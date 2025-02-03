Tesla Sales Got Crushed in Q4 in California, its Largest US Market. Non-Tesla EV Sales Jumped to a Record. ICE Vehicle Sales Dipped

Since 2016, ICE vehicle sales have plunged by 31%, while EV sales have soared 10-fold.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of non-Tesla EVs in California soared by 19% year-over-year in Q4 2024, and by 113% from two years ago, to a record 50,616 vehicles, surpassing Tesla sales for the first time.
But Tesla sales in California dropped in Q4 to 43,658 vehicles, the lowest since Q3 2022, down by nearly 8% from a year ago, and down by 17% from two years ago, according to vehicle registrations released by the California new vehicle dealer association CNCDA.
For Tesla, this is a mess. California is its largest market in the US. Tesla was still the #2 automaker in California, behind Toyota, for 2024, but its market share in Q4 shrank to 10.1%, the lowest since Q2 2022. Its Model Y remained by far the #1 bestseller in the state, with nearly twice as many sales as the #2 bestseller, the Toyota RAV4. But sales of the Model 3, formerly the #2 bestseller in the state, have plunged, and that’s where the big decline came from.
On an annual basis, the overall auto market in California stalled in 2024, with registrations of ICE vehicles and EVs combined dipping a hair to 1.78 million, well below the 2 million range in 2015 through 2018 (yellow in the chart below).
ICE vehicles, including hybrids and plugin hybrids, dipped by 0.7% to 1.37 million vehicles in 2024, down by 31% since 2016 (blue).
EV sales ticked up by 1.2%, despite the 11.6% drop in Tesla sales in 2024. Since 2016, EV sales have soared about 10-fold, at the expense of ICE vehicles. For the whole year, EV market share inched up to 22.0%, despite the Tesla mess.
Tesla’s global sales in 2024 fell by 1.1% to 1.789 million vehicles, according to Tesla in early January, which made us wonder at the time just how overvalued Tesla’s stock was, as its EV growth story is now over, and it’s instead running on Musk’s promises and predictions. Ah we know, the robotaxis again. But Tesla hasn’t even applied for a permit to operate robotaxis in California, according to the San Francisco Examiner.
By brand, the top market-share leaders stayed in place, but some lost share, while other gained share in 2024:
Toyota expanded its share to 16.4% (from 15.7%), but its share remains far below the 21% range in the years before the arrival of Tesla’s Model Y, which quickly became the #1 bestseller in California and ate Toyota’s lunch.
Tesla’s share, while still #2, dropped to 11.6% (from 13.0%). Honda, #3, is closing in on Tesla with a share of 10.9% (up from 9.7%). Ford’s share, #4, declined to 7.4% (from 7.7%), and Chevrolet’s share, #5, declined to 6.2% (from 6.7%):
By Model, the top market share leaders changed. The Tesla Model Y remained by far the #1 bestselling vehicle in the state, even as sales dipped a little year-over-year. But sales of the Model 3 plunged by 35%, knocking the model down into #4 position, from #2 last year.
Sales of the Toyota RAV4 and Camry both rose, and both moved up one notch, surpassing the Model 3. Sales of the Honda Civic and CR-V both rose, and they remained in #5 and #6 position respectively.
EV rankings. Tesla’s Cybertruck hasn’t made it into the top 15 of the overall models yet, far from it, but sales rose to 9,019 trucks in 2024, and so within the EV models, it rose to #5 bestselling EV. The Ford Lightning pickup (5,590) didn’t make it into the top 10 EVs.
- Tesla Model Y (128,923)
- Tesla Model 3 (53,056)
- Hyundai Ioniq 5 (16,879)
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (10,874)
- Tesla Cybertruck (9,019
- Rivian R1S SUV (8,721)
- Tesla Model X (8,585)
- BMW i4 (8,396
- Honda Prologue (6,955) made by GM as the Chevy Blazer because Honda doesn’t have an EV.
- BMW iX (6,027).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Tesla needs to learn about making decent cars, and needs to fire its gadfly CEO who apparently has no time whatsoever to do his job and manage the affairs of this company.
MW: Tesla cars are made in America. So why is Tesla’s stock down so much?
Read at least the headline?
You can also read this which was linked in the article and provides more detailed answers:
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/01/02/what-should-teslas-stock-be-worth-automaker-with-stagnating-vehicle-sales-like-gm-ford-getting-overtaken-by-competitors-losing-share-in-the-booming-ev-market/
Elon Moves With Lightning Speed to Exert Control Over Govt…
You think sales were bad in December?Ordering popcorn.
Agreed. The pain has just begun. …It will likely continue until Elmo convinces MAGA to buy EVs or he spins the TSLA auto division off separately with different leadership.
Wolf, very nice data. But where is your usually superb commentary/speculation? Why is Tesla is not doing so well in California?
I already discussed this six months ago and I didn’t want to repeat it:
Non-Tesla EV Sales +45% in Q2 YoY in California, Tesla -24%: People Have Had it with Musk’s Bullshit about California and San Francisco?
“Oh Elon, trying to wreck Tesla? Consumer boycotts work, see Bud Light. Don’t mess with American consumers!”
He is on a path of the ultimate Fxxk around and finds out mode…either he will be special enough to never find out and be the exception or on the flip side, he might find out Maria Antonette-style, judging by our gun population and the how “rational” people are in this country.
I’ve been saying for months that his real role is to play the Fall Guy for when stuff starts to blow up.
Were I a suspious or conspiratorially minded person I’d say that California buyers are exercising their dislike for the owner of this company…I mean the major owner…
In other news, I’m already getting news headlines of “buy now before tariffs increase home prices”. Nothing stops these people.
The world could end and it would still be a great time to buy.
“The world could end and it would still be a great time to buy” Think NAR should adopt that as their tagline in their advertisting
It’s good to see there’s still some slight resemblance of justice that pops up once in a while. Hopefully, this will accelerate and continue to the downside. However, at the speed of things that are happening, the only predictable thing is how fast sxxt can get worse for the most vulnerable and there are no lasting repercussions for the perpetrator, so perhaps this too will pass for him.
Quick question. All of the Tesla sales are full BEV, and come of the other cars you listed are also BEVs versus hybrid’s (which i sometimes see categorized at EVs) or PHEV plug-in hybrids (which i usually see categorized as EVs). Are all the non-Tesla sales listed as EVs all full BEVs… or are some hybrids of various forms? Many thanks for your interesting columns, Wolf!
EVs don’t have an ICE (internal combustion engine). Hybrids and plugin hybrids have an ICE under the hood with a fuel tank in the back that you fill up with gasoline at the gas station, and they’re ICE vehicles. They are NEVER classified as EVs. Sometimes they’re grouped into something called “electrified vehicles,” that is then subdivided into EVs and hybrids. But hybrids are ICE vehicles.
So yes, all non-Tesla EVs are EVs and don’t have an ICE under the hood. All ICE vehicles in the article include hybrids and plugin hybrids, anything with an ICE.
“Tesla Sales Got Crushed in Q4 in California, its Largest US Market”
BitCON “solves this.”