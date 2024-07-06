The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Europe: Biggest Price Drops in Germany, Finland, Sweden, Austria, France, Denmark

But new highs in Portugal, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Ireland, Romania. A wild ride.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Location, location, location, I mean, country, country, country is the mantra in real estate. We’re going on a wild ride across sales prices of existing homes (“dwellings”) of all types in the 16 largest counties that are either in the European Union (EU) or in the European Economic Area (EEA), based on data from Eurostat through Q1, released on Friday. The data goes back to 2010.
It’s going to be a wild ride because some countries have indeed the most splendid housing bubbles that are now deflating, others have most splendid bubbles that are not yet deflating and hit new highs, and others, such as Italy, are at or below were they were in 2010.
Biggest decliners from the peak:
- Germany: -15.0%
- Finland: -12.6%
- Sweden: -10.3%
- Austria: -9.6%
- France: -6.8%
- Denmark: -5.8%
Biggest gainers from 2010 to their respective peak:
- Austria: +136%
- Czech Republic: +130%
- Portugal: +104%
- Germany: +104%
- Sweden: +103%
- Norway: +101%
The tail end.
Italy’s home prices are below where they had been in 2010. Finland’s home prices have dropped back to where they’d been in 2010.
And Spain’s home prices, after a deep trough, are just 5.7% above where they’d been in 2010. Spain had a fabulously splendid housing bubble that imploded spectacularly, but it happened before 2010, and the implosion dragged into 2015, after which prices rose again. These markets are at the other end of the spectrum.
The most splendid housing bubbles:
In order of the increase from 2010 through the peak. All indices here are set at 100 for 2010. So when an index is now at 200, it means the prices have doubled (+100%) since 2010.
|Austria, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|136.2%
|-0.8%
|-4.6%
|-9.6%
|Czech Republic, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|130.3%
|1.2%
|1.3%
|-2.3%
|Portugal, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|104.4%
|1.1%
|7.6%
|New high
|Germany, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|104.2%
|-1.1%
|-6.2%
|-15.0%
|Sweden, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|103.2%
|1.1%
|-0.7%
|-10.3%
|Norway, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|100.8%
|3.7%
|1.5%
|-1.8%
|Poland, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|95.7%
|4.0%
|16.4%
|New high
|Netherlands, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|68.7%
|2.4%
|3.8%
|-0.6%
|Ireland, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|62.5%
|2.6%
|5.7%
|New high
|Denmark, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|61.5%
|-2.5%
|1.2%
|-5.8%
|Belgium, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|52.9%
|0.4%
|2.3%
|New high
|France, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|39.0%
|-2.3%
|-5.2%
|-6.8%
|Romania, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|17.5%
|0.8%
|2.2%
|New high
|Finland, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|16.9%
|-2.2%
|-5.4%
|-12.6%
|Spain, Prices of Existing Homes
|2010 to Peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|From peak
|5.7%
|2.2%
|5.8%
|New high
|Italy, Prices of Existing Homes
|since 2011 peak
|QoQ
|YoY
|-18.3%
|0.24%
|0.7%
This was the inaugural post of a new quarterly series, The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Europe. It complements our two long-running very popular series, The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America and The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It doesn’t look like any one country housing has hit skid row status, even tho Italy looks like a worn out shoe.
The people hump along, another year goes by…..
Thank you yet again Wolf for prepping up a smorgasbord of splendid data and economic relationships to consider, in this case particularly as we head into the seas-of-change in H2-2024!! …. oh how does the Republic of Texas “post up sense” 2010 (~yes lots of tongue-in-check grins implied too)!
Sydney, Australia. Looks at Austria answer says:
“Oi mate! Hold me beer.”
Sydney is around 170% over the same period and now is unaffordable to most.
(Nationally Australia is around 100% over the same period.)
what explains the stength of the czech market?
Foreign investment and Financialization are 2 factors. 30 year mortgages are a new thing (by American standards) only existing since 2001. Basically the same attitude in USA went there that real estate is an investment. “Home prices don’t go down” or so people say. So really the same things that drove the American market.
It used to be a less expensive, beautiful country full of Czechs?
I have been waiting for a long time on this one Wolf, thanks, and looking forward to the deep dives.
Thanks for this article Wolf!
By the way, Bulgaria is in first place in Europe in terms of house price appreciation from the beginning of 2024: + 12 percent and ahead of Poland and Romania, leading the ranking for the most magnificent housing bubbles in Europe!
Romania +17.5 percent since 2010
Wolf, I’m not sure if you оr Eurostat missed a 0, that is +170 pr.!!!!
Interesting numbers and graphs, but they should also have immigrant numbers and GDP or economic growth figures plotted. Italy is well paid to keep the immigrants contained, but maybe the locals are not as enthusiastic, with no sign of economic growth in the country. In contrast the more conservative eastern block have attracted many returnees to their traditional societies, who are working hard and investing in their home countries, resulting in the highest growths in the EU. Immigrants are not welcome or not allowed. Recent visits to declining Rome and to growing Prague were a great surprise to me and it was very clear where I would choose to live. Take a look at the number of apartments for sale in each and their prices, although Prague is influenced by fleeing Russians.
But to see a truly splendid housing bubble, you really need to look at Australia.
New Zealand is up there, too, yes? Or maybe just at the top, the billionaire Apocalypse properties.