Status of US Dollar as Global Reserve Currency: Central Banks Diversify into Other Currencies and Gold

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The status of the US dollar as the dominant global reserve currency has helped the US fund its twin deficits, and thereby has enabled them: the huge fiscal deficit every year and the massive trade deficit every year. The reserve currency status comes from other central banks (not the Fed) having purchased trillions of USD-denominated assets such as Treasury securities, other government securities, corporate bonds, and even stocks. The dollar status as the dominant reserve currency has been crucial for the US, and as that dominance declines ever so slowly, risks pile up ever so slowly.
The US dollar lost further ground as top global reserve currency in 2024, according to the IMF’s COFER data released today. Total holdings of USD-denominated securities by other central banks (not the Fed) fell by $59 billion to $6.63 trillion at the end of 2024, from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2023.
And the dollar’s share declined to 57.8% of total allocated exchange reserves at the end of 2024, the lowest since 1994, down by 7.3 percentage points in 10 years, as central banks have been diversifying their holdings for years to assets denominated in currencies other than the dollar, and into gold.
The dollar had already experienced a huge loss of global confidence before: Its share plunged from 85% in 1977 to a share of 46% in 1991, after inflation had exploded in the US in the 1970s and early 1980s. But by the 1990s, as inflation had been brought down and mostly stayed down, central banks loaded up on USD-assets again, and the dollar regained share as a reserve currency until the euro became a full-fledged currency.
USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves include US Treasury securities, US agency securities, US MBS, US corporate bonds, US stocks, and other USD-denominated assets held by central banks other than the Fed.
The major reserve currencies.
Central banks holdings of foreign exchange reserves denominated in all currencies, including in USD, edged up in 2024 to $12.36 trillion (from $12.35 trillion at the end of 2023).
Excluded from the total are any central bank’s assets denominated in its own currency, such as the Fed’s holdings of Treasury securities and MBS, the ECB’s holdings of euro-denominated bonds, and the Bank of Japan’s holdings of yen-denominated assets.
The USD is not losing share to the euro. The euro has been the #2 global reserve currency, with holdings at $2.27 trillion at the end of 2024. Its share has been around 20% for years, with a low of 19.1% in 2016 and a high of 21.3% in 2020. In Q4, the euro’s share was 19.8% (blue in the chart below).
So over the years, the USD has not lost share to the euro; it lost share to other reserve currencies, including “nontraditional reserve currencies,” as the IMF calls them. The colorful tangle at the bottom of the chart represents the largest of these other reserve currencies. More on those in a moment.
The surge of the “nontraditional reserve currencies.”
Some of these other reserve currencies have been gaining share at the expense of the dollar, especially the currencies in the basket of the “nontraditional reserve currencies,” that the IMF combines into “All others,” whose combined share has been surging since 2020 (red in the chart below).
But the Chinese renminbi has lost share. China is the second largest economy in the world, but its currency, the renminbi, plays only a small role as a reserve currency. And it has lost ground against the USD and other currencies since 2022. Central banks have not been enamored with RMB-denominated assets due to China’s capital controls, the RMB’s convertibility issues, and other complexities (yellow line).
Note the surge of the nontraditional reserve currencies combined in the “all other currencies” group (red).
- Japanese yen, 5.8% (YEN, purple).
- British pound, 4.7% (GBP, light blue).
- “All other currencies,” 4.6% (red).
- Canadian dollar, 2.8% (dotted green).
- Chinese renminbi, 2.2% (yellow).
- Australian dollar, 2.1% (black dotted).
- Swiss franc, 0.2% (black).
The other diversification: gold.
Gold bullion is not a “foreign exchange reserve” asset of central banks and is not included in the data above. Gold is a “reserve asset” not involving foreign exchange.
After four decades of unloading their gold holdings, central banks started re-adding gold about 20 years ago.
The top four holders have not changed their gold holdings in at least 20 years (based on IMF data released by the World Gold Council):
- US: 8,133 tonnes
- Germany: 3,352 tonnes
- Italy: 2,452 tonnes
- France: 2,437
But there has been a lot of movement below the top four, especially with Russia and China, which are now the #5 and #6 largest holders. And they did move the needle:
- Russia: 2,333 tonnes, little changed since Q2 2022. But between 2005 and 2022, Russia, one of the largest gold producers, had added nearly 2,000 tonnes.
- China: 2,280 tonnes. In 2024, it added 44 tonnes. It started piling on gold in 2009 and by 2015 had tripled its holdings
Since 2005, Russia and China combined have added 3,626 tonnes to their holdings.
Smaller holders have added large amounts of gold in 2024, such as Poland, India, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan.
According to the IMF figures not updated for 2024, central banks’ gold holdings have surged by roughly 200 million troy ounces (6,221 tonnes) from 2006 to 1.16 billion troy ounces, driven largely by China and Russia. The increases in China and Russia alone represent nearly 60% of the total increase since 2006.
In dollar terms, these gold holdings at today’s price amount to $3.65 trillion. The IMF’s chart has not been updated for 2024, but it shows the historic moves:
Your first sentence says it all. The reserve currency status ENABLES the massive deficits. Like a drug addict or drinker or overeater who weighs 600 pounds, someone out there is probably enabling this destruction.
The pain of sobering up and going on a diet is going to be significant. Some say it’s too late and we can’t do it and the system as it is just has to play out until…? What? Death and liquidation of the US?
The Treasury should issue a new type of bond, an interest-only perpetuity bond that only foreign governments can buy. Basically, if they have massive surpluses with the US they can gather all that dollar currency from their domestic businesses and buy 2% “forever bonds” from the US. Or we can have tariffs. Whichever they prefer.
Well, it’s also true that you have to run a deficit in order for other central banks to accumulate your currency as reserves — every ledger has two sides and there are accounting identities in play here.
Good afternoon.
One question:
Do China and Russia report their domestic production of gold that never leaves their shores?
I believe not. Thus I personally believe they have equaled or surpassed the #2-4 at the very least.
Just a thought.
Thank you.
Note that the topic here is central bank “reserve assets,” and NOT “gold production.”
Thank you!
This is gold held by central banks as “reserve assets.” It has ZERO to do with gold production. Same with Treasury securities: there are $36 trillion out there, only a portion is held by the Fed and other central banks. The rest is in the wild. The part that is in the wild is irrelevant for this article.
Yes, all gold production is fully reported from all global sources to the World Gold Council as well as all holdings in Central Bank reserves.
I would point out that currency risk is not a part of the normal American person’s day.
Gold is a category of asset that is currently indicating that the currency is being systematically devalued.
A rise in long term treasury rates would confirm gold’s rampage.
Only another financial crisis could hurt the USD, I think. Luckily, I have lots of gold I bought mostly in 2005, when I feared a financial crisis that came only a few years later. I sold half my gold last year, when it was about 14% lower than today (in Euros). My fear now is that it may fall in a coming bear market. All this is really hard to guess, but I have done well so far.
Nice you enjoy rabid speculation!
Nice that you have been wrong about the gold price since it was around $2000.
Care to share your latest price prediction?
Wolf, can you help me understand why a trade deficit is necessarily bad? I have a massive trade deficit with Safeway. I buy a lot of their stuff but they never buy anything from me. Is that bad for the “Ross” economy? As long as the buying isn’t funded by (consumer) debt, I don’t understand why it’s bad to buy more from someone than you sell to them.
Yes, the law of comparative advantage. Leave the groceries up to them. No need for you to start a farm. The US exports technology platforms to the world, let them manufacture our stuff.
To no longer have a real “base economy” or a true export economy and instead go all in on knowledge workers and exporting consultancy services will just delay a very unhappy ending to the world’s number one economy.
Ross,
Your analogy is total BS. Try to use your brain?
“Is that bad for the “Ross” economy?”
It is if you don’t have sufficient income. If you ran perpetual deficits in your own economy, you will go bankrupt.
I’ll add this circa the early 70’s trade deficits were settled with gold until Nixon closed the gold window due to hemorrhaging of our gold holdings from about 25,000 tons after WWl to present about 8300 tons, if it’s still all there in Fort Knox.
Remember what Donald Rumsfeld said in the 2000’s “ deficits don’t matter”.
Wasn’t that Dick Cheney?
“Wasn’t that Dick Cheney?”
…Something something Germans, something something Pearl Harbor.
I stand corrected, it was Dick Cheney, I have trouble keeping the Neocons straight in my head.
Let’s give Rummy his fair due – he brought the concept of “unknown unknowns” to zeitgeist.
I bet he didn’t give a sh*t about deficits either
The 8,133 metric tonnes of gold owned by the US Treasury was never at any point in time ‘all there’ at the US Mint facility in Fort Knox, KY but rather distributed around various US Mint facilities with much of it stored at the West Point, NY facility.
But you would only run a trade deficit with Safeway if you didn’t pay your bill with cash once you check out. If you put it on a credit card then you are running a deficit but once you hit your credit limit, unlike the US which continues to increase its debt ceiling, you will grow hungry. The difference is the accumulated debt. If the US could balance its books like you or I have to then there would be no deficits.
Ross, Safeway has a deficit with the labor market and vendor market. It buys a lot of labor and stuff from vendors but doesn’t supply labor or products to vendors.
Deficit should be aggregated at some logical level not at any random level.
Correct information. I would only add that everyone should have seen this coming with the announcement of Basel III and the demotion of government debt and the promotion of gold back to a “tier I” reserve asset. Wolf can correct me if I am wrong but I believe the deadline to be compliant with Basel III is this July.
Interesting times.
The total amount of gold in the world of which 70% is in the form of jewelry widely dispersed around the world is worth less than 1% of current global assets and has no monetary relevance whatsoever in today’s world where other assets far outshine gold and render it irrelevant.
So you keep saying as the price keeps going up and central banks keep buying.
The important thing to monitor is the volume of short-term securities held by foreigners. That’s an indication of a move out of the U.S. $
I discussed this here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/03/18/who-holds-the-ballooning-us-government-debt-even-as-the-fed-and-foreign-holders-unloaded-treasury-securities-in-q4/
Foreign entities held in total:
$7.31 trillion in long-term securities
$1.2 trillion (14.1%) in T-bills.
That ratio of T-bills to total foreign holdings has been between 12.1% and 14.6% since mid-2020. Before the pandemic, it was in the 10% range.
It’s also a function of T-bills having had higher yields during the time of the inverted yield curve, without the duration risk of longer maturities. T-bills became relatively more attractive during that time.
I’ve been absent from comments for a year or more. In the advance of gold from $2000 to over $3000 we might be in a seminal moment. I’ve been a metals guy since circa 1973 and a part time coin dealer since 1978 and followed and invested in this market.
I remember gold at sub $300, Platinum at plus $2000 when gold was $400, and palladium at plus $1000 when gold was $490. Also silver at $50 in 1980 and 2011.
While I don’t have liquidity now to invest more, I might trade gold for silver or platinum which I see potential gains in the future.
For anyone with no solid assets, land or metals, I see a potential especially for platinum. Platinum is ten times rarer the gold and originates from unsure sources, mainly Russia and South Africa.
At this point in time platinum looks yummy, and might have a great future with fuel cells and hydrogen development.
Gold has an inherent or intrinsic value of no more than $20 per ounce and it is increasing becoming nothing but a speculative commodity of little to no relevance exactly like BitCON.
Why $20? Jewelry is way more expensive!
If this forum was an Economy class you would get an F. Yes you failed, stop commenting BS here , nobody cares what you write. Go back and repeat the class.
I certainly do not advocate the recent excessive federal deficits. But some economists say that running some degree of deficit, or at least trade deficit & a negative net international investment position, is the price you pay to be the world’s reserve currency.
It’s the other way around, as I said in paragraph #1: Having the world’s dominant reserve currency helps you fund the twin deficits, at least for a while until the gig is up. Having the dominant reserve currency ENABLES you to have the twin deficits.
The problem arises when you no longer have the dominant reserve currency, when foreign central banks no longer buy your financial assets. How are you then going to fund those twin deficits, and the accumulated pile of debt? That’s not a trick question. It ends up in a mess.
Bingo Wolf.
Exactly.
It’s a circular argument because while we do pay a price for being the world’s reserve currency as we sink further into debt we become a less welcome reserve host. Some would argue we have paid too steep a price for dollar dominance and all it has done is enable the elected criminals who spend our money and grow our deficits with impunity.
Yes, we are perhaps in an inflection period based on our printing of money/credit since 2008. Or perhaps not: the dollar came back from the 1991 post-inflation low, in its world reserve proportion.
On the other hand, the Renminbi’s outcast status in this regard stands as a stark cautionary example of why we should be very careful with meddling in central bank independence.
How can there be a positive or neutral trade balance when there’s also demand for dollars from abroad to act as reserve currency?
We cannot have at the same time the US dollar as the main reserve currency and a positive or neutral US trade balance.
Your assertion is nonsense. See the euro: huge trade surplus with the rest of the world outside the Euro Area and #2 reserve currency.
How do you explain the period from 1945 to 1970 when the US had both the main reserve currency and a positive of neutral trade balance?
In 1945 everyone else was bombed to bits. We flooded the world with quality inexpensive goods after transitioning from wartime to postwar production. US manufacturing was unparalleled during WWII, and for many years after.
“2. British pound, 4.7% (GBP, light blue).”
“Sound as a pound” is sarcasm nowadays. Most of that big spurt occurred in first quarter 2015. The pound is not something I would rely on for anything. The UK economy is a mess.
The yen is actually below its third quarter 2021 print.
Wolf typo: “Note the surge of the nontraditional reserve currencies combined in the “all other currencies” group (yellow).”
The (yellow) should be (red) unless I am brain-damaged.
Speaking of which, as Wolf points out, all the action since 2020 has been in “all other currencies”. I wonder what countries those are.
Wolf, how does this relate to a weaker dollar? I keep reading that a goal of the mar-a-lago accord is to weaken the dollar, would losing ground as the reserve currency weaken the dollar in comparison to other currencies?
Well, if they’re going to scare the world out of USD investments, then the value of the dollar against other currencies might drop, which would be a “weaker dollar.” But the “strong dollar” has contributed to the cooling of inflation from mid-2022 through mid-2024. If the dollars weakens a lot, and make imports more expensive, people are going to scream that this is inflationary?
MW: Nvidia’s stock hasn’t had a month this bad since the last big crypto crash
Its valuation, like that of Tesla’s, had long ceased to bear any resemblance to economic reality.
The BIS classified gold as a Tier 1 asset and is now comparable to US Treasury securities.
That has numerous implications. For one it means gold can be counted by banks as part of their capital base and be held with zero capital requirements.
Many central banks consider gold to be a foreign exchange equivalent as well. The holding of gold as a foreign exchange equivalent also has the benefit of zero counterparty risk.
Other foreign exchange assets held by central banks all have counterparty risk as Russia has found out.
And of course gold hit another milestone today as well with silver being smacked down again.
Look for more fireworks as the 1 July COMEX Basel III deadline approaches.
The BIS should have given the same status to silver as it did to gold.
All gold ever mined is worth less than 1% of all global assets.
“Central banks holdings of foreign exchange reserves denominated in all currencies, including in USD, edged up in 2024 to $12.36 trillion”
“In dollar terms, these gold holdings at today’s price amount to $3.65 trillion”
Looking at how price of gold (expressed in USD) behaves (goldprice dot org), it is possible, and even likely, that in 10 year value of gold held by central banks will exceed value of all fiat moneys taken together in all exchange reserves of all cental banks.
Once again, the aggregate value of all gold ever mined is less than 1% of all global asset even at today’s price of gold making it not financially relevant at all to anything.
You have made the same comment three times. Do you think that continually repeating the same nonsense will buttress your argument? Maybe you should try all caps?
Why has the GBP such a high weighting? I would rather have a resource rich G7 as a reserve currency – Canada/Australia? Post BREXIT UK did nothing that they could have ; No US/China trade deal, no tax cuts, no reversal of insane EU rules/regulations, zero progress on AI or energy policies.
Yes, people thought that the GBP share would plunge after the Brexit vote. But its share only declined a little for a year and a half and then rose again. The UK is a global powerhouse in financial services, London is a huge trading hub and financial center. It runs a fairly liquid bond market and a global stock market. So there are reason…
I wonder why the A$ is even held at all.
The economy is small compared to others and the population is small as well.
It has a huge and growing government debt with deficits now projected for the next ten years.
It has hitched it’s future to China and the only things that has kept its economy afloat has been selling stuff to China and importing people.
So gold is actually the second most popular reserve medium, after USD and before EUR.
Gold is a “reserve asset” but not “foreign exchange reserves,” such dollar-denominated investments because gold is independent of currency. So it’s not even listed at all among foreign exchange reserves. I added is as a “reserve asset” because that’s what central banks are also diversifying into.
Ya-hoo!!! Inflation, tariffs, soaring insurance costs, home prices in the stratosphere and now the U.S. dollar to become the reserve toilet paper of the planet. 🌎. Look out, Charmin!
Didn’t Prince have a song ‘Party Like it’s 1999’?
India’s private gold stash( by the public multi generational wealth passed on by mother to daughters) estimated at 25,000 tonnes, exceeds the combined gold reserves of the world’s top 10 central banks—including the US, Germany, China, and even the Reserve Bank of India. Possible because out of the 1.4 billion people hardly 5% file/pay tax. balck parallel economy is huge. Gold jewellery and bar are “to go”the stash for un reported incomes