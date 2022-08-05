Recession Mongers Shocked & Horrified by this Surge in Employment

They’re praying for a recession to “force” the Fed to pivot. But it’s tough to have an official recession with employment growing, wages surging.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
It wasn’t the hottest growth in jobs ever, but it was big and exceeded the pre-pandemic average job growth. Employers added 528,000 workers to their payrolls in July, and 2.79 million over the past three months. Wages jumped, but less than raging inflation, and the number of unemployed people actively looking for work fell to the lowest since the year 2000, at the verge of the dotcom bust.
It was a shock-and-awe disappointment for the recession mongers out there that want a recession more than anything because, according to their thinking, it would “force” the Fed to pivot and start cutting rates – despite what the Fed actually says – and end this horrifying QT in a market that is addicted to QE and will suffocate under QT. They want the Fed to reverse the tightening though it has barely started (way too late), so that stocks can continue to get inflated to the moon.
Someday we’re going to get a recession – eventually there always is one. Knuckling under this raging inflation will likely require a recession, yet a shallow recession might not be enough to get the job done as this inflation is getting more and more entrenched.
But it’s just very tough to have an official recession with this type of labor market, with employment growing and wages growing sharply, and with unemployment falling.
The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) calls out recessions in the US, and the NBER’s definition has been the same for decades, and it hasn’t changed, and its definition includes labor market metrics, some of which we got today.
This strength in payrolls is supported by other data, such as the still historically high number of job openings that employers reported for June, along with massive churn and job hopping among very confident workers that are going for better-paying jobs, and amid aggressive hiring by employers to fill their jobs.
OK, cash-incinerating startups are now worried about running out of cash to incinerate, as obtaining new fuel to incinerate has become more difficult, and they’re trying to cut their cash-burn rates by reducing their payroll. Among them are Robinhood and other former high-flyers, some of which have become heroes in my Imploded Stocks column, that have lost oodles of money during their existence. But that’s a small – and very crazy – corner of the labor market, and the layoff numbers are minuscule compared to the overall labor market.
Overall, layoffs and discharges in June and in the prior months were at historic lows. And there are still large-scale staff shortages in the healthcare system, school systems, airlines, and many other industries.
So the total number of workers on nonfarm payrolls rose by 528,000 in July to 152.54 million workers, a new record, finally and for the first time beating the pre-pandemic high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ survey of establishments today. And this number of workers on payrolls continues to catch up with the pre-pandemic trend (green line):
Workers, including self-employed and entrepreneurs.
Households reported that the number of people with jobs, including the self-employed and entrepreneurs that are not captured in the employer data above, rose by 179,000 in July, and by 185,000 over the past three months to 158.3 million.
It is interesting that the number of people on the payrolls of employers is rising sharply, while households are reporting a much smaller increase in the number of working people, which include the self-employed and entrepreneurs. This could be in part due to self-employed people returning to regular employment with a company, to where employers are reporting the gain, but for households, the person just shifted from self-employed to being on a company’s payroll. And that would make sense amid the aggressive hiring by employers.
The number of unemployed people lowest since dotcom.
The number of unemployed people who are actively looking for work fell by 242,000 to 5.67 million, edging below the pre-pandemic low, and marking the lowest level since the year 2000.
The labor force is stuck.
The labor force – the people who are working or are actively looking for work – dipped by 63,000 in July, the second month in a row of declines, to 163.9 million, essentially where it had been in February.
There has been a lot of thinking about why the labor force has gotten stuck. All kinds of logical reasons are being cited that work together: The difficulty and expense in finding daycare; the need to care for elderly relatives; the excess mortality since 2020; health problems associated with covid; a massive wave of “retirements” by people who have enough already thanks to the massive inflation of asset prices; and as I phrased it, ageism, where older people who want to work stop looking for work because they cannot get anyone in their industry to take them seriously (particularly in tech), and when they stop looking for work, they come out of the labor force. And the list of reasons goes on.
Many folks, including the Fed, are now suggesting that the old normal labor force may never return, that there were permanent changes in the labor market that we’re just now trying to figure out.
Wages of non-managers surged, but still outrun by raging inflation.
Average hourly earnings of non-management workers – coders, waiters, teachers, police officers, engineers, construction workers, etc. – jumped by 0.4% in July from June, and by 6.2% from a year ago to $27.45 per hour. This was the 10th year-over-year increase of over 6% in a row.
These year-over-year increases of over 6% – beyond the distortions in 2020 – were the biggest since early 1982. But they were still outrun by raging inflation, with CPI inflation at over 9%.
The Employment Population ratio, which tracks the percentage of people in the working-age population who are working, ticked up to 60% and has been roughly in the same range since March, but a full percentage point below the pre-pandemic range of 61%, which parallels the labor force getting stuck.
The unemployment rate, at its narrowest definition – the percentage of people who are in the labor force, but are not working – edged down to 3.5%, where it had been before the pandemic. If the labor market weakens, this rate will spike, as it has done every time before. But it remains grounded.
Fellow Wolf Richter Fans-
The wisdom in these articles at this time is astounding. Just when you are fascinated with the insight and logic with relevant researched data, along comes another article even better.
This morning I was scratching my head, asking what the heck is going on? And here is a really coherent take, on just that. It is an antidote to the professional noise-mongers.
The numbers are interesting. We could spend cycles arguing employment data versus GDP signals. But, to be honest, aside from the good news that people are taking jobs, I’m not focused on this – don’t really care much to be blunt. Similarly, I don’t really care about the arcane aspects of markets being asset bubbles that are fundamentally being manipulated by the FR, large hedge funds, big banks commodity options chicanery, corrupt gov’t/really really big biz machinations, etc., etc. If it’s known, then one can jump in or out to play that game at chosen risk levels (was the game ever honest?). I don’t really care about QT versus QE – though I fully agree with Wolf’s numerous jibes vis live by the QE addiction/die by the QE addiction (one day) as well as his hypothetical point that yields will eventually become a firewall.
The obvious challenge at the moment is figuring out ground truth…what is actually the state of the economy (US and global) and what is trendline?
Wolf repeatedly, throughout multiple articles, underlines “raging” inflation. We all know the avowed gov’t position once it passed through the denial phase (or deliberate lie) of “transitory”: the usual Keynesian demand side suppression of consumption with a dash of interest rate induced investment discouragement.
– this is a blunt instrument
– it has limited impact on supply side inflation drivers, specifically energy policies
– it has limited impacts on unpredictable/predictable effects of sanctions
– it has limited impacts on energy policies undercutting fertilizer and other agricultural cost vectors
– it has limited impacts on the significant shipping/transport realignments that are symptomatic of the larger global economic partitioning underway
– it has little impact on the positioning of BRICS+ to undercut the dollar as reserve currency
– it has little impact on the MIC/gov’t incessant push for wars
– it has questionable staying power (we shall see) when the gov’t is currently planning further trillion dollar expenditures (much of which is not production oriented)
– it has a a shrinking toolkit in a deteriorating international environment over which American influence (military, diplomatic, economic) is clearly waning
Yes, anecdotal thoughts not a technical argument. But the conclusion I am led to is we are not going to solve raging inflation any time soon. The politics, despite public pronouncements, do not line up. Something, somewhere in the system is gonna have to give – big time.
Thank you Mrs. Richter
Wow, maybe J. Powell actually knows what he’s doing, without falling victim to the relentless crowing of all the debt hawks of the world.
J.Powell showed up on the doorstep of a raging party and politely asked the host to turn down the music. The party-goers responded by turning the music UP. I don’t think that’s what J-Pow wanted…
The market is fighting the FED and as long as real rates are negative with multiple trillions in the overnight reverse repo, inflation will rage. Inflation is a nation/economy killer, and the “debt hawks” are rightly concerned.
Fed will use any excuse to keep the rates negative and they will have plenty or will make some.
The markets understand that jawboning is no substitute for actual policy and they will be proven right.
This is the most criminal fed ever, illegally confiscating and devaluing the labor and savings of the american worker.
The trillions printed into existence aren’t going to be retired.
Even if inflation slows down, the price level is here to stay.
It will only increase more slowly from here if we get lucky.
The robbery has already taken place.
What you will see is the allocation of losses eventually to the uninitiated.
EXACTLY!
Did Powell say he wants inflation to average 2%? If so we are going to have to be under 2% til I’m dead to average 2%.
That’s not how Jpow describes it.
Inflation is “transitory” as in prices will never go back to what they were but will slow going up in the future.
So,
You basically just ignore what came before you declared the transitory inflection point.
They teach this in Harvard?
Probably.
Currently…
Good news = bad news (for stock hedgies) as the Fed can keep raising in big chunks.
“Employers added 528,000 workers to their payrolls in July, and 2.79 million over the past three months.”
The actual count was a loss of -385,000 jobs in July 2022 compared with a loss of -41,000 jobs in July 2021.
July 2022 was much worse than July 2021 before adjustments.
(Payroll survey raw data)
It looks like the Fed will actually pull off a soft landing. Powell has done a heck of a job.
Well, if you define a “soft landing” as stagflation for a decade…
Who doesn’t want that?
Stagflation occurs with high inflation, low economic activity and a high unemployment rate. Look at Wolf’s graph, the unemployment rate is 3.5%, the lowest since 2000.
This is not stagflation despite what Zero Hedge says.
Stagflation will turn to runaway inflection when the U.S. dollar rolls over.
Right now they’re not pulling off any kind of landing. That’s what it looks like to me. They will have to go a lot further to get her to land. Whatever kind of landing.
That’s what I was looking for – rather than getting schwacked by you! Agree totally.
Giving the Fed some leeway (they can’t control the “exogenous”) – they are only one actor in this power drama being played out at the highest levels globally.
The only landing that will be successful in the long run is 18% mortgage rates and 21% prime rate. That will clean out all the mal-investment since 2008 and allow true price discovery of all assets.
This is all orchestrated foe mid term elections then shtf
Yes, people are taking jobs, planning on quitting them on November 3.
Jim Cramer Fan
Yep, Jim Cramer said those exact words.
Mostly working people getting second and third jobs needed to cover inflation. Jobs Report not even close to the real picture. These are not so much the good paying full time jobs. For those it’s Layoffs. And downsizing. All over tech and everywhere even Walmart. Administration trying to manipulate survival for the midterms. This is my read.
Did you read the article?
Cause Wolf is gonna ask.
🤣
I read the article. I also read the take on the Hedge looking deeper into the stats. I also see whats happening on the ground. The job stats displayed are not showing whats really happening. The stats are maniupulated. How do you have a flat employment population ratio since March if more people are working? You can’t. It must be the same working people taking on more jobs which I stated. I also know many many people who retired from the pandemic and young people cant replace them. There is a shortage of everything and everybody from this. But we are still way down. The fake housing wealth is still causing a fake wealth effect but that fakeness is now vanishing at light speed. Keep your eyes on the companies reporting on layoffs as the housing bust grinds down. Watch GDP. And what does escalating debt mean? People needing more debt to survive. This manipulated job report is a scam. You can’t have accurate economic reports when you mix in the top 20% with the bottom 80% having a far different story. Is the economy run more by the top 20% rich or the bottom 80% blue collar class dying from inflation? Wolf reports the best most accurate stats around, but the stats don’t jive with reality.
We are looking at the K-shaped economy that was predicted a while back. The official statistics are showing us the upward leg. The tents lined up on sidewalks are showing us the downward leg.
What’s different this time is many homeless people have jobs but can not afford outrageous housing costs.
This is the correct take. I don’t know where these statisticians live or work, but it ain’t where I live and work (apparently).
>This was the 10th year-over-year increase of over 6% in a row.
I don’t know anyone in coding or engineering that has had a decade of pay increases. Most of my company (60K employees, tech) has not had a pay increase in the last 4 years with the exception of my business segment. For sure *nobody* coding or engineering at my company has gotten a 6% increase in the last decade, unless of course you played games with management and threatened to quit at an opportune time. Things are bad in tech. Everybody’s laying off, always (though this is nothing new for this industry). When Google Cloud and AWS lay people off, you know shit’s about to hit the fan. As for my company, we’re constantly laying off and hiring off-shore, so, nothing new under the sun there either. We welcome every new hire in engineering with an email of introduction. It’s probably been a year since I’ve seen an American name introduced.
I work what probably would have been 2.5 jobs prior to the WFH trend.
Like inflation the Fed should overshoot on employment, these workers just had a lost decade (or two) allow these wage gains to become embedded before you pull the rug.
@AB: This is a really interesting point. Yes, asset values have spiked and put homes out of reach, but wages have (finally!) started to match cost of living increases.
The market ate Powell’s .75% rate hike in July like a snack.
Eating too fast can cause some distress later.
As Per Powell’s Increase 0.75 %
My Bank is not responding with an increase in saving rates and holding the money in house as I see it !
The Latest Ploy is that ” just before ” an expected Rate increase they come forward with a Tiny Rate increase then say we already raised rates ? . I have seen several Bank’s/Credit unions do such
The World has learned from Powell’s Tenure at the Fed :
You can do as you want and no one is going to stop you
So Who is the Bag Holder ? look in the Mirror
more anecdotal evidence of an economy on steroids – went to my favorite watering hole – there is gentleman there who owns 4 restaurants here – all very popular – all excellent – 2 james beard award winners – his flagship restaurant has not yet reopened since covid – and he received a $5 million dollar grant from the city to pay for a re-model – so with that as the background I asked him ” why haven’t you re-opened ” and the answer – ” I can’t get it staffed” this restaurant had a average check of $150 -200 per person before covid – so $5,000,000 in free tax payer dollars spent restaurant scene booming here can’t get staffed! no recession!
Supply v Demand – how does it work??
why the hell is the city giving out million dollar grants to restaurants?! what a joke
@Patrick: With all due respect to the guy who owns 4 award-winning restaurants, why the hell should a city grant him 5MM for renovations? This sounds grafty at best, unless he can produce receipts showing exactly how the money was spent. Methinks a sizable portion of the 5MM may have roundtripped back to somebody’s home.
Interest rates moving slowly walking higher. Inflation moving slowly lower! profits are moving higher for most companies. Weak hands have been purged so buy the BTFD! 10s of millions will be, and have been thrown under the banana-republic inflation bus but the upper middle class and the 1% will be just fine! That’s how things roll in America! Afterall anyone who bought a house in the past 12 years, other than say the last year, is up large $$$–some up over 1000% like me!
Profits can only move lower when inflation outpaces wages by ten percent a year. Simple mathematics and dime store logic.
The participation rate is low due to all the 10s of millions doing fulltime drug trafficking, prostitution and thefts of all kinds. GDP would be much higher if all the illicit criminal activities are counted. Sheet, slinging drugs is in multi-100 of billions $$$ industry!
Was inflation for Mexican drugs during the covid border lockdowns but now pricing is below pre-covid numbers!
You watch waaaay to much tv.
Probably the bigger impact on this one is not in the U.S., but in the rest of the world. This report means QT and rate increases continue and the global US dollar shortage will worsen.
Is there an ETF that generates a return based on the number of countries the IMF is involved in? – I’d be bullish on that one.
When the oil market gets tight, something, someone, somewhere has to give.
In 2008, the U.S., with its messed up housing market, was the biggest place to ‘give’ – suffering a strong downturn that reduced oil demand to help bring the market back into balance.
It seems like it will be someone else’s turn this time around, although still a bit of a guessing game who takes the biggest hit.
Lots of developing countries in trouble, but their demand for oil may not be enough to rebalance the market. Europe looks shaky, obviously, and the housing market bubble countries (Can, Aus, NZ, Scandinavia, etc.) also are likely to suffer more this time around as well. China is the biggest country with the biggest housing bubble, plus horrific (from an economic perspective) demographics, so a slowdown there seems plausible too.
Combined with oil supply increasing in response to higher prices, this should be enough to get the market back into balance and inflation will subside, and the U.S. will skate through relatively unscathed this time around, barring a civil war after the next presidential election of course…
Jobs rising, wages rising, GDP rising, S&P rising, inflation now falling, Fed rates could be cut as early as Nov…
Sounds like the US has pulled off a “goldilocks” recovery for the second half of 2022…
What is your basis for saying that inflation is now falling?
Oil price is down 10-15% this week alone. Gas is down, wholesale food is down, shipping is down, used car prices are down, yields are down, mortgage rates are down. The signs are everywhere!
Until the U.S. dollar implodes and inflation comes raging back once the midterms are over.
this is market reality, not stats. Market says recession is here and accelerating. All the other stats like the jobs report are nice to look at at, but mislead from reality.
All that will be upside down once Winter arrives.
Not to be snarky… but perhaps go back and read this article…
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/07/13/it-gets-ugly-inflation-shifts-to-services-food-fuel-spike-too-dollars-purchasing-power-swoons/
Services are displacing goods in the CPI… services count more in the CPI formula than goods by about 5 to 1, I think…
Wolf breaks the down the differences pretty well…
Then please come back and defend your post…
Cheers…
That article is a good one, but it covers “lagging” inflation indicators from 2+ months ago. It is the past.
The “leading” inflation indicators, like spot oil, right now this month, are falling, in some cases plunging.
Yes, all true…
However, others, like rent, food out and medical, haven’t budged…
But remember, inflation, is a cumulative thing…
Even a slight reduction to 8% or even a healthy drop to 6% can’t erase the damage already done…
8% is still ripping your face off, 6% still leaves some of your face intact… :)
WTI is down to $88.50. Gasoline $2.86.
Prices are finally coming down.
keep your eyes on these major housing signs: for sale – for rent – for lease…all increasing, rapidly.
CPI will come out next week. We’ll see. The biggest part of where consumers are spending their money on is services. That’s where it’s at. If services CPI keeps spiking, like it has been, that would be a huge problem because it’s a lot harder to deal with than the volatile commodities components.
What is missing in this jobs report is the number of people working “Off the books”. I’m one of them. Working 10 hours/day in the Swamp driving Ms Swamp on her cases and helping with all the back office computer work. I work for free essentially, and am not counted as being employed. If anyone called to ask me my employment status I would hang up them so fast their head would spin.
Over the weekend we had Ms Swamps hair done by her hairdresser at her home. No overhead, no rent to pay. All transactions in cash. I don’t know what she reports, probably nothing.
I could go on, but with Biden hiring 80,000 IRS agents I think I’d better stop here.
My good pal Jerome is having kittens trying to figure out how to justify rate increases to his keepers. Faking the jobs data provides an almost plausible excuse.
RE : justify rate increases
that’s Easy ? just look at savings rates to start a huge list
The best thing any country can have is high employment numbers. It’s a dam wonder too after the years of off-shoring and manufacturing moving out of the country.
Now the same people, giant stock investors, banks, and most corporations, who have ransacked their own country in every way possible or contributed to it, are crying for some way to return to QE and no-low interest available only to them. Even hoping for larger unemployment figures to help jump back on the free ride.
I suppose the elite are at a loss on what to do to grow their fortunes now. Let them buy back their stock at 5% interest and see how that works out.
Hike the rates some more!
We need Toronto real estate to crash harder.
We also need to see savers make a lot more money in interest to help fund Revenue Canada’s social programs and handouts.
In Wolf’s “American Consumers Are Tough” post, all of the spending sectors, except services, have returned to their original trend lines.
This tells me that employment has a ways to go to catch up. Once manufacturing, durable goods and retail are finally able to staff up fully, we’ll still have to wait for services. (Anyone try to hire any services pros lately? You have to take a number.)
My theory is that the economy flipped during/after the pandemic. Like all other areas, structural forces in the labor sector that were already exerting pressure suddenly flipped over like an iceberg once the institutional and inertial resistances were removed by a set of shocks caused by the pandemic.
Now we have a mirror economy from the one that existed between 2008 and 2019. Capital is in recession, no doubt. Labor, however, is in a growth economy and will be for some time.
But because capital has easy access to mass media, we didn’t hear about the labor recession that never ended after the GFC. But we do hear about the very real capital recession now. Before, there was nothing to see here; everything’s fine, move along. Now, OMG the world’s on fire. Somebody do something. Meanwhile, normal people quit their old lower paid job for a pay raise and then go shopping.
Capital is going to have to pivot to figure out how to make strong returns in a high rate environment. Granted, that requires more work than pushing leveraged funds into an ever inflating securities market. But I have great confidence they’ll figure it out.
>Anyone try to hire any services pros lately? You have to take a number.
As an example, and I’m not talking about highly skilled labor, but someone who knows basic telecom/network wiring: Had a storm on Tuesday, ISP and phone service has been sporadic since then. Call in the work ticket to Centurylink, and customer rep quotes me August 31st as the first date that a technician can come and check their own POP-to-street wiring. :-O Even *he* sounded surprised.
I’ve been following employment data since the late 1970s and this year has had some unusual numbers and comparisons, especially this month. This is not a leading indicator, so it may not matter, but consider these unusual “adjustments”:
July 2022 versus June 2022:
Payroll survey +528,000 new jobs
Household survey +179,000 new jobs
Payroll raw data (- 385,000 fewer jobs)
(Payroll raw data in July 2021 = (-41.000 fewer jobs)
Net birth of new businesses adjustment in July 2022
+309,000 imagined jobs
Net birth of new businesses adjustment in July 2022
+264,000 imagined jobs
Raw data July 2022 versus July 2021
-385,000 fewer jobs versus -41,000 fewer jobs,
or 344,000 fewer jobs in July 2022
Net birth adjustment July 2022 versus July 2021
+309,000 imagined jobs versus +264,000 imagined jobs,
or 45.000 more imagined jobs in July 2022
Net adjustments to raw Payroll Survey data created almost +400.000 more jobs in July 2022 than in July 2021.
Color me suspicious.
reality simply means looking between the manipulations. The statement inflation is transitory is manipulated. How can the fed think that all that printed money would not lead to this? Looking on the ground is better truth than stats. What you see is what you have. What you have is the worlds greatest housing busts, the worst inflation, working to death falling further behind, supply chains permanently wrecked by global confrontations, homeless everywhere, empty industrial buildings all over, pandemics and Govts willing to lock you down repeatedly, wars and rumors of wars, on and on. Where is the good news? Washington now resorts to fabricated realty to sustain things. Just like Russia and China do their people. Just how many people feel good about their future right now? That is serious reality. Printed numbers…not so much.
1) In the last three months the labor force added 2.8 million workers, but the household survey disagree, it’s down.
2) By establishments, breadth is down. No jump, no vertical rise above resistance.
3) Fred : the Civilian Labor Force is 163.960 million, a lower high, below
2019 high @164.603 millions and below Mar 2022 high @164.409 millions, but US population is growing, the whole world is moving in. Something is wrong.
4) The bad news : hourly earnings are down, first slowly/then faster. Workers are too expensive, too demanding, unproductive, competing with the black market and the illegals.
RE: Ageism
It’s real. I’m way too young to be out of the ‘official’ workforce, but I’ve worked too long and too hard to do sh*tty jobs for sh*tty people. In my field, marketing/sales/advertising, anyone over 40 is dead. You can take a sh*tty job making $40K, working 60-hour weeks, but why? I can do better grabbing a project here and a project there and watching the investments.
Wolf wrote: “There has been a lot of thinking about why the labor force has gotten stuck. All kinds of logical reasons are being cited that work together: The difficulty and expense in finding daycare; the need to care for elderly relatives; the excess mortality since 2020; health problems associated with covid; a massive wave of “retirements” by people who have enough already thanks to the massive inflation of asset prices; …”
Physicians in the practice where my daughter works are having to do the semi-skilled tasks of guiding patients to examination rooms and taking their vitals, etc.. All within the 20 minutes per patient they’re allowed to spend on preparing for the visit and doing the examination, diagnosis, and other work of the visit. The reason is the shortage of lower-level workers, for which she gives exactly the reasons quoted above.