is significantly greater than the increase (~7.5K) for Tesla’s competitors. It’s one data point, but I wonder if this is more widespread?
I linked my article, which has all the details, including from my linked article:
Sales of non-Tesla EVs in California soared by 19% year-over-year in Q4 2024, and by 113% from two years ago, to a record 50,616 vehicles, surpassing Tesla sales for the first time.
But Tesla sales in California dropped in Q4 to 43,658 vehicles, the lowest since Q3 2022, down by nearly 8% from a year ago, and down by 17% from two years ago, according to vehicle registrations released by the California new vehicle dealer association CNCDA.
On an annual basis, the overall auto market in California stalled in 2024, with registrations of ICE vehicles and EVs combined dipping a hair to 1.78 million, well below the 2 million range in 2015 through 2018 (yellow in the chart below).
ICE vehicles, including hybrids and plugin hybrids, dipped by 0.7% to 1.37 million vehicles in 2024, down by 31% since 2016 (blue).
EV sales ticked up by 1.2%, despite the 11.6% drop in Tesla sales in 2024. Since 2016, EV sales have soared about 10-fold, at the expense of ICE vehicles. For the whole year, EV market share inched up to 22.0%, despite the Tesla mess.
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/02/03/tesla-sales-got-crushed-in-q4-in-california-its-largest-us-market-non-tesla-ev-sales-jumped-to-a-record-ice-vehicle-sales-dipped/
I liked the concept of an EV but was never going to buy a Tesla. The build quality reports, factory recalls, first generation car builder, etc scared me off. Eventually other car makers – who build quality cars already – would catch up and they have. This seems like just typical market saturation and decline for a company that stopped innovating.
The Cybertruck looks like it was designed by a 5 year old anxious to complete the assignment so he could go outside and play. I saw one pulling a horse trailer this week and burst out laughing.
I applaud Doge but grimance when Musk offer $100 to people to sign a petition and awards $1 Million to people in the political arena. I applaud many of Donald Trumps policies (strengthening the border, getting all players in NATO to pay their share, reducing the federal deficit, etc…but would not want to know him personally….it would just be a matter of time until he threw me (like so many others) under the bus. Roy Cohn as a mentor is not my idea of a model.
