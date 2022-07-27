Powell Puts 75-Basis-Point Hike on Table for Sept, Fed “Determined” to Get Inflation Down, Come Heck or High Water: Most Hawkish FOMC Press Conference I Ever Watched

“People at the lower income spectrum are suffering from high inflation”: Seems Powell wants markets to come out of denial.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The FOMC voted today to hike all policy rates by another “unusually large” 75 basis points, the second such hike in a row, the most hawkish moves since 1994, with no one dissenting, and even Esther George, who’d dissented last time, was on board.
This brings the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate to a range between 2.25% and 2.50%, which is still very low, given that CPI inflation has spiked to 9.1%, but it’s a lot higher than the near 0% in February.
During the post-meeting press conference, the most hawkish press conference I’ve ever listen to, Powell tried to get the message through to the markets that getting inflation down is the #1 priority, and that the Fed would get it back down, come heck or high water.
Powell put another 75-basis point hike on the table for September.
To make sure everyone got it, he said several times that “another unusually large increase could be appropriate at the next meeting,” depending on the inflation data, thus putting another 75-basis-point hike on the table for the September meeting.
Another 75-basis point hike in September would take the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate to a range between 3.0% and 3.25%.
Out the window went the notion of a “pause” in September that had been ridiculously hyped by some tightening-deniers a couple of months ago.
And Powell said that “we wouldn’t hesitate” to go even higher – so a 100-basis point hike maybe – if inflation data comes in hot.
He said over and over again that the Committee was “determined” to tighten financial conditions, and that it was “necessary” to slow the economy, and it was “necessary” to slow demand, and it was “necessary” to slow the labor market in order to get inflation back down.
And inflation is going to be the top focus until “we confident that inflation is on a path down to 2%.”
“Suffering from inflation.”
“People at the lower income spectrum are suffering from high inflation,” Powell said. “We know inflation is too high… particularly for people who live from paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “Middle-class and better-off people have resources to deal with inflation,” he said. But lower income people don’t.
At the lower income spectrum, “we’re seeing real declines in food consumption,” he said, pointing out that people in this income category spend all their money on necessities, such as food, gasoline, and rent, and it’s these necessities where inflation has been the worst, and these people are bearing the brunt of this inflation and can least afford it.
Would a recession stop the rate hikes?
After all this hawkish talk, he was asked, how a recession would change the Fed’s policy.
“We think it’s necessary to have growth slow down,” he said. “We need a period of growth below potential,” and he expects “some softening in labor market conditions” and this softening of the labor market will be “necessary.”
He said over and over again, so everyone would get it, that high inflation gets in the way of economic growth and “full employment” over the longer term because of all the problems it causes, and bringing inflation down was necessary to achieve the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and full employment.
“We’re going to be focused on getting inflation down,” he said. “Price stability is the bedrock of the economy” and for a strong labor market and for growth, he said.
Economic growth and a strong labor market are not going to happen without getting inflation back down, he said. “Restoring price stability is what we have to do,” he said.
The costs of doing too little are far greater.
And he was asked about the risk of “doing too much,” of raising rates too far.
He said that the risk of “doing too little” is that inflation might not come down, which would then raise the costs of doing it later when inflation was really entrenched, and it would be harder and “more painful” to bring inflation down then, because once people start factoring in high inflation, it becomes very difficult and painful to dislodge.
“A soft landing is our goal, we keep trying to achieve it,” he said, but it’s “a very uncertain thing.”
The line tightening-deniers ran with, out of context.
After “frontloading” the rate hikes – 1x 25 basis points, 1x 50 basis points, 2x 75 basis points, and perhaps another 75 basis points in September – what’s next?
Powell said, “as the stance of monetary policy tightens further, it likely will become appropriate to slow the pace of increases while we assess how our cumulative policy adjustments are affecting the economy and inflation.”
So maybe at the November and December meetings go with a 25-basis-point hike each.
And that makes sense because they’ve already pushed the rates far higher than imagined earlier this year, and if they don’t slow down with these “unusually large” rate hikes, they may be near 5% by year end, which would be fine with me, but that would be a huge jump, from near 0% in February.
He said he expects, in line with the Fed’s June guidance, that the Fed’s policy rates would be “moderately restrictive” by the end of the year, which back in June meant in the range of 3.0% to 3.5%. But all projections of tightening have been revised upward at every meeting. So we’ll see.
The Fed raised all its policy rates by 75 basis points today:
- Federal funds rate target range, to 2.25% – 2.50%.
- Interest it pays the banks on reserves, to 2.4%.
- Interest it charges on overnight Repos, to 2.5%.
- Interest it pays on overnight Reverse Repos (RRPs), to 2.3%.
- Primary credit rate it charges banks, to 2.5%.
Rate cuts? Not so fast.
With the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate at 2.25 to 2.50%, the effective federal funds rate (EFFR) will be around 2.37% going forward.
But CPI inflation is now 9.1%, and the “real” EFFR is negative 6.7%, which represents the minimum by which the Fed has fallen behind inflation. Its slowness in reacting to inflation is unprecedented in modern times. At this point, the Fed is still pouring fuel on the inflation fire. But it’s now trying to catch up and is hiking at the fastest pace since 1994.
When is the Fed going to cut? According to some people a few months ago, the Fed should have already cut today, or no later than September.
But the Fed has never started to cut rates when CPI was above the EFFR. If this holds true in this cycle, CPI would have to fall below the EFFR, or the EFFR would have to rise above CPI, or a combination of both, before the Fed engages in rate cuts, and this is likely to take a while by the looks of it:
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“Seems Powell wants markets to come out of denial.” ==> Seems market is both deaf and blind :-)
He’s so far behind it’s like he’s in 2021 yet
He’s just towing 1% hedge fund poor me line
IF HE HAD BALLS he’d hike 5% today
LOW INCOME CANNOT BORROW and when they do it’s card shark rates of 21%+
so 5% won’t do much for them
Now that Manchin is onboard, could it be that on one side fed pretends to be tightening (trust wolf, but not fed), on other side govt roles out big stimulus programs for struggling corporations in name of “stimulus to fight inflation”.
I wonder what Fed Approval ratings will be like.
Like 60 billion for semiconductors,after executives stold nonstop . Stop stock buybacks these corporations are worse than the vies in the night,they steal in Plain view
I think its not the markets but whole administration that is in denial. How can they think about facing really angry voters in next elections.
It’s not that opposition has a better plan, its just that they are not in administration as this shit plays out.
I worry for future of America. I do feel majority of Americans will get poorer for foreseen future.
It sounded hawkish to me too, but Wall Street liked it. Or maybe it was just a short squeeze. The last 3 FOMC meetings have seen huge rallies only to be followed by massive dumps on Thursday.
It was so hawkish that yields dropped and assets rocketed higher. Can you imagine if he actually raised rates a meaningful amount? Everything would have been limit up.
Please share whatever you’re smoking!
Arya Stark,
Hahahaha, you’re part of the problem that Powell is trying to stamp out. You people don’t get it: the more markets fight the Fed, the more the Fed has to hike rates because it’s through the markets that the Fed transmits its monetary policies to financial conditions, and tightening financial conditions are what lowers demand, which is what tamps down on inflation.
The longer markets fight this, the higher rates will be going.
Also, here is the J-Pow trade.
It worked twice in a row already. And now we’re doing it for the third time. We need confirmation tomorrow.
I described the J-Pow trade last time:
1. go long at the end of the day before the FOMC meeting to cash in on the Powell ramp-up.
2. sell during the press conference
3. go short at the end of the press conference to cash in on the drop at the end of the day and on the big dive the next day.
Happened exactly that way the last two times. Waiting for confirmation tomorrow. It would be a hoot to have this confirmed.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/06/16/morning-after-j-pow-second-time-in-a-row/
Whelp, I am very curious to see if the Powell trade holds up again.
Regardless, my gut says inflation seems to be driving policy rather than Powell. No clue how he is going to react if the data is mixed. Never trusted Powell. He wasn’t dovish enough for Trump early, the became the biggest dove during the pandemic. Seems in over his head.
I rarely say negative things about a comment but the comment from Arya Stark was Just a dumb-ass cable ready asset barker quality. For the record I have been in treatment and now in recovery for Chronic QT denial syndrome. I caught the disease late at night from a You Tube “expert”.
Arya wrote – Can you imagine if he actually raised rates a meaningful amount?
then 1% would want his head
heck few billion not enough for them
besides the STOCK MARKET is worse the MADE-OFF
ie PONZI SCHEME for 1%
99% need not apply
You tube is great for fixing the garage door but finance ? Not so much. I watched the pundits a long time only to realize that half say up and half say down. But they say it with the confidence of Gronk doing Tide Pods commercials. What a world.
Knowing this J-Pow trade and having some track record, did you buy any calls or puts or short for tomorrow Wolf?
Personally I am too chicken S$$$ to do it, knowing my luck, I decide to do this and it will be the time this play won’t happen
No, I didn’t trade this. If I had, I wouldn’t have written about it. But I’m having fun with it.
Hahahaha, s&p and Nas are both materially higher since last hike. Etherium is up over 60% as well!!! 10 year yield is DOWN.
Tomorrow may dump, fine. Talk to me in a month. If he was “serious” about doing anything that made an actual difference he would have hiked at least 100 bps today. And if he was upset with how markets aren’t listening then he’d do an emergency hike to send a message. All I hear are crickets.
BTW, I love your site and totally respect your experience and commentary. Just sick of the BS for the last 20 years. Maybe things will finally change. I just seriously doubt it.
I recommend you go all in.
Well, buy more Ethereum.
I agree it should have been 100bps today. If Powell wanted to send a message, he could have done so.
That said, sometime between now and Sept when the Fed doesn’t change their speaking points bond markets will realize how behind the fed they are have to sell off violently. Stocks will of course follow just as they have all year.
I guess I will hold out for an emergency Fed meeting in late August as SPY nears an ATH.
And…it would help if the Fed treated an emergency like a freakin emergency.
For instance…how about skipping the vacation and having an *August* meeting?
Would still have a month’s worth of feedback, instead of letting sixty days go by so the Fed can go get a tan.
It would be a bit disconcerting to have an interim meeting…but less so if you announce it four weeks in advance instead of the night before.
Seriously, how dumb is it for the Fed to allow 60 days to go by right now?
“Ethereum”
We’ve got a tulip barker, folks!
“…go short at the end of the press conference to cash in on the drop at the end of the day and on the big dive the next day…”
the markets rallied after Powell finished his last testimony with the House on June 23…..markets have been up going into this July meeting…Dow up 1500 pts in that time period
historicus,
OK, let me give you what actually happened:
On June 15, day of press conference, the S&P 500 jumped 54 points, and the Nasdaq jumped 270 points. But 30 minutes before the close, markets started dropping.
On June 16, the S&P 500 plunged 123 points and the Nasdaq plunged 453 points.
Worse, from the peak frenzy 30 minutes before the close on June 15, to the close on June 16, the Nasdaq plunged 512 points.
That’s the J-Pow trade.
Today, we already got the drop from the press conference to the close (-46 pts on the Nasdaq), now waiting for a dive tomorrow for confirmation of the J-Pow trade.
“Hahahaha, you’re part of the problem that Powell is trying to stamp out. You people don’t get it: the more markets fight the Fed, the more the Fed has to hike rates because it’s through the markets that the Fed transmits its monetary policies to financial conditions”
Nobody is taking Powell and his little plastic squirt gun seriously, Wolf. Nobody. Roaring inflation is entrenched, and the last thing somebody thinks about is Yellow Powell as they hurry up and buy everything that’s not nailed down because they expect the price to be even higher next week.
3 ring circus= canine as a smart investor stated
Circus
Casino
3 month T-bills look like an interesting option right now. I’m trying to play it safe until this blows over.
If you expect another hike in September, the 8 week T-bill is also a good option.
Vanguard Federal m/m was at 1.5% yield before today. I assume in a month they will be at 2.25%. My credit union pays nearly zero, so they lost nearly all excess funds.
10% cash
5% precious metals
10% stocks
75% short term treasuries
Stocks going to need to be cheap if I ever buy them again.
Old School
I checked our Credit Union cd rates this morning and they are offering a 25 month cd @ 2.50%. I’ll start laddering cds again while the gettin is good.
Agree with your comments on buying stocks. Though I’m not sure what cheap is anymore.
? You Can get just about that Rate Liquid Now ? Why the CD ?
Example is 2.02 @ Bask Bank soon to go up now with today’s 3/4 rate hike. ( Tie up the Money for 25 Months ? Humm )
When their is a” Rate Hike Banks ” and Credit Unions don’t Match
the Rate Hike but rather a % of it and perhaps add in some more
Often just before the next Rate hike.
I expect this is a Ploy to keep the funds in house longer Promoting Profit.
I am in Treasury Direct rolling over 8 week bills on all my cash. So goes the Empire so goes me because I know that I don’t know what comes next. Like Dirty Harry said before the bomb went of in the car of his boss.. Gotta know your limitations.
Mr. Market up big.
Dollar down.
Gold up…
Someone is a lion!
Wait for confirmation of the J-Pow trade tomorrow. See above, and read all about it here:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/06/16/morning-after-j-pow-second-time-in-a-row/
“…slow the pace of increases while we assess…”
Advance signaling ahead for foot off gas pedal.
As I pointed out, if they don’t slow down, they’ll be near 5% by year end.
From 0% to 5% in 10 months. That’s a LOT. I’m fine with it, but that’s a big adjustment.
So they’ll do 50 or 75 in September plus 25 each in November and December. That makes sense to me.
Unless inflation keeps getting worse, and then all bets are off.
I doubt we see anything over .25 in Sept before mid terms….then nothing till December..
With real inflation at 10%+???
“From 0% to 5% in 10 months. That’s a LOT. I’m fine with it, but that’s a big adjustment.”
With Meta and Qualcomm missing earnings after the close, I’m thinking tomorrow will be a good morning to be short, at least on the NASDAQ.
The Fed is licensed to lie like James Bond is licensed to do certain things. Probably best thing to do is ignore everything that Powell says. Can’t really predict the future anyway so you have to manage your risk all the time.
“Probably best thing to do is ignore everything that Powell says.”
That’s second. The best thing is to pay attention to what Our Illustrious Blogger says about what Powell says.
“Can’t really predict the future anyway”
There’s such an endless list of contrary examples that the assertion is easily shown to be absurd, and you could no doubt come up with dozens yourself.
You may not want to believe it, but it is also possible to prove a negative, incontrovertably and conclusively.
Call me absurd but I have yet to meet the dude who can predict the future consistently. I know I cannot.
But if you can, why are you not off being Buffet rich? Lotta money to make if you have a working crystal ball.
The sun will rise in the east and set in the west tomorrow.
If interest rates are too low for too long it will lead to inflation.
Water will boil if you heat it enough.
How am I doing so far?
The so-called J-Pow trade model says US equity markets will be down tomorrow, and is nearly certain to be correct until too many traders pile into it.
It’s okay if you don’t want to think outside the box, but you really shouldn’t keep yourself crowded into a corner. In the meantime you don’t want to play mumblety-peg with me. I’ll steal your leg.
Scattered darkness tonight…
‘He said that the risk of “doing too little” is that inflation might not come down’
The Fed has been “doing too little” for years. That wasn’t working for them, so now they’re trying the “do as little as possible” approach.
Mister Market is not impressed, but then, he’s a sucker for the J-Pow trade. Herd behavior is often predictable.
“ The Fed has been “doing too little” for years. ”
Except for a moment in time circa late 2018…
And then was clubbed to death with a feather duster…
Exactly, nobody should forget how the Fed folded like a lawn chair in the Fall of 2018 because the SP 500 dropped 20 pct (going from a 25 PE ratio to a 20…with the long time ave being 15…).
Our Dr. Mengeles of MMT have for “fine tuned” their centrally managed bottle economy into the abyss.
The Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada rate will be 4% in the next 6 to 9 months. This is why anyone with a reverse mortgage here in Canada is in big trouble. It is 8.33% right now and was much lower 5.25% just the beginning of this year. It will soon be 9% by September-2022, 9.75% maybe more by 2023, probably February, March-2023. Like George Carlin would say,the greatest comedian ever, they gotcha by the balls.
“During the post-meeting press conference, the most hawkish press conference I’ve ever listen to, Powell tried to get the message through to the markets that getting inflation down is the #1 priority, and that the Fed would get it back down, come heck or high water.”
Yeah that message is not getting through to QT deniers, I am starting to view QT deniers the same as religious fundamentalists. That ship has sailed and no amount of evidence or data will change their mind. QE will also be right around the corner in their mind
QE must be as psychologically insidious as high inflation expectations. Once it’s lodged in someone’s head it’s very difficult to dislodge. In the future, the FED may want to keep QE expectations well anchored, preferably by not engaging in QE.
Yes, the surest way to avoid crack addiction is to never take crack.
But DC will cobble together theories about how crack really isn’t crack, how a little can sometimes help, how de-cracking is worse than crack, how a sub-optimal path of crack whore employment requires additional crack.
The expression “QT deniers” bothers me because it seems to be used in this blog to describe two types of Fed watchers: (1) those who think the Fed isn’t raising rates or reducing its portfolio of long-term bonds at all; and (2) those of us who think the Fed ignored inflation during 2021 and is raising rates and reducing its bond portfolio way too slowly.
I wasn’t sure what a QT denier was when I read DR DOOM’s comment, but I know there have been a lot of articles about how the fed “can’t” do this or that, and “can’t” do QT is on that list. There are those saying the fed can’t raise rates because we have 180% debt to GDP and we can’t pay the interest, that the fed can’t do QT because interest rates will blow out, etc etc.
I think a lot of people mistake what the Fed’s mandate is: 1) fight inflation, 2) stable employment. Market stability is only a means to those ends, not a mandate. The market has gotten hooked on its fed-supplied baby formula and is gonna squeal like a stuck piglet when the bottle is finally pulled.
Powell is wearing his Volker 2.0 tee shirt, for now, but it will be harder for him later on in this cycle, and I still think there’s a material possibility he will pick an excuse to wimp out before the inflation job is really done.
They’re already weaseling by saying inflation has to be “on the way” to 2.0% rather than at 2.0%. That sounds like any little down-tick might give them an excuse to pivot too early if they’re feeling too much heat from the White House or the WEF or anyone else they’re beholding to.
“Powell is wearing his Volker 2.0 tee shirt”
If Powell had ripped open his shirt a la Superman to reveal the capital “V” maybe the markets would finally get the message.
Btw, papa Powell, at this point, he should probably just STFU about this and still give people false hope. Much like inflation is transitory, just STFU and don’t mention it again….
““A soft landing is our goal, we keep trying to achieve it,” he said, but it’s “a very uncertain thing.””
Powell knows he screwed up on the transitory thing so he is not over promising a soft landing. Powell can not be wrong again two years in a row as the system is built on confidence that the Fed knows what it’s doing. No confidence means no investment.
There is some mechanism at play that is resisting all markets returning to or below their pre-pandemic levels.
DOW 29000, S&P 3300, and NASDAQ 9700.
I believe things don’t truly get interesting until they do. That is, when the COVID bubble is completely wiped away.
Perhaps the markets are resisting returning to normal, like some politicians.
I’m not a trader, just a guy who looks at the longer term graphs to try and determine what should be expected, in a sane world. I must be insane. ;-)
If we have a 1 in a hundred year low valuation then price to sales would be 0.5 which puts us way below 1000 on SP500. I think we are ripe for it because leverage is so high and we had Zirp for a decade.
Pendulum swings both ways. Excessive risk takers get wiped out in bad recessions and have to start all over.
Inflation is backing down, just like they were late in catching it, it peaked.
TNX is at April levels. Everyone short got roasted again.
You would think after watching Britain that produces nothing and has high home prices, heck, high prices in everything since its not a commodity state keep going north after losing reserve currency. Then throw in last 14 years of the fed game and every financial trick not in a book. Why do people believe the end of the world, US, RE, Market, Bonds is anywhere near.
Its bewildering…big moves are so infrequent that only institutional shorts can make a living off that angle. They are so fast literally you will be waiting for 20-30 years for it to happen, then its over in 1 year. Most of profit in initial down move as smart money plays smart….
perplexing….what a great day to be long, SOXL trade is sweet, yield a plenty in NG….blue skies, birds singing….party on Garth…
CD?,
No, my digital disc with SACD is not British, but for analog vinyl, my phono system has a Rega ‘table, arm and cartridge; made in England two years ago. Phono preamp is made by Graham Slee; in England two years ago.
There’s a new McLaren GT PIONEER in Chicago @ 645 West Randolph Street for $230k that beckons me. It is made in England.
Some very high-end products are made in England. Mercedes makes their Formula 1 power unit, chassis and cars in England.
you must look at capital flows. Europe is sinking and the money is coming here. The U.S. Dollar will be the last to fall. Wall Street is always in denial until the bottom!
HIKE the interest rates SOME MORE and CRASH the Canadian housing market.
The Bank of Canada can either crash the C$ and get runaway inflation or crash the housing market.
Watching his press conference it didn’t seem hawkish to me. Easiest way to see that was dollar selling off the whole time. One day for sure but not sure Powell did a very good job communicating today. Imo.
It wasn’t hawkish to anyone, well except….
Look out at the world- where would you think to stash your cash if you were outside the US borders?
Today’s action makes me even more confident that new stock market highs are coming in August/early September. It doesn’t have to be rational, it never did.
I agree, at least 4170 SPX
Looked like bots buying to me, just check the moon shot from Shopify.
Facebook after the close announced ugly results and more ugliness going forward. Today’s post fed rally was a takeout IMO.
On the last graph, I notice that red inflation line fell swiftly about 8% in 2009, from a 6% rate to negative 2%. I assume that was in line with the recession at the time but not sure. Notice also the EFFR wasn’t above that red line at the time, pushing it down. Inflation just crashed.
Seems like something similar could happen this time, and voila, no more rate hikes needed and cuts forthcoming. But it will take a good recession, not just mopping up reverse repo’s and getting the unemployment rate to rise 0.1%.
Still, I think we all know there won’t be nearly enough pain allowed before the medicine stops. It just takes such little adversity anymore to make people cry uncle. They cancelled our farmers market in town today due to a heat advisory. It’s 89 degrees in our Tacoma suburb.
In late 2008, the economy collapsed when the Financial Crisis took down Lehman and AIG, and people thought that the whole financial system would collapse. And consumers and businesses STOPPED buying. They just stopped buying. Demand just vanished the day after Lehman. That was a huge event.
Powell rebuffed labor-market-minded critics by saying stuff like :
1. Without price stability you can’t have a sustained labor market.
2. The risks of raising rates too little is greater than the risks of raising rates too much.
3. We need growth below potential to create (labor market) slack.
4. We need to see a pattern of inflation trending down.
Advance GDP drops tomorrow; Core PCE (the Fed’s inflation yardstick) drops Friday; nonfarm payrolls drops Friday (Aug 5); CPI drops Wednesday (Aug 10).
If those numbers are “hot” the likelihood of a third 75 bp hike will increase and 10-Year Note yields could easily rise 40 bps in two weeks.
I say keep buying 28-day T-bills (currently yielding 2.15%).
Yes, I thought it was pretty slick how he pulled the rug out from under critics that are pounding on him for trying to raise unemployment. He did that at the June press conference too.
Raising interest rates will in due course deal with inflation and damage the production side of the economy even as it cools demand. A better solution would be to gut the bureaucracy, reduce the regulatory state and stop all the insane spending. But there is no hope of that … alas.
The reason you have bureaucracies, and regulations, and government spending is because much worse things happen when you don’t than when you do.
Try removing the flywheel from your car’s engine and see how that works out for you, but put a down payment on another vehicle first.
The libertarian worship of individual freedom, and contempt for social convention, comes easiest to people who have never really had to grow up.
Otherwise highly intelligent people become credulous fools owing to a mystical misinterpretation of Adam Smith’s throwaway line, taken out of context, in a book neither they nor anyone else they know has ever read…
The paradox of Adam Smith is that he knew that markets had to be regulated to be free, because in his time mercantilists had them locked down, and many like Smith locked out.
“Wealth of Nations” is derivative to his “Theory of Moral Sentiments”, and my copies have long been tattered.
Unamused
“The reason you have bureaucracies, and regulations, and government spending is because much worse things happen when you don’t than when you do.”
A necessary evil that needs to be kept on a short leash.
In my view, Powell basically said, in so many words, that the probability of a recession was high. The reporter Edward Lawrence asked him about the prospects of a soft landing.
Powell replied, “Having a soft landing is what we’re aiming for. Of course, that has to be our goal, it is our goal…
It’s unusual, it’s an unusual event, it’s not a typical event, given where we are.”
If a soft landing is an unusual event in these circumstances, it’s fair to say that there is a high probably of a recession.
It’s hard to understand why the markets take this information as good news.
My understanding is that they’re going to do a landing. And if it’s soft, then awesome. And if not, well, they’ve got to land her anyway.
It’s unfortunate that the guy you’re trusting for a soft landing is the same one who screwed up and made an emergency landing necessary in the first place.
“Most Hawkish FOMC Press Conference I Ever Watched”
Agreed. The market and pundit reaction is mind boggling. It is certainly a brave new world.
PS Once they are rolling off $95 billion a month or more with QT, the EFFR might not need to be above CPI.
Powell dropped guidance because he plans on cutting back. Guidance on hikes means he’s going to hike. I saw nothing in the conference that makes me believe he is hawkish.
No Fed guidance = Powell pulls back on hikes. (probably because economy is slowing fast- but that does not mean inflation will cool)
Powell appeared weak and babbling. I doubt Paul Volker would have left any doubt in our minds as to his resolve. This was a guy doing QE just a few weeks ago!
Tommorows GDP and core PCE will tell the rest of the story.
Uber Driver,
“Powell dropped guidance because he plans on cutting back”
What kind of BS is this? Are you confusing this with an earnings announcement? Go listen to the press conference!
He said the Fed might do 75 basis points in Sep. And he said at what rate roughly they will be by the end of the year. What kind of toxic internet BS are you consuming?
Two additional points I found interesting that you didn’t cover here:
1. Powell (indirectly) called the -6.7% EFFR “neutral” during the conference. So perhaps there is some room for dovishness?
2. Seems like he thinks the reason they got transitory wrong was bc of labor force participation rate being stubborn to go back to normal levels. Wonder if this would serve as a good proxy for predicting future increases?
Still BS. Say last year’s price for a certain item was $2 dollars. With the blistering pace of inflation we’ve seen seeing, the same item will cost a whole lot more, by the time we return to 2% inflation. How will this help people who live paycheck to paycheck? What will help is if prices were to actually DROP. 2% inflation is STILL inflation.
“He said that the risk of “doing too little” is that inflation might not come down, which would then raise the costs of doing it later when inflation was really entrenched, and it would be harder and “more painful” to bring inflation down then, because once people start factoring in high inflation, it becomes very difficult and painful to dislodge.”
Yet this is what he’s doing, and this is exactly what’s already happened. Inflation came in hotter than expected AFTER the FED’s last meeting, yet when it came time to raise they stuck to 75 basis points instead of 100, when everybody and their mother would have seen 100 basis points as almost a given.
These guys are pussy footing around while the fed funds rate is like 7% BELOW CPI. If that’s not an emergency, then I don’t know what is. Has the fed funds rate ever been so far below CPI in history? This is a f**kin’ clown show these guys are running, which is why all these assets are on a tear the past month.