Hot Wage Growth Bedevils Wishlist for ECB Rate Cuts

Wages jumped by 5.3% in the Euro Area, matching the prior record. The ECB pointed at wage growth as a risk to its inflation outlook.

IG Metall, Germany’s largest labor union representing workers in the auto, metal, and electric parts industries, announced today it is seeking wage increases of 7% for a period of 12 months for its 3.9 million members, when it begins negotiating with the companies whose workers it represents. The wage increases are to make up for the effects of inflation that household have had to endure. And this is now a broad trend: to make up for the effects of inflation in 2022 and 2023, wages need to be raised. And by a lot.

And so, just out today: In the 20-country Euro Area, wages and salaries jumped by 5.3% year-over-year in Q1, matching the record of Q4 2022, according to Eurostat today. And this wage growth came even as economic growth has been just a hair above zero for a year-and-a-half, except in Q4 when it dipped below zero.

In Germany, where economic growth has been near-zero for two years, wages and salaries jumped by 6.3% year-over-year, in the Netherlands, by 7.6%, in Austria by 9.8%, in Greece by 7.9%, in Portugal by 6.3%, in Spain by 4.5%. On the low side were France (+2.6%) and Italy (+3.3%).

This data came out 11 days after the ECB cut its policy rates by 25 basis points on June 6. Lots of observers, used to seeing 0% and negative ECB rates, had hoped that this rate cut would unleash a long series of rate cuts.

But wage increases figured in the “upside risks” to the ECB’s inflation outlook and have been on the public worry list of the ECB for a while. The rate-cut announcement came decorated with a lot of hawkish comments, such as “domestic price pressures remain strong as wage growth is elevated.”

The ECB has its own measure of wage increases, based on collective bargaining agreements after they were negotiated between employers and organizations that represent workers. These are wage increases that are going to be implemented soon, so a forward-looking measure. Negotiated wages cover about two-thirds of the Euro Area economy. These “negotiated wages” exclude bonuses, overtime, and other individual compensation that is not linked to collective bargaining.

In Q1, “negotiated wages” jumped by 4.7% year-over-year, matching the Euro Area record of Q3 2023:

Big increases of wages and salaries are great for households; they have more spending money, and they feel better, and so they spend more, creating more demand and more jobs, and more economic growth, and that’s great.

Big wage increases also add to the fuel that keeps inflation going, through higher demand for goods and services, and through higher labor costs for enterprises to provide these goods and services.

Inflation dropped sharply in the Euro Area, with core CPI hitting 2.7% year-over-year in April. But in May, core CPI re-accelerated to 2.9%. The ECB’s inflation target is 2%.

The wage increases are sorely needed to allow workers to catch up with their purchasing power after the inflation spike in 2022 and 2023. At the same time, wage increases are one of the factors that fuel inflation further after it has taken off, which is why inflation is so hard to get rid of.

