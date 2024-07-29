Without Share Buybacks, Subprime-Focused Retailer-Lender Conn’s Wouldn’t Have Had to File for Bankruptcy

A basket case for years. Acquiring W.S. Badcock was another great idea; 7 months later, both are bankrupt and liquidating.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Conn’s Inc., which has long been in trouble and finally filed for bankruptcy last week, and seems to be liquidating, according to the “going out of business sale” now posted on its website, is a 552-store retailer of furniture, appliances, electronics, and mattresses; and it is a lender, including for rent-to-own, to subprime customers who could not borrow elsewhere to fund their purchases at Conn’s. And those businesses – retail and high-risk credit – were one, with high-risk credit opening the door for more sales, despite Conn’s protestations to the contrary in its quarterly reports.
Let’s get this straight upfront: Conn’s wouldn’t have had to file for bankruptcy if it hadn’t kowtowed to Wall Street and incinerated $345 million in cash on share buybacks from 2016 through 2023, including $71 million in 2023 to unlock shareholder value or whatever, and prop up its collapsing shares, which expedited its fate.
Without those $345 million in share buybacks, it would have had enough cash and less debt to hang on for a while longer (data via YCharts):
The subprime-specialized retailer-lender then acquired with an all-share deal another troubled subprime-specialized retailer-lender, W.S. Badcock, in December 2023, with 376 stores. That addition to the 176 Conn’s stores brought the total store count to 552, according to its annual report for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.
The “Conn’s HomePlus” stores and “Badcock Home Furniture & more” stores are now engaged in an “everything must go” “Going Out Of Business Sale,” according to the landing pages of their respective websites. And “Conn’s no longer offers in-house credit,” it says, so bring your own damn money? The company appears to be liquidating.
Here are the credit-related subsidiaries involved in the bankruptcy:
- Conn Credit Corporation, Inc.
- CAI Credit Insurance Agency, Inc.
- CAI Holding LLC
- Conn Credit I, LP
- New RTO, LLC
- S. Badcock Credit I LLC
- S. Badcock Credit LLC
- S. Badcock LLC
- Conn Lending, LLC.
Periodically, Conn’s stock collapsed when it confessed to credit issues. These are two different businesses – retailing and high-risk lending to its own customers. As with the subprime-specialized auto dealers (some of which have imploded, Conn’s-like), those two businesses are fused into one, despite assurances of a Chinese wall between them.
But to prop up sales, bigger credit risks are taken, which initially looks good on the quarterly earnings reports because the revenues are visible, but not the potential losses on the credit when those customers cannot pay. And then periodically, there was some housecleaning and disclosure, and the stock collapsed.
Conn’s is the story of a subprime-specialized brick-and-mortar retailer amid what we’ve called since 2016 the Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown that has sent countless retail chains into bankruptcy and liquidation as Americans shifted their shopping to ecommerce. Conn’s made it into our Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown in December 2019, when its shares plunged 33% that day when it admitted to big issues in its credit portfolio, which suddenly re-caused the company to re-become “prudent” again and “tighten credit,” which then caused same-store sales to drop 8.5%.
And in 2014, there was another admission of subprime credit issues, which caused its shares to collapse by 60% in a week, and by 83% from their all-time high of $79.24 in December 2013.
So now, instead of another disclosure of credit issues and a cleanup that caused sales to plunge, the company admits it has run out of runway, and it’s over. Mopping up the mess is going to take place in bankruptcy court.
There was a meme-stock quality to these shares before the phrase had even been invented. They rocketed higher to a $2.8 billion valuation at the end of 2013, and then plunged, but kept bouncing back, but never to the prior highs, and the result was a 10-year-long jagged downtrend to bankruptcy that started in December 2013. Today, shares closed at $0.35 on their way to worthless (data via YCharts):
Buying troubled competitor W.S. Badcock in 2023 was another great idea that made a desperate situation even worse. The all-share acquisition closed in December 2023, seven months before the bankruptcy filing.
At the time, Conn’s press release was titled: “Conn’s, Inc. Announces Transformative Transaction with W.S. Badcock LLC.” Indeed, it was very “transformative,” resulting in bankruptcy and liquidation seven months later of both companies.
The acquisition was supposed to cover up the plunge in Conn’s own revenues. They’d peaked in 2015 at $1.61 billion. By its fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, they’d dropped 23% to $1.24 billion, despite rampant inflation in the prior years, and despite aggressive lending to their subprime customers so that they could buy this stuff, whose ultimate losses will now be sorted out under the supervision of a judge:
Load up with debt, cash the bonus check, sell the stock – and watch the business implode. Sounds like what they learned in MBA class.
Exactly, the Capitalists at these businesses are running them perfectly.
Exactly. That and the required Ethics course.
I’ve always felt that being forced to take an ethics course breeds cynicism.
Except you forgot one step. “Get tax breaks from Trumps “Jobs” act and rather than reinvest (good ol trickle down theory), buy back shares to prop up share price.” That’s the step you forgot.
So many corporations did this. The Jobs Act created no real value in exchange for the massive amount it added to the deficit.
This is the AI generated result for a search on stock buybacks:
“The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) legalized stock buybacks in 1982 with the introduction of Rule 10b-18, which allows a company’s board of directors to authorize the repurchase of a certain number of shares. Stock buybacks, also known as share repurchases, are a way for companies to return capital to shareholders by buying back their own shares from the marketplace. This reduces the number of outstanding shares, which increases the ownership stake of stakeholders. Companies may buy back shares for a variety of reasons, including to invest in themselves, improve financial ratios, or reduce dilution from employee stock option plans.”
This is why stock buybacks should have been kept illegal:
Investopedia
Stock buybacks can have tax advantages and can be more flexible than dividends, and companies have often returned more to shareholders through buybacks than dividends. However, some view buybacks as a bad practice. For example, buybacks can inflate a company’s share price and earnings per share, which can guide lucrative executive bonuses.
========================
In a lot of cases, executive management does stock buybacks to boost short-term stock prices and the executives cash out their options at the higher prices. In some extreme cases, this is done in spite of the companies not doing well – the executives cash out and just walk away from their mortally wounded companies. This is literal theft by executive management. So why did the SEC under Reagan make this practice legal?
To his credit, Biden has tried to make stock buybacks expensive by increasing the taxes on them four-fold. But our lawmakers have been bought and paid for by our corporations, so I don’t think it will be passed into law anytime in the near future.
At some cyclical recessionary point all the subprime lenders go out of business. Not all of them try deflecting attention by buying some competitor named “Badcock.”
I just furnished a condo near my kids with one nice sofa and a bunch of assemble it yourself beds, desks, chairs, and tables. It’s cheap and one retail area with some long term deflationary trends. It just requires some labor yourself to assemble and sometimes some frustration. I don’t know why anyone would borrow money to buy furniture unless they just didn’t intend to pay. Great business model — we give you hard tangible stuff, and you give us paper promises. Sorry it didn’t work out.
How many more of these subprime wash-outs are still to come? And why are junk bond spreads so low?
Somebody made money from this racket from the stock price run up due to share buybacks.
I would guess safely at least its C Suite and its immediate underlings.
It always seems to be the case with asset bubbles like stock inflation.
Just the first of many.
During a a period of economic contraction , use of financial leverage will backfire in most instances .
Restaurant related businesses where margins are quickly contracting due to rising costs and real estate related assets , which have been propped
up by irrational gambling are are sure to bleed in the coming years
Howdy Folks. That s why Squirrels don t buy stocks……Always save some of what you earn. You will thank yourself…..
Tony Montana–Don’t get high on your own supply!
When squirrels stopped buying stocks?
Are they going to resume? When?
Howdy Biker. Saving as many nuts as you can makes one a Squirrel. If you purchase stocks, the nuts cannot be saved. These are personal nuts I am typing about. This particular Squirrel ” ME ” spent lots and lots of business nuts. But all personal nuts were saved and that practice continues today. As a sober sailor spending more each day than I ever have, my personal nut collection continues to increase.
Gotcha! Sounds like a solid plan.
Their ads were interesting, particular the “F “ word one. In the end they F’d everything.
Badcock and Conn….did I hear that right? 😌😆
You beat me to it Gabe. With a name like that, how long could any outfit last?
Had me rolling, oh the irony!
This is another example of the old adage “ Capitalism equals death “.
And communism equals a fast death from malnutrition?
Would a cash infusion of $345 billion make Conn’s into a viable company?
Oops, Million.
it should, you got the money?
An equity infusion of this type (that’s what not buying back the shares would have amounted to) and not acquiring Badcock would have saved Conn’s from bankruptcy for several years at least. The business model is bad, and it would have to fix that business model. Instead, it did share buybacks.
If the business model can be repaired, bankruptcy provides an opportunity to do that.
If it can’t, the buybacks saved $345 million from being wasted on a lost cause.
You’re funny. The company is liquidating. There is no repairing. The $345 million in buybacks came at the expense of the shareholders. Shareholders got wiped out. Buybacks caused all shares to get wiped out because now the company doesn’t have the $345 million in cash that it would have had otherwise. There are no shares that didn’t get wiped out. The idea of buybacks is to pump up the price of the shares, but the shares are going to zero. Shareholders in aggregate did not get this money. This was completely wasted money. Why is that so hard to understand?
unlock shareholder value – ha. I heard that once before when my employer was bought by private equity. The only thing unlocked was more borrowing.
Have to admit…I read Conn’s 10K’s going back to 2009 and did not see this coming.
I always thought that this company would suffer if interest rates went up but overall credit quality was fine (for the interest rate they charge customers)
30-50% off,seems they need to try harder,they actually sell anything worth a damn?
Buybacks are band aides for cancer. As are CDOs. Who’s next? Many companies are in the situation where they finance their products to folks that can’t afford them. Harley Davidson pops up as one.
Who else is at risk of the finance-to-sell cancer?
Conn’s, Bed Bath and Beyond, Toys ‘R Us, etc. All of these companies ran their business to please “activist investors”, burning through cash that should have been reinvested into the business. All have gone bankrupt and a result.
People running a business should focus on the long-term survival of the company, not attempting to (temporarily) boost the stock price while severely weakening the company. Business leaders need to tell “activist investors” to STFU, and if these investors don’t like it, that can sell their shares
At first thought name was a typo. Should have called themselves Babcock.
There is a Babcock winery and a Babcock law firm or something. Names are funny things.