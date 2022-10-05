Housing Bubble Woes: Mortgage Demand Plunges, Rates Near 7%, Spread Between Mortgage Rate & 10-Year Treasury Yield Blows Out Most since Dec. 2008 and 1986

But even these highest-since-2007 mortgage rates are still far below the highest-since-1981 inflation.
In the week ended September 30, demand for mortgages to purchase a home plunged by 13%, seasonally adjusted, from the already beaten-down levels in the prior week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association today. Compared to the same week last year, purchase mortgage applications dropped by 37%. They fell through the lows during the lockdowns and hit the lowest level since October 2015! Purchase mortgage applications are an indication of housing demand over the next few weeks.
The weekly drop was in part caused by Hurricane Ian, and in part by the spike in mortgage rates into the 7% range:
Applications for mortgages to refinance an existing mortgage plunged by 18% compared to the prior week, seasonally adjusted, and by 86% from a year ago, to the lowest level since January 2000. No homeowners in their right minds are going to refinance an old 3% or 4% mortgage with a new 7% mortgage, except to extract emergency cash, which will cost them dearly, and they might be able to accomplish the same for a lot less with a HELOC. So the HELOC business, which has totally died down since the Financial Crisis, should perk up again.
The mortgage refi business is crucial for the mortgage lenders. The largest mortgage lenders in the US – Rocket Companies, which owns Quicken Loans, United Wholesale Mortgage, which owns United Shore Financial, and LoanDepot, all have cut staff by thousands of people each, and their stocks have crashed. The entire industry is trimming back to survive. Some mortgage lenders already filed for bankruptcy. Others have shut down (read: Mortgage Lender Woes)
The daily measure of the average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate by Mortgage News Daily hit 7.08% on Tuesday last week. It then dropped back, and today jumped again, hitting 6.95%.
Freddie Mac’s weekly measure, released today, based on mortgage rates early this week, jumped by 41 basis points from the prior week, to 6.7%, the highest since 2007 (red line in the chart below). A year ago, it was 3.0%.
Since mid-August, when the summer bear-market rally ended, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate spiked by 171 basis points.
The average 15-year mortgage – if you can handle the payment at the current prices – spiked by 52 basis points from the prior week to 5.96% (green line), the highest since October 2008, according to Freddie Mac data.
But wait: even these much higher-than-last-year mortgage rates are still far below the rate of inflation, with CPI inflation over 8%. But mortgage rates are catching up.
The spread blows out.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate runs roughly in parallel with the 10-year Treasury yield, but higher. This makes sense because most mortgages get paid off much sooner than in 30- years, as people refinance the mortgage or sell the home. The average lifespan of a 30-year mortgage is less than 10 years, according to Rocket Mortgage.
The difference between the 30-year fixed mortgage rate and the 10-year Treasury – the “spread” – at today’s mortgage rate per Freddie Mac, has widened to 2.92 percentage points, matching the multi-year high on December 31, 2008, during the Financial Crisis, just one week. To get to a wider spread, we have to go back to 1986.
This chart shows the weekly 10-year Treasury yield (green) and the weekly 30-year fixed mortgage rate (red). Note how to what extent the mortgage rates have out-spiked the somewhat lethargic 10-year Treasury yield:
The chart below shows the spread (the difference) between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 30-year fixed mortgage rate. The spread tends to widen or narrow drastically when yields are in upheaval, when one rate moves a lot faster than the other – with some interesting implications:
The spread will normalize as the 10-year yield catches up.
The spread has widened this year because the 10-year Treasury yield has been slow in moving higher. It always reacts much more slowly to changes in monetary policies than short-term yields. The one-year yield has spiked by nearly 400 basis points since late last year, as the Fed embarked on its rate-hike cycle. But the 10-year yield has come up only about 200 basis points over the same period. And the yield curve inverted over the same period, with short-term yields higher than long-term yields.
So the mortgage market has taken its cues of where rates are going from short-term yields, while the 10-year yield was dilly-dallying around.
But the Fed’s QT has now kicked in at full pace, and this will allow the 10-year yield to drift higher. As the 10-year yield comes up faster than mortgage rates, and makes up lost ground, as QT continues, and as the Fed pauses its rate hikes next year in the 4% to 5% range to watch what happens with inflation, the spread will narrow back into the normal-ish range of about 1.5 to 2 percentage points to – just a guess – a 7.5% mortgage rate and a 5.8% 10-year yield?
“But wait: even these much higher-than-last-year mortgage rates are still far below the rate of inflation, with CPI inflation over 8%.”
Just to pick nits, mortgage rates are still far below *trailing one year* inflation, not necessarily the current rate of inflation. We know the challenges (and potential inaccuracies) of measuring current inflation via 1, 2, 3, months, etc.
And no, I am not a denier of any sorts, nor do I think the Fed should pivot!
Don’t you watch CNBC. All inflation is because of Ukraine-Russia war and OPEC production cuts and nothing else matters (Sarcasm!). So Fed should Pivot to protect financial markets and even developing nations (UN is finally pretending to work).
Think about the poor buyers that are drawing a 7% to buy their American dream at absolute peak. How sad they will be after 1 year when their houses will be down by 30% to 50%.
The words of their real estate agents “Buy it for living in for long term and not as investment ” will suddenly sound phoney. They would have saved 3 years of their in hand income by waiting just 1 year to buy a house!
No mention of the Fed selling MBS which increases the spread between mortgage rates and the 10 year?
They’re not yet selling them, and won’t be selling them for a little while. Right now, MBS are coming off via the pass-through principal payments. But they may start selling them next year.
It seems unlikely that they will sell them. The Fed doesn’t hasn’t demonstrated an appetite to take losses on its long term debt historically, and the MBS they picked from 2010-2021 would all be a loss.
The Fed is already going to be returning a *lot* less to the Treasury this year. Their average duration is close to 10 years which means their $9T debt instruments are stuck yielding 2-3%. Their IoER vehicle is going to start to be very costly as short term rates reach 5% on 3 trillion of excess deposits. The Fed will have little room to take big losses on MBS or any long term debt without it impacting their equity position. $100B in 3.5% yielding MBS is a $25B loss when selling into a 5.5% market.
My guess is the Fed will continue to use alternative mechanisms to mop up excess liquidity before selling material amounts of debt – simply because they can’t afford it (realizing the irony of that statement given that they print money, but you know what I mean), especially if banks continue to park huge excess reserves at the Fed and the Fed wishes to keep using IoER as a very direct way to control the federal funds rate.
John,
Losses don’t matter to an entity that creates its own money. The Fed already acknowledged that it will lose money, and it outlined how it will account for it. It’s a non-issue for the Fed and will not impact its decision making.
Over the past 20 years it remitted $1.27 trillion of its profits back to the US Treasury Dept. As you said, that will fizzle or end this year. And there won’t be any remittances next year. See chart below.
The big losses won’t come from selling MBS. It would not have to sell a lot — the cap for MBS is $35 billion a month. If pass-through principal payments fall to $20 billion, then it would only sell $15 billion a month. And if it loses 10% on those sales, it’s losses for the month on those MBS would be $1.5 billion. And it’s still earning a gazillion in interest from the MBS it is holding.
BTW: “$100B in 3.5% yielding MBS is a $25B loss when selling into a 5.5% market.” That’s categorically wrong. This ignores the remaining maturity of MBS. That’s not how regular bonds are priced. Much less MBS.
The big losses will come from paying interest on reserves and RRPs, combined currently $5.4 trillion, and shrinking due to QT. By next year, it may have to pay 4.5% or 5% interest on $4.5 trillion average … so $200 to $225 billion a year – that’s where the losses are being generated, not MBS sales.
It will generate $100 billion plus in interest income to offset part of the interest expense. So the Fed will likely make a total loss of over $100 billion next year. It will simply create an asset account with the amount of the losses and amortize it against income in future years (corporate accounting has been doing that for decades).
5.8% 10 year? What is this heresy?! I was told there would be a pivot any day now.
Imagine what home sales will be like at 7.5% rate mortgages.
Home prices are going to have to crash significantly over the next 6 to 9 months if anyone is planning to sell their home.
Yeah, we had interest rates this high previously, but we didn’t have 20 some odd years of goosing home prices (courtesy Fed QE) into the stratosphere prior to mortgage rates being up over 7%. That is the massive difference this go around.
Wonder if we will ever experience a REAL Great Depression where they actually allow markets to ‘correct’ with out Fed intervention.
I think the 7.5% 30 year next year is a good guess. (If we’re lucky). I’ve been watching the 10 year and the spread between mortgage rates like a hawk the last couple months as I’ve been trying to close out a construction loan. Cringing every time it makes a big jump.
Thanks for the great charts in the article!
Let’s be honest with ourselves here.
Whatever mistake(s) the Fed made, they made it years ago. Painted themselves into a corner.
Who will pay for these mistakes? We will.
How can they make us pay for their mistakes? Printed money. What else?
An interesting side not to this is that avg points charged on a loan also declined(20+ %-from1.15% to .95%). So not only are the MTG guys starving for business , they are also getting paid less per loan. If you need to do a loan now, there’s an A++ player out there who’s hungry for your business.
Wolf, any guesses where 1-5 year rates might end up by spring?
I think Wolf is getting ahead of himself here predicting that the 10 year yield will keep climbing. If BoE is any indication, the first serious stress in the markets and you will see the yield go down.
Actually I think a 4% yield in the 10year is a great investment.
Its possible that the housing market will stagnate here as the yields come down and provide some support but I see pain for the stock market first.
The BOE??? Hahahahaha, its “pivot” is already un-pivoted:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/10/04/bank-of-england-bought-no-bonds-today-after-buying-only-22-million-on-monday-instead-of-5-billion-per-day/
Home prices need to fall a lot.
It increased more than 40 percent in last 2 years
Why does it feel like this time the Fed won’t be able to save anyone? Is it too optimistic to think this time around the institutions that need to fail will fall and no one will be there to pick them up?
I’ve plunked the max allowed in US Treasury I-savings bond for the last couple of years (currently paying 9.62% interest).
A week or so ago I stuck a toe in the TreasuryDirect treasury bill pool, putting $5,000 in 4-week bill – the auction resulted in 2.7% on October 4. My Citibank “Accelerate Savings” interest rate has also been going up relatively fast this year (2.2% in September).
Although losing significantly when inflation is factored in, it’s good to see savings yielding a bit more. I certainly do not have a green-thumb for investing in stocks, etc., so relatively safe investments are pretty much the only thing I’m doing at the ripe old age of 71.