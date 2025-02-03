What Trump’s Tariffs Did Last Time (2018-2019): No Impact on Inflation, Doubled Receipts from Customs Duties, and Hit Stocks

I watched this stuff last time, amazed by the lack of inflation. Sure, “This time it’s different,” but those are the four most costly words on Wall Street.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
President Trump has now started implementing his promise to impose new or additional tariffs on goods from various countries, starting with China, Canada, and Mexico. Trump already imposed tariffs in 2018 against various countries. Now, once again, the media are all over how prices are going to jump for consumers because tariffs are a “regressive consumption tax,” and how tax receipts from tariffs won’t go up, etc. etc.
Now we’ll look at what tariffs did and didn’t do last time. One, they didn’t trigger inflation, which stayed below the Fed’s target. Two, they more than doubled tax receipts from customs duties. And three, they hit stocks, and the S&P 500 tanked 20% in 2018.
Sure, “This time it’s different” – but those are the four most expensive words on Wall Street.
Inflation did not accelerate.
We reported on the tariffs back then, also expecting price increases, thinking that companies would be passing on their increased costs. But that didn’t happen. They tried, but couldn’t. And the Fed-favored “core” PCE price index (blue) remained below the Fed’s 2% target and then decelerated further.
The reason that inflation remained cool and cooled off further in 2018-2019 was that durable goods inflation was essentially zero.
Tariffs are not applied to imported services; they’re applied only to imported goods. And those tariffs should have shown up in durable goods inflation because a lot of durable goods are imported, or their components are imported, and were tariffed.
The PCE price index for durable goods remained negative throughout that time…
…while the CPI for durable goods – CPI usually tracks a little higher than the PCE Price index – moved in a range of -2% to +1% year-over-year. The chart below shows the price level, not the year-over-year change, and it’s a little clearer about there essentially not being any inflation in durable goods at that time:
This lack of inflation in durable goods despite the tariffs throughout the period until the pandemic price spike surprised many of us observers. But there are reasons for it.
It’s hard for companies to raise prices and not lose sales. There is lots of competition in the US, including from domestic production. Companies, including retailers, raised their prices, but then lost sales and couldn’t sell at those prices, and their inventories piled up because Americans hate, hate, hate higher prices, and then these companies had to roll back their price increases in order to salvage their revenues. And in doing so, the companies and their suppliers ate those tariffs lock, stock, and barrel.
Customs duties more than doubled in less than two years.
Tax receipts from tariffs soared to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $80 billion in Q3 2019, from under $40 billion before 2018. The pandemic with its shortages and import hang-ups then mucked things up, but by Q1 2021, when Biden took over, customs duties were back at $80 billion and continued to rise through Q2, 2022, reaching nearly $110 billion.
This chart shows two things: One, the surge of customs duties under Trump. And two, it’s not something Trump invented. Customs duties had been collected before, and Trump just added to them, and they continued to be collected under Biden. Now the new tariffs will add to those customs duties already being collected.
We don’t know how much in customs duties the new tariffs will add to the existing customs duties, and the current amounts are not huge by government-deficit standards, but with the huge US government deficit, every $100 billion counts.
The stock market tanked in 2018. Tariffs are good for the US economy because they change the math for domestic production, and the primary, secondary, and tertiary effects of producing in the US are great for employment, tax receipts, household incomes, etc. But tariffs are not good for the S&P 500. Stocks got hit last time.
The reason why tariffs can hit stocks is because tariffs are a direct tax on Corporate America’s gross profit margins on imported goods.
But even for the S&P 500, new tariffs are just a one-time hit. So if the new tariffs cause a company’s gross profit margins to decline from 20% to 19% in 2025-2026, that’s it; they would not decline every year, but just once after tariffs are implemented, and then remain stable.
It’s not the end of the world for stocks. Crazy overvaluation is a far bigger problem for stocks. In 2018, QT-1 was also beginning to bite, and the Fed was nudging up its policy rates at snail’s pace. A mix of things came together in 2018, and the S&P 500 tanked 20%. But it didn’t last long.
Some basics about tariffs.
I posted this list before. But it’s important, so here it is again:
- Tariffs have two roles: raising taxes (which the US desperately needs); and changing the economic math for domestic production.
- US “trading partners” have used tariffs extensively to raise taxes and to protect and support their own industries at the expense of US production and exports. The US has used tariffs, they all have used tariffs to raise taxes essentially since the beginning.
- Tariffs are applied to the cost for the importer. If a big US retailer buys T-shirts by container loads from a factory in Bangladesh that it intends to retail in the US for $9.99 each, and if the tariff on this product is 25%, the importer (the retailer) is going to have to pay 25% in taxes on the cost from the factory. If the factory charges $1 per T-shirt, the tariff amounts to 25 cents.
- Tariffs are a direct tax on the profit margins of foreign producers and US importers. Whether or not they can charge more for their products without gutting their sales to pass on the tariffs is decided by the market. And if they can pass on a portion or all of the tariffs, it would be a one-time bump.
- Companies are already charging the maximum amount they can and still obtain their sales goals. If they raise prices to pass on the tariffs, sales may fall. Whether or not the retailer can raise the price of the T-shirt to $10.24 without pulling the rug out from under the desired sales volume is decided by the market, not by the retailer, and the retailer may find that it has to eat the tariffs.
- US importers may negotiate the purchase price to where the foreign factory eats part of the tariff, in which case foreign producers pay the taxes to the US government.
- Domestic production reduces transportation expenses, loss of Intellectual Property (a huge issue in China), supply-chain uncertainty and lead times (catastrophic issues during the pandemic), and other costs and risks. Tariffs tilt the balance further in favor of domestic production.
- Foreign manufacturers can avoid tariffs by producing in the US. All major foreign automakers that sell in the US already manufacture vehicles in the US. In terms of “US content,” Honda models are right behind Tesla on top of that list. Tariffs will further encourage US production, including of components and assemblies.
- Many producers have cut prices in the US over the past two years, either directly or through incentives to reach their sales goals, including automakers (here) and homebuilders (here). In this environment, they will eat 100% of any tariffs because they cannot pass on any additional costs.
- Industrial robots cost about the same anywhere. Products can be and are manufactured in the US price-competitively when advanced automation reduces the labor-cost component. Tariffs add some pluses to that math.
But aren’t these tariffs much larger and wide ranging this time? And aren’t we going see the same in kind from Mexico and Canada? And won’t this cause unemployment to go up on both sides of the border, at least in the short term, as demand falls and companies try to sure up margins?
1. The US had the biggest trade deficits in 2023 with China, then Europe, then Mexico — TRADE DEFICITS. In 2018, the trade deficit with China was even bigger. Imports from China got slammed by tariffs, so some of the trade was then routed through Vietnam by 2023 as you can see in the chart below.
2. “Trading partner” is a commonly used BS term that adds imports and exports together, but what matters are imports, and the trade deficit with each country (exports MINUS imports).
3. The principles are the same?
— No/little impact on inflation because Americans hate, hate, hate price increases, and they’re stick and tired of them, and companies that try to raise their prices will watch their sales plunge.
— Receipts from customs duties will soar, thank you!
— Stocks will tank? (Don’t look now)
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/02/08/us-trade-deficit-in-2023-dropped-19-as-goods-deficit-with-china-plunged-29-imports-exports-of-goods-services/
“Receipts from customers duties will soar, thank you!”
—“Customs duties”?
Illuminating article.
Thanks, fixed. It was kind of late when I wrote that comment. Should have gone to bed instead of posting comments in the middle of the night, LOL
“because Americans hate, hate, hate price increase”
They’re also used to them now which may make a difference. Time will tell.
Was this sarcasm? I thought Wolf explained things quite clearly. President Trump may be annoying, undiplomatic and rude in many ways. But his opposition is distorting these tariffs a little.
I’ve seen examples of a $1,000 television going to $1,500 due to tariffs. The tax is on the import cost, not the retail cost. So maybe $50 on a $1,000 television. A pair of Gap jeans (if still made in China) might have a $1.30 added. But since the cost difference between making those jeans overseas is currently only about $2-$3 per pair, it brings businesses closer to deciding to reshore jobs. Logistics and supply chain became huge problems recently and these tariffs may help sway some companies back here.
I do worry that produce from Mexico will hurt- those tariffs will likely be more noticeable and painful as grocer margins are miniscule. But the general idea of using tariffs as a business and policy strategy is what our competitors have been doing for decades.
Much larger and wide ranging? The 2018 tariffs on Canada were on steel and aluminium. The 2025 tariffs are on everything. So that is wider ranging.
The impact on the auto biz will be interesting. As in ‘just in time’ parts supply. They aren’t stacked in warehouses around the assembly lines.
Thank you, I understand tariffs much better since I read your blog.
The big problem is that people who are attacking tariffs AND who defend tariffs in the media/ social networks etc. are missing that point. If Trump would communicate half as coherent as you do I suspect people would have much less proplems with it.
And the trade balance didn’t get better 2018-2019 and it won’t be getting better this time around. It can’t as long as the deficit is as it is.
The trade balance didn’t improve because Corporate America tried by hook or crook to subvert the tariffs, and they lobbied mightily to get exemptions, and were given exemptions, they routed trade through Vietnam to get around the China tariffs, etc. etc. Corporate America hates tariffs, billionaires hate tariffs, the billionaire-owned media hate tariffs, such as Murdoch’s WSJ, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Fox, etc., Bezo’s WaPo, Buffett’s newspaper empire (20?), Sulzberger family’s NY Times, etc. They all fought and will fight Trump tooth and nail on tariffs. Some of those billionaires are in Trump’s inner circle now, so we can be assured that the new crop of tariffs will also be subverted.
… and those same billionaires, massive stockholders and their publications and political puppets will do their very best to spin this into positive news for the stock market soon. Too much is at stake there for their bank accounts.
Billionaire alchemy.
“Some of those billionaires are in Trump’s inner circle now, so we can be assured that the new crop of tariffs will also be subverted.”
100 percent! However, my sense is Trump is doing this to get some small kernel of a “win”, cancel the tariffs and do a victory lap. Politics 101.
Your analysis doesn’t include retaliation from America’s trading partners.
1. They “retaliated” last time, and it’s included.
2. All countries ARE using tariffs, RTGDFA, and have been using tariffs against the US for eons.
3. China has big tariffs surrounding its protected industries, and US companies have to produce in China (in joint ventures and with required technology transfer and loss of IP) in order to sell in China. That’s how you develop and protect a manufacturing base.
4. The US has allowed its manufacturing base to be destroyed by globalization mongers for three decades. China has done the opposite, as have other countries, and now the US has a $1 trillion a year trade deficit, while the globalization mongers laughed all the way to the bank.
5. It’s a scandal what happened, three decades of connivance by the US government and Corporate America to destroy the manufacturing base so that corporate profit margins could fatten, while the most important economic sector – manufacturing – with its huge primary, secondary, and tertiary impact on employment, wages, household incomes, tax receipts, knowhow, infrastructure, etc. was shifted to overseas locations. That this was encouraged to happen was a huge scandal that spanned across both political parties. And those idiots are still spreading the same BS today.
Like I’ve asked before, in the case of peer countries like Canada or the EU, which are not really undercutting us on labor costs or regulation or whatever, the rational for trade seems to actually be comparative advantage. Are you saying that there’s some other reason that trade with those countries is hurting the US or are you just advocating for autarky?
I don’t get the 10% on China, since that’s all the cheaply made garbage that can’t cost much to produce. Seems backwards. And China didn’t seem to even care that much. Canada, unless you count the things that they subsidize (health care), doesn’t have an unfair advantage on labor. Only thing that makes sense is that it generates attention and deal making – Getting to play host to all kinds of groveling sleezebag business owners who want exemptions. And now, since sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted, and because Congress is feckless, there are no restrictions on being openly transactional for personal gain. Maybe that’s all there is to it.
I suspect this leaves him room to negotiate and show force. If they retaliate, he can add 10 or 20% more for example. Of course, that is conjecture, but makes sense to me.
China doesn’t care, because even with an honest and sustained effort, enforcement would be difficult. They’re counting on shipping containers to intermediary countries and slapping a new label on them, and generally waiting things out until Trump declares victory, loses interest, and moves on to other things.
Read the US Customs and Border Protection website (cbp) for enforcement statistics. It’s a (bipartisan) joke.
Number of Enforcement Investigations per Year/Amount of lost revenue:
2018 – 7 investigations, $15 million
2019 – 31, $250 million
2020 – 64, $215 million
2021 – 48, $112 million
2022 – 35, $97 million
Maybe I’m missing something with the statistics, but there is no way everything else from China suddenly became compliant, with all duties paid. So, yeah, on paper we’ll get tariffs, but there will be leaks everywhere.
The 10% is on top of the tariffs that are already imposed on China-made goods.
China produces high end components just as much as cheap stuff in the electronics world. Cost savings on production don’t end at cheaply made stuff.
iPhones are made there as one high end example.
Well, maybe Apple should start making iPhones here instead of in China? We (the U.S.) could use the good jobs.
I started shopping for some hi fi equipment just before Trump imposed his first tariff on China. After that tariff was imposed, the prices of that equipment increased by several hundred dollars. Perhaps those price increases didn’t affect the official inflation calculation, but they were very annoying.
And then sales plunged, and those price increases were rolled back to increase sales. This happens in real time now. Companies always try to charge the maximum possible at which they can still achieve their sales goals, so they increase prices, and if sales slow, they roll back those increases. Happens every day all day long, even on Amazon by the minute.
I did not buy the equipment then because I hoped the tariffs would be lifted. I’m sad to report that the prices of hi fi equipment have not come down. In fact, they kept rising because of inflation. Of course, hi fi equipment is a niche market with relatively few brick and mortar stores.
If you paid attention during round one, clothes dryers increased in price with washing machines although there was not tariffs on clothes dryers.
Corporate America with use this confusion on tariffs to raise prices across the board.
But then people stopped buying those overpriced appliances, sales plunged, and prices were rolled back, at which point sales resumed. The media didn’t tell you about that. They only produced clickbait stores of how a specific retailer raised prices. But they failed to report, of course, that later, after sales had collapsed, the retailer was forced to roll back those price increases. The billionaire-owned media, including the NY Times, have been producing nothing but clickbait BS on this issue. And Americans ate it up because Americans love clickbait BS, which is why it is being produced.
I wonder if the reason corporate America absorbed the tariffs in 2018 and 2019 was because their margins had been inflated by near-zero interest rates on their borrowings. ZIRP gave them some fat to play with. With interest rates normalizing as fixed-rate debt starts to mature, that fat may not be available this time. Corporations could get hit with a double-whammy on their profit margins: increasing finance costs and increasing import duty at the same time.
“Corporations could get hit with a double-whammy on their profit margins: increasing finance costs and increasing import duty at the same time.”
Yes, kind of. But in a different place.
Tariffs are a tax on gross profit margin, they raise the cost of goods, and thereby reduce the difference between selling price and cost of goods = gross margin.
Financing costs are much further down on the income statement, often below Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses. So gross profit minus SG&A expenses produces operating profit (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, or EBITDA). Then, from this operating profit the interest and other non-operating expenses are subtracted. So the financing costs show up in net income, but generally not in operating profit.
In Your Deliberations You should incorporate that a big Chunk of US China Imports are imports from Companies owned by US ( and other Western and Japanese ) Companies ie is part of ” WESTERN ” PROFITS .. and the amounts are HUGE .. in reality reducing the TRUE TRADE Deficit with many many Billions.
The first part is correct and it’s included in the analysis and is part of the scandal of globalization.
The second part — “in reality reducing the TRUE TRADE Deficit with many many Billions” — is BS because corporate profits go to investors or stay in the company and have nothing to do with trade. yes, investors benefited hugely from this scheme, while manufacturing in the US got decimated.
I think this is a much different environment than previously. These tariffs are more wide spread and there appears to be more counter-tariffs coming in retaliation. So this could slow trade in all countries involved. And this in a world already stagnating. Second, due to the financialization of our economy, a 20% stock hit will lower consumer demand, especially in the top 20% who have been spending like drunken sailors due to the wealth effect. The market is wildly over-valued, and this may trigger a big sell off, and recession. And thirdly, consumers have become more used to price increases over the last three years so there will be less pushback. Where in 2018, most 50 year olds, and under, had never experienced an inflationary environment. This time is different 😉
The US has a $1-trillion-plus trade deficit in goods ever year (red line in the chart below). It’s a scandal that this was encouraged to happen by the globalization mongers in the US, and it was taken advantage of by other countries.
Other countries, including Canada and Mexico, hugely benefit from the US trade deficit, while US production got decimated. NAFTA should have never happened. Ross Perot nailed it when said that there would be a “giant sucking sounds of jobs going south.”
If the economy in those countries can only grow by ripping off the US with this one-way globalization, engineered by Corporate America to fatten up their profit margins, well then so be it, and they need to impose even bigger tariffs and start thinking about how to restructure their economy so it functions without sucking on the US. That gravy train should have never happened. And it should be stopped.
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/02/08/us-trade-deficit-in-2023-dropped-19-as-goods-deficit-with-china-plunged-29-imports-exports-of-goods-services/
People got used to price increases, then dug in their heels. Look at cars and houses. Volumes are down. In some cases, prices too.
I guess that the impact on inflation was limited last time exactly for the reason that Trump starts with tariffs on Mexico and Canada. Trade flows were just rerouted through these and a few other countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, India and others.
Do you think the planned tax cuts could alleviate the drop in corporate margins at the expense of higher government budget deficit? Or the receipts from tariffs will balance out the tax cuts?
Wolf, Thank you for being such an independent thinker!
The spectre of Depression era tariffs and their catastrophic effects is often raised by the advocates for free-trade.
How compelling are the alleged parallels?
There was Smoot-Hawley and at the same time there was wild speculation in stocks fueled by debt from unregulated banks. The wild speculation and debt is the immediate cause of the Great Depression. Did Smoot-Hawley kick-off the loss of confidence that caused the meltdown? I don’t think anyone knows. But it is a good boogeyman for the free trade crowd.
The “parallel” is pure BS. And only anti-tariff propaganda pushers spread that comparison. There is no “parallel.”
1. Back then, the US was the largest exporter in the world; and now it is the largest importer. 180-degree different, the opposite. If countries want to retaliate, fine, let them, and they should. Everyone should use tariffs to raise some taxes, and nearly all countries already do, particularly China.
2. Tariffs are already widely in use by all countries, and have been in use forever. Tariffs are very high in China against protected products.
3. The Great Depression wasn’t caused by tariffs. People who say that propagate anti-tariff BS. It was caused by a mix of factors, including the collapse of massive speculation on everything, entailing the total collapse of the stock market, and the collapse of the banking system where money in bank accounts just vanished when the bank collapsed, and companies couldn’t make payroll anymore because their money was gone, triggering huge unemployment, but without unemployment insurance, and so people stopped spending because they ran out of money even if their bank hadn’t collapsed, and it turned into a vicious self-propagating cycle. That’s why we have backstops today, such as backstops for banks (deposit insurance, the Fed’s liquidity tools, strict regulations, etc.), unemployment insurance, a retirement system, etc. Most of these things came out of lessons learned from the Great Depression.
I appreciated how thorough this article was. One aspect I thought should have been included is: Where does the rare earth mineral conversation come into play? Other countries are buying up deposits of lithium, cobalt, etc needed for production of EV and other tech. Hard for domestic production to win if competitors get monopolies on strategic resources, and a tit for tat raising the stakes.
The US has huge lithium deposits and there are now large-scale investments underway to extract the lithium. In the US, these investments (in California, Arkansas, and other states) focus on pulling up the lithium rich brine deep underground and extracting the lithium, then pumping the brine back down. Hot lithium-rich brine has been used in CA for decades to generate geothermal power, and the investments underway now focus on extracting lithium from this brine before pumping it back down.
This is a very different technology than the vast lithium ponds you see in Chile, etc. Exxon is deploying its fracking knowhow to extract the lithium brine in Arkansas. It started drilling the first lithium wells in 2023. These are huge investments, the involve US knowhow, and they’re great to see.
In terms of rare earths, they aren’t rare, there is a lot of it in the US, but they’re messy to mine, refine and process. The US produces about 15% of global rare earths in one location (the Mountain Pass mine in CA), but the mine used to ship it to China for refining. But now refining has started at the mine, production is increasing, and lots of investments are being made. This should have happened a long time ago. But it’s finally happening now.
Essentially, the cause was a lack of regulation. Which Republicans are arguing for now.
I am not surprised that inflation did not accelerate with the last tariffs.
But costs to many of us went up signficantly. The city of Huntsville was building a new branch library and when the tariffs came out they had to stop for 6 months to go looking for more money to pay the increased cost of the steel in the roof beams. Alabama was extending the limited access section of highway through Huntsville, and the state had to stop that effort for some months and go look for more money to pay for the beams that support the overpasses.
The cost of the steel angle that is used to hang garage door openers went up as well. It was almost as expensive as the garage door opener. Socket wrenches went up and I paid an eye watering price for a replacement aluminum ladder.
I’m sure inflation will not go up again, especially with the new administration telling the FED what inflation numbers to publish. But if the cost increases are anything like last time and spread across a wider array of goods than just metals, a lot of us are in real trouble.
Your comment is BS.
1. Commodity prices are NOT consumer prices. Consumers don’t buy rebar.
2. Commodity prices spike and plunge all the time, they did before tariffs and after tariffs. That’s what commodities do, DUH. Look at the charts of commodities before you post this BS.
For example, steel rebar prices soared from 2016-2017 and fell back in 2018 after the tariffs were implemented, then spiked in 2020-2021, then plunged, and today, and today are about where they had been in 2017.
Alabama has a LOT of steel mills. Why were they buying foreign steel and transporting it across the world instead of locally and across the state?
Tariffs cause minimal inflation because all goods are already priced to compete with the cheapest producer. You can find a manufacturer of nearly anything in the US – be it lumber, steel, widgets, etc. – and their prices will be competitive with China’s, Canada’s, Mexico’s, etc.
These US manufacturers do it out of necessity. Afterall, you can only charge what someone is willing to pay for a product.
They get away with it by running lean. They’re almost always small-medium sized private businesses with little to no marketing budget.
My company ran into this during Covid. Freight prices and lead times skyrocketed, so we turned to domestic sources for a lot of goods. We were building medical diagnostic workstations at the time and ended up sourcing 100% USA casters, power cords, ethernet cables, etc. The prices were very comparable; it just took more effort to find the suppliers because they’re not household names.
Whether or not these new tariffs will cause inflation will be a matter of our domestic supply capacity, I think. Our domestic sources should be able to ramp up SPF and oil production just fine. Fruits and Vegetables, combined with deportations, will probably see a rise.
Exactly.
Our border hopping competitor lives in one of the most expensive zip codes in the country and flies freely on a private jet. I live in a corn field and drive a 10-year-old pickup truck. I mow my own grass but hope not to someday.
I am debating if we can provide raises this year. Why? Because we have no pricing power. I have to find the money to do it because it is not hanging out at the bottom line. We have similar product designs, and similar machinery (some of ours is actually newer and more efficient).
American producers exist on razor thin margins because it is all we can do. We gobble up the crumbs falling on the floor at the import feast. Eventually the math just doesn’t work, and we close up shop. That’s the game.
A 10-15% tariff levels the playing field. 25% tips the scales slightly in our favor.
Another piece people just don’t consider: Businesses like ours prop up the healthcare system in our rural area. Hospitals can’t make ends meet serving only folks on Medicare and Medicaid. The reimbursements are low. Another 1/3 of patients are underemployed and uninsured, so they become a write off. Doctors roll out the red carpet when our employees hand them the Blue Cross card. We don’t mind carrying that societal burden if we can pass the cost onto customers. That cost is between 4 and 10% of top line revenue! We still provide a really good plan… maybe because we are stupid, or we feel it is the right thing to do.
Bingo.
Border hoppers have won big in the truck equipment world but we domestic producers still have enough capacity to soak up the market share with the scales tipped slightly back in our favor. No price increases necessary. The additional fixed cost absorption of being much busier may actually allow us to cut prices.
I am trying to not get too excited but cannot overstate how big of a deal a 25% tariff on Mexico is for our domestic manufacturing operation. It is absolutely massive.
Assuming they stick, we will be investing in machinery and hiring for living-wage jobs in small town USA at an aggressive pace this spring.
This is a great result.
There’s a piece missing in this article that I don’t understand. If prices are already the maximum they can be without causing demand destruction, then the inflation rates from 2021 – 2023 should not have happened the way it did. One would expect inflation from the COVID supply chain disruptions and free money from Trump and Biden. But the expectation would be a short bump in prices on domestically produced products that had little to no supply chain issues and a return to prior prices. That didn’t happen. Many companies simply took advantage of the expectation of higher prices, raised them, and saw corporate profits go through the roof.
“One would expect inflation from the COVID supply chain disruptions and free money from Trump and Biden.”
Yes, that was part of it. The other part of it was $4 trillion in money printing by the Fed in three years. So those are among the triggers.
Inflation in durable goods then vanished, with many prices plunging starting in mid-2022 because, as you say, demand destruction from high prices, see new and used vehicles, computers, etc., triggering large-scale deflation in durable goods, see the charts in the article. So in terms of goods — which is what tariffs are applied to — it was a “short bump” (18 months), as you said. So that is what happened, and your statement, “That didn’t happen,” is the only part you got wrong, while nailing just about everything else.
The first sticker shock will show up in food and energy. People are still reeling from those recent inflationary price hikes. You can expect a loud whaling that will make the politicians sweat.
Ignorant BS. The US is the largest energy producer in the work and the biggest exporter of natural gas in the world and large exporter of petroleum and petroleum products (gasoline, diesel., etc.).
The US is a huge food producer and exporter, and sure people like to drink French wines and Mexican beers, but they can buy much better US wines and US craft brews.
That kind of ignorant BS is part of the anti-tariff bullshit being spread around. Don’t do it here, spread this BS somewhere else.
All energy is not the same. All crude oil is not the same. Typically, refineries are tailored to certain kinds of crude oil (eg heavy sour crude or light sweet) so the tariffs may increase some regional fuel prices until either new flows of inputs into the refineries are established and/or the refineries are modified to take different crudes.
Efficiency and optimization SHOULD cause the price of durable goods to go down over time. Henry Ford did it in the 1910s – Musk should be able to do it now. A Tesla model 3 should cost HALF as much over time. Why not? A Model 3 at $19,999 would probably fend off BYD quite well.
During Trump’s first term we saw a nice flat or slightly declining DG price level. Services – that is the cost of PEOPLE – should rise slightly if low inflation is indeed desirable. 1-2% a year. People increase their value beyond that with experience and quality so a worker should see larger pay improvements for productivity.
What I think we all really do want – and what Trump is trying to force after three decades of decline – is for the “bicycle factory in Ohio” that had 900 workers and moved to China in 1998 to move BACK to Ohio in 2025 and now have 150 workers and a lot of robots, powered by abundant US energy. 150 higher paying factory jobs is better than zero. This isn’t going to happen overnight but it could happen in a year or two. Multiply this by a thousand different products and that’s a lot of jobs back in the US. I’d like to hear the argument of why it’s better to employ four million Chinese workers building things by hand vs. a quarter million Americans running automated factories here.
We have been re-engineering a flagship product for the last two years to wring out manual labor and make it “robot friendly”. It’s the only way we see to survive in the truck equipment industry from a US manufacturing base.
We have plowed the entirety of our free cash flow for the last three years back into capital (mostly robotics) investment. Hoping to take a breather from that plan this year. My truck is getting tired, and the garage roof needs to be replaced.
There is minimal grunt work left in the product. Most of it is now loading fixtures, metals, and programs into CNC machinery and hitting go. The fit and finish is better than ever. We shaved about 10% from unit cost last year, with a goal of another 10% this year.
We can pay our people well if their labor is well-utilized.
A tariff on foreign imports would be icing on the cake we’ve been baking for a while now.
What about effects on energy/oil(gasoline) prices? Things that the consumer can’t really control with our demand.
The US is the largest energy producer in the work and the biggest exporter of natural gas in the world and large exporter of petroleum and petroleum products (gasoline, diesel., etc.). Much of the oil being imported is refined and processed, the resulting value added products (gasoline, diesel, petrochemical products, etc.) are sold to other countries.
Gasoline prices spiked and plunged for all kinds of reason and just pure speculation, but not because of tariffs, LOL
So f the end is near with these evil tariffs.
Please benchmark the dollar this past friday with the countries who
we increased tariffs on. Track it and lets see how it plays out.
Will it be a repeat of his 1st term.
Everyone should support tariffs and the rebuilding of USA’s industrial base. The country was being taken advantage of by the rich through outsourcing everything for cheap labor. Make things in America!
The stock market is not the economy. It doesn’t need to go up 25% per year. I support Trump on this one.
When trade is an exchange of steel for copper, or apples for bananas, or coal for grain, the transaction is a net benefit. Both parties get something they want that they didn’t have before. That is a good trade.
The billionaires and the politicians in their pockets don’t want you to think of it this way, but when trade is one side’s standard of living versus the other side’s standard of living, the whole thing is a raw deal for whoever lives better. This force has wrecked the American rust belt for the last few decades to the point that millions of people are angry enough to vote for you know who.
We in the American Midwest are not asking for handouts or welfare. We want to build things, and we are pretty good at it. We want to trade that value-creating activity for a reasonable standard of living. Our people are underemployed. We are far better off running CNC machinery or assembling equipment than working at the counter at Arby’s or Dollar General.
When given the choice between buying from the American Midwest or a from some town south of the border, the people on the coasts simply choose whatever is cheaper. They don’t realize that they are often shooting themselves in the foot in doing so. They should consider buying from the people who share their national debt!
It should come as no surprise that private union membership has cratered, and the middle class continues to fade. Workers have no bargaining power against a foreign workforce and the constant threat of plant closures. Local manufacturing is a foundational piece of a healthy middle class.
I swear the concept of value-creation has been purposely deleted from our national conversation. Value creation is what generates our standard of living. We cannot all just kick back, drink wine, and sell each other insurance!
“We in the American Midwest are not asking for handouts or welfare. We want to build things, and we are pretty good at it. We want to trade that value-creating activity for a reasonable standard of living. Our people are underemployed. We are far better off running CNC machinery or assembling equipment than working at the counter at Arby’s or Dollar General”
Amen.
Looking at the gross margins and net margins of some large U.S. companies, including the Mag7, they certainly have some room to absorb tariffs without raising prices. Maybe they will have to reduce their stock buybacks, reduce wasteful spending, and slightly reduce executive bonuses to look good.
How the stock markets react will be interesting. If the market is radically overpricing the value of a company on historical P/E terms pre-tariffs, will the market continue to overprice the value those stocks post-tariffs? And by how much?
Don’t confuse irrational markets with the actual economy.
I would have said “indirect tax on the profit margins of foreign producers”. Direct tax sounds like the foreign producer is transferring money to the US gov. Only the importer pays directly.
Tariffs last time were also on specific HTS codes, not as broadly applied. The first few tranches did not include many consumer product (e.g., the t-shirt used as an example in the article above), but mostly inputs to products (e.g., steel and aluminum) that have multiple inputs (so the impact on total price was smaller). The tariffs on HTS codes related to a broader range of consumer products only started to kick in right as COVID shut down the world. Prices went up in the year after COVID due to the combination of higher costs (from tariffs, transportation, shipping contain shortage, etc.) and we saw inflation at that point in time.
It isn’t really an apples to apples comparison to look at the tariffs from 2018-2020 and say, oh, they didn’t meaningfully impact inflation so this time it won’t either, given the vast differences in what is being tariffed, the speed with which tariffs are being implemented this time, and the fact that we aren’t currently in the middle of a global pandemic. The fact that the stock market was so negatively impacted last time should scare people even more this time, as companies will have even less ability to absorb the costs this time around, both due to the nature of the products being tariffed and the speed with which these are being put into place (limiting their ability to renegotiate prices and find alternate sources of supply).
I’m skeptical but learned from your post and will try to keep an open mind. Namely, this is a powerful statement that I and many others may not factor heavily enough: “Tariffs are good for the US economy because they change the math for domestic production, and the primary, secondary, and tertiary effects of producing in the US are great for employment, tax receipts, household incomes, etc.”
That said, a few things come to mind.
1. There are just too many variables to conclude that tariffs didn’t negatively impact inflation in 2018-2019. Just because durable goods inflation stayed low, doesn’t mean it wouldn’t have been lower otherwise. It happened when inflation was very reasonable, so whatever negative impact it had (if any) may not have mattered as much or got much attention, compared to if it has an impact now.
2. “But even for the S&P 500, new tariffs are just a one-time hit. So if the new tariffs cause a company’s gross profit margins to decline from 20% to 19% in 2025-2026, that’s it; they would not decline every year, but just once after tariffs are implemented, and then remain stable.” I may be missing something but unless these tariffs are short-lived, the price increases will continue to impact business margins indefinitely. What will cause the impact to go away after the initial adjustment?
3. While the impact on consumers may not be as huge as anticipated because they may choose not to spend more on things, it will still cause a fair amount of small businesses that import products to go under. Yes, it’s a risk of operating a business, but it couldn’t have been foreseen a few years ago, and it’s still sad.
4. This time, it sounds like the tariffs could hit fruits and veggies pretty hard. When combined with climate issues in CA/the south, that could be very impactful and hard to avoid, even though we hate, hate, hate price increases.
5. These tariffs seem more widespread and impactful. I expect this to be more of a “shock and awe” type of negotiating tactic and he will find a middle ground, but this seems more extreme than the previous tariffs.
Thanks as always for the in-depth analysis.
From the news this morning, this looks like just another example of brain-dead monkeys in the White House flipping whatever switch lights up to get the banana of the day.
“….the tariffs could hit fruits and veggies pretty hard.”
LOL, where did you hear this BS? In anti-tariff clickbait producing billionaire-owned media?
Great synopsis, Wolf, makes perfect sense, thank you for it.
You must not have been around when the deindustrialization of the US started. It was a real sight to see large steel mills shutting down and thousands of people losing their jobs. My dad included. The cities went to hell, too. But that’s ok as WAL-MART and Kmart came in a provided great jobs for these poor folks.
Who famously said we are becoming a nation of shopkeepers?
If Tariffs won’t increase prices, and only eats into the profits of companies importing goods, then why are we only doing 10%-25%?
Why not punish the importers with 100-1000% tariffs to bring as much production back to the USA as possible?
I don’t believe anyone said tariffs won’t increase prices. The market will determine if the retailers can pass on some or all of the additional cost as discussed in the article in items 4 and 5 under “Some basics about tariffs.” Thus, the entire premise upon which you’re playing devil’s advocate (“If Tariffs won’t increase prices, and only eats into the profits of companies importing goods…”) is flawed because it mischaracterizes what the article actually says.
Glad to see that this article, and the comments, made it to Google News (scroll down a little), with the first chart displayed.
The US economy is primarily a service based economy now. If this is (partially) about protecting US job against off shoring perhaps there should be some sort of tax on outsourced labor as well. Recently what I’ve seen in a lot of white color jobs in tech, engineering and finance is the laying off US workers to then turn around and hire in Indian. Taxing that would also bring a lot of extra tax money.
Very compelling analysis, thank you!
Change can happen very quickly.
Mexico agreed to use troops to help to stop the drug trafficking, and supposedly the tariffs are suspended for now.
Avocado toast and tequila shots for everyone!