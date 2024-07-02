Inflation Saga Far from Over: Services CPI in the Euro Area Refuses to Slow for 8th Month in a Row

Lagarde frets over surging labor costs feeding into services inflation.
In the 20 countries that use the euro, inflation in services increased again by 4.1%, same increase as in May – and both were the highest since October. The service CPI has gotten stuck at around 4% year-over-year for the eighth month in a row, after coming down substantially to that point.
On a month-to-month basis, services CPI jumped by 7.4% annualized and has been in that range and higher over the past five months. These super-volatile and highly seasonal month-to-month readings tend to be red-hot in the first half of the year and then fall later in the year.
What we can see, however, is that these month-to-month increases have been running slightly hotter over the first half this year than a year ago, indicating that the 4%-plus range for services inflation appears to be baked into the economic cake now.
Energy prices (gasoline, diesel, natural gas, electricity, etc.) have dropped sharply from their sky-high levels in 2022 and have leveled out on a year-over-year basis. But they remain high. This chart shows the price level of the energy index, not the year-over-year change:
Prices of durable goods have also dropped from the peak. Food prices, after the spike, have not come down but have slowed their increases to less then 2% year-over-year. And these dynamics are playing out in other major economies, including in the US. The problem is still inflation in services, and that’s where consumers spend the majority of their money.
Many services are essential to modern life, such as housing and related services, healthcare, insurance, broadband and telecommunications, auto repairs, transportation, etc. Inflation is notoriously hard to eradicate from services.
Core CPI – which excludes food, energy, and tobacco products – rose by 2.9% in June, same as in May, and up from April (2.7%). This is the measure that the ECB uses for its inflation target of 2%. The drop in goods prices pushed down core CPI while the 4.1% services CPI pushed it up.
The chart below shows both core CPI (blue) and services CPI (red), along with the ECB’s target (green) because…
There will come a time when the sharp decline in goods prices will end, and then goods prices will no longer have the same downward force in core CPI that they’re now having, which would cause the classic relationship between core CPI and services CPI to reappear, where core CPI is only slightly lower than services CPI. If services CPI is then still at around 4%, core CPI will be at 3.5%-plus.
Overall CPI has been rising essentially at around 2.5% year-over-year since November, with the energy price drops having leveled off recently, with durable goods prices falling more steeply, with food prices rising below the 2% range, and with services rising at 4.1%.
It too is subject to the problem that goods prices will not continue to fall at the current rate, while services CPI is stuck at 4%. If that happens, overall CPI will reflect it by heading higher:
The ECB has cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, and is now arguing over how many more cuts this year. Two more cuts would bring the policy rate down to 3.75%.
The economy in the Euro Area has slowed substantially in 2023, with a near-0% growth rate, including a contraction in Q4. However, in Q1 2024, GDP growth picked up some. This lethargic economic growth and the moderation of inflation gave the ECB reasons to cut its policy rate.
But if services inflation remains at 4% and goods prices slow their descent, core CPI, now at 2.9%, will begin to edge higher and, instead of going toward the ECB’s 2% target, it would then migrate into the 3%-plus range.
And ECB president Christine Lagarde addressed this issue today – the issue being the fuel that contributes to services inflation: wage growth.
“Obviously, we don’t need to have services at 2% because manufacturing goods are below 2% and at the end of the day it’s going to be a balance between goods and services,” she said at a panel discussion today in Portugal, according to Bloomberg.
See in the chart above, before the pandemic, where service CPI ran higher than core CPI because the goods CPI was lower than core CPI. So services CPI running a little higher than core CPI is ok. But currently, services CPI is running much higher than core CPI.
“But we have to look really what is behind it,” she said. “And what’s behind it is a lot of wages. Services has a very high component of labor. Wages also suffer from the lag impact of the labor system that we have in Europe.”
Alas, wages and salaries jumped by 5.3% year-over-year in Q1, matching the record of Q4 2022. In Germany, they jumped by 6.3%, in the Netherlands, by 7.6%, in Austria by 9.8%, in Greece by 7.9%, in Portugal by 6.3%, in Spain by 4.5%. On the low side were France (+2.6%) and Italy (+3.3%).
So with this kind of wage growth, it’s unlikely that services inflation will slow down much from its 4% range and might head higher:
The forward-looking wage-growth measure that the ECB developed, based on newly negotiated collective bargaining agreements whose wage increases will be implemented in the future, jumped by 4.7% year-over-year, matching the Euro Area record of Q3 2023:
Why does Europe always seem more “dovish” than the States, going back even to NIRP? Desperation? Hope against all odds? Populist politics?
NIRP was a huge mistake, and I think most of the ECB folks are now seeing it too. NIRP was an experiment that backfired. As was the massive QE.
In terms of the current rate: the overall economic growth rate of the Euro Area has been far slower than in the US. It was near 0% in 2023, with a contraction in Q4. So they didn’t want to slow down the economy further and throw it into a recession. They cut a little, and they’re going to cut a little more, and they’ll see where this is going. They can always hike again if they need to.
Have policymakers truly learned their lesson? I haven’t heard any central bankers managing the world’s major economies definitively rule out using NIRP, ZIRP, or QE as a policy tool again.
It’s hard for me to imagine an efficient way to deploy capital to bring about major productivity gains in services needed to slow this inflationary trend.
Lower goods and energy costs have to be the solution. More investment in the real economy not billionaires building spaceships.
I think NASA has been happy with billionaire spaceships. Of course, comparing against Boeing is a very low bar.
Wage inflation will spike even higher during July and August, considering the impact of the Tourism sector in EU economy, especially in countries like Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy and France. Also, considering the current unemployment rate at historical minimum and the inability of the EU to fuel immigration, as a tool to cool it’s labor market, it’s very difficult to believe C. Lagard when she talks about the cooling of wages inflation expected to materialize in the coming months. It’s like she has some kind of special abilities that gives her visibility on a future that no one else can see now, and which the data contradicts. However, she never forgets to say that ECB is data dependent. Considering, the path of the energy prices due to increasing geopolitical risk, with service CPI above 4% in next 2 months, we are going to witness a couple of funny ECB meetings with Lagard trying to justify the cut they did.
World sitting on $91 trillion DEBT problem. ‘Hard choices’ coming…
Investors, including many commenters here, are holding this $91 trillion, and are earning interest from it, and they’re spending some of this interest, thereby plowing it back into the economy… That’s the other side of each debt: it’s someone’s else’s interest-earning asset.
They need to find something productive to invest in rather than in any way ‘investing’ in government debt.
Yes, they should have invested in office CRE, for example, to get other investors off the hook, that would have been very productive.
Investors keep buying and holding treasure notes because a part of them still belives that inflation will cool down as the centrale banks keep telling them, while the other part is just waiting for the cuts so they can get the capital gain from the appreciation. Give them a couple more months, untill it will be evident that service inflation will not cool down as a consequence of the huge imbalances in the labor market, and then we will see what happens. Let’s see how those same centrale banks that now are trying to keep the market calm by promising rate cuts, will behave in a situation of credit markets becoming more and more anxious as consequence of the inflation heading toward 4%. Then wolf let’s talk again how many investors and commenter’s will still be willing to buy and hold treasures and credit in such conditions, and how much the yields will have to increase to cool the sell-off.
The EU needs a new government that understands the need for plentiful, reliable energy (like nuclear, geothermal and gas), common sense policies, balanced budget and genuine diplomacy. In particular, Netzero and all ensuing policies are a very expensive scam well exposed by the CO2 coalition, that the UN and co-instigators are imposing on us all to grab control they’re not suppose to have. The ill guided subdidies are making a few very rich and leaves most with less real savings and disposable income. I posit many are drunken sailors by necessity, and not enjoying it.
This issue of wages can be instantly resolved by employers simply cutting wages dramatically overnight. Easy. Fast. Effective.
And the next day, half of their employees — the most productive half — is WOOOSH, gone.