How High Could Long-Term Treasury Yields & Mortgage Rates Go? Why’s there No “Housing Crash?” Consumers Finally Ready to Cut Spending? Tesla Mucks Up GM’s & Ford’s EV Strategy

Wolf Richter in an interview about these and other hot-button topics on “This Week in Money,” by HoweStreet.com, recorded on October 26:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Your picture with the hat pulled down low, sunglasses, and scarf looks like you are hiding from the feds.
Good to see I’m not the only one with an overactive imagination, but in my imaginary world, it’s witness protection a la Steve Martin in My Blue Heaven.
Looks to be yachting to me… to a country without an extradition treaty after shaving a few pennies off every transaction from the Feds QE spree.
Howdy Lone Wolf. Love these and listened to every word…..
Notes on the to be held Treasury refunding briefing this Wednesday…..
Hi folks……We are going to issuing enough treasuries of every duration to cover our debt …..out the wazoo!
Jim Grant of “Grant’s Interest Rate Observer” says interest rates are different from other things in finance in that they move on generational timelines. So we may be entering long term bear market in bonds.
We also know things do not go to heck in straight line. So there is that.
I also read (the transcript from) that interview. Another vote for higher for longer.
There’s no housing crash because we’re not in a recession. Duh!
There may not be a REAL housing crash, because Congress is going to step in, when things get bad enough, and throw money at rent & mortgage relief.
I agree with Wolf that finding the bottom will take a good while to find. During the GR, the top (Q1 2007) to the bottom (Q1 2009) took 2 years to play out. And that was during a really big recession with 10% unemployment.
One can easily make the argument that the 15% drop in new home prices really is nothing more than lopping off the FROTH. We really haven’t started the real downturn yet, if one is to come.
To date, all that’s happened is that we chomped into only about 1/3 of builders’ gross profit margins, so there’s a LONG WAY to go before we start seeing builders go under due to economic stress.
I’m getting 6% on my short term CDs with my credit union. Why buy Treasuries when I can get that rate right down the block from me?
I guess the question is whether we have a divided Congress at that time. I don’t see much appetite among the GOP to bail out homeowners.
They let it happen during the pandemic.
The precedent has been set, and it really goes back to the GR when Bernanke ushered in the era of QE.
I don’t think you can draw any conclusions about the future from that abberation.
If they don’t, enough of them will be replaced until there is a bailout.
There is a housingcrash.
Not a crash in houseprices, but a crash in transactions.
I’m not joining the crowds that are yelling CRASH 2008 style, simply because that’s not the reality.
I expect sideways movements until a healthy balance of supply/demand has been reached, which may takes years or perhaps a decade.
When housing became objects of speculation and when big money purchased hundreds of thousands of homes, shelter stopped being shelter.
When ordinary people cannot compete against cash-buying institutions, this is what you get. Folks being priced out of the market.
I highly doubt higher rates will significantly impact the prices when there’s such a distorted demand/supply ratio.
My conclusion is that unless politicians stop institutional speculation with residential homes, unaffordability will remain at recordlevels.
I agree with Wolf.
Real estate moves slow and any significant changes in price, inventory or supply will take a long time
Perhaps Washington has already started pouring borrowed monies into the real estate market by providing tax payer monies to landlords to convert their empty office buildings into housing units. And the beat goes on.
These are loans to convert office buildings to residential. So it will create new supply of housing, and thereby contribute to lowering housing costs….
Maybe no housing crash, but rather a slow, downward grind that sucks the financial life out of the next generation….
If 5 year Treasury rates move up to 6%, I’d be a buyer since I plan to start collecting SS around that time.
In another year, the way things are going, the debt may be close to $35 Trillion. 6% rates on that much debt would cost over $2 Trillion per year. Government holds a lot of short-term debt. That turns over the debt to the new interest rates in a few rapidly.
$2Trillion is about half the taxes collected, at this years rate.
Sounds like a big problem.
Wolf is right. It’s crazy what is happening out there.
Tesla price cuts has mucked up Hertz business plan a bit too.
———————————————————-
Hertz is pumping the brakes on plans to electrify more of its rental car fleet after EV repair costs came in higher than the company anticipated, and after Tesla price cuts reduced the resale value of the majority of electric cars in its fleet by about one-third.
CEO Stephen Scherr said on the company’s third-quarter earnings update on Thursday, “our in-fleeting of EVs will be slower than our prior expectations.”
The rental car company reported lower than expected margins for the period ending September 2023, and the CEO said EV repairs were one challenge. “Our direct operating expenses remained controlled in the quarter as they grew with transaction volume. On a unit basis, we achieved productivity gains across most categories of auto. The exception remained vehicle damage costs, particularly those on our EVs.”
Musk frequently says that electric cars require less maintenance than counterparts with internal combustion engines (including plug-in hybrid electrics). That’s a big potential selling point for electric cars, and a reference to items like motor oil, oil filters, engine air filters, transmission fluid, spark plugs and other items requiring annual maintenance or scheduled replacements.
But electric vehicle owners can face unique maintenance needs, as well. Nikhil Naikal, CEO of Kinetic, a startup that is not affiliated with Hertz or Tesla but provides repairs for electric and autonomous vehicles, told CNBC on Thursday:
“The reality of electric vehicles is that they can be 1,000 pounds heavier or more than gas vehicles, and they move faster, with higher torque. Since they’re extremely zippy and heavier, it’s just physics — the ability to overcome inertia so quickly is going to effect their suspension systems, the brakes and steering columns. It’s counter-intuitive, but even with fewer moving parts they are susceptible to requiring more maintenance. They especially require tire-swapping, because the tires wear out more quickly from that high torque and weight.”
I hope that Hertz keeps Tesla in their fleet. I’m currently renting one of their Model Y in SoCal for a couple weeks (first time driving a Tesla). It is vastly exceeding my expectations. Fabulous car! Tesla has jumped to the top of my list for a new ride when I was dead set on an ICE sports car.
After nearly 60 years of driving ICE cars/trucks/motorcycles (everything imaginable, too), I am smitten with my new 2023 Bolt EUV. And it’s certainly not just about the less maintenance and driving costs, but I actually love the thing.
Marcus…same. Only car I try to rent. There is a reason the Model Y is one of the best selling car in the US. They are great. Best infotainment system by miles, and I say that as someone that loves simplicity and ease of use.
The majority of the populace is mechanically (and electrically) ignorant.
EV’s can sell a promise of reliability via elimination of scary/complex sounding components, but they fail to state they add a lot of component complexity (motor controls and battery management systems are main ones…although they encompass a lot of subsystems)
Not to mention many of the components in ICE’s are pretty reliable, transmissions being a major outlier that most EV’s solve.
Anyway it almost like Mercedes selling the reliability of their cars because they have the same systems as Toyota.
EV’s can promise reliability but when you look at actual data on a car you want to buy now…get the “most complex one”…a Toyota hybrid
That’s because reliability is driven by both design complexity as well as good execution across the product life cycle. Life cycle costs are also very low if you get one of their new plug-in hybrids.
Gaston,
“Toyota hybrid?”
Yes. This morning I put another year’s license plate tabs on my 2013 Lexus RX450h. In a few weeks I’ll switch over the wheels and tires for winter. It is a good all-around machine.
“The reality of electric vehicles is that they can be 1,000 pounds heavier or more than gas vehicles, and they move faster, with higher torque.”
That’s when you compare a Model 3 with a Corolla. But if you compare a Model 3 with a BMW 3-series that has the same performance, the Tesla is barely heavier or not heavier. All these weight comparisons have to be between vehicles in the same class of size and performance, rear-wheel drive, four-wheel drive, or front-wheel drive, etc. But that wouldn’t fit the anti-EV narrative. People who compare a Model 3’s weight to a Corolla’s weight are morons.
But agreed, EVs have a lot more instantly available torque than ICE vehicles, so most owners will be careful using it, but with a rental car, it would be fun finding out what that feels like time after time, wouldn’t it? And that can create all kinds of maintenance issues because your tires won’t last as long, and people are tempted to get in trouble, etc.
In another year, the way things are going, the debt may be close to $35 Trillion. 6% rates on that much debt would cost over $2 Trillion per year. Government holds a lot of short-term debt. That turns over the debt to the new interest rates rapidly.
$2Trillion is about half the taxes collected, at this years rate.
Sounds like a big problem.
Wolf is right. It’s crazy what is happening out there.
This is why deficits go parabolic far sooner than people think and project with their models. They assume a low unchanging interest rate and they assume taxed income will grow proportionally with the debt. The deficit directly causes inflation that causes higher rates that causes even more massive deficits in an increasingly rapid cycle and this also forces their tax base out of business trying to service their debt.
Agree this is a problem but respectfully disagree with your numbers. Per WSJ article Feb 2022 Cochrane interview, when Fed interest rates hit 5% the interest payment on us debt will be $1 trillion per year.
It was $667 billion fiscal 2023.
Per my previous post the individual is buying over 70 percent of the treasury issuance.
Consumer savings rate now half pre pandemic.
Eventually the individual will not be buying as much treasury issuance.
My pea brain says that will mean higher Fed rates, or at least higher for longer. My lizard primal instinct fears the higher rates, they lead to higher interest debt payments.
This crowds out capital formation and has potential for creating a spiral of out of control government spending that devalues the dollar when Fed decides to print the money and drive rates down.
I still believe in US. Self correction via different polity with combination of fiscal restraint, and likely higher taxes.
Bottom line is the course we are on needs correction.
Good Report.
Washington DC would be a great place for these $10,000 EVs since everything is close by in a small area. It would help make the air cleaner as well since many of ICE vehicles are not regularly inspected. I don’t know how importing these inexpensive cars from China would go over with the Big Three auto manufacturers and their unions. Why not have them built here in the USA and charge a little more and keep the jobs here?
Would you personally buy a $10,000 small relatively bare vehicle? We had a really hard time selling $5,000 2-dr hatchbacks back in the day. We sold something like 200 trucks compared to 1 one of those econoboxes in a month.
It’s really simple there destroying the dollar because no country wants reserve currency status it’s a huge ball and chain .China has publicly stated there not interested
“Shake in it’s boots”, those were your words that shook me. The global economy would shake in its boots if we had a bad recession in the U.S.. I am not expecting that any time soon.
I am betting on the current strong irritating inflation which is really more normal compared to the last 100 years. Still I am always ready to put a balancing short on the trading side of my portfolio to balance out my long term hold dividend investments.
We are in a supply constrained world which will generally give us inflation as far as my eye can see.
The market is roaring on the “no more rate hikes” narrative. At first, “pivot” was driving the market. Now “no more rate hikes” is the new pivot. There is just way too much money still sloshing around, and it will continue to slosh, and slosh, and slosh……
Remember the “12-18 months for rate hikes to be felt” BS? Yeah, how’d that work out? It’s almost like it’s just made up like “transitory.” The FED is losing the inflation battle, and they don’t give a sh!t.
the story is now 18 to 24 months. That’s what the ECB said
IMHO, the Fed is scared to death of a REAL housing crash. So far, we’ve just knocked off the froth from new home prices & bit into builder’s gross margins by maybe 1/3.
Why blow the bubble if you’re scared of the bust? Are they just “whinging it?” All bubbles, with history as our guide, crash spectacularly. It appears as if we have a FED cabal of rapaciously greedy, narcissistic madmen who have decided that they can somehow engineer entirely different results than history has proven.
Blowing bubbles then destroying the currency in an effort to prop them up is the absolute worst policy a central bank could endeavor. Period. And that’s who we have in charge. Jerome Powell and his entire board should have been removed from office.
In all fairness, inflation has come down quite a bit… It is still uncomfortably warm, but it was previously flaming hot. The housing market has definitely reacted as prices are down a hair, but volume fell off a cliff. Commercial real estate is hurting real bad both in terms of pricing and volume.
So rate hikes and QT are having an impact, but don’t worry, the Fed will happily abandon their new found scruples faster than you could type “QE” when we really start feeling the lagging effects of their actions. They pulled nearly a half-trillion out of their rears when only a few banks recently faltered, and far as they’re concerned it worked like a charm. Just wait until something big really breaks. Wolf likes to say the biggest thing already broke, but clearly the Fed wasn’t very worried about breaking price stability when they manifested $5T in the blink if an eye. They new exactly what they were doing and they will eventually do it again. Not yet while jobs are still strong. But whole $5T buys a lot of false prosperity, even $5T doesn’t last forever, especially while QT slowly unwinds some of it. The Fed is doing the right thing for now with rates and QT, but we should never fully trust an addict when their poison of choice is always just a button click away. When times get tough, addicts relapse. Folks who are marrying what they think is a changed Fed are probably going to get left at the alter.
“They pulled nearly a half-trillion out of their rears when only a few banks recently faltered, and far as they’re concerned it worked like a charm.”
yes, and two months later, they’d yanked the money back out and QT blew it all away. That’s the New Regime: If there is a problem, the Fed responds with short-term liquidity; and a couple of months later, that money gets sucked back out. That’s how the Fed had done it for decades before 2008, and now they’re returning to the old model. QE is likely dead.
When you pour over $10 trillion in monetary and fiscal stimulus on the economy in a brief window of time, massively distorting then breaking pricing and creating an inflation inferno, simply returning to historical rates is not sufficient to quell the inflation and heal the economy. You need just as large an overreaction to the opposite direction to revert. Otherwise, you entrench the inflation. They are entrenching inflation on purpose.
Currently, the annualized interest expense is $981B. There’s ~$7T in treasuries maturing by the end of FY ’24. I don’t think it’s going to be $2T once we hit $35T by the end of FY ’24, but $1.3T is a real possibility.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A091RC1Q027SBEA
Sheesh. What matters is interest expense in relationship to tax revenues. Interest expense by itself else is dumb BS.
https://wolfstreet.com/2023/08/30/curse-of-easy-money-us-government-interest-payments-v-tax-receipts-average-interest-on-treasury-debt-debt-to-gdp-in-q2/
Sorry crash bros. The housing and stock market crash you desire is not going to happen. Even if it does happen, the government will do whatever it takes to either prevent it or greatly decrease it’s negative effects.
@Nimesh Patel: Methinks you are whistling past the graveyard…LOL
Bears are rekt, $SPY 450 EOY [rocket and moon emojis]
/s
I think you’re right. Dow is up 500 points today. That’s gonna show those crash mongers.
Stock market crash, maybe not. Housing crash, it absolutely will happen. Potential sellers are not going to hold on to their houses forever waiting for 4% rates again.
“Sorry crash bros…..”
Getting a little nervous about your lack of Airbnb bookings, huh?
I’m also seeing tons of rentals sitting unrented. Makes me ecstatic.
Wolf,
You and others have mentioned the possibility of larger Treasury auction sizes which I guess will raise yield. Will this help the FED in not raising the fed funds rate? Is it likely the Treasury is working with the fed?
Yes, higher longer-term yields are what’s needed to impact the economy. They’re finally rising, which is what the Fed needed to happen all along.
Casino (oops, I meant market) is betting on the Fed not raising rates. Still going to be higher for longer though, even if they don’t raise.
Looks like a bear market rally to me. Lower lows and lower highs. Trend is down. I say get the quarter point over with for now. We might need more hikes.
Casino always rallies before big events like Fed this week and jobs report. Meaningless rally.
Headline in my local Swedish morning paper (Svenska Dagbladet) the other day: Office collapse in the United States: ”an apocalypse”.
Of course, I already knew that, since I read Wolf Street on a regular basis.
Volvo P-1800,
Did you see the news from 5 September in Åkersberga?
BIS Records founder & CEO, Robert von Bahr, sold his company after running it for 50 years. He sold to Apple Music for three reasons. First, he turned 80 and felt like it was time to relax a bit. Second, the sale came with the condition that all employees, including himself, would be retained under new ownership.
But the most important reason was to get BIS’s amazing catalog out to a much larger audience.
Apple Music Classical charges $10.99 a month for downloading. High resolution files & the SACD format BIS uses of 96 K sampling rate and 24 bit rate are now ready to stream.
As I commented recently, Best Buy will no longer sell DVDs and Blu-ray DVDs after this Holiday season. It seems everything is moving away to being streamed nowadays.
Congrats to Mr. von Bahr & BIS!
I saw, and I must admit I have mixed feelings. I’ve been promoting BIS for decades and have hundreds of their CDs, Sibelius, Schnittke … Hope it works out, it’s such a great label. Apologies to Wolf for OT.
When I commented on my neighbor who plays in the Minnesota Orchestra, and mentioned his reaction to hearing a Mahler symphony he played on in SACD for the first time at my home in September 2021, I sent Wolf two discs of the MN Orch. on BIS. So Wolf has Bruckner’s 4th & Sibelius’ 2nd (my fave) & 5th.
But besides having all of the MN Orch’s SACDs from BIS in my library, in February ’23, I placed an order for a few discs and disc sets directly from BIS in Sweden. Lo and behold, a few hours later, I got a thank you email directly from Robert. He sent me a photo of the package he’d personally put together to ship out for me, and complimented my choices of recordings I’d selected. Saying the Bartok piece was sensational, which it is, and that our tastes coincided.
That was an amazing level of customer service. To have the founder and CEO replay back to a new customer directly is a testimonial to his style of business.
One thing is for sure, Robert Suff, who is the producer of much of BIS’s recordings, is simply the best classical music producer that there is. The musicians of the Minnesota Orchestra all love working for him, and are very proud of the results they make together.
As an audiophile and music lover, streaming represents a new phase of the business, I reckon. But even though I have yet to join in on Hi-Res streaming, it is the way a lot of people listen to music.
“Business, Finance and Money.”
@vecchio gatto veloce
Good for you! I can recommend their recordings of Allan Pettersson’s symphonies, nos. 7 & 8 are amazing!
I heard a tidbit from a credible knowledgeable 30 something today, who said he and his many friends are prime home buying age and have zero intention of buying a home. The prices are so out of whack, they’ve absolutely ruled it out and it’s not even on the mind anymore. The rent v buy equation favors rent so extremely, they won’t change their mind until home prices not only drop, but crash.
A consensus is developing, and it’s influencing behavior.
At the same time, more and more owners and investors are running the numbers and eyeballing opportunities to cash out overpriced RE and invest proceeds in guaranteed income streams.
Both these trends appear to be gradually strengthening.
Living in a Quonset hut is about the only thing that makes sense these days. Sadly housing prices wont crash, they will flatline outside of major metros experiencing exoduses, and rents will march upward until they meet. There will always be a few buyers to meet the few sellers sick of the horrors or renting with loud neighbors and broken appliances the landlord will never fix. That will keep the market generally at its current level while rents play catchup. Expect 10% rent inflation next year as reality sets in that renters cant escape.