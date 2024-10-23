Demand Destruction for Existing Homes: Sales in 2024 to Plunge Below 4 Million Homes, Lowest since 1995, as Supply Spikes

Because prices are way too high. Buyers’ Strike deepened even with mortgage rates at 2-year lows at the time of those sales. But rates have spiked since then.

Demand for existing homes is wilting further, despite surging inventories and spiking supply and much lower mortgage rates – they hit a two-year low at the time these sales were made:

Sales of existing single-family houses, condos, and co-ops that closed in September dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.84 million, the lowest rate of sales since the worst three months of the Housing Bust, down by 3.5% from the crushed levels a year ago, down by 38% from September 2021, and down by 29% from September 2019, according to data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) today.

But the impact of the recent spike in mortgage rates is still to come. These were sales that closed in September but were made in prior weeks and months when mortgage rates were much lower. Mortgage rates bottomed out in mid-September, then slowly ticked up after the Fed’s monster rate cut. They didn’t start spiking until the beginning of October, which will show up as a further hit to the closed-sales data in a month or two (historic data via YCharts):

Too-high prices cause demand destruction on an epic scale.

Actual home sales in September (not seasonally adjusted, not annual rate) dropped to 331,000 homes. For the first 9 months, actual sales fell by 2.8% from the already crushed levels of the first 9 months last year.

So we updated our estimate for whole-year sales in 2024, using the 9-month year-over-year decline as factor to estimate the remaining three months. Today’s sales figures push our estimate below the 4-million mark, to 3.97 million sales, the lowest since 1995.

This demand destruction, caused by the gigantic spike in prices – they’re now way too high – is even larger than during the Housing Bust.

But during the Housing Bust, demand destruction was caused by an economic and financial crisis, as millions of people lost their jobs and mortgages blew up after years of reckless mortgage lending.

Too high prices destroy demand, which is a fundamental economic principle that even home sellers cannot escape (light-blue column = our estimate for 2024, historical data from YCharts).

Inventory and Supply spike to multi-year highs.

Unsold inventory jumped to 1.39 million homes in September, the highest in four years, and up by 23% from a year ago, according to NAR data.

Importantly, inventory jumped in September, when it normally falls in September. Inventory normally peaks in June and then declines every month for the rest of the year with the low point in December.

But this year, every month since June, inventory has risen, instead of falling. Those are the vacant homes coming on the market even as demand has wilted.

Supply, given the wilting demand, jumped to 4.3 months at the current rate of sales, up by 27% from a year ago, and the highest for any September since 2018 (4.4 months), and higher than in the Septembers of 2019 and 2017 (historic data via YCharts):

What the much lower mortgage rates since November 2023 have done is bring out the sellers, and so inventory and supply have surged. But buyers have retrenched in their Buyers’ Strike because prices are way too high.

New listings jumped in September, when they normally decline in September, according to data from Realtor.com. These are the vacant homes that are now coming on the market that homeowners had moved out of, often years ago, but didn’t put on the market because they wanted to ride up the price spike all the way, and they already bought a new home back then, and so by not putting their homes on the market when they bought one, they contributed to the inventory shortage at the time. Now they’re trying to unload them, just as demand has collapsed.

Surging mortgage rates in October will weigh on sales.

Mortgage rates have surged recently, but during the time these sales were made, they’d hit two-year lows. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate started plunging in November 2023 from the 7.8% range and reached 6.14% at the end of September, the lowest since September 2022, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Then in October, it spiked to hit 6.52% a week ago, and remained there, according to the MBA today.

This weekly average hasn’t yet captured the moves over the past few days. But the daily measure of the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate by Mortgage News Daily jumped to 6.92% today. The impact of this jump in mortgage rates in October will show up in closed sales over the rest of the year.

The weekly average 30-year fixed rate via the MBA:

NAR blames everything except the problem: too-high prices.

The median price by the National Association of Realtors of existing homes has exploded by 50% since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, most of it in the first two-and-a-half years, fueled by the Fed’s interest rate repression and free money. It was the craziest 2.5-year frenzy ever in the housing market, and those now way-too-high prices have destroyed demand. Buyers are on strike, and they’re staying on strike.

But here comes the National Association of Realtors, trying to blame something other than the way-too-high prices: Last year, it had blamed the inventory for the collapse in demand, and then it blamed the surge in mortgage rates for the collapse in demand. But this year, inventories surged, and mortgage rates dropped. So both excuses are out the window.

So now it is blaming, you guessed it, the election:

“Perhaps, some consumers are hesitating about moving forward with a major expenditure like purchasing a home before the upcoming election,” the NAR said today.

The NAR has been blaming everything it can drag by its hairs except the actual problem: Prices are too high and have killed demand. Much lower prices would stimulate demand – and commissions for Realtors because they’d make more sales. Why is this so hard to come to grips with?

But instead, the NAR has started the long wait for wages to catch up with a 50% spike in home prices: “With wage growth now outpacing home price appreciation, housing affordability will improve,” it said.

Yes, but it will take a long while – years – before wages have risen enough to catch up with the 50% spike of home prices from already precariously high levels before the pandemic.

Commercial real estate has figured this out a while ago: Massive revaluation has caused sales to pick up. And the homebuilders have figured this out too: They’re offering homes at lower prices and with big incentives and costly mortgage-rate buydowns to sell the homes they built, and they’re running circles around sellers of existing homes.

The median price of single-family houses fell to $409,000 in September, the third month of seasonal declines from the seasonal peak in June. Year-over-year, the price was up by 2.9%, down from year-over-year price increases of 3.9% in July, 4.1% in June, 5.2% in May, and 5.4% in April.

The median price of condos and co-ops fell to $361,600 in September, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 2.2%, from year-over-year gains in the +4% to +9% range late last year and earlier this year.

Unlike single-family house prices, condo prices didn’t book any year-over-year declines in mid-2023.

Home prices by metro vary widely.

In some metros, prices have plunged, such as in the Austin metro (-20% from the peak), while in other metros, prices have risen to new highs, such as in the New York City metro. But in all metros they spiked insanely in the 2020-2022 period, which is now causing the demand destruction,

We discuss by-metro September prices here: The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: September Update: Prices Drop in 26 of 28 Big Metros, even San Diego, Los Angeles, and these are two of the 28 charts:

Demand destruction has occurred in all regions.

The charts below show the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales, released by the NAR today, in the four Census Regions of the US. A map of the four regions is in the comments below the article.

Northeastern US: Sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 460,000 homes, the second lowest since the 1990s, just a hair above July 2010.

Midwestern US: Sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 900,000 homes, the lowest since the Housing Bust.

Southern US: sales fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,720,000 homes, the lowest since the Housing Bust.

Western US: sales ticked up to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 760,000, a little higher than some months in 2023 and 2024, but beyond that, the lowest since the 1990s:

