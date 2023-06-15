Dropping Prices of Goods Hit Retail Sales (Inflation Shifted to Services, Which Retailers Don’t Sell). Charts by Retail Category

But ecommerce sales continue to soar, despite price drops.

Prices of many goods that people buy at retailers have dropped in recent months, including gasoline (price plunged 20% from a year ago!), food, new vehicles, consumer electronics, sporting goods, furniture, appliances, cannabis products (price plunge may have bottomed out), etc., as inflation shifted massively to services last year and has stayed there.

Dropping prices, given the same unit sales, would translate into a drop in dollar sales. Today’s retail sales report reflects those price drops.

Yet, despite price drops, retail sales rose 0.3% in May from April and 1.6% from a year ago seasonally adjusted. Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales jumped 6.6% in May from April and 2.8% year-over-year.

Ecommerce continues to surge from record to record, despite price drops of many items sold online. Sales at some retailer categories have dropped, as retailers continue to lose ground to ecommerce, and as prices dropped, and other factors. Gasoline sales plunged exactly in line with the plunge in gasoline prices (see chart below that overlays gasoline retail sales and the CPI for gasoline).

Retail sales are a measure of how retailers are doing. They measure sales of goods by retailers. And retailers are struggling with price drops of goods, after the huge price spikes in 2020 to mid-2022. And they’re struggling with the relentless shift to ecommerce.

Retail sales aren’t a measure of consumer spending – we have a measure for that, which include services, not just goods. And consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, has been growing at a surprisingly strong pace.

The charts below show the three-month moving average to tamp down on the drama of the monthly ups and downs that obscure the trends.

What we see is total retail sales have remained roughly flat for the past four months, despite widespread and often big price drops in the biggest categories. This followed the explosive surge in 2020 through mid-2022, powered in part by pandemic stimulus and in part by rampant price increases.

This is a weird looking chart for the history books on how to distort an economy:

Retail sales by category, 3-month moving average, seasonally adjusted.

New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail sales):

Sales: $131 billion

From prior month: +0.2%

Year-over-year: +1.5%

CPI used vehicles: +4.4% for the month, -4.2% year-over-year

CPI new vehicles: -0.1% for the month, +4.7% year-over-year.

Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:

Sales: $112 billion

From prior month: +0.4%

Year-over-year: +7.0%

Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc.

Sales: $88 billion

From prior month: +0.3%

Year-over-year: +9.7%

CPI for “food away from home”: +0.5% for the month, +8.3% year over year:

Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail):

Sales: $82 billion

From prior month: unchanged%

Year-over-year: +3.8%

CPI for “food at home”: +0.1% month-to-month, after two months of drops, +5.8% year over year:

General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail):

Sales: $61 billion

From prior month: -0.2%

Year-over-year: +3.4%

Gas stations (8% of total retail):

Sales: $54 billion

From prior month: -1.5%

Year-over-year: -16.1%

CPI for gasoline: -5.6% for the month, -19.7% year over year:

This chart shows the relationship between the CPI for gasoline (green, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise gas stations sell (red, left axis):

Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Home Depot is in that category:

Sales: $42 billion

From prior month: -0.3%

Year-over-year: -3.2%

Clothing and accessory stores (4% of total retail):

Sales: $26 billion

From prior month: -0.4%

Year-over-year: -1.4%

CPI apparel: +0.3% for the month, +3.5% year-over-year.

Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.3% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores. Cannabis stores are the growth driver.

Sales: $15 billion, seasonally adjusted

Month over month: +0.3%.

Year-over-year: +3.7%

There is no CPI for cannabis. Cannabis Benchmarks U.S. Spot Index reported that the average price in the US rose from the March low, but is still down 5.5% year-over-year. You can see the sharp price drop in 2022 to March 2023 in the chart:

Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.7% of total retail):

Sales: $11 billion, seasonally adjusted

From prior month: -1.5%

Year-over-year: -6.6%

CPI Household furnishings: -0.4% for the month, +4.1% year-over-year.

Department stores (now down to 1.3% of total retail, from around 10% in the 1990s) are toast. Most of them have vanished. Consumers are buying the exact same stuff online, including at the ecommerce sites of the few surviving department store chains:

Sales: $11 billion

From prior month: -1.6%

Year-over-year: +2.8%

From peak in 2001: -40% despite 21 years of inflation.

Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.3% of total retail);

Sales: $8.6 billion

Month over month: +0.1%

Year-over-year: +1.1%.

Electronics and appliance stores: Specialty electronics and appliance retailers (Best Buy, Apple stores, etc.). Electronics is a huge business, but nearly all of these sales have wandered off to other retailer categories (general merchandise, such as Walmart) and to ecommerce.

Sales: $7.6 billion, seasonally adjusted

Month over month: -0.5%

Year over year: -6.4%

CPI consumer electronics: -0.3% for the month, -7.6% year over year.

CPI appliances: -0.3% for the month, -0.2% year over year.

