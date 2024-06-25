The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, June 2024 Update. San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix, Portland, Denver, Dallas, Las Vegas still below 2022 Peak

New Highs: Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington DC, Chicago… Rate-Cut Mania subsides, price growth begins to slow.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Rate-Cut Mania, which started in November and peaked in February, left its imprint on the housing market. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released today and dubbed “April,” is a three-month moving average of home prices whose sales were entered into public records in February, March, and April. So that’s still in the Rate-Cut Mania time-frame. Since then, Rate-Cut Mania has largely subsided, and home sales have plunged.
On a month-to-month basis, the 20-City Case-Shiller Home Price Index rose by 1.4% in “April” (moving average of February, March, and April), a deceleration from the 1.6% jump in the prior month:
- Month-to-month, prices rose in all 20 metros covered by the index, ranging from +0.1% for condos in the New York Metro to 2.2% for single-family houses in the Boston metro.
- Year-over-year, the 20-City Index was up 7.2%, a deceleration from the 7.5% increase in “March” and from 7.4% in “February.”
- Compared to the previous all-time high of June 2022, the index was up 3.5%.
Prices were below their 2022 highs in 7 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (month of peak):
- San Francisco Bay Area: -7.9% (May 2022)
- Seattle: -6.3% (May 2022)
- Phoenix: -5.0% (June 2022)
- Portland: -4.4% (May 2022)
- Denver: -3.7% (May 2022)
- Dallas: -3.0% (June 2022)
- Las Vegas: -2.5% (July 2022)
The most splendid housing bubbles by metro.
San Francisco Bay Area single family houses: the San Francisco metro in the Case-Shiller Index covers a five-county portion of the nine-county Bay Area.
- Month to month: +2.0%
- Year over year: +4.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -7.9%.
San Francisco Bay Area condos: Condos are a big part of the market in the Bay Area, particularly in San Francisco itself.
- Month to month: +0.8%.
- Year over year: +0.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -9.0%.
- Just a hair above May-August 2018.
Seattle metro:
- Month to month: +2.0%.
- Year over year: +7.5%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -6.3%.
Phoenix metro:
- Month to month: +0.6%.
- Year over year: +4.8%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -5.0%.
Portland metro:
- Month to month: +1.1%.
- Year over year: +1.7%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -4.4%.
Denver metro:
- Month to month: +1.3%.
- Year over year: +2.0%.
- From the peak in May 2022: -3.7%.
Dallas metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +3.4%.
- From the peak in June 2022: -3.0%.
Las Vegas metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +8.3%.
- From the peak in July 2022: -2.5%.
Tampa metro:
- Month to month: +0.7%.
- Year over year: +3.6%.
- Eked past its July 2022 high by 0.5%
Los Angeles metro
- Month to month: +1.3%.
- Year over year: +8.6%.
- From prior high in May 2022: +4.0%
San Diego metro:
- Month to month: +1.2%.
- Year over year: +10.1%.
- From prior high in May 2022: +3.6%
Washington D.C. metro:
- Month to month: +0.9%.
- Year over year: +6.4%.
- From prior high in June 2022: +4.7%.
Boston metro:
- Month to month: +2.2%.
- Year over year: +7.9%.
- From prior peak in June 2022: +3.9%
New York metro:
- Month to month: +1.3%.
- Year over year: +9.4%.
- From prior peak in June 2022: +11.4%
Miami metro:
- Month to month: +1.3%.
- Year over year: +9.4%.
- From prior peak in July 2022: +11.4%
To qualify for the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles, the metro must have experienced home-price inflation since 2000 of about 200% or more at the peak. The indices were set at 100 for the year 2000. Today’s index value for San Diego of 443 is up 343% since 2000, making San Diego the most splendid housing bubble on this list, ahead of Miami and Los Angeles.
Home-Price Inflation. The Case-Shiller Index uses the “sales pairs” method, comparing sales in the current month to when the same houses were sold previously. Price changes are weighted based on how long ago the prior sale occurred. Adjustments are made for home improvements and other factors (37-page methodology). By measuring how many dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, the Case-Shiller index is a measure of home-price inflation. San Diego had 343% home price inflation since 2000. Over the same period, the consumer price inflation, as measured by CPI, amounted to 86%.
The remaining 6 of the 20 metros in the Case-Shiller index (Chicago, Charlotte, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Detroit, and Cleveland) had less home-price inflation since 2000, despite the price spikes in recent years, and don’t qualify for this list.
Chicago, with an index value of 205 is up by 105% from the year 2000, and therefore far from qualifying for this list. But the 44% price spike since the Fed started its money-printing binge in March 2020 has been splendid nevertheless, so here it is anyway:
- Month to month: +1.7%
- Year over year: +8.7%.
- From the prior high in July 2022: +8.5%
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Thank goodness inflation is under control! What’s the official statistic 3.2%?
You’re talking about consumer price inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the PCE price index.
This article here is about house price inflation, as measured by the Case Shiller Index. RTGDFA
There is also wage inflation, which is tracked by other measures. And there are other measures that track different aspects of inflation.
May be best to calculate your own personal inflation. That is actually hitting you.
Otherwise, it’s like worrying about harmful UV rays from the Sun while inside.
☀️ 🏠
Who is buying these homes in places like San Diego? To finance an “average” $1.3M home, you’re looking at $12k/month on top of $260k down. Not an average income to cover that… otherwise you are paying cash… but I’m told buyers are “stuck” in their low mortgage homes. The math doesn’t make sense to me.
According to general consensus, everyone is rich or got 100%+ pay increase to which I guess I miss out on…Yeah $12K a month doesn’t scare people off, $6K a month rent, no problem…$500K down payment and then $8K…pssh chump change..
Urgh…maybe this time is different…still scratching my head how some people can still trample over each other paying this kind of absurd amount and just normalized it as “It is what it is” in their head. Guess people that can afford to buy like Ramit and decide to exercise buyer’s strike is about as rare as the dodo bird..quite frustrating and that’s also why we’re seeing insane market like LA and SD going higher and higher….bubble is soooo 2008, we lost the plot long time ago.
A A Ron,
“Who is buying these homes in places like San Diego”
Not many people. Sales volume is down 43% from the same month in 2019.
Is this for SoCal/SD or the entire US? Data is probably right but sure doesn’t feel like it in entitled city like Ladera Ranch. Price high and listing sold after 3 weeks..
I am not sure. Anytime you bring it up online people are so angry about even admitting there is a crash in some metro areas.
Makes me think there is a lot of anger of not being able to afford these homes.
Dunno it’ll be wild whatever happens that’s all.
A household earning the minimum amount to get the loan? These people are biting off a lot.
I used to worry about a 250k loan. 1.25 Mill is 5 of them!
Whoa,…where to begin.
Living costs are high because people want to live there…
Howdy Folks. Will this bubble pop or not?
Nah, not a bubble, this is the new normal I am afraid
Howdy Phoenix. YEP, could be right, I sure did not expect the Lone Wolf charts to show peak after peak…….
Till the next recession.
Which according to McDonald’s…
Btw, gotta congrats Pow Pow, his fight to inflation is working super well, home prices highest in all history, must be some kind of reverse logic…higher home price = lower inflation. I am not smart enough to understand that one…just like the statement he made before, must be some jedi mindtrick at play…or maybe that reset is expect 90-100% of your income to go to housing if you want to buy a house…
“I would say if you’re a homebuyer, or a young person looking to buy a home, you need a bit of a reset,”
Housing will levitate until the stock market drops, and that won’t happen as long as Wall Street believes (or pretends to believe) that a Powell put is in place.
Nobody knows for sure if there is one, and I think Powell likes it that way.
If a Powell put were ever taken off the table by the Fed, stocks would immediately drop 50%.
….in my opinion.
Free speech baby. Just blast it till their ears bleed 🔊
Housing +7.2%.
Deficit of +7% of GDP.
Housing is inflation, excluding food it is is the single most important component of our budget, and no price measure has correlated inflation better over the past one hundred years than housing prices.
Last week a major east coast paper ran an article on affordability. In the ten years prior to Covid, a median salary (60K) could afford a median home. Now with rates and prices going up it takes a salary of 120k to afford a median priced home. Only six percent of America makes six figures. If you are not at the 94th percentile of salary in this country, you can not buy a home.
This will not end well.
“no price measure has correlated inflation better over the past one hundred years than housing prices.”
No, during Housing Bust 1, home prices plunged. It took five years for home prices to get to the bottom. Yet CPI inflation persisted during that time.
Correlation between rents (CPI inflation) and home prices (home price inflation) is not great:
Brian,
That analysis is too simplistic. About 60% of families are homeowners (+/-). Most of those are not recent buyers. So they have equity. Lots of it. When they sell, they have large downpayments, so their new payments are much lower than a first time buyer with only a minimal downpayment.
So, a whole lot of the country can afford the median home.
I’m just glad someone didn’t chime in and say that “BlackRock is buying all the homes, that’s who!”
Watching other players move about the board buying up property’s, I went by St James place couldn’t afford to buy, then I landed on Marvin gardens, she had 3 houses on it, costs me 850$.
Ill pass GO soon and collect 200$.
I was in RE for 40 years. People are ignorant of markets. If people think this bubble is going to continue to infinity they are out of their ever loving minds. I would not bee buying a house right now unless it was absolutely necessary and even then I would rent right now rather than buy. Eventually there will be a lot of hurting people. Now they are pushing 2nd TDs and HELOCS again. Those got people in a lot of trouble last time. I appraised thousands of homes that were applying for them and I would say 80% were not in the income class that could afford them.
Mission accomplished! Bold, brave Jerome Powell has vanquished housing inflation with his courageous hawkish holds!
He needs to hang that banner up on the aircraft carrier asap..
It would be nice if the Case-Schiller Index went back to the Great Depression. I wonder what it would look like in 1953.
You would be seeing loans for $3,000-$6,000 to buy a nice post war 1000 sq. Ft “You Kids Play Outside” home.
My guess is that this is the NVIDIA effect. Enough people cashing out to move the needle in big cities.
Some of these markets have a lot of foreign money pumping in as well.
If these bubbles pop there’s the next recession. About the only way they don’t pop is if rate cuts start happening and the bond market and hence mortgage rates follow. I think the bigger question I have is how is there a shortage of housing if the population isn’t growing that fast? Is that people are abandoning homes that no one wants due to a declining area? Something else?