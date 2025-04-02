Oh Elon! Tesla Deliveries Plunge as Musk Crushes One of the Most Successful Consumer Brands

Are they still selling any Cybertrucks?



The total number of vehicles Tesla delivered to its customers around the globe in Q1 2025 plunged by 13% from the already crushed levels a year ago, to 336,681 vehicles, the lowest since Q2 2022 (red in the chart).

Deliveries of the Model 3 and Model Y plunged by 12.4% from the already crushed levels a year ago, to 323,800 units, the lowest since Q2 2022 (blue).

Deliveries of “other” models – Cybertruck, Model S, and Model X – collapsed by 24.3% year-over-year to just 12,881 vehicles, the lowest since Q1 2023, before Tesla even started producing the Cybertruck (the green line at the bottom of the chart).

In trying to explain the plunge in deliveries of the Model Y, its bestseller, Tesla said in the press release: “While the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.” So there’s always hope.

Tesla said in 2023 that it expects to be able to ramp Cybertruck production to 250,000 units in 2025. So this is 2025, and deliveries of “other” models have dropped to a puny 12,881 vehicles, including Model S and Model X, below where they had been before Cybertruck production had even begun. And there were no model changeovers to blame. So Tesla may be able to ramp up production of the Cybertruck to 250,000 in 2025. But it has to sell them too.

Musk said in 2023 that the Cybertruck will not be material to Tesla’s financials until 2025 or beyond. In Q1 2025, it will be a drag.

Cybercab not yet. Oh, we’re still all eagerly waiting for Tesla’s Cybercab, which Musk has been promising for years, a fully autonomous vehicle without even a steering wheel. Tesla doesn’t even yet have the permits to let its Cybercabs drive around in the wild, much less taking paying customers.

But Waymo, a division of Alphabet, is years ahead of Tesla. Driverless Waymos have been taking paying customers for a year-and-a-half around different cities. In San Francisco, a notoriously difficult and congested city to navigate in, they’ve become a must-do tourist attraction.

Cruise, the other driverless-taxi operator that had been taking paying customers, ran into trouble after some egregious mistakes and a coverup by the company of those mistakes, and was shut down by its owner, GM, and its technology was incorporated into GM’s autonomous vehicle technology. So the Cybercab is going to bail out Tesla?

Musk is crushing one of the best-known consumer brands ever, after so successfully bringing it to the top. We watched this peculiar phenomenon beginning to unfold in California starting in 2023. The state is Tesla’s largest market in the US. Californians were huge fans of Tesla, a company founded in California, and the only automaker to have an assembly plant in California.

We get vehicle registrations data in California on a quarterly basis, so we can look at the gory details. Mid-2023 was when Tesla’s potential customers in California turned sour on Musk, and therefore on Tesla, after the BS he’d been piling on them, and they bought other EVs. Then in Q2 2024, Tesla sales plunged 24% year-over-year, while non-Tesla EV sales soared 45%. And we wondered at the time in the headline: People Have Had it with Musk’s Bullshit about California and San Francisco?

Then in Q4 2024, as Tesla sales plunged and non-Tesla EV sales continued to soar, Tesla was surpassed by non-Tesla EVs. This is what happened in California through Q4 2024 by registrations (Q1 2025 registrations will be released later this month, and they will surely be entertaining):

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:







