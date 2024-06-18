Our Drunken Sailors Bought Lots of Stuff at Retailers, including Vehicles, But at Prices that Fell from the Pandemic Spike

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending & GDP will reflect that strength.

There are two crucial things that go into retail sales: Seasonal adjustments and inflation/deflation in goods, which is what retailers sell.

Turns out, our Drunken Sailors, as we’ve come to call them facetiously and lovingly, are out there buying new and used vehicles (unit sales jumped in May) and all kinds of other stuff, and they’re splurging online, but they’re paying less because prices of many goods are coming off their pandemic spike. Today’s retail sales will boost inflation-adjusted consumer-spending and GDP. So we’ll walk through it.

1. Seasonal adjustments: Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales jumped by 6.1% in May from April and were up 2.9% from May last year, to $742 billion, behind only the December holiday sales surge (blue line). A month-to-month jump like this is normal in May. So massive seasonal adjustments whittled that 6.1% month-to-month growth down to just 0.1%; and they also whittled down the 2.9% year-over-year growth to 2.3% (red line):

2. Deflation in goods. Retailers sell goods, not services. Inflation in the US has been raging in services, where two-thirds of consumer spending goes. But prices have been dropping sharply across many categories of goods, which is what retailers sell.

And retail sales – unlike consumer spending – are not adjusted for price changes.

Even though consumers bought more goods in unit-numbers (including new and used vehicles, where we have the unit sales data), the price declines saw to it that the dollars spent on those goods rose more modestly. In categories where consumers bought the same number of items, the lower prices saw to it that they spent fewer dollars. That’s great for consumers, and not so great for retailers.

Durable goods prices fall off the pandemic spike: Retailers sell durable goods – cars, furniture, appliances, electronics, tools, etc. – and prices of durable goods have been dropping for nearly two years, led by a historic plunge in used vehicle prices.

The CPI for durable goods fell 0.5% in May from April, and by 3.8% year-over-year, the biggest year-over-year plunge in over 20 years. Since the price-spike top in mid-2022, the CPI for durable goods has dropped 5%. The declines have accelerated recently. And that’s a big part of what retailers sell.

Durable goods prices are dropping because during the pandemic, they’d spiked in a ridiculous manner, with used vehicle CPI spiking by 55% in two years, for example, and now they’re working off that spike. New vehicle prices, after the pandemic surge, have finally started to drop too. Prices of electronics, appliances, furniture, etc., they’re all coming off their pandemic-era spike. We discussed all this in our report, “Beneath the Skin of CPI Inflation.”

Lower prices for cars mean new and used vehicle dealers get less money for their cars. But they sold a lot more cars:

New vehicle unit sales: +8.5% in May from April (+111,700 vehicles!); and +4.8% year-over-year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

Used vehicle unit sales to retail customers: +15.9% in May from April, and +15.8% year-over-year, according to data from Cox Automotive.

These are large sales gains, but because prices were lower, the dollar-sales that we’ll get to below didn’t fully reflect the surge in unit sales – but the inflation-adjusted consumer spending and GDP data will reflect that, boosting “real” consumer spending and “real” GDP

Nondurable goods prices dropped in May from April by 0.4%, driven by a drop in gasoline prices, a drop in apparel prices, and flat prices at grocery stores. Year-over-year, the CPI for nondurable goods was up only 1.8%. In May, the index was up just a hair from the top of the huge pandemic spike in June 2022 (our CPI report).

So, as we’ll see in a moment, gasoline dollar-sales follow the CPI for gasoline in lockstep: dropping prices mean lower gasoline sales in dollars. Dropping prices at apparel retailers was great for consumers, but not for retailers, etc.

Retail sales by major segment of retailers.

For most charts below, we use the three-month moving average (3mma) which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles.

New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of retail trade). These retail sales at auto dealers are in part an expression of the historic price drops in used vehicles, and the still more modest but accelerating price drops in new vehicles that are now unwinding part of their pandemic spike.

In May, as mentioned above, new vehicle unit sales jumped by 8.5% from April, and used vehicle unit sales spiked by 15.9%. And yet:

Sales, not seasonally adjusted: $145 billion From prior month: +4.5%

Sales, seasonally adjusted: $134 billion From prior month: +0.8%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +2.0%, despite historic price drops!

Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (17% of total retail trade), includes ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:

Sales: $120 billion

From prior month: +0.8%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.5%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +8.2%

Bars & restaurants (13% of total retail). Here we can see that the huge surge in eating out that started in 2022, and the big surge in prices, peaked in early 2024. Or can we?

Sales, seasonally adjusted: $94 billion (red) From prior month: -0.4%

Sales, not seasonally adjusted: $100 billion, a record (blue) From prior month: +4.9%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +5.2%



Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail):

Sales: $83 billion

From prior month: -0.2%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.3%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.5%

General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail).

Sales: $64 billion

From prior month: +0.1%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.1%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +4.6%

Gas stations (8% of total retail sales). Sales at gas stations move in near-lockstep with the price of gasoline:

Sales: $54 billion

From prior month: -2.2%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.1%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.4%

Sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise that gas stations sell (red, left axis); and the CPI for gasoline (blue, right axis):

Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Pandemic spike peaked in October 2022, and then deflated. Note the prepandemic trendline (blue):

Sales: $40 billion

From prior month: -0.8%

From prior month, 3mma: -0.2%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -2.6%

Clothing and accessory stores (3.7% of retail):

Sales: $26 billion

From prior month: +0.9%

From prior month, 3mma: +0.1%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +1.5%

Miscellaneous store retailers (2.2% of total retail): Specialty stores, including cannabis stores.

Sales: $15 billion

Month over month: +0.4%

Month over month 3mma: +0.4%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +7.4%

Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.6% of total retail). Much of furniture and furnishing sales have moved to ecommerce. This is what’s left over at brick-and-mortar retailers that specialize in furniture and furnishings. They’ll go the way of department stores – see further below – that have been taken out one by one over the past ten years, which started to document in 2016 under our column, Brick and Mortar Meltdown.

Sales: $10.8 billion

From prior month: -1.1%

From prior month, 3mma: -0.9%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -7.4%.

Department stores (now down to just 1.5% of total retail sales, from around 10% in the 1990s). Ecommerce sales by department store chains are not included here, but are included in ecommerce retail sales above.

Sales: $10.9 billion

From prior month: 0%

From prior month, 3mma: -0.5%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -2.2%

From peak in 2001: -43%.

Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.2% of total retail).

Sales: $8.3 billion

Month over month: +2.8%

Month over month, 3mma: -0.3%

Year-over-year, 3mma: -3.7%.

Electronics & appliance stores (1.1% of total retail):

Sales: $7.8 billion

Month over month: +0.4%

Month over month, 3mma: 0%

Year-over-year, 3mma: +0.5%.

