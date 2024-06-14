Rate-Cut Mania’s 20.7% Spike in French Stock Market Comes Home to Roost

When stuff gets inflated like this, no one should be surprised when it gets deflated.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sure, France is dealing with a complicated political situation, including snap elections, that might alter the political landscape. That’s what elections are for.
But why did French stocks spike 20.7% in the 7 months of Rate Cut Mania? What kind of crazy show was this? And not just in France.
The French blue-chip stock index, the CAC 40, dropped by 2.7% today, and by 4.6% over the past two days. Over the past six trading days, the index lost 6.7%, and it’s down a whopping stunning mindboggling 8.9% from its all-time high on May 15.
I mean, how can stocks be allowed to drop???
And so a lot of headlines cropped up today. The Guardian: “French stock market plummets amid fears of far right election win.” The FT: “French stocks suffer worst week since 2022 over fears of populist win.” Bloomberg today: “French Stocks See $200 Billion Wipeout…”
You get the idea: In France, stocks are sinking though everyone knew that during inflationary times, stocks can never sink, and that they’re the best hedge against inflation or whatever, and that rates are going to get cut, and already got cut by the ECB on June 6, and that therefore stocks would just keep on booming because of rate cuts, inflation, and all.
So now that theory has been obviated by events, shock is spreading through the media that had hyped this stuff all along?
But wait a minute. The CAC 40 had spiked by 20.7% (1,415 points) in less than seven months, from the end of October to its all-time high on May 15 of 8,240, a result of this epic Rate-Cut Mania that had gripped Europe as well. So now, the ECB has cut once, and stocks are sagging.
But wait another minute. The “plunge” of French stocks:
- Barely wiped out the gains this year! The CAC down just 0.5% year-to-date.
- Wiped out only half (737 points) of the seven-month Rate-Cut Mania spike (1,415 points), instead of all of it plus some.
- Took the index only back to where it had first been in April 2023, instead of carving out multi-year lows.
In other words, that’s not even a real sell-off just yet, just an 8.9% dip from the all-time high. It just seems like a big deal because during Rate-Cut Mania, and even before, the brains of investors and the media got fried by the illusion that stocks can never drop.
And now that French stocks dropped 8.9% from their all-time high of Rate-Cut Mania, it’s a scary thing that reality is allowed to seep through the veneer? ECB, please do something about this fiasco?
Stock markets in general – especially in the US – have gone completely nuts in recent years, and then spectacularly nuts during Rate-Cut Mania, and the media hyped it and promoted it, and now that there’s this little unwind of a spike, the handwringing starts? I mean, come on. When stuff gets inflated like this, no one should be surprised that it gets deflated.
Most of the time its just a pump and dump based on the worst fundamentals since the Great Depression. When something is artificially pumped it eventually gets dumped.
Yeah. My stocks here in the good old Usa doing the same—just not to the % degree—yet.
Give it time. It’ll accelerate. We’re months behind France on elections and rate cuts.
NASDAQ is up ~150% and S/P ~100% in the last 5 to 6 years. House prices are up 50% in our neighborhood compared to 5 years ago. We had the worst pandemic in the last 100 years but stocks and asset prices are pumped up daily into unimaginable levels, whether the economic news is good or bad. If the news is bad, Wall Street pump the stocks hoping rate cut is coming. If the news is good,
they say economy is good and pump it up again. That has been the case for the past 1.5 years. US and world stocks are due for 1980/2000s crash to reset everything.
Sacrebleu!
Zut Alors!
Wolf,
Did you see Charlie Munger’s final interview in 2023?
He talked about this phenomenon, and about valuation reversions, along with the Buffet Indicator and other matters.
Have you been surprised that the Buffet Indicator keeps getting more overbought even with QT? Stocks pull back and just rocket higher, over and over?
I was personally surprised that the lows of the SPY in 2022 were 1 standard deviation ABOVE long term trend– meaning it didn’t even hit trend and start rising. Almost back to 2 standard deviations overbought.
This is the first time this has happened– bubble starts popping and just reinflates (normally would pop, plod along a bit then start reinflating a la 1990, 2000 and 2008).
How do you think about valuations in this context?
Let them eat cake
Macron is a super “Elitist” and a super nationalist but only for the elite & totally unresponsive to the farmers & “yellow vests.”
He’s so arrogant (like most Frenchmen) that he just can’t believe he lost!
Me thinks he is really going to regret his decision to shut down the National Assembly and ask for “snap elections.”
I don’t feel any empathy at all for the Elite French & yes Wolf you are right..it’s not even a real correction..just a dip but I’m sure the French think it’s 1929.
I lived in France for 2 years, so I kind of know the French arrogance and how they play both side of the street.
So you mean to tell me that maybe, just maybe market participants have already front run the supposed rate cuts and that if and when they finally do come, stocks could possibly come down rather than boom forever????
…mebbe they just got used to using, then felt entitled to using, that two-headed coin…
may we all find a better day.
If you are always negative, you’ll miss all the gains.
It will happen here too. AI mania and another huge tech bubble. Just since May 31–just two weeks ago– the QQQ is up 6.4 percent.
6.4 percent in TWO WEEKS!!! The Dow is LOWER since May 31. The Russell 2000 is LOWER since May 31. The price of the QQQ is now almost 90% of the SPY. That is the highest in history.
Just three mega-cap tech stocks are now valued at almost 10 TRILLION DOLLARS. That is $1250 for every man, woman and child on the planet.
Very few people on the financial news channels are concerned about these divergences and valuations. The talking heads and AI pumpers are making so much money now, they don’t see the bubble. It’s just like in the movie “The Big Short.” It is a house of cards. The Nasdaq is an accident waiting to happen.
It’s gone on for so long that it’s hard to imagine now.
The French market will claw back soon, 8.9% is nothing for the French. They’ll do some spicy home cooking and suddenly an extra 10% appears. The spicy meatball sandwich for 5% and another 5% for the creme brulee.
The same thing is happening in used cars right now. Used cars were appreciating for a little while and everyone expected it to continue. Now all the Youtube stars are saying the used car market is “totally collapsing!!”
“When stuff gets inflated like this, no one should be surprised that it gets deflated.”
Not so when Wall Street and others want ONLY a north-bound journey for Stocks. The Fed since Greenspan days have ensured it will remain so. Even now if the stocks get disinflated we can be sure the Fed will come riding in to save it.