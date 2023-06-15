Dropping Prices of Goods Hit Retail Sales (Inflation Shifted to Services, Which Retailers Don’t Sell). Charts by Retail Category

But ecommerce sales continue to soar, despite price drops.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Prices of many goods that people buy at retailers have dropped in recent months, including gasoline (price plunged 20% from a year ago!), food, new vehicles, consumer electronics, sporting goods, furniture, appliances, cannabis products (price plunge may have bottomed out), etc., as inflation shifted massively to services last year and has stayed there.
Dropping prices, given the same unit sales, would translate into a drop in dollar sales. Today’s retail sales report reflects those price drops.
Yet, despite price drops, retail sales rose 0.3% in May from April and 1.6% from a year ago seasonally adjusted. Not seasonally adjusted, retail sales jumped 6.6% in May from April and 2.8% year-over-year.
Ecommerce continues to surge from record to record, despite price drops of many items sold online. Sales at some retailer categories have dropped, as retailers continue to lose ground to ecommerce, and as prices dropped, and other factors. Gasoline sales plunged exactly in line with the plunge in gasoline prices (see chart below that overlays gasoline retail sales and the CPI for gasoline).
Retail sales are a measure of how retailers are doing. They measure sales of goods by retailers. And retailers are struggling with price drops of goods, after the huge price spikes in 2020 to mid-2022. And they’re struggling with the relentless shift to ecommerce.
Retail sales aren’t a measure of consumer spending – we have a measure for that, which include services, not just goods. And consumer spending, adjusted for inflation, has been growing at a surprisingly strong pace.
The charts below show the three-month moving average to tamp down on the drama of the monthly ups and downs that obscure the trends.
What we see is total retail sales have remained roughly flat for the past four months, despite widespread and often big price drops in the biggest categories. This followed the explosive surge in 2020 through mid-2022, powered in part by pandemic stimulus and in part by rampant price increases.
This is a weird looking chart for the history books on how to distort an economy:
Retail sales by category, 3-month moving average, seasonally adjusted.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail sales):
- Sales: $131 billion
- From prior month: +0.2%
- Year-over-year: +1.5%
- CPI used vehicles: +4.4% for the month, -4.2% year-over-year
- CPI new vehicles: -0.1% for the month, +4.7% year-over-year.
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
- Sales: $112 billion
- From prior month: +0.4%
- Year-over-year: +7.0%
Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc.
- Sales: $88 billion
- From prior month: +0.3%
- Year-over-year: +9.7%
- CPI for “food away from home”: +0.5% for the month, +8.3% year over year:
Food and Beverage Stores (12% of total retail):
- Sales: $82 billion
- From prior month: unchanged%
- Year-over-year: +3.8%
- CPI for “food at home”: +0.1% month-to-month, after two months of drops, +5.8% year over year:
General merchandise stores, without department stores (9% of total retail):
- Sales: $61 billion
- From prior month: -0.2%
- Year-over-year: +3.4%
Gas stations (8% of total retail):
- Sales: $54 billion
- From prior month: -1.5%
- Year-over-year: -16.1%
- CPI for gasoline: -5.6% for the month, -19.7% year over year:
This chart shows the relationship between the CPI for gasoline (green, right axis) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including other merchandise gas stations sell (red, left axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6% of total retail). Home Depot is in that category:
- Sales: $42 billion
- From prior month: -0.3%
- Year-over-year: -3.2%
Clothing and accessory stores (4% of total retail):
- Sales: $26 billion
- From prior month: -0.4%
- Year-over-year: -1.4%
- CPI apparel: +0.3% for the month, +3.5% year-over-year.
Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.3% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores. Cannabis stores are the growth driver.
- Sales: $15 billion, seasonally adjusted
- Month over month: +0.3%.
- Year-over-year: +3.7%
There is no CPI for cannabis. Cannabis Benchmarks U.S. Spot Index reported that the average price in the US rose from the March low, but is still down 5.5% year-over-year. You can see the sharp price drop in 2022 to March 2023 in the chart:
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.7% of total retail):
- Sales: $11 billion, seasonally adjusted
- From prior month: -1.5%
- Year-over-year: -6.6%
- CPI Household furnishings: -0.4% for the month, +4.1% year-over-year.
Department stores (now down to 1.3% of total retail, from around 10% in the 1990s) are toast. Most of them have vanished. Consumers are buying the exact same stuff online, including at the ecommerce sites of the few surviving department store chains:
- Sales: $11 billion
- From prior month: -1.6%
- Year-over-year: +2.8%
- From peak in 2001: -40% despite 21 years of inflation.
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.3% of total retail);
- Sales: $8.6 billion
- Month over month: +0.1%
- Year-over-year: +1.1%.
Electronics and appliance stores: Specialty electronics and appliance retailers (Best Buy, Apple stores, etc.). Electronics is a huge business, but nearly all of these sales have wandered off to other retailer categories (general merchandise, such as Walmart) and to ecommerce.
- Sales: $7.6 billion, seasonally adjusted
- Month over month: -0.5%
- Year over year: -6.4%
- CPI consumer electronics: -0.3% for the month, -7.6% year over year.
- CPI appliances: -0.3% for the month, -0.2% year over year.
I'm kind of a long-term guy, LOL

Thanks!
At the risk of getting yelled at for excessive speed reading (and therefore missing something in the post), do you do equivalent posts breaking down monthly sectorial *services* spending?
I don’t recall seeing one (although perhaps it comes in a different format, so that I don’t make the connection).
I only ask because,
1) Services account for the bulk of GDP,
2) Services are where the inflation is now, and
3) “Services” include sectors that people don’t automatically think of as services per se (housing, health care, education, G spending, etc).
I’m guessing that the G doesn’t break out services inflation in the same way as goods inflation is broken out in these charts…that’s why we don’t see very similar monthly “services inflation index” charts on site.
Maybe I’m having transient amnesia, but I don’t *think* we see the broken out services inflation charts as frequently (or at all).
I used to cover services sales a few times but gave up due to lack of interest. The data on services sales are quarterly. And they lag a lot. On June 9, we got Q1 services sales. By that time, we already had Q1 GDP and Q1 consumer spending and Q1 everything else. So people kind of moved on.
This data covers all services, not just services sold to consumers.
But if there is interest, I might restart it again to see what happens.
1) The front end, the 1M/2Y rate of change is important. The 2Y/10Y and the 3M/10Y are defective.
2) Two months ago the 1M was 3.82, today 5.08, +1.26, a big change.
Two months ago the 3M was 5.11, today 5.22, n/c
Two months ago the 2Y was 4.21, today 4.64, +0.43
Two months ago the 10Y was 3.56, today 3.72, +0.16, n/c
3) The 1M is sharply up, the 2Y is down dragging the 10Y with it.
4) Two months ago 2Y – 3M was : 4.21 – 5.11 = (-)0.90. Today :
4.65 – 5.21 = (-)0.56. Investors park in the 2Y.
5) Two months ago 2Y – 1M = 4.21 – 3.82 = 0.39, today : 4.65 – 5.08 = (-)0.43 investors park their money in the 2Y. In the last two months the front end change 1M/2Y is : from +0.39 to (-)0.43 ==> 0.82.
6) The Fed will stay put. It will not cut rates. In recession the 2Y will slump
dragging the 10Y down with it, for a while, but the 10Y might rise above the 2Y, thereafter above the 1M ==> the yield curve might recover, at least for a while.
