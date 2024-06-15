Junta of Mega-Cap Stocks Rules. Rest of the Market? Russell 2000 Hits Jan 2021 Level, S&P 500 Equal Weight Hits Jan 2022

A market hooked on a handful of mega-cap stocks is a precarious place to be.
The Russell 2000, which tracks the smallest 2000 stocks in the Russel 3000, fell 1.6% on Friday, was in the red year-to-date, was back where it had first been in January 2021, and was down 18% from its all-time high in November 2021 (data via YCharts).
But the Nasdaq Composite eked out the fifth record close in a row on Friday, and was up 9.1% from its previous-cycle high in November 2021 – having surged by 73% from the big-trough low in December 2022. Just another day in a hyper-precarious stock market where the entire world has whipped a handful of huge multi-trillion-dollar stocks into frenzy (all data here via YCharts).
The S&P 500 Index is now governed by a junta of three stocks with a combined market cap of nearly $10 trillion (Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft) and another three stocks with a combined market cap of $5.4 trillion (Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta). Those six stocks combined have a market cap of $15.2 trillion.
All of the 503 or so stocks in the S&P 500 combined have a market cap of about $45 trillion. Without those six stocks, the S&P 497 would have a market cap of $30 trillion. This entire market lives and dies by these six stocks. A fund that reflects the S&P 500 has a third of its holdings in just six stocks. Forget diversification?
So the S&P 500 was just a hair in the red on Friday, and a hair off its all-time high, up by 13.3% from its previous-cycle high on January 3, 2022, with a big trough in between.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight index is not weighted by market capitalization. It contains the same stocks as the S&P 500 index, but all stocks weigh the same within the index. The purpose is to see if the performance of a small number of outliers with huge market capitalizations is driving the overall S&P 500 index and is in effect hiding what is happening to the rest of the market. And that’s the case.
The index fell 0.7% on Friday, is down 3.8% from its all-time high on March 28, and is right back where it had first been on January 4, 2022.
Year-to-date: For the year 2024 so far, the Russell 2000 (red) is down 1%; the S&P 500 Equal Weight (maroon) is up 3.4%, while the S&P 500 (purple) is up 13.9% and the Nasdaq Composite (light blue) is up 17.8%.
So that’s a very funny-looking split in the stock market:
The Mag 7 is now misnomer. Tesla fell out of the group. Its market cap plunged by 56% from its all-time high to $557 billion, less than half the market cap of Meta, which is the next smallest in line with a market cap of $1.28 trillion. But to revel in nostalgia, we’ll keep Tesla in the chart below (green).
What happened to Tesla – a 56% drop from the high, and a 75% drop at one point – can happen to any of the Mag 7.
In 2023 and year-to-date in 2024, Tesla is up 44%, still a massive increase in normal times, but that’s the smallest increase of the Mag 7.
The Mag 7, in 2023 and year-to-date in 2024:
- Nvidia [NVDA]: +802%
- Meta [META]: +319%
- Amazon [AMZN]: +119%
- Alphabet [GOOG]: +101%
- Microsoft [MSFT]: +84.6%
- Apple [AAPL]: +64%
- Tesla [TSLA]: +44%.
Five of these Mag 7 are the biggest stocks in the universe in terms of market value. The entire world is now invested in them. They massively move the needle, and they move the needle even when the rest of the market is pulling against them. Having the big indices – and portfolios – hooked on just a handful of stocks is a very precarious place to be. But that’s what it is.
I spoke with someone in the know who told me that most NVDA chip sales are to Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and Google. Around 10-15% are to everyone else.
This reminds me of the scenario in 2000 when everyone was buying Cisco equipment because of the year 2000 changeover. People were buying because they figured they might as well upgrade instead of patch for year 2K and then buy later. So in early 2000, orders just went off a cliff, because everyone who wanted to buy, had already bought, and no one would be buying big orders for 2 to 3 years.
At some point Microsoft, etc. will have all the AI chips they need, and there is no way to remotely sustain the stock price buy selling to the remaining 10-15% of the market.
What bothers me so much about this market is the ability for people who are connected to the orders and can tell how much and when (insider trading, whether labelled that or not) to make a lot of profit with little risk, and everyone else is at the mercy of the big boys.
Am I looking at the situation correctly?
What do people think?
Finding out where you stand is not very comforting.stress builds.
Us humans are a strange lot, in my next life I’d like to be a potato bug, when I get stressed out I could roll into a a little ball and chill out.
No wonder CA home prices hold up in many of the areas except San Francisco . The large tech presence and the PE funding available for many of the AI customers is something that reminds me of 1999 and the internet. I hope this one is more stable. AI has the potential to bring about some terrific changes in this world and I for one love the potential for the technology. On a side note something that Wolf tracks is the forecasted drop in future oil demand. Primarily as a result of the rise in renewables and a shift to EV VS CE with different choices for Electric generator fuel requirements than CE required refined products. The drop in fuel this summer seems to have had a larger than expected drop in CPI though still high . This drove the Mag 7 even higher !
Other than cutting jobs, saving profits for companies and selling AI chips. Has there been a monetization of AI to justify these mind boggling stock prices. NVDa , can it keep a 600 percent growth rate when its big four customers are done gorging Toonces wants to know …
Funny how everyone stopped talking about Tesla as soon as its stock stopped going up
I am probably a country polk outlier, but I find the google AI additions to be an annoyance amd I am not sure why it is even appearing on facebook. My guess is that MSFT will find a way to profit by integrating AI for business needs while the rest just blow money with their own Chat GPT clones.