Inventory of New Spec Houses Spikes to Highest since 2009, Sales Grow as Builders Pile on Incentives and Trim Prices

Lennar’s incentives jumped to $48,100 per house, prices -5.8% year-over-year. Builders take share from existing houses, where demand wilted because prices are too high.

Sales of new single-family houses at all stages of construction rose by 7.3% year-over-year to about 59,000 houses in September, not seasonally adjusted. This was also up by 7.3% from September 2019, according to Census Bureau data today.

Homebuilders are building and selling houses at a brisk pace, motiving buyers with lower prices, big incentives, and mortgage-rate buydowns that are costly for builders, but that make new houses often less costly for buyers on a monthly basis than equivalent existing houses.

For the first nine months of 2024, sales of new houses at all stages of construction rose by 3.2% from the same period in 2023. Using this increase as a factor applied to the remaining three months of 2024, we estimate that sales for the whole year will grow by 2.9% from 2023, to 678,000 houses, just a hair above the level of 2019, far higher than any of the years between 2008 and 2018, but below the heady free-money years of 2020 and 2021.

But homeowners who are thinking of selling have been clinging to their aspirational prices, and so inventories of existing homes are piling up, supply is spiking as sales have wilted. The year 2024 is on track to produce the lowest sales of existing homes since 1995.

And demand has shifted from existing homes to new construction as homebuilders, the pros in this business, are taking advantage of homeowners’ refusal to adjust their pricing to reality.

Inventories balloon: a good thing, but not for builders.

Inventory of new completed houses jumped by 49% year-over-year to 110,000 houses, the highest number of houses since August 2009 when homebuilders were trying to survive the Housing Bust.

Sales of these “spec houses” account for about half of total sales, the other half being houses in various stages of construction.

Spec houses are essentially move-in ready, and many buyers find that appealing, rather than having to wait for months before they can move in. But builders have tied up a lot of capital in spec houses, and they have to be sold quickly. Rising inventory of completed houses encourages builders to lower prices and offer deals.

This buildup of spec houses is a big positive for the overall housing market – the bigger the inventory of spec houses, the better – it will help resolve the massive dislocations in prices that have befallen the housing market. But it puts the squeeze on homebuilders’ margins, as we’ll see in a moment with Lennar.

Sales of completed new houses jumped by 29% year-over-year to 27,000 houses (not seasonally adjusted), as homebuilders motivated buyers with lower prices, bigger incentives, and mortgage-rate buydowns that are costly for homebuilders.

But they’re not selling them as fast as they’re building them, and supply of spec houses has risen to 4.1 months at the current rate of sales, which is still in the normal range, but more than double from where it was two years ago. During the Housing Bust, when sales collapsed, supply exploded to 11 months at the worst moments.

Inventories of houses at all stages of construction – from not yet started to completed – rose to 473,000 houses, the highest since February 2008, having eked past the highs in the fall of 2022. Supply rose to 7.9 months.

Prices, mortgage-rate buydowns, and incentives.

The median contract price of new single-family houses at all stages of construction is a volatile metric with big monthly revisions (blue in the chart below). For example, the August price was revised down by $10,530 today. So we look at the six month average, which irons out the month-to-month squiggles and revisions – to see the trends (red in the chart below).







In September, the median contract price was $426,300. The six-month average ticked down to $418,000, the lowest since May 2022 and down by 4.3% from the peak in October 2022.

However, these are contract prices, and they do not include the substantial costs to homebuilders of mortgage rate buydowns and other incentives – which are big values for buyers. We’ll look at homebuilder Lennar at a moment.

Lennar disclosed in its Q3 quarterly filings that sales incentives, including mortgage-rate buydowns and free upgrades, cost on average $48,100 per house it sold in Q3, or 10.2% of revenues, a 32% jump in incentive costs from a year ago ($36,400 on average per house, 7.5% of revenues).

In addition, Lennar’s average sales price dropped 5.8% year-over-year to $422,000 per home. Those prices are reflected in the contract prices by the Census Bureau.

But homebuyers got $48,100 in additional incentives as part of the deal, including the costs of the mortgage rate buydowns, a value that wasn’t reflected in the contract prices by the Census Bureau.

It was reflected on Lennar’s income statement though, and gross margin was squeezed by 2 percentage points compared to a year ago, to 22.5% in Q3 2024, from 24.4% in Q3 2023.

These are big benefits to buyers of new houses that end up producing a lower monthly payment and a nicer house.

In this way, homebuilders are keeping their sales up, even as sales of existing homes have wilted. They’re taking market share, and homeowners haven’t figured it out yet.

Prices of new houses versus existing houses.

Contract prices of new houses (which do not include the benefits to buyers of mortgage-rate buydowns and other incentives) have eased down from the peak (red in the chart below).

But the median price of existing single-family houses is still completely out of whack though it dropped along seasonal patterns (blue).

Given lower prices, mortgage-rate buydowns, and incentives from builders, new houses on a monthly payments basis can out-compete existing houses, and so a portion of demand has shifted from existing houses to new houses, which is a factor in the demand destruction taking place in the market for existing houses, where prices, after a 50% jump in two-and-a-half years are far too high.

The big homebuilders have figured out how to deal with this market. Unlike homeowners sitting on vacant houses waiting for lower mortgage rates or whatever, builders have to build and sell houses to keep their revenues flowing and to keep their businesses intact, and they’re doing that.

This long-term chart shows just how unusual this situation is. The median price of new houses was substantially higher than that of existing houses even during the Housing Bust.

