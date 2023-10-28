Fed’s QE Giveth, Fed’s QT Taketh Away: Russell 2000 Hits 3-Year Low, Nasdaq Back to Dec 2020, S&P 500 Back to Apr 2021

Since QT started, stocks have been on their own, after having been babied by the Fed since 2008. And it’s not working out.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
There are some things happening in this inflationary world that contradict well-established previous wisdoms, including that stocks are a hedge against inflation. Turns out, since QE started in 2008, all prior wisdoms had to be thrown out the window, and the new wisdoms are all about QE and now QT: QE makes stocks go up, and QT makes stocks go down, no matter what inflation and the real economy do.
The Nasdaq Composite closed on Friday at 12,643, down 22% from the peak in November 2021, and back where it had first been on December 16, 2020. Despite huge gyrations, it has gone nowhere in nearly three years.
And the huge rally through July 2023, fired up by the Fed’s lightning-fast $400 billion in bank-panic liquidity injection, is threatening to turn into the biggest sucker rally ever. The problem is that the Fed then had quickly withdrawn the liquidity and followed up with record QT, now amounting to over $1 trillion.
The S&P 500 index closed on Friday at 4,117, down 14.6% from the peak on January 3, 2022, and back where it had first been on April 9, 2021
In other words, despite all these gyrations, it has gone nowhere in about two-and-a-half years. And the huge rally, driven by the Fed’s $400 billion in bank-panic medication, fizzled out at the beginning of August, and it been careening downhill QT Way.
The Russell 2000 index, which tracks small stocks, which often lead the big stocks, closed on Friday at 1,637, a three-year low, down 33.4% from the peak on November 8, 2021, and back where it had been on October 9, 2020. It’s getting curiouser and curiouser.
The small stocks in the index had largely been forgotten by the effects of the Fed’s $400 billion liquidity injection, which caused the biggest stocks to spike by huge amounts – and they came to be called the Magnificent 7, because they and a few other giants largely carried the entire market, until they too sagged.
But this is the small fry:
The Fed, over roughly the same period, has fueled the surge in stocks with huge QE until the end of 2021, when it began to taper QE. It ended QE in early 2022; and it started QT in July 2022. Since then, its balance sheet has dropped by $1.06 trillion to $7.91 trillion, the lowest since May 2021.
Stocks and the Fed’s balance sheet obviously don’t move in lockstep. But the liquidity that the Fed throws at the markets drives up asset prices, and it drives up stock prices the fastest, and the withdrawal of liquidity pulls the rug out from under stocks.
When QE was driving up stock prices, everyone investing in stocks was a genius, and people were coming up with all kinds of theories why stocks were going higher and higher, when in fact, the only reason they were going higher and higher was the Fed’s QE.
Then something big broke, the biggest thing the Fed is in charge of: Price stability.
We got the worst bout of consumer price inflation in 40 years, and even the Fed, after being in denial for way too long, acknowledged that this was an issue and cracked down with big rate hikes, bringing its policy rates from 0.25% to 5.5%, and with so far $1.06 trillion in QT.
And there is still a long way to go with QT, as inflation appears to have become nicely entrenched, with suddenly worsening inflation data in the worst parts of the spectrum of goods and services coming out on Friday, which caused me to mutter: Powell’s Gonna Have a Cow When He Sees the PCE Inflation in “Core Services,” Housing, and Non-Housing Core Services.
And so hopes of an immediate Fed pivot, which have been bandied about really since June 2022, have now largely vanished. QT is running along on autopilot in the background, rates and inflation are on the higher-for-longer track, and for the first time in many years, stocks are on their own after having been babied by the Fed since 2008, and it’s not working out for them.
In the past week I’ve heard Collum and Denninger say (on separate) podcasts that the market is 75% overvalued.
Excellent analysis and interpretation. The sole reason behind all the asset price inflation in last 3 years was reckless and irresponsible money printing by FED. Nothing else. Not even the AI hype.
The purpose of QE was to goose asset prices so that wealthier people would spend some of the profits and stimulate the economy. However, Congress played a role in increasing asset prices when they threw $5 trillion into the air.
All that is left is money printing with prudence if that makes sense.
Hard-ass material gold and silver in hand alone is a solid asset in times soon coming. Gold is over $2000 now, something is happening. Are we past the point of no return? Paper money in all its forms can evaporate very quickly.
Nope. Yes, gold is up but the miners are still in the toilet. So this run will soon be reversed – it merely reflects Middle East tensions. If it truly was a turning point then the miners would be rocketing upwards.
While the Fed is going about its QT way quite breezily with nary a worry (or should I say stealthily) it remains to be seen if the Fed has the balls to do the same (higher for longer and QT) if and when the market crashes – meaning a drop of 20% or more in next to no time. 20% in 2 years and 20% in 6 months are two different beasts. Time will tell.
It was not rocket science to figure out that keeping the stock market glued to your money producing teats and keeping the cost of capital at ZERO for ever was really asking for trouble.
However, the question I keep asking myself is whether we would still have QT but for the money printing orgy of the government and shoving it down directly down people’s throat during the pandemic leading to inflation.
Nitpicking I know. The Russell 2000 isn’t just small cap stocks. It is the 2000 largest stocks which include more than 99% of the stock market by market cap. The Russel 3000, is the largest 3000 stocks minus the Russel 2000. Which is more a description of small caps.
The Russel 3000 is about at levels it had in March of 2021, but up versus 5 years ago. Reached a peak in December of 2021 and is down 18% from that peak.
No. The Russell 2000 is: “Pure small-cap index”
“It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell 2000 is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased small-cap barometer and is completely reconstituted annually to ensure larger stocks do not distort the performance and characteristics of the true small-cap opportunity set.”
https://content.ftserussell.com/sites/default/files/2022-04/US2000USD_20220331.pdf
Oops! Never mind. I had the 3000 and 2000 mixed up. The Russell 2000 is the Russel 3000 minus the largest 1000 stocks by market cap and represents 7% of the total market cap of USA stocks and is small caps.
My apologies for being a dunce.
OK, thanks.
The Fed can preemptively intervene on asset prices collapses if there is no inflation (or inflationary conditions). But it cannot intervene when inflation is a possibility.
I doubt if the Fed will be as obliging as in the past if the market collapsed 20% in two weeks as long as it is orderly. Freezing of treasury markets is another matter.
Would be stupid (although understandable based on historical behavior) to rely on the fed to bail out equity investors. Monetary policy has lost its effectiveness since 2000 recession (mostly remedied by monetary policy). 2008 was mix of monetary and fiscal and 2020 was almost all fiscal with Fed just creating confidence by injecting liquidity.
The problem with the Fed is it speaks from both sides of its mouth. Like…
If it wants to intervene it will say “inflation has come down and we are confident it will”
If it does not want to intervene it will say “inflation is too high”
You just cannot put the Fed past anything when it has its hands on the printing press and you have howlers bawling all around “the world is collapsing”
Fed has a credibility problem..yes. It has for nearly a decade supported asset prices which explains why investors want to suckle at their teats.
But let us assume that inflation tomorrow was 2% and nothing else changes. Does that mean the FED will reduce interest rates? Of course not. Why should it. What do they gain by doing that?
But that is not how investors think. It is likely assumed that if inflation were to hit 2% then interest rates would fall along the curve and we can go back to high asset prices. Now that is a long shot.
@DRM, the top 3,000 stocks (those of the 3,000 largest companies) make up the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The top 1,000 of those companies make up the large-cap Russell 1000 Index, and the bottom 2,000 (the smallest companies) make up the small-cap Russell 2000 Index.
” … record QT, now amounting to over $1 trillion. ”
For the minions who sing praises of “Record QT” or “Most Stringent” Fed Powell, I got news for you.
A murderer is a saint, if you ignore his murderous sin.
A rapist is a angel, if you ignore his crimes.
Current Powell Fed is Most Stringent Fed ever like Volcker, if you ignore his 5 Trillion printed money in 2 years.
Yes, keep singing his praise. He is an Angel, he is a Saint.
LOL. There’s something you should understand:
I railed against the Fed during QE and ZIRP for years. That’s how this site’s predecessor site (Testosterone Pit) started out, and it continued with WOLF STREET.
When the Fed’s QT took off in 2018, I supported it because it was undoing the damage of QE.
When the Fed bailed out the repo market in 2019, I railed against the Fed.
When the Fed went hog wild in 2020, I shredded the Fed.
When the Fed ignored the surge in inflation in early 2021, still doing QT and ZIRP, I called it “the most reckless Fed ever.” Google the phrase, LOL. And I did for months until the Fed got serious about tightening.
When the Fed started hiking rates and then started QT, I supported it.
Get the drift?
Money printing and interest rate repression should be a crime. If people want a propaganda hype-and-hoopla rag for money printing and interest rate repression, this is not the place. If people want mindless Fed-hater stuff no matter what the Fed does (hate when it did QE, hate when it does QT) or Fed-pivot-mongering stuff, or Fed-is-trapped stuff, people need to go find their happiness somewhere else.
I understand that there are bloggers out there that railed against QE. And when the Fed switched to QT, they first denied it, and then railed against the Fed for doing QT, and they railed against the Fed no matter what the Fed does. To me, that’s just clickbait idiocy.
Do you understand people like me who hate the FED with a passion because they see them as their abuser? We love you and your site because of how you railed against the FED (and more). But we are never going to like or trust the FED again. Ever. Because “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” We feel that the entire system is rigged against us.
Same here.
Everytime you read Wolf, even if he has railed against the Fed at times, his post always seems to come across as standing by the Fed even though he states at times that if the decline in the stock market or the economy becomes precipitous that the Fed will again resort to QE and he does not want that.
Greenspan helming the Fed was the most pernicious thing that happened to the US. Some people are just born to destroy things singlehandedly. Greenspan can fully take credit for destroying capitalism.
I believe the mechanisms by which QE appeared to inflate asset prices, QT contracts them and on-going contraction may lead to an asset price buckle (in the engineering sense of the word) are all materially different.
Asset prices inflated vastly beyond their underlying values because of a widespread *belief* that owning those assets was better than owning cash. QE merely provided the lubricant that permitted assets to be exchanged at ever increasing prices. According to my numerical models, QE is neither necessary nor sufficient for asset price inflation. All that is critically necessary is a widespread belief that owning assets (shares, real estate, crypto or whatever) is better than owning cash.
QT deflates asset prices because the treasuries, which become increasingly attractive as yields improve, compete with other assets for investment dollars and reduce the demand for those other assets. Indeed as treasury yields increase, some people are encouraged to sell their previously appreciating assets and buy treasuries, thereby increasing the supply of those assets against a shrinking demand. This would be especially true among retirees who tend to underrate the capital component of yield and value mainly the dividends. In any case, effect on prices should be obvious.
As the prices of the previously appreciating assets start to come down, the original *belief* that owning those assets was better than owning cash is materially undermined. Once that belief is compromised, prices collapse in much the same way as an overloaded beam buckles.
Finally, this whole trajectory seems entirely unavoidable because the government must continue issuing treasuries on pain of withdrawing services — which, of course, would be political suicide — and the Fed can no longer buy them — on pain of worsening inflation.
Jonathan, not a bad summary of John Hussman’s monthly comment “When the Bough Breaks”. He makes many other important points, but you got the gist.
Wolf, thanks for the update on Mr. Market. Seems that if there is still a punch bowl, it is no longer spiked and it is draining via QT. I wonder if it will end up with the old average P/E ratios of 15 more or less.
Helps to explain JD’s sale of JPM stock as well. (Don’t be last out of the gate.)
You mean to tell me that, for the first time in a very long time, there’s a slight hint of a possibility that economic fundamentals could actually govern the price discovery function underlying the general behavior of the stock market again?
“Say it ain’t so, [Wolf]! Say it ain’t so!”
Thanks Wolf
Qt and fed rates rising. Creating a new demand for treasuries and less for stocks. Higher rates for longer. Feds PCE index is higher like you have told us. In your opinion should the fed raise another quarter point this week? Stocks falling now before the fed meets. I don’t like the phrase priced in.