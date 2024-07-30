The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, July 2024 Update. Below 2022 Peak: San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas. New Highs: Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego…

New Highs: Boston, New York, Miami, Tampa, Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington DC, and Chicago.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, released today for “May,” are three-month moving averages of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas whose sales were entered into public records in March, April, and May. So that’s the time frame.
Over this period, home prices in all 20 metros increased from the prior month, in most of them at a slower pace than in the prior two months, as home sales have plunged and active listings are now surging.
Prices were still below their 2022 highs in 7 of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles (month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -7.3% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -4.9% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -4.6% (June 2022)
- Portland: -4.1% (May 2022)
- Denver: -2.9% (May 2022)
- Dallas: -2.3% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -1.3% (July 2022)
Prices set new highs in 8 of the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, in some cases just a hair above their May/June 2022 highs. In terms of this 2-year time span among the 8 metros, gains ranged from 1.2% in Tampa to 11.6% in the New York metro.
The most splendid housing bubbles by metropolitan area.
San Francisco Bay Area single family houses: the San Francisco metro in the Case-Shiller Index covers a five-county portion of the nine-county Bay Area.
- Month to month: +0.7%
- Year over year: +4.3%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.3%.
San Francisco Bay Area condos: Condos are a big part of the market in the Bay Area, particularly in San Francisco itself.
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +1.5%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.9%.
- Just a tad above May-August 2018.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +1.4%.
- Year over year: +7.1%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.9%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.4%.
- Year over year: +4.4%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -4.6%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +0.3%.
- Year over year: +1.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.1%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- Year over year: +2.1%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -2.7%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +2.6%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -2.3%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +8.6%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -1.3%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- Year over year: +3.3%.
- New high, +1.3% from July 2022 high.
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +9.1%.
- New high, +4.0% from May 2022 high.
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +1.0%.
- Year over year: +8.4%.
- New high, +5.0% from May 2022 high.
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- Year over year: +6.1%.
- New high, +6.0% from June 2022 high.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +0.5%.
- Year over year: +7.2%.
- New high, +6.8% from June high 2022.
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +7.6%.
- New high, +7.4% from July 2022 high.
New York metro:
- Month to month: +1.3%.
- Year over year: +9.4%.
- New high, +13.2% from June 2022 high.
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home-price inflation since 2000 of 200% or more at the peak. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for San Diego of 446 is up 346% since 2000, making San Diego the most splendid housing bubble on this list, ahead of Los Angeles (444) and Miami (440).
Methodology. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. Price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred. Adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (37-page methodology).
It’s home price inflation. By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home-price inflation. San Diego had 346% home price inflation since 2000. Over the same period, consumer price inflation, as measured by CPI, amounted to 86%.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had less home-price inflation since 2000 despite the price spikes in recent years, and don’t qualify for this list.
Chicago metro – includes 8 counties: Cook, DeKalb, Du Page, Grundy, Kane, Kendal, McHenry, and Will – has an index value of 207 and is up by 107% from the year 2000, and is therefore far from qualifying for this list. But the 46% price spike since the Fed started its money-printing binge in March 2020 has been sufficiently splendid, and it’s such a huge metro, so here it is anyway:
- Month to month: +1.1%
- Year over year: +7.5%.
- New high, +9.7% from July 2022 high.
Sigh,seems I will still be on strike as a cash buyer.
I am looking into unincorporated land that could build what I want without building to the insanity of the building codes(am a licensed builder).I realize no cops/fire but as I want rural by the time either arrive the issue has ended,I will have a built in fire suppression system and as for cops,well,shovel and a shotgun.I also realize will not be able to get insurance but since built my way(safe and solid)will not cost a arm and leg if I had to replace.
Oh,and no property taxes.
Sadly you and I, the volunteer strike buyers seems to be the very minority out of the equation. Majority are likely buyers on strike because they can’t qualified, if as a whole home buyers are more selective about going on strike when fundamentals are not there, we probably would never withness what happened with all the bidding wars, over asking…etc
On the other hand, playing with mortgage calculator, I still have a hard time wrapping my brain around paying for a down payment of $600K, to buy a normal looking place at what’s consider normal now at $1.1M in SoCal, you still have to pay $4600 a month or more for 30 years…that math is just insane to me. Perhaps plenty of people have $600k or more laying around for downpayment or maybe paying even more than that for a downpayment just so they can pay even higher monthly expense than renting something similar…mind blown…
Throwing some lofty numbers around there…
But yes — there was a motherlode of wealth created out of thin air the past many years. Putting pallets of cash in front of a wind machine would’ve been more subtle. This had the effect of pushing the envelope of price discovery and perception to a point of total distortion. Mix that with FOMO and you get what we’ve been seeing: New normal! Get your boots on before the next new normal!
Here’s an experiment: try to think of the scurviest most low-lived scuttlebums you knew 10-15 years ago and everyone in-between them and yourself. Are any of them not doing miles better than they were back then? I bet most of them are — be it from learning some whiz-bang-y technical vocation, to inheriting well, to flipping a hovel or two & sitting, or hell — maybe just starting a business or creating an Only Fans channel.
And I bet what you’re seeing now is a kind of protracted last gasp, where all that new money/winnings sitting on the sides is capitulating and getting back in. What’s overpaying by a $100-300K when you have that in free cash? And then just look at your portfolio and the steam coming off that. What’s to fear? People have more anxiety over what color to paint their toenails than whether to overpay or over-extend themselves on a house purchase.
It’ll take years for that fat to boil off. A decade? I feel for anyone without rich parents who has organically grown their wealth, saving a downpayment over the years through being abstemious & disciplined — brown bagging it, driving a beater, waiting on family formation…hell, even a pet.
I know several such couples, and my sense is that they’ve just moved on. Housing has even become a subject so depressing as to be verboten in conversation; “oh, god — let’s talk about something else…”
Phoenix_Ikki,
“Sadly you and I, the volunteer strike buyers seems to be the very minority out of the equation.”
No you’re not. We have documenting for a long time how demand from people who need mortgages has collapsed; and how demand from cash buyers is also down. And total demand has plunged — even as inventory and supply have surged.
Here is the latest on the collapse of the demand:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/07/23/here-comes-the-inventory-of-vacant-homes-with-buyers-on-strike-despite-lower-mortgage-rates-supply-spikes-to-highest-in-4-years-sales-drop-except-at-high-end/
Are sales down because people are going on a buyer’s strike. Or are sale down because people who would like to buy a home cannot because of other reasons ?. For example, maybe banks have become more stringent on loans (higher standards, pre-qualified) since the free money era went out the window and the era of expensive money is upon us. Banks are no longer to loan to whoever anymore since money is expensive now.
With the evidence present with this recent article. I think it’s safe to say that those people who are buying are not buying for a “lesser rate.”
The buyer’s strike doesn’t exist in reality if cities keep reaching all-time highs.
James,
Property taxes on vacant land still needs to be payed. Sounds like lots of trees where you plan on building, fire zone?
40 acres, no building code rural Arizona (no utilities for miles) Put in septic system, 2,000 gal water tank, potable water delivered, solar on roof, propane gas.
9 miles down a bumpy dirt road, closest neighbor 2 miles away. Built 40 x 50 ranch style house (have hammer and brains).
Snow bird there for 25 years. Got tired of living way out (sold it) now living way in. Got lucky and found a good fixer-upper with lots of good neighbors here.
The rattlers, mountain lions, deer, Coyotes, javelinas and the creepy crawlers usually didn’t spook the new comers, it’s the solitude that drives them away.
Plenty of cheap vacant land without a building code in Arizona, prices are up some but not much… Whoop-de-do.
Sorry but that 2nd chart of S.F. condos looks like a hand flipping the bird. :)
A lot of these condos were bought by investors for price appreciation (who may try to cover their carrying costs by trying to rent them out long-term or as vacation rentals). And those investors, having hoped for massive price appreciation, may feel they’re being shown what you so elegantly explain.
Cash flow negative investments are often an intentionally made decision. It’s so common there’s a term in finance—a negative carry trade. These are used to speculate on the trade value of a price, ignoring the actual revenue of the asset. They’re taking a gamble strictly on being able to sell the asset to someone for a higher price in the future. This method of investing is better known as Greater Fool theory, since there’s usually a fool that will pay more. The speculators just hope they aren’t the greater fool—the final in the chain that’s stuck with a losing asset.
Just like the parlor game of musical chairs!
Thank you again! (and again!) Wolf!
My son had been looking and talking about buying a house in Denver in 2022. All of his many friends were also looking. Prices for cr*ppy flips were very high. We insisted that he get an independent inspection and the results in some cases were horrifying. Leaking pipes in the walls and illegal electrical. People were trying to shoddily turn houses for a massive profit in 2022.
My son hasn’t mentioned looking for a house in the last year. His friends have also stopped. They are helping stop the irrational exuberance.
As long as his rent is still half the amount he would pay for a mortgage, he is happy to rent.
Rents will eventually go up and house prices will flatten or go down and when the costs meet, it is time to buy.
He continues to pay rent that is half of what he would have paid if he purchased and he waits.
IMHO, 2022 was driven by a psychology of the masses. We need a little fear in the housing market. Just a little.
I always have an additional anecdote.
My oldest daughter purchased a house in 2015 in Raleigh that was 15% less that the original owner purchased it new in 2006.
The PITA was less than what it would have cost for her to rent a similar house.
Those were the days when buying a house was a no-brainer.
We are still far away from that point today.
Extremely far apart. Wife and I sold our house in Michigan and moved to the Raleigh metro area (Apex) two years ago. Currently renting a 4 br/3 ba home on 1/4 of an acre. The equivalent mortgage — even putting $100-$200K down — is easily $1,000-$1,500 more than the rent I’m currently paying. Factor in no maintenance or improvement costs and it’s more like $2,500-$4,000 per month saved vs. buying a house.
I hate we’re no longer owners and that I can’t have my own place the way I want it, but at these prices and interest rates, I’m joining the ranks of rent forever until things change. We COULD buy tomorrow, but it doesn’t make any financial sense, plus I don’t want to potentially be the one catching the falling knife.
Also, the benefit of having owned a house before and doing capital improvements educated me and opened my eyes to how much time, effort, and (especially) cost there is in doing that work. A lot of these buyers who bought over the last three years and are maxed out have NO IDEA what’s coming when then need to replace a roof, or windows, or siding, or a deck, or… or…
I can never tell if the Millennials that bought the tiny townhomes in the questionable parts of town for a half mil just don’t have any class or if they have those sheets hanging in the windows because they’re out of money.
Lack of money is no excuse for the weeds in the 25 square foot of front yard flower bed, though. That’s just lazy.
Generally, I think people paying high prices for homes should bring up a neighborhood, but I’m not sure how it works anymore.
True. I didn’t include maintenance.
My daughter purchased a 9 year old house in 2015. My experience is that appliances, furnaces, AC, water heaters have a 7-10 year lifespan.
She is having to come up with some of these expenses on top of the PITA.
Roof, window, and siding expenses come up after 15-20 years.
Be prepared or buy a used house with most of this replaced.
I don’t know what home buyers who have PITA twice rent are doing? Maybe they have great wages or invested in AI. :-)
A little? Try a lot, look to our stock market as reference when you try to inject just a little fear…doesn’t work….BTFD and FOMO comes right back the next day. You can’t un-entrench 20 year+ plus hot hand fallacy in people’s mind with tepid slap on the hand fear IMHO.
I’m waiting too.
With QT going on for the 3rd year, you would think m2 would go down…it’s not
I note (from FRED) that since 2010 the M2 money supply has gone up from 8.6T to 21.5T. That’s up by 2.5 times. Maybe that has something to do with it? You think”
M2 money supply is a bad metric (by what it includes and excludes). For causes, look at the Fed’s massive balance sheet and its low interest rates starting in 2008 that persisted to 2022. There is now a huge amount of excess in the system that will take years to burn off.
Perfect head and shoulder set up in most cities.
Fingers crossed. If homes keep going up at the current rate, society will unravel, as young people will never be able to leave their parents home without shouldering a significant downgrade in living conditions.
Once again, extremely disappointing to see…either this Titanic refuse to sink or more like the drunken sailors, this is the new normal. Certainly more ammo for housing cheerleaders to gloat about housing will only go up tagline…
“San Diego metro:
Month to month: +0.7%.
Year over year: +9.1%.
New high, +4.0% from May 2022 high.
Los Angeles metro
Month to month: +1.0%.
Year over year: +8.4%.
New high, +5.0% from May 2022 high
Case-Shiller has the problem of not being timely. Many of these areas now have the problem of rapidly expanding inventory with the lowest volume in decades. It won’t take much of a recession to push it over.
Looking at Seattle, real estate tripled in 10 years and is now going back down a little [although not going down in 98053 zip code where we live].
So what? Seems like a pretty good investment to me.
If had a time machine and a stack of money I would go back to 2011-2012 and buy as much quality real estate as I could, as long as it was NOT in the City of Seattle.
All this time since we finally started some QT, and it seems that rich people are STILL figuring out and giggling about just how rich they are. And now they have enough wealth to keep making wild and speculative bets. A couple hundred over what seems reasonable for a house? Why not? It’s just play money, and it’s worth less every day.
Depth Charge is gonna be pissed…
It might be more constructive to look at a 24 or 36 month trend than just one quarter. San Diego and Seattle were the hotspots for property speculation and bidding wars skyrocketing the prices of homes during the Pandemic. It’s only natural that prices are coming down. Las Vegas seems to have finally lost it’s allure of attracting people to the desert where they are having issues with water – too much development and not enough water.
I live in Florida. I don’t see price declines in this article for the cities named in this article. Although, I am reading in other credible news sources that the the real-estate market in large metropolitan markets in
Florida is plateauing. I live in a small city in SW Florida and per Zillow, which I check several times a week, the prices seem to have come down from their historic highs during the pandemic. I had spreadsheets tracking the prices listed and prices when sold for the past 3 years.
I can tell you that 3 years ago homes were selling at or above asking price. Now, homes are sitting on the market even after multiple drops in the market. My neighbor across the street listed a rental property next to me for 300K. Small, tiny 2br, 1ba bungalow. It was on the market for 10 months and finally sold for 250K. It is owned by a family 1/2 mile away and is being rented out. Of course this is anecdotal evidence, but houses in my area are sitting on the market longer and some are reducing prices, but not drastically.
On the other side of the house lives the son of the previous owner who just sold the tiny bungalow to my right. She owns that property and the son is paying highly-subsidized rent to his mother. He is trying to buy or build his own house, but the pandemic and supply chain issues crashed his dream of building a house – he actually cancelled contract to build a new house. I keep telling him to buy now while you are young. You can refinance if the rates drop drastically, but at least you’ll be in the house you want. He hesitates and I feel he will miss the boat waiting for those sub-four percent rates. Not gonna happen ever again. Cheers.
Until I see the final forensic autopsy on Schrödinger’s Cat, I’ll assume this pandemic bubble era of zombie stupidity is still alive and resilient — apparently immune to death and immortal.
I apologize for being pessimistic and not recognizing that after 4+ years, this time is different.
The only problem now is being way too late in FOMO — that ship is out of sight.
Does calling it “Housing Bubble 2” make it more likely to come true? Or will the millennial’s desire to buy keep pushing prices up the same way that the boomers did from the 1950’s until, maybe 50 years later. There was only one real correction in national prices, and the circumstances aren’t likely to be repeated. Highly unlikely that the mortgage holders will foreclose again like they did, and it was all the foreclosure sales that dumped the prices
1. “Bubble” = prices surge well beyond some more or less reasonable level.
2. “Bust” = prices go down hard.
3. We had:
– “Housing Bubble 1” (2001-2006)
– “Housing Bust 1” (2006-2012)
– And starting some years ago “Housing Bubble 2.”
Whether or not we will get “Housing Bust 2,” or just years of stagnation with ups and downs, while inflation and wage increase make homes more affordable again, or something else… whatever will happen in the future, the series will not change its name, which is, as you can tell, partially tongue-in-cheek, and which it has for its entire existence of 6 or 7 years to visually document the crazy price increases.
The road goes on forever and the party never ends
The latest article from Wall Street Journal accuses Janet Yellen of doing back-door QE via short term treasury bill issuance. I wonder what Wolf’s take is on this.
The piece I think you’re referring to was either the paper by Roubini et al, or referencing that paper. So that’s what I’m responding to here. If you’re talking about a different article, let me know.
That paper has already been widely debunked, including by me. It manipulated the data to suit their narrative. The paper alleged that the shift to short-term T-bill issuance was all kinds of things and had the effect of QE. And it came up with huge but fake numbers.
How did they manipulate the data? For example, they stopped with the data through Q1. But starting in April, the data reversed: T-bill issuance backed off and the share of T-bills (T-bills as % of total outstanding public debt) began falling again, and has now fallen four months in a row (through now). And so they conveniently didn’t include April through July because it would have contradicted their point (see my chart below that I posted this weekend).
That said, everyone agrees that Treasury’s shift to T-bills from longer term securities last fall was a result of the 10-year yield spiking to 5% last fall, heading maybe to 6% or 7%, and it scared the bejesus out of everyone, including the Fed. So shifting issuance to T-bills last fall (along with the Fed suddenly talking about rate cuts without ever actually cutting rates) has put a lid on longer-term yields. And that was the goal. Everyone gets nervous when the 10-year yield spikes through 5% like this. But the paper took this to a whole new imaginary level.
And obviously, the paper’s assertion that this had the effect similar to QE is BS. Treasury still borrowed every dime, there was no money being created. It just shifted the yield pressure to the short term, where yields are bracketed by the Fed’s current and expected policy rates and won’t deviate much from them.
Here’s the chart I posted the other day about how T-bill issuance has backed off over the past four months, from 22.5% in March to 20.7% as of Friday:
https://wolfstreet.com/2024/07/27/us-national-debt-hits-35-trillion-debt-to-gdp-ratio-at-scary-levels-dips-a-tad-and-t-bills-share-of-this-debt/
I saw that article and interpreted it as the fat cats on wall street being upset that the little guys is actually getting some risk-free return.
Fuck em.
15 years ago my son worked in Seattle. I was living in rural central Washington. On one visit to see him, I became so frustrated with traffic that I told him I wouldn’t live there if someone gave me the house (which of course wouldn’t happen). But it was like all large cities that we go to— packed with cars, roadways turned into crawling parking lots.
The past 3 years I’ve traveled to the PanAm games in South America as grandson has wrestled Greco. Large cities Mexico, Santiago, Chili; Lima, Peru are even worse. Most recently Lima—seems the only rule of the road is to get your car squeezed into the space before someone else. A US citizen trying to drive there would be Nuts!
Howdy Folks. Rut Row, more Lone Wolf charts showing more peaks. Inflation is under control at least. HEE HEE
Seeing the SF and Seattle prices rise back up at breakneck paces again is unsettling. What happened to JPow’s “homebuyers need a bit of a reset”? It’s like he’s just re-inflating the bubble(s) all over again! JPow and the Bailout Boys at the FOMC are truly the worst.
Howdy Bailout. The Lone Wolf showed me a chart of his, showing inflation rates and the FED fund rate over the last decades. It showed inflation well above the FED fund rate currently. Seems to me, the FED knows exactly what it wants……..
I have seen a couple of articles just lately flashing how the San Fran 9 county bay area prices are up this year because of the recent tech stock market boom? I have not idea if this is correct.
Wolf,
The symmetry of some of those “housing bubble one” peaks is shocking. Having lived in the Bay Area through the first tech bubble myself, I know that, in many cases, the property values returned to there pre-tech bubble levels. I am not sure if the market could survive that kind of price reduction again. Curious what you think. Charles Hugh Smith posted a blog on the symmetry of market bubbles recently. Curious what your thought were on that as well.