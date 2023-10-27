Powell’s Gonna Have a Cow When He Sees the PCE Inflation in “Core Services,” Housing, and Non-Housing Core Services

Hitting all his hot buttons today with the month-to-month PCE price index.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The spike in inflation in “core services” (all services except energy services) was the big nasty surprise – inflation is infamous for dishing up nasty surprises – in today’s release of the PCE price index for September. “Core services” is the index that Fed chair Jerome Powell has been hammering on, especially “core services without housing” because housing inflation is already coming down, and it’s just lagging etc., etc., and so the other core services were in his focus because their inflation rates sort of refused to come down.
But in today’s installment of our inflation soap opera, the nasty surprise was driven by – fake laughter in the background – a spike in housing inflation. And it came on top of some nasty spikes in some of the other core services.
So the “Core Services” PCE price index spiked by 0.45% in September from August (5.5% annualized), driven in part by the spike in housing, and in part by even bigger spikes in three of the remaining six core services categories. Note the head-fake deceleration in August:
Housing.
The PCE price index for housing, which is composed of various rent factors, spiked by 0.54% in September from August (6.7% annualized).
This brought the 6-month average to over 6% annualized. That’s still down from the red-hot raging rent inflation in 2022 which topped out at 10% annualized! But 6%-plus annualized is far hotter than hoped for. Year-over-year, the PCE index for housing decelerated to 7.2%. All of it confirms what big landlords have been saying this year, that they’re getting 6%-plus increases on renewals and new-lease signings. So that’s where we are, 6%-plus rent inflation.
The seven “core services” categories.
Housing inflation was a big driver in the core services spike. But that’s only one of the seven core services categories. Three categories had even bigger month-to-month spikes than housing; two rose more moderately, and one dipped:
|Core services categories
|MoM
|Annualized
|Includes
|Transportation services
|1.80%
|24.0%
|auto repair & maintenance, auto leasing & rentals, public transportation, airfares, etc.
|Food services, accommodation
|0.84%
|10.6%
|meals & drinks at restaurants, bars, schools, cafeterias, etc.; accommodation at hotels, motels, schools, etc.
|Recreation services
|0.64%
|8.0%
|concerts, sports, movies, gambling, streaming, vet services, package tours, etc.
|Housing
|0.54%
|6.7%
|rents
|Finance & Insurance
|0.31%
|3.8%
|fees & commissions at banks, brokers, funds, portfolio management, etc.; all kinds of insurance
|Non-energy utilities
|0.23%
|2.8%
|water, sewer, trash
|Other services
|-0.04%
|0.5%
|a vast collection of other services
Year-over-year, the core services PCE price index decelerated to 5.0%, in part due to the base effect, given the red-hot spikes last year at this time:
Powell is going to talk about this at the press conference.
That’s exactly the data he is looking at and talking about. He has been talking about it for over a year because the index for core services without housing has been one of the frustrating elements, where inflation has gotten entrenched and is hard to dislodge from.
And now housing refuses to do what it was supposed to do and was expected to do – vanish as a source of inflation.
Durable-goods PCE price index is normalizing.
But the durable-goods PCE price index changes are still negative, driven by motor vehicles which dominate durable goods:
- Durable goods: -0.1% MoM; -2.3% YoY
- Motor vehicles 7 parts: -0.84% MoM; -1.4% YoY
- Furnishings, durable household goods: -0.38% MoM; -2.7% YoY
- Recreational goods and vehicles: +1.2%; -4.3%
- “Other” durable goods: -0.81%; +0.6%.
Year-over-year, the durable goods PCE price index fell 2.3%. The natural state for this index is with negative values – as we’ve seen in the years before the pandemic. This is a result of manufacturing efficiencies, offshoring, competition, and “hedonic quality adjustments” that remove the costs of improvements, on the principle that consumer price inflation is the change in dollars to buy the same product over time, and the costs of improvements to the products are not inflation. Here is my explanation of hedonic quality adjustments.
Prices of durable goods are still high but are coming down from the ridiculous price spikes of 2021. The dynamics are particularly driven by used vehicles, whose prices have been dropping for over a year, though they’re still way too high:
The core PCE price index re-spikes.
Driven by the spike in core services, minus the drop in durable goods, the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy products and services, accelerated to 0.30% in September from August, the biggest increase since April,
Year-over-year, the “core” PCE price index, decelerated to 3.7% (red line). The overall PCE price index remained at 3.4% year-over-year, as food and energy prices ticked up moderately:
- Energy prices: +0.20% MoM; +1.8% YoY
- Food & beverage for off-premise consumption: +0.30% MoM; +2.7% YoY
Gutless Powell isn’t going to raise IMO. Not with so much debt being issued. Remember, his main job is protecting the currency/govt and the banks.
We need deflation big time, not just disinflation but this country is committing suicide in every way conceivable so a collapsing economy might hardly be noticed when we get to the point that over half the population is either playing a video game, hooked to a dialysis machine or a homeless fentanyl zombie.
If he doesnt raise that will mean long term rates might move above 5%. I have seen written elsewhere that if the 10 year moves above 5%, that will be a line in the sand for markets and equities will plunge (even more).
I actually think that Powell is doing the right thing here. He doesnt want to raise too aggressively, see inflation fall, reverse course and cut rates and then see inflation rebound. This is kind of like oversteer for a car, you have to be careful about over-adjusting, or you just get into a fishtail where things go up and down rapidly. Slow and steady tightening.
The longer they are able to keep rates high and continue QT the better in the long run. They really need to liquidate at least another 2 trillion from the Fed balance sheets.
What will tell me if Powell is doing his job is if once recession starts, he keeps QT going, even while lowering interest rates. He needs to come out and say that if long term bond rates are going wildly higher, the politicians need to balance the budget, that is the solution, not more Fed purchases.
Japan might be hitting a wall finally with their policies. I’m looking at the Japan carry trade as potentially getting hit hard and the Yen reversing higher as they finally allow interest rates to rise.
My bottom line is the more central bankers lose control, and admit it, the more stable our will eventually become (after initial turmoil). Let the markets sort out all prices and focus on true price stability (not these fake inflation numbers that include hedonic adjustments on everything).
Exactly.
The 2% self authored Fed goal….for the past 2.5 years would yield a 5% increase in prices.
Yet, by the least of measures, we have 18% in that time frame, so a return to 2%, if it ever happens, still leaves the circa extra 13% baked in….
Yes we need DEFLATION to remove the 13%.
I don’t want deflation of fixed assets (commodities are ok) that can be much worse than inflation . Reason is that’s what debt loans and salaries are based on return on investment. Deflation can be more difficult to control than inflation . Banks housing vehicles land businesses salaries the list goes on .
Price stability please.
The main problem, 50% worse in Canada, is the inflated price and rent of the key ‘fixed asset’, real estate. Without a substantial deflation of RE, to make up for the excess inflation of the last few years, rents will continue to strangle the young and not so young. I say ‘rent’ instead of mortgage payments because most middle- class younger people have given up on owning.
The lowest real interest rates in centuries…one UK banker said in 5000 years!, have created an addictive price bubble in the main thing people need, a place to live. There is no alternative cure but deflation in RE. No one said ‘cold turkey’ was fun.
So, when will they pivot, like next month? QT has done the job, no need to tighten further. Please? Pretty please? I say 6% 10 years before I nibble.
“Turn those machines back on!”
-Mortimer, Trading Places
“This brought the 6-month average to over 6% annualized. That’s still down from the red-hot raging rent inflation in 2022 which topped out at 10% annualized! But 6%-plus annualized is far hotter than hoped for.”
Does anyone honestly think rent increases are going to slow down with all the extra people that have to find housing after they’ve immigrated north? They have to live somewhere, right?
When is someone with clout going to stick their neck out and call a spade a spade? This has been going on more than 30 months now and it’s accelerating.
No, let’s all just stick our head in the sand and act like this major issue has absolutely nothing to do with rent inflation.
Illegal immigration/wide open borders and it’s effect on rents and inflation are not a talking point of the corrupt sewer dwelling dnc, as well as a select group of slime in the rnc. Best pos government money can buy!
“And now housing refuses to do what it was supposed to do and was expected to do – vanish as a source of inflation.”
I continue to think housing prices are a little stickier than people want to believe and there won’t be a drastic reduction in prices without mortgage rates significantly higher than historical averages for much longer.
Wait a minute… these are NOT prices, but RENTS. There isn’t a lot of connection between prices and rents.
Here is my infamous chart of the Case-Shiller home price index and the CPI rent index OER. See?
LOL, you got me on that one….but I think the sentiment remains for rents too. Home prices may be more volatile, but there is an obvious correlation and it has to be a factor, same with increasing interest rates. Add in increasing demand and increasing property taxes, I don’t see how or why rents would not be inflationary.
I think the bigger take away from your graph is that rents will continue to rise even if home prices don’t.
Remarkable, and apparently convenient, that the Fed uses such a lame “survey” when hard data is available.
I saw another chart that showed asking rents were declining, although actual rents paid has increased. Is there a typical time period of how long it takes for changes in asking rents to hit the actual rent payments?
Perhaps we can have an extremely dovish
raise!
J.
————————————————-
I suggest that in order to signal just how
dovish this raise is, the fed drop the rates
it pays on RRPs and reserves, while going
for a 1/4 point raise. “We raised this,
lowered these others, it’s kinda a wash.
Almost like the hold you were expecting.”
Can’t wait to see him gaslight us on Nov 2nd and tell us it will be data dependent and that’s why we will be holding and not increase interest rates…
What is the rationale behind the government’s use of owner’s equivalent rent, instead of simply extrapolating actual rents in the neighborhood to the owner-occupied properties, as weighted proportionally? Most owners have no clue about market rents because they’re not landlords. Also, how are outliers treated, eg if a homeowner says his OER is $50,000/month (or $50/month)?
I have a better idea. Why doesnt the Fed create an asset inflation measurement. So when stocks rise without commensurate increases in earnings, or home prices inflate without improvements in the housing stock, that is another type of inflation that they use to measure the stability of money?
The problem is that over the past decade the Fed has stoked asset price inflation with easy money. This was possible as technology and globalization were deflationary forces.
I still dont buy that deflation is bad. It does dampen consumption. Quite frankly, many types of consumption are just waste. Technology is the perfect example of an industry where products improve every year and costs fall. Why are healthcare, housing, higher education exempt from the forces of efficiency that drive technology? Which is the healthier industry, tech or healthcare?
Jackson Y,
Only CPI uses owners equivalent rent (OEr). PCE’s rental factors are somewhat different and broader:
Rental of tenant-occupied nonfarm housing (Tenant-occupied stationary homes, mobile homes, and landlord durables)
Imputed rental of owner-occupied nonfarm housing (Owner-occupied stationary homes and mobile homes)
Rental value of farm dwellings
Group housing.
The reason for including “imputed rent” (similar concept as OER) is to come up with a figure for the costs of “housing as a service”(rather than an asset) that covers the whole population, not just renters.
Thanks Wolf for reminding me with the Case-Shiller Home Price and equivalent rent chart.
I guess housing prices explain the rising rents. Renting is often cheaper now I have read.
I saw an interview with a distressed debt guy today. He was licking his chops and not only for commercial backed real estate. He used the metric net debt/ebitda (net debt to earnings before interest depreciation and amortization) and said there are many many companies where this metric is above 4, his safety top.
I checked my stocks and had one with a 7 and immediately sold it after I could not get information from the company. All they would give me was ‘adjusted ebitda’ and a lot of financial talk.
The rest of my companies appear ok on this financial leverage measure. A companies financial leverage could become very important as they begin refinancing at higher rates.
Aggregate inflation chart requested.
And the health insurance adjustment bullet hasnt hit the index yet.
QT: Woefully Inadequate.
Rate Regulation: Woefully Inadequate
Policy Discipline: Non Existant
Inflation: Progressing Nicely
I too am losing my hair Mr Powell
So a huge increase in GDP yesterday and core PCE today and the labor market is still tight. If the fed funds rate has anything to do with inflation and slowing the economy, maybe Powell has to think about higher for longer.
Many commenters on this board have suggested Powell raise more aggressively, despite going fast historically. But note that he is coming off of over ten years of historically low interest rates (ZIRP), so he does not really have any past experience to guide him. Maybe he needs to be even more aggressive. He says he makes decisions based on “data”. Well here is ****load of data which says he is not doing enough. He is clearly flying by the seat of his pants, and that seat is getting hotter and hotter.
William Leaked,
Yeah. I guess we are all flying by the seats of our pants. I’m fact, Yellen said something to that effect yesterday and Paul Romer (Nobel) today. The dismal science….
Romero further said he thought hiking again would be a mistake. Mentioning that ought to get me shouted at….
Well then….shouldn’t Fed Funds be at 7% ?
William Leake
Something in my software keeps adjusting my typing: Leaked
And then Romero for Romer