After Spiking by 2,600% or Whatever, Newsmax Stock Plunges 80%, Straight into our Imploded Stocks, All in 3 Days

For humans and AI trading the stock, it’s just a spectacularly fun video game. For observers, it proves this market is dangerously nuts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The craziness of this situation is hard to convey with a straight face. “Craziness” is probably the understatement of the year. It shows just how nuts this joint called the stock market is. It’s like whatever.
Newsmax [NMAX] went public via IPO on Monday March 31. At the IPO price of $10 a share, it raised $75 million, which seemed reasonable enough for an IPO of this type. Then out the gate, it started trading at over $14 a share, and that would have been a nice first-day pop of over 40%, but then some stock jockeys and AI got a hold of it, and WOOSH. By the end of the day, it was at $83 a share. Intraday on April 1 Fools Day, it spiked to $279 a share, up by 2,600% or whatever from the IPO price of $10 a share. And then it imploded.
It is currently trading at about $50 a share, down by over 80% from the all-time high yesterday and has thereby earned a place in our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. To make it into the Imploded Stocks, shares have to have plunged by 70% or more from the all-time high. Normally, it takes companies quite a while to accomplish this.
The Newsmax trade may be a record in terms of overall craziness, up 2,600% or whatever in less than two days, and then down by 80% in a little over one day, and straight from IPO into our Imploded Stocks in three days.
At the peak, the stock had a market capitalization of about $21 billion, which is unspeakably huge for a media company and purveyor of supplements and insurance products with $171 million in annual revenues.
By comparison, the media empire News Corp has a market cap of $16 billion, but it has annual revenues of $10 billion, about 58x more than Newsmax’ revenues. And it had $354 million in net income. It owns, among other things, the Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones & Company, book publisher HarperCollins, some big UK publications, real estate publications including realtor.com, etc.
So pushing the share price of Newsmax to a market cap of $21 billion in no time shows the extent of this nuttiness. It’s really just like whatever. It’s just a video game. Have fun and go home.
Even at $50 a share, Newsmax is up by 440% from its IPO price, which is still huge, and still a huge market capitalization for a company like this.
Newsmax is not a big company. And it’s not profitable either. According to its annual report filed with the SEC on the day of the IPO:
- 2024 revenues: $171 million; net loss $72 million.
- 2023 revenues: $135 million; net loss $42 million.
Obviously, none of that mattered. The humans and AI that were trading it didn’t care one iota about the company, its puny revenues, or its losses. It was just a spectacularly fun video game. But for observers, it proved once again that this market is dangerously nuts.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
This market is a freaking joke with crap like this. Even the casino blackjack table is more predictable at this point..
Btw, judging by after market that after the libration announcement, tomorrow is going to be fun day… The once in a lifetime buy the dip moments for all the FOMO retailers.. Happy hunting..
Howdy Phoenix. Bet Buffett is still buying T Bills…..
With violatility like this….people buying T bills and have been grinding their teeth missing out when everyone are jeering over double digits gain don’t look as stupid now I am sure…
Wait until tomorrow if you want to see fireworks!
Black Monday 2.0? Probably not…
Btw…Newsmax, Vinfast sends their warm regard…think your crazy pop put theirs to shame….
I wish the fed would see this sort of crap and realize, hmmm, maybe there’s still too much free money sloshing around, let’s hike rates a bit. Or for every garbage tariff announcement, emergency rate hike. That would solve that whole self-inflicted fiasco in a matter of weeks, if not days.