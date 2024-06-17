The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada, May 2024: Prices Drop Further, -14.4% from Feb 2022 Peak, -2.4% YoY, back to Sep 2021. Spring Rally Dud

Sales drop further, new listings & inventory rise. Prices: Toronto -16% from peak. Vancouver flat for 9 months, -2.5% from peak. Calgary & Quebec hit new highs. Edmonton condos back to Dec 2006!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Home prices in Canada edged down 0.2% in May from April, the ninth month in a row of declines, seasonally adjusted, according to the Composite MLS Home Price Index from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) today. Condo prices fell faster than single-family prices.
From the peak in February 2022, the index is now down 14.4%, and is back where it had first been in September 2021.
Year-over-year, the index fell 2.4%, the second year-over-year decline in a row (-0.9% in April). But there were big differences, with Calgary and Quebec City rising to new all-time highs, while prices in other metros fell further, such as Greater Toronto where condo prices continue to carve out multi-year lows.
Spring selling season is a dud.
Home sales edged down by 0.6% in May from April, the fourth month in a row of declines. Year-over-year, home sales fell by 5.9%.
New listings rose by 0.5% in May from April, the fourth month of increases over the past five months.
Slower sales and rising listings drove up inventory and supply. Overall inventory listed for sale jumped by 28.4% year-over-year, to the highest level since before the pandemic, and the second biggest jump on record, according to CREA. Supply rose to 4.4 months (up from 4.2 months in April, up from 3.9 months in March), back to prepandemic levels.
The Bank of Canada cut its policy rates by 25 basis points earlier in June, to 4.75% for its target of the overnight rate, after keeping them for 11 months at 5.0%. But it said QT will continue. The BOC has already shed 64% of the securities it had added during the pandemic. This tightening has thrown some cold water on the silly exuberance in the housing market through early 2022, fueled by the BOC’s free-money policies.
Home Prices in the most splendid Housing-Bubble Markets.
Greater Toronto Area, single-family MLS Home Price Benchmark Index (all prices in Canadian dollars):
- Month-to-month: -0.3% to $1,309,700; below October 2021, and roughly flat for six months.
- From peak in February 2022: -15.8%, or -$246,000
- Year-over-year: -2.6%.
Greater Toronto Area, condo benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: -0.6% to $669,100, the lowest since November 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -12.8%
- Year-over-year: -3.0%
Hamilton-Burlington metro single family benchmark price (in the “Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area”):
- Month-to-month: +1.2% to $918,100, first seen in August 2021
- From peak in February 2022: -18.7% or -$210,800
- Year-over-year: -0.5%
Greater Vancouver single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.8% to $2,016,200, first seen in January 2022, roughly flat for nine months.
- From peak in April 2022: -2.5% or -$42,200
- Year-over-year: +5.6%, the smallest gain since July 2023.
Greater Vancouver condo benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: -0.4% to $762,200, about the same as in May 2022.
- Year-over-year: +2.3%, the smallest gain since June 2023.
Victoria, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.7%, to $1,139,400, first seen in November 2021
- From peak in April 2022: -10.1% or -$128,000
- Year-over-year: +0.5%.
Ottawa, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.8% to $716,600, first seen in October 2021
- From peak in March 2022: -10.4% or -$83,000
- Year-over-year: +2.7%.
Calgary, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +1.2% to new high of $675,800
- Year-over-year: +12.3%.
Montreal, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: -0.4%, to $613,000, first seen in February 2022, and essentially unchanged since September 2023.
- From peak in May 2022: -3.2%
- Year-over-year: +3.4%.
Halifax-Dartmouth, single family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: -0.8% to $536,000
- From peak in February 2022: -4.7%
- Year-over-year: +1.1%, the smallest year-over-year gain since the year-over-year drop in May 2023.
Edmonton, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.7% to $442,800
- From peak in April 2022: -2.2%
- Year-over-year: +7.7%
Edmonton, condo benchmark price: What an epic bubble looks like afterwards. Roughly unchanged since December 2006 and down 20.4% from peak in June 2007.
- Month-to-month: +1.0% to $190,900
- From peak in June 2007: -20.4%
- Year-over-year: +11.1%
- First seen in December 2006.
Quebec City Area, single-family benchmark price:
- Month-to-month: +0.4% to $400,400
- Year-over-year: +6.3%
- Eked out new high.
lunch break read. :-) Good stats and data as always.
What we are seeing on the west coast is a stagnated market, but price drops still remaining sticky. Changes to Federal capital gains tax for secondary properties in the next 2 weeks has pushed closing dates forward and put some real concern out there. Changes in ourprovincial short term rental policy has also prompted a lot of selling/listings in vacation destinations like Kelowna and Victoria, but also killed off that buyers niche as intended. Still, the prices remain too high for new buyers to buy those disliked B&B listings. Folks are in a wait and see mode. In my remote area there are 14 current listings, some are way overpriced and are even the butt of jokes, but they always stay at the same price. One has been listed for two years.
Another issue is that it is now against the law for an agent to represent both seller and buyer…a historic middleman role meant to bring both sides together. That has been the tradition for decades. But due to corruption, mostly in the overheated Vancouver and Victoria markets, that was removed some years ago in the hope to foster more competition with defined agent roles. Instead, there are under-the-table wink wink nods between the listing and purchaser agents, (often in the same company or agent consortium) without much actually changing. Plus, a listing agent these days often names a high price beyond any possible chance to actually sell the property….. just to get the listing. The hope is to wait out the lull and just get something/anything out of it. What that means is instead of the usual 1-2 specialist agents for remote waterfront or vacation properties, we now have new agents that no one has even heard of with their names on signs on overpriced property. They have simply told the sellers what they want to hear instead of what is possible.
I have family who recently accepted an offer subject to selling the buyer’s Kelowna condo. It probably won’t finalise in this market. A few years ago we were asked by a family friend to list a place with their son who was a new agent in an entirely different city. Why would we do that, he didn’t know the market at all, but he would still get the listing commission. Crazy.
I’m wondering if Paul has noticed that the homes that are selling are extra nice? It seems to me that in CA a higher percentage of homes that are “move in ready (often will ALL new carpet and paint) are the ones selling. I just heard that a guy I know sold his home on the SF Peninsula and after looking at the photos on Zillow I’m guessing that they spent at least $100K to paint the place stage it and and upgrade the landscaping. I was not aware that it is now “against the law” for an agent to represent both seller and buyer in Canada. I’ll be interested to see if we have more or less agents representing “both” the buyer and seller in the US after the new rules related to the NAR settlement earlier this year that will require more disclosure of fees to buyers kicks in two months from now.
Wow, those are ridiculous “markets”, especially Quebec. Having spent a lot of time there in my youth, I can tell you that those larger homes become a significant heating liability in the winter, perhaps global warming will change that.
Cannot rule out another leg down as long interest rates stay relatviely stable
I wonder if buyers are increasingly unable to qualify for a mortgage? That would suppress demand.
How many pending…end up back on the market, is something to include.
First time home buyers might be shocked at the shack they can’t qualify for.
Same here, sticky prices. New build is not an alternative, either, as construction cost are steep and up over prior years.
For affordability, price is one aspect. Interest rates another, ( from zirp to jacking rates; and short terms in cdn). Cummulative inflation another. Tax increases another. All combined, a massive financial savergy by cdn govt and central banks.
Daydreaming that one day Wolf will publish something like just like this headline below…a man can dream…
“The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in “Southern California”, May 2099: Prices Drop Further, -14.4% from Feb 2022 Peak, -2.4% YoY, back to Sep 2021. Spring Rally Dud