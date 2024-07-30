Magnificent 7 Down by $2.09 Trillion from Peak, then Microsoft Comes Out and Makes Further Mess Afterhours

Nvidia -7% today, -23% since July 10. But afterhours, it rose when Microsoft outlined what it’s spending on AI infrastructure.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Microsoft reported earnings today afterhours for its fiscal Q4, and as you’d expect, overall revenues beat expectations by a hair; they rose 15% in the quarter, to $64.7 billion. And its net income beat by a hair, rising by 10% to $22 billion, or $2.95 a share.
But there were some details that didn’t go over well. Intelligent Cloud revenues rose by 19% to $28.5 billion, missing expectations by a hair. Within it, revenues from its intently-watched Azure (AI and machine learning) soared by 30% on a constant-currency basis, but that was down from 31% in fiscal Q3, and it missed expectations of 31% growth. And it said during the earnings call that it sees Azure revenue growth slowing to 28% to 29% on a constant-dollar basis.
Revenues from “Productivity and Business Processes” rose 11%; revenues from Windows rose 7%; and revenues from “Consumer Products and Cloud Services” rose 3%. Device revenues fell.
Meanwhile, over at the AI-cash-burn machine, capital expenditures jumped by 55% to $13.9 billion, reflecting the money being thrown at data centers and hardware. During the earnings call, the company said that spending would increase further, that it would “scale” its infrastructure investments “to meet the growing demand signal for our AI and cloud products.”
Over the past 12 months, Microsoft added 7,000 employees, most of them in R&D, bringing the total to 228,000 employees, according to its annual report for the fiscal year, also released today afterhours.
Upon the news, Microsoft shares [MSFT] initially tanked 7% afterhours, then recovered some, and are now down 4%, after having fallen 0.9% during regular hours. Including afterhours, the stock has dropped 12.5% from the peak on July 10:
Another crummy day for the Mag 7: -$2.09 trillion from peak.
By the close of regular-hours trading, shares of the Magnificent 7 – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Tesla – dropped another 1.8%, or by $274 billion in market capitalization.
Since the peak on July 10, they have dropped by 12.3%, or by $2.09 trillion in dollar terms. The combined market cap has now fallen to $14.9 trillion, about where it had been on June 4, down from $17.0 trillion on July 10.
A 12.3% drop would normally be no big deal if the dollar amounts weren’t so huge. But apparently, the huge dollar amounts weren’t a big deal either on the way up, it was just the normal thing to happen, for seven stocks to gain trillions of dollars in value in a matter of months. Easy come, easy go:
Nvidia was the primary driver today, falling 7.0% in regular trading hours, giving up $198 billion in market cap for the day. The stock was down by 23.1% from the peak on July 10, having given up $771 billion in market cap.
But afterhours, it jumped 4.6%, perhaps on Microsoft’s disclosure about the billions it’s spending on AI infrastructure, and that this spending would accelerate further.
Microsoft and Tesla were also responsible for the decline during regular hours. Microsoft fell 0.9% (-$33 billion in market cap), and Tesla fell 4.1% (-$32 billion in market cap). Tesla is down 46% from its all-time high in November 2021. The other four of the Mag 7 were relatively little changed for the day.
The stocks in the Mag 7, from the July 10 peak, in order of the percentage decline:
- Nvidia [NVDA]: -23.2% (-$512 billion)
- Tesla [TSLA]: -15.5% (-$130 billion)
- Meta [META]: -13.3% (-$180 billion)
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -9.4% (-$327 billion), not counting the drop afterhours
- Alphabet [GOOG]: -11.1% (-$265 billion)
- Amazon [AMZN]: -9.0% (-$188 billion)
- Apple [AAPL]: -6.3% (-$225 billion)
On a side note: Fed day.
Wednesday is Fed day. The market expects a September rate cut with 100% certainty. There is no longer any room for doubt. And the Fed might confirm that that’s realistic, and that’s what is already priced in. The market doesn’t need that confirmation anymore; it’s already set for a rate cut in September.
But as the Fed has done earlier this year when the market went way overboard with its rate cut mania, it might try to walk back those expectations. The statement might not say anything that would confirm a rate cut in September. And Powell might mention how his “confidence” about inflation heading to 2% was rising but needs a few more good data points to rise enough to make a decision to cut, etc., etc., thereby throwing doubts on a September rate cut. And that could be interesting.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I don’t like that word “interesting”.
I expect the FED to cut rates by 0.25%. This has been predicted well in advance by Mr. Market. He has been shouting this from the roof tops that a rate cut would come since very late 2022 / very early 2023. And now finally the FED will move to cut rates.
Your Mr. Market has been shouting since December about six rate cuts in 2024. And we haven’t gotten a single one yet, because your Mr. Market is mostly drunk. Someday, your Mr. Market will be right, but so far, he has been wrong every step along the way.
The drunken sailors have moved on from Bourbon Street to Wall Street for their Bloody Marys!
I fully agree. But Mr.Market has been VERY consistently expressing the same message in advance what the FED was going to do. For either hikes or cuts. It can take a while for the FED to bow to Mr. Market.
Between september 2021 and november/december 2022 Mr. Market also predicted well in advance that the FED would raise rates and would continue to hike rates. It took a number of months before the FED started to raise rates but in the 1st half of 2022 indeed the FED stated to raise rates and continued to do so until well into the 4th quarter of 2022.
There is no relationship with (Price) inflation as I expect that food prices could easily DOUBLE in the next say months.
I fail to understand why people are so excited to increase productivity because it REDUCES DEMAND in the long term.
The story below assumes that the workers don’t take on more debt.
Let’s assume a company produces 10.000 units per month an they do that with 100 workers each earning $ 1000 per month. Then the cost of labour cost for that company is $ 100.000 per month and then DEMAND from those workers is also $ 100.000.
Then this company increases its productivity by producing the same 10.000 units per month with 90 workers each still earning $ 1000 per month. Then labour costs for that company has dropped to $ 90.000. But at the same time income / DEMAND (from those 100 (!!!) workers) has dropped to $ 90.000 as well.
So, by increasing productivity this company will be forced to cut producdtion as well ( by a 1.000 units).
Nobody cares about “increasing productivity” when they’re bidding on the AI bubble.
They care that it takes hundreds, thousands and tens-of-thousands of microchips to make a holographic operating system (whether it works or not).
Zuck sold the MetaWurst, nobody but Wall St. bought, NVDA and ChatCopyPaste sold the AI, Cisco sold the internet…. (Sizzle)
Same argument for steam engines.
Doubtful but wondering if politics will play in. A rate cut plays to the narrative that inflation is coming under control and current administrations policies are working. Pushing those decisions until November is the other side of the coin. I doubt the Fed would factor this in but interesting to think about.
The market has gone nuts, but somebody is making some serious cabbage along the way. For example, nearly 80 million shares of CRWD were dumped on June 21 at a price between $370 – $380. This stock normally trades with a volume between 3 – 5 million shares daily. That means somebody dumped an extra $28 billion worth of shares in one day right before the global internet outage and subsequent stock plunge to $233 currently. Strange times indeed.
I wonder what was exposed while that bug was munching away.
It was probably a Senator lightening up his holdings to invest in something like a ranch in Idaho, you know, to diversify. Just coincidental, timewise.
“The market expects a September rate cut with 100% certainty. There is no longer any room for doubt.”
The 10 year Treasury has gone from 4.70% on April 25 to 4.14% today (2/3 % drop!) . Those falling long bond yields have already loosened financial conditions significantly. It seems like the Fed would be shooting themselves in the foot with even a single rate cut, since (1) long yields appear to be working things out on their own, while (2) GDP, consumer spending, money market balances, unemployment, etc. all point to a strong economy. Meanwhile, (3) many inflation indicators are well above target, especially in core services which (eventually) bleed through to wages. Finally (4) there are six job openings for every five unemployed persons which is a super tight labor market, by any standard.
“… seems like the Fed would be shooting themselves in the foot with even a single rate cut,”
Totally agree, and the Fed is likely aware of it. So they’re just talking, while they wait and see — that has been what they have been doing for seven months.
“Meanwhile, over at the AI-cash-burn machine,” we all forgot to remember:
Dr. Copper is NOT reflecting the infrastructural upgrades that the good ole US of A will require for power supply and water supply JUST for AI chips.
EVs have been predicted to require an infrastructural upgrade… no comment.
Gas lines are probably still leaking and threatening to explode and they have only begun the bridge inspections (US 50, one of 3
Major routes across Colorado was closed for months and is still on reduced service).
The inflation creation act was too small to tackle even the smallest issues. Chip building knowledge is not even onshore, if we build the factory, can we even operate it?
AI is an expensive business.
The Fed has never changed course during an election cycle. If raising before the conventions, they continued to raise. If they were lowering before the conventions, they continued to lower. And, once they paused, they never deviated.
If they cut rates July or September, this will be the first.
I say no cuts until November.
2.09 trillion is a lot of money that could have been spent on share buybacks for how the stock market is supposed to work.
Silly people.