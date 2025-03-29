Could a Market Meltdown Trigger the Next Recession?

Wolf Richter with Adam Taggart on Thoughtful Money.
Recorded on March 20.
Here is one of my articles, published on March 14, that discusses in detail what I talked about in the interview… “We’re focused on the real economy,” Bessent said. “Ouch,” stocks said. Where did the Trump put go? Read: Will Economic Detox Lead to a Recession? Maybe Not. But a Long Deep Stock Market Rout Will (See Dotcom Bust)
I think it will. The stock market is a good barometer of people’s outlook for the future. If the market crashes people feel poorer and will cut back on their spending. It is also a good predictor of future economic activity. It won’t be long before the term “Trump Crash” becomes a common phrase in the MSM even though most of the inflation was due to the previous regeime’s mishandling of the economy, and the complete incompetence of the Federal Reserve, especially it’s leader JP. I have no skin in this game, as I am completely out of the stock market. All my funds are in Treasuries and CD’s and Tax exempt bonds. I couldn’t care less what happens to the stock market. It’s nothing but a casino worse than playing blackjack in Las Vegas. If you want to gamble, bet on sports. Its a lot more fun.
The markets lead the economy, so ya that’s the usual way this works.
The interview reminds me of the old Chinese curse: “May you live in interesting times.”