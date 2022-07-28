GDP Sunk by Plunge in Private Investment, Drop in Government Spending. Consumer Spending Rose Despite Raging Inflation

What Powell had indicated: Consumers hung in there, amid strong labor market, surging wages. But private investment plunged, incl -14% in residential.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumers once again outspent this raging inflation, and the trade deficit was less of a fiasco than in Q1. What dragged GDP into the negative, adjusted for inflation, were the drop in private investments, including a plunge in residential fixed investments, and the third drop in a row of government consumption and investment at the federal, state, and local levels.
Overall, “real” GDP – adjusted for inflation and seasonality – fell by an annualized rate of 0.9% in Q2 from Q1, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis today, the second quarterly decline in a row, after the 1.6% annualized decline in Q1, following the super-heated growth in Q4 of 6.9%:
Powell, yesterday at the FOMC press conference, was asked several times about the possibility of a negative GDP print today, and how it might change monetary policy. He brushed the issue off each time, in different ways, by saying among other things that the labor market was still very strong, and other portions of the economy were also holding up, though weakness had crept into some other portions, and a negative print today wouldn’t change anything. And Powell’s brushing off a negative GDP print was part of why this press conference was the most hawkish I’d ever seen.
Today we got some of the complexity – confirming what Powell had indicated: Consumer spending is hanging in there, outdoing this raging inflation, in part due to the strong labor market and sharply rising wages. What caused GDP to drop was private investment, including the plunge in residential investment, and a sustained pull-back by federal, state, and local governments.
Not adjusted for inflation: Nominal GDP. Measured in “current” dollars, “nominal” GDP jumped by an annual rate of 7.8% to $24.8 trillion. This shows how inflation is eating everyone’s lunch:
Consumer spending grew, adjusted for inflation, by an annual rate of 1.0% in Q2, after the 1.8% growth in Q1. This was below the normal growth range that prevailed between the Great Recession and the pandemic, and shows that consumers struggled to outspend this raging inflation but still managed to do it.
Consumer spending as a percent of total GDP, at 70.7%, was higher than normal (68-69%) as other factors in GDP, particularly private investment and government spending weakened further and ended up with a smaller than normal share.
Government consumption and investment fell, adjusted for inflation, by 1.9% (annualized) in Q2, after the 2.9% drop in Q1, and the 2.6% drop in Q4.
Federal government: -3.2%, driven by a plunge in nondefense spending. Fifth quarter in a row of declines, after the binge in 2020 and early 2021:
- National defense: +2.5% after six quarters of declines, incl. -9.9% in Q4.
- Nondefense: -10.5% in Q1, fifth month in a row of declines.
State and local government: -1.2%, third quarterly decline in a row.
Government consumption and investment does not include salaries paid to government employees, transfer payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), and other direct payments to consumers. Those payments enter GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest this money.
The chart shows the annual rate of spending per quarter, expressed in 2012 dollars that are used to adjust for inflation. On this basis, inflation-adjusted government consumption and investment is back where it had been in Q4 2019 and in 2010:
Gross private domestic investment plunged by 13.5% (adjusted for inflation, annualized), after the large increases in the three prior quarters, including +36.7% spike in Q4:
- Nonresidential fixed investments: -0.1%, composed of:
- Structures: -11.7%, fifth quarterly decline in a row.
- Equipment: -2.7%, after two quarters of gains.
- Intellectual property products (software, etc.): +9.2%, eighth quarterly big increase in a row.
- Residential fixed investment: -14.0%, after two quarterly gains.
Private inventories rose by 2.9%, adjusted for inflation. That’s a good thing, after the shortages during the pandemic. Inventories remain below trend, with shortages in some segments, and they will continue to rise back toward pre-pandemic trend (green line) as these industries get their supply chains untangled.
This was the third quarterly increase in a row, but smaller than the 7.1% and 6.8% jumps in the prior two quarters:
The Trade Deficit in goods & services was less terrible than the freak show in Q1, unwinding $70 billion of the $192 billion plunge in Q2 in 2012 dollars, annualized.
Exports add to GDP, imports subtract from GDP. And “Net Exports” (exports minus imports) have been a negative factor in the GDP calculations for decades, as exports rose some, while imports worsened year after year amid rampant globalization by Corporate America. In addition, overseas vendors now sell directly to US consumers via internet platforms.
During the pandemic’s most overstimulated economy ever, Americans binged on buying goods, many of them imported, and the trade deficit blew out. Consumers are now shifting their spending from goods back to services, and the import fiasco got a little less terrible:
“the third drop in a row of government consumption and investment at the federal, state, and local levels”
one good sign assuming it keeps up. Less government spending
good report wolf as usual
Please note and remember about 70% of government spending is “entitlements.”
“Government consumption and investment does not include salaries paid to government employees, transfer payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), and other direct payments to consumers. Those payments enter GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest this money.”
‘Please note and remember about 70% of government spending is “entitlements.”’
Contradicts this:
“Government consumption and investment does not include salaries paid to government employees, transfer payments to consumers (stimulus payments, unemployment payments, Social Security payments, etc.), and other direct payments to consumers. Those payments enter GDP when consumers and businesses spend or invest this money.”
Care to try to resolve your self-contradiction?
GDP is the sum of consumption (C), investment (I), government Expenditures (G) and net exports (X – M).
GDP = C + I + G + (X – M)
Now, see how much you trust modern GDP numbers when governments can print trillions of dollars of QE and, literally, give it away to everybody.
You can’t. GDP is absolutely meaningless to most people, but it’s important to politicians/policymakers because it can be used as a cover for their recklessness.
Politicians are fixing to borrow and spend another half a Trillion dollars to fight inflation and to pay down debt. They think we are idiots. We have politicians we deserve.
And they are calling it, “Reduce Inflation Act.”
Man I feel like I am going insane these days….
Most of the people who vote have no idea what’s happening in Washington and in a way they are indeed idiot. Their votes count as anyone else. Politicians from both the sides do rely on these mis/un-informed voters.
The money will be used to build giant ovens to incinerate the $10 trillies from the last binge. Another worthy endeavor from our noble leaders and lords!
‘GDP is absolutely meaningless to most people;
Important to top 10% who have over 90% of Wall St wealth and the bottom 90% less than 7%. No wonder it is NOT important to them. But the recession and on going inflation affects more to those in the bottom.
If I take legal action against somebody and pay a lawyer; is that an increase in GDP?
If the person appoints a lawyer to defend my claim against him; is that an increase in GDP?
If I cannot afford to pay a lawyer or know that there is no point in taking legal action because the defendent would have no funds to pay me if I won; then there is no increase in GDP as no lawyers appointed?
So why is an increase in GDP so important to economists?
“governments can print trillions of dollars of QE”
The US government does not print trillions of dollars of QE. Bankers control that, not the government.
Why are you jacking up the disinformation when you’ve already enslaved your enemy in the Class War?
You are right but I think you are missing the forest for the trees.
Govt can take on trillions on load by selling treasuries to FED and FED in a way is an arm of Govt. People may not believe it but FED exists to fund Govt debts.
“You are right”
I am right. And your attempt to confuse the issue with irrelevant arguments doesn’t make me wrong.
“People may not believe it but FED exists to fund Govt debts.”
No, The Fed exists to feed the bank cartels. The US Federal Reserve was founded decades before the US government got trillions in debt, and it got trillions in debt because it no longer taxes the rich. The evidence is incontrovertable: deficits skyrocket when you cut taxes on the rich.
You’re attempting to use the government as a scapegoat for the sins of the Financial Industrial Complex, which can coerce and corrupt officials elected by the people any way they please.
It’s disinformation, and we get a lot of that here.
“No, The Fed exists to feed the bank cartels.”
I think you are wrong on this. Yes it started out as such but today it’s nothing but another government entity. Of course, banks make money in the process.
“today it’s nothing but another government entity”
Absurd. Both The Fed and the government make a point of emphasizing the independence of The Fed, because they don’t want you to know what the REAL power relationship is.
Get with the program, Junior:
“… the powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim, nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole.”
Quigley, Carroll. ‘Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time’. New York: Macmillan, 1966. Print.
Both Butters and unamused could be right. The FED may be nothing but another government entity. With the government itself being a financial industry entity. 😉
“The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned the government of the U.S. ever since the days of Andrew Jackson.”
Franklin D. Roosevelt, letter to Edward House (1933)
The Federal Reserve represents the interests of the banks.
Protecting the banking system is it’s first job and it’s raison d’etre. It used to be that the banks had to manage market and banking crises on their own. Now the Fed has that role.
Do other people benefit if the banking system functions? You bet. That doesn’t change the Fed’s reason for being.
GDP only measures the monetary value of estimated economic activity. This data point says little about how much better or worse off a society is, most of the time.
Like the other post above mine said, it’s PR. You get what you measure.
A society can be going to hell in a handbasket, but it’s all supposed to be great if there is “growth”.
Or, since Government requires reduction of GDP in the private sector, by way of taxes, and those taxes don’t yield but a small percentage of value of what it would yield, if left in the hands of the private sector, then why is “Government” not discounted by a factor of say 60% if they want to include it in Gross Domestic Product ?
Your Fed trade worked just like you described. If one could stick closely with the timing, and exit in time, one could get 10-12% return (over 2 day period) using SP500 3x ETFs (my back of the napkin calc).
It would have been a hoot to have this thing confirmed for a third time all the way through. The first leg worked like a charm. But the second leg of that trade collapsed at 10:30 a.m. today. Which means that, after taking out the short at the end of the presser, you’d have to cover today at 10:30 a.m. That’s not nearly as much fun as I had envisioned ;-]
Not an easy trade to pull off, requires real-time monitoring. But nice return in short time. If I was in it and did not exit this morning, I would have hold on till after Apple reports.
A few more days of this, and the Fed may be forced into a 0.25% intermeeting rate hike to make it clear they are committed to fighting inflation. This huge multiday increase in the stock market shows just how far the Fed’s credibility has fallen.
Wolfstreet headline from May 15th: “Q1 GDP Drop Was a Freak Event that’ll Get Unwound in Q2”
Many WS headlines have aged well, but this one unfortunately did not. And if other large drivers of GDP continue to slow down (housing, investment, etc.), Q3 will be no different. The key is going to be jobs. If we are only in a bizarre technical recession where the job market maintains its record strength totally against all logic, then the Fed will have a reason to keep tightening. But how is the job market going to stay hot for long when so many other factors point to a weak foundation supporting those jobs? This is precisely why market participants are calling the Fed’s bluff. Monetary policy is the only thing markets seem to care about anymore, so bad news for the economy is good news for stocks. Unemployment lagged the pop of tech bubble #1, and the GFC bubble was showing serious signs of weakness well before unemployment started growing. If we are entering a proper recession in which unemployment starts to grow again, CPI will come down to meet the climbing fed funds rate, and the Fed will pull a U-turn. That certainly seems to be what the bond market is saying with yields continuing to fall in the face of a rate hike. Time will tell how accurate the bond market is this time around… But it has a decent track record outside of QE periods.
All that falling yields (interest raters) on bonds tells us is HOW DELUSIONALLY STUPID bond speculators are in Summer 2022.
The short term treasuries seem to be doing well. Who cares about the 10yr? Realtors and Insurance companies? Just more manipulation disinformation.
Yeah. The yield is only -6% on the short end, inflation adjusted.
Well said. The real test will be whether inflation stays high. To the extent that it’s being driven by the wealthy, asset class, higher unemployment won’t necessarily bring it under control, meaning stagflation. Which means that the Fed won’t be able to do the u-turn.
“‘Q1 GDP Drop Was a Freak Event that’ll Get Unwound in Q2’ – Many WS headlines have aged well, but this one unfortunately did not.”
RTGDFA not just the headline of the article you referred to before before posting.
From that article that you reference:
“The Freak event that caused GDP to drop in Q1: The Trade Deficit in goods & services exploded by $192 billion in Q1, annualized and adjusted for inflation, the second-worst ever drop in dollar terms, behind only Q3 2020.”
And yes, $70 billion of that $192 billion trade deficit was unwound in Q2. Look at the bounce in the bottom chart.
Is the Q2 GDP drop a freak event that will be unwound in Q3?
As inflation may and may couple with CPI and the strength of this coupling shift with time, employment may or may not couple with CPI. The method to assemble the CPI do play a large role in this too.
The input to CPI is the price of goods and services consumers purchases. Weighting on the different items depend on what percentage of income the consumers use on this item. It is then entirely possible to have prices rising on the CPI basket of goods and services even if employment is down.
Poor people will continue to spend on ever more expensive food, those well off will continue to spend on ever more expensive cars and holiday trips. When poor people do not have any more money, they will not spend on food either, starve and no longer be consumers in the CPI sense as they spend no money.
Here is another that will not age well
Again the power of perception remains strong over reality. NOT a mkt for investors. Swing trading with long term bias and minimal hedges, strategy working ok, now. The BAD news has to be real WORST news. Mild recession is baked in. FOMO is in play. Faith in Fed is very high, whether true or not.
Very difficult environment for conventional investors. I went through same frustrations more than 100 times, since ’09, betting on logic and rationality but kept losing. I learned my lesson
Junk, High yield and high grade bonds ALL going up! At least for now.
Now TRADING over investing is winning for those nimble traders. This could change in 6-12 months!?
TO EACH HIS/HER OWN
You can interpret whatever you wish.
But the power of perception is winning and the reality losing.
Mr. Powell yesterday the Fed is close to ‘neutral’ rate!? Does he really mean it or not?
I go along the mkt perception but sell my 90% of longs (mostly leveraged ETFs on indexes) at the of day, just like I did it yesterday.
My one portfolio (rapid swing trading) was decidedly negative all last week but now flat to positive. (in my IRA acct)
It’s always a market of perception. I am probably butchering the concept but EMT claims that all the historical information gets priced in, with volatility explained as collective predictions meeting reality.
While I am not really an EMT guy because it fails to explain all the weird manias and crashes, it is a useful concept in properly evaluation historical data. It makes pattern spotting a particularly treacherous game, as any patterns are wiped out by people trading on that information as well. And charting is pure voodoo.
In short, at the bottom of the bear markets, there were always folks perceiving stocks would continue to go down. Just as there are always folks at the top of the bulls saying it will go up, up, up!!
Investors pay attention to fundamentals. That can at least identify when some markets probably have went really irrational and encourage you to diversify out to more rational opportunities. But as a guy once pointed out, the market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. Rational plays are painful in irrational markets, and there is always the chance that you are the irrational one.
EMT is WRONG after ’09. It works only when price discovery is allowed, like before 2008.
‘Investors pay attention to fundamentals’
Yeh. Right. Been in the mkt since ’82. Played by the rules until Fed interfered with ZRP and Trillions showered to boost the assets. I have lost big time by ‘paying to fundamentals”!
The usual business cycles are replaced by insane credit cycles. Does EMT recognize this? NO.
Just diversification won’t help in Bear mkts. One needs UNCORRELATED assets including those go against the mkts, of course with hedges.
Fed made the mkts as CASINOS. Fundamentals won’t work. Nimble trading ( with hedges) along with ‘perception’ vs reality is the game now unless a worst news of any kind or bankruptcy of a major institution.
Efficient Market Hypothesis is BS, all the time.
Information or the supposed fundamentals do not explain prices.
A market is not a casino when you shovel winnings from the table every single time. And the Fed wonders why there is an employment crisis. Ha! The most competent people drop out of the work force to play the no lose game, leaving the remaining plebians to go to work every day and do the best they can.
Terrific summary of the EMT beast. Keynes would approve.
EMT is a myth perpetuated when ever irrationality wins over rationality. Fundamentals went out the window by Fed in the March of ’09.
We are in the CASINO game, managed/massaged by Fed.
for the last year, I do not look at any investment for a return.
I only look at preservation of capital.
I decided holding 50:50 Swiss Francs and physical gold was the safest bet.
Holding Swiss Francs in a bank account is even risky now.
The cash is falling in real terms with inflation.
But what is the alternative?
You could buy short term treasuries. Too late to buy houses.
Maybe go to the track and bet on some horses or go to Vegas and do some sports betting.
The market rocketing higher indicates a collapse of Fed credibility, not faith in the Fed.
The Fed has indicated its commitment to moving towards a 2% inflation target, and is being summarily ignored.
Biden told me this isn’t a recession.
It’s not ZH or Biden or you or me that determines when the economy is in a recession. This is determined in the US by the NBER (National Bureau of Economic Research). This is their definition:
“A recession involves a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months.”
The NBER includes lots of factors, not just GDP, but also labor market metrics, etc.
With consumer spending still growing, and with the current labor market, it’s hard to believe that the NBER will call this a “recession.”
That has been the case for decades. ZH is out there with braindead BS on this, claiming that the government and Fed are changing the definition of a recession. ZH claims that it should be “two quarters of negative GDP,” and that the definition that has been used for decades is somehow a change.
Nominally maybe not. In real terms for most people it doesnt feel good.
If you lose your job, it’s a depression, as they say. And that’s true.
A recession is a period of economic decline, signaled by an increase in unemployment, a drop in the stock market, and a dip in the housing market. An official recession is not declared until the total value of goods and services in the U.S. (called the Gross Domestic Product or GDP) has been in decline for two or more quarters (six months or more).
Looking at that definition; before you can even decide if there is a recession there has to be two successive quarters of negative GDP.
Supposedly high employment and unemployment going down so no recession.
They have *always* factored in employment when calling recessions. When there are almost two job openings for every unemployed person, that is not a recession.
Looks like today’s market broke the pattern of the last 3 FOMC meetings: the S&P 500 is up another 1%.
The stock & bond markets seem very, very confident a policy pivot towards slower tightening is imminent. Since last month’s inflation numbers were yet another fresh cycle high, this policy pivot can only happen in one of 2 scenarios:
1) Inflation successfully gets back down to 2% PCE (which Powell recommitted to yesterday) without much additional tightening from here. Soft landing achieved; happy days are here again.
2) The Federal Reserve abandons its 2% PCE inflation target, at least unofficially. They pivot before it’s certain that inflation has peaked, or is on a sustainable path to 2%.
The bond market is likely betting on the second scenario, especially with the current FOMC’s left-wing tilt after all those Biden appointees took office.
8 to 10% inflation and FFR @2.25!
Hawkish!! Too funny!!!
The key mark is 2.75% and above to watch the mkt reaction. That was the level in 2018, Mr. Powell pivoted suddenly to sooth the Mkt tantrum along with 4 Trillions, claiming it NOT really QE! Go Figure.
No wonder Mkt is NOT believing and keep zooming!
Volatility is traders’ heaven only to those nimble and experienced traders. Definitely NOT for the novice.
Long time investors are fodder for Algoes and high frequency traders, unless they have hedges.
For sure on conventional investments. Most reckless fed ever and the death of savings.
Hopefully the fed will come to their senses and not reverse course. Ten year drops again with the drop in the GDP.
That’s the norm expecting the Fed again to bail out the reckless spending. Fed needs to stay the course and get inflation under control.
The markets are basically taunting Powell. They’re saying they have no confidence that he’ll make any hard decisions. If he digs his heels in rather than caving, the markets will be hitting limit down days at some ponit.
“They’re saying they have no confidence that he’ll make any hard decisions.”
They have based on the past events by this ultra dovish, most wreck less Fed’s actions disconnected with their words! Who would blame them? It is their ‘power of perception’ which goosing the mkt. Trade along or fight it is the choice investors are facing.
Mkt won’t react unless there is not just bad, but WORST news. Inflation numbers in August and September will direct which way mkt goes! I think inflation will be stickier than most assume. Wait N See
Worst economics news won’t do it, because that’ll have them convinced he’ll just start printing again.
The worst news for this market is that the Fed will not reverse course.
For that Fed has to go beyond 4% and probably 5% to contain inflation below 3%. Has Mr Powell has the guts to do it, like Mr. Volcker? More likely he will follow similar Mr. Burns (before Volcker)
Wait N See
It’s Wall Street alternating between hope & cope.
When the Federal Reserve started tightening, the Wall St “consensus” was they would achieve a soft landing & bring down inflation without too much collateral damage.
Now Wall St seems to be hoping for a hard landing. Why? Because a soft landing means rates could stay relatively high for the foreseeable future, while a hard landing – especially one that simultaneously wipes out inflation – could open the door to more ZIRP & QE, which is what Wall St is hopelessly hooked on like a crack addict.
That’s how I interpet it. I don’t think that’s entirely crazy because Powell has been all over the place. Maybe this time is different and Powell finally grew a pair. But a lot of the market thinks he will cut and run lest he gets scolded by Congress for causing a recession.
It’s hilarious that Warren and Wall Street bulls are on the same side. Politics and bedfellows.
Regardless, inflation has been driving fed policy and will continue to drive fed policy. If it remains around these levels, Fed will raise. Powell is a weathervane and inflation is the wind.
Sadly the bond market is probably right. Besides Powell’s prior history of being spineless, Biden has made his mark on the FOMC with multiple appointments.
Powell’s next Humphrey-Hawkins testimony and Q&A isn’t till the next Congress anyway. As long as inflation remains elevated, I expect Republicans will focus on that. The question is whether or not Republicans can actually retake Congress, now that what would have been a clean referendum on the economy has been disrupted by debates over abortion & other social issues.
Progressives formed an unholy alliance with Wall Street on low rates, and that’s been the case for over a decade now. Progressives need the low borrowing costs for the extravagant social spending they want to enact, and Wall Street needs them to juice asset valuations. All signs point to this unholy alliance continuing for the foreseeable future.
Another astute point, Nate: “Powell is a weathervane and inflation is the wind.” But that’s what the FED is supposed to do. Not go with the flow, but adjust to the direction of the wind. I do think it’s time to change out “the punchbowl” and replace it with “the weathervane.”
What a b1tch and Berney too. They are supposed to be for the little guys…lol
The real story here is the net exports number. Look at how much that deficit has grown since the pandemic. We are just a consume economy. Spending all our money on junk we buy from overseas. This is only possible with massive increases in debt.
This consumer spending is going to plunge soon. But I will surmise that it is the high home prices that give people the illusion that they are rich. In the west home prices are still hanging at very high prices and there are a few really naive people that are buying homes that are 400K overpriced simply because they are 100K less than a couple months ago. The very definition of stupid.
High home prices also support the state budgets with increased property tax revenues. Unfortunately, the politicians will spend the extra money and lock in new expenses and once the home prices plunge, the governments will be in a very bad position as well.
When you think about real estate, you have to realize that the homes that were worth 40% less just eighteen months ago were also being supported by interest rates that were substantially lower, thereby creating a much lower monthly payment. So just getting back to the price of 18 months ago still puts the montly payment at a higher price. Give it another couple months and the rise in inventories and lack of demand will start to finally shift the real estate market prices.
I think the only people buying homes right now are people who have sold a home and are cash rich and are buying in a different area. Inventories still need to build more for home prices to really start a descent.
“Inventories still need to build more for home prices to really start a descent.”
The US Census reports that at least ten million homes are vacant and are not vacation homes or second homes. There’s plenty of inventory. It’s just being kept off the market to limit supply and ramp up prices, and those won’t be coming down very much or very soon.
There’s loads of money to be made in the manipulation of residential real estate markets.
“There’s plenty of inventory. It’s just being kept off the market to limit supply and ramp up prices”
Who owns those houses and surely they still have to pay taxes on that property and have costs maintaining those houses?
Of course they pay taxes and costs cb, we all do; the significant difference is that speculators who are doing Residential Real Estate biz, corporate and otherwise can and do deduct every such thing, including periodic and random ”inspection visits” to their properties.
That biz can be a lot of fun from what clients used to tell me when phoning in to a conference call from Palm Beach type places, SF, similar world wide these days, eh.
We ran into bank/speculator corruption in 2015, when no bank would ”deal” with us as a cash buyer family because they could get better brownie points by making a deal with their corp buds.
Many properties needed immediate work and were not getting it because of that collusion confusing responsibility for maintenance and repairs.
“Of course they pay taxes”
Of course they don’t pay taxes, which is why there’s a ballot initiative in SF to tax 40,000 vacant homes that are kept vacant to run up prices.
Call it political theatre. Go on, say it. I dare ya.
And it makes sense to keep a home vacant while prices rise…until the value starts to plunge. Most of those owners will assume this is a temporary downturn and wont sell now. They will wait and see home prices fall and fall and fall and fall, for the next year and then they will put it on the market, but priced too high to get a bid and watch it sit there and finally will feel enough pressure to sell at rock bottom.
The ability to airbnb a home is also a way to generate cash, although i have to assume consumers will pull back on travel soon too.
I hope you’re wrong, even though I don’t own a home. Housing crash recessions are BRUTAL because so many economic players get hit.
I share your fears. But I gotta still hope that maybe we get tolerable inflation, WFH Forever, builder pullback, and dead housing activity to avoid nominal declines in most markets and skate past this debacle. But Japan/GR/etc. Often low interest rate asset bubbles don’t end well and that it got expressed in residential real estate is tragic.
So what you’re saying is, young people starting out who want to buy a home should just be SOL, and the inflated prices should be artificially maintained?
Even though Wolf disagrees with me on this, I think that deflation (long-term) is much more devastating than inflation (long-term). So on-going deflation of residential RE will be MUCH worse than a continuing rise of home prices, even proportionately. Clearly, both are bad, though, and I do think the FED was busy hallucinating in the run-up to 2008 and the last housing price run-up (today’s).
Cover your A$$ets, no one else will. Wait for the opportunity, it will come.
If the choice is renting for longer or being laid off and not being able to buy a home or pay rent, yeah I would say younger people might be better off.
I never cheer for a housing recession, it l’s like nuclear war. Everyone basically loses. Maybe you’re a prepper and will be vindicated, but you still have to muddle through a shitty time. Plus, you will likely miss the next bull, statistically speaking.
So, hope for the best but try to prepare for the worse. My heart says we might skate. My gut says housing is fucked so we’re all fucked.
HowNow – I think that the fears of deflation for consumers are over-rated. Businesses should fear deflation. It is not good for profits. But for consumers, deflation is great.
Look at technology. The most productive segment of our private enterprise and it is in a constant deflationary cycle as we get better and better products for less money.
I believe that healthcare will soon get hit with deflationary pressures from DTC healthcare entities that will drive very heavily on efficiency and reduce costs. I am waiting for the day that they bundle together an AI doc (artificial intelligence doctor for routine healthcare) and a catastrophic insurance policy for major diseases. Transportation and energy will also be hit by deflation once we have autonomous shared networks of cars that are running 24/7 on electricity.
We need to stop hating deflation and start loving it. It is brutal on companies that refuse to innovate. So who cares if some poorly run companies go out of business and are replaced by innovators? That always improve lifestyles.
It is an economist’s lie that deflation is bad. It all depends upon the root cause of deflation. Japan suffered from deflation due to population changes (old people) and a lack of consumption and business structures that were impossible to change. That isnt the US economy. Deflation based on increased productivity is good.
Too many Americans live beyond their means buying things they can’t afford, including housing.
There is a massive housing bubble now, the worst ever in the US. I’m assuming there will be another mortgage or foreclosure moratorium which will alleviate the problem you are worried about somewhat, one which I don’t consider a problem.
The actual problem is the housing bubble. The housing crash is the solution to make homes affordable again, not economic fakery to create “affordability” while making so many homebuyers debt serfs.
There is a catch. The US$ can be considered real estate backed. At least the counterpart to mortgages are the housing value. Now, that inflated RE asset bubble is then the counterpart to the equally inflated US$ bubble. What happen to the US$ bubble if the housing bubble that back it crash?
I would love to see a cap of 15 years on mortgages at 6% interest rates. Think about that. People pay off the home in 15 years and then can retire at a decent age.
If home prices fell for 5 years straight people would stop hoarding more than one of them, or more than they really need.
No problems, United Arab Emirates GDP is projected to be up over 8%, that should correct any imbalance every where else, and definitely offset any drop in the US GDP.
Exports minus imports shows US is running through reserve currency at a fast rate I believe. Will not be able to trade negative yielding treasuries for foreign goods forever. At least the way I understand it.
No, that’s one reason why the majority of Americans are destined to become poorer. Other countries aren’t going to trade real production for IOUs forever.
Wolf you tripped up a bit on this one. You predicted that GDP for this Q was gonna be positive. As well thought the market would drop today after spiking up on fomc day. Both turned out to be false.
Quiet. Don’t distract me. I’m busy eating crow.
Everyone has a crow sandwich, now and again.
It’s a customary last supper prior to being keelhauled by a drowning fish.
I have no doubt, that crows are flying for their lives about now.
It does not pay a prophet to be too specific.
– L. Sprague de Camp
You can’t blame yourself because the financialized economy is even more screwed up than you thought it was.
And I did say it was going to get ugly, but then, I’m a Kassandra, and fated to be disbelieved.
Buffet made tons of bad plays. I remember him buying euros for some reason at the top. Crow eating outs you in good company.
Predicting the future consistently is fucking hard. I’ve given up and mostly passive everything and spectate.
Wolfs call on Q2 was as American as baseball. You win some, you lose some. He made his play and left it on the field for all to see. That’s as straight up as it gets.
The Federal Reserve is plagued by mission creep.
I think the Federal Reserve Act’s dual mandate should be amended to a single mandate (stable prices), like many foreign central banks, and leave unemployment relief to Congress.
Congress has far more powerful tools to fight unemployment & target aid to those who most need it. (Technically, Congress also has tools to fight inflation, but austerity policies are always politically unpopular.)
Here, here! I second that motion.
“Residential fixed investment: -14.0%, after two quarterly gains.”
What is this exactly? I assume it consists of investment in residential real estate? Do we know the components?
Construction of residential buildings, such as houses, apartment and condo towers, etc., plus expansion and major remodeling of existing residential buildings.
Wolf, if you don’t like annualized numbers on the way up, don’t use them on the way down! GDP shrank by 0.225%.
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/10/29/no-gdp-didnt-jump-33-1-in-q3-but-7-4-after-plunging-9-in-q2-time-to-kill-annualized-growth-rates-stimulus-fattened-imports-were-a-huge-drag-on-gdp/
I called out the annualized figures twice:
1. when we had the plunge…
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/07/30/no-gdp-didnt-plunge-32-9-in-q2-it-plunged-a-still-terrible-9-5-time-to-kill-annual-rates/
2. When we had the spike (the article you linked).
But no one at the BEA listened to me, and we still only get annualized figures, and I hate them, but I couldn’t get the BEA to change, and so I gave up, and I now toe the line and use them too. Because if I’m the only one out there that uses non-annualized figures, it gets way too confusing.
Also, a bunch detailed data in dollars is only available to me as “annual rates,” such as “$20 trillion annual rate,” which is what comes out of the black box at the BEA. Even in the article you linked, all the detailed data is “annual rates,” because that’s the only type of data I have access to.
The whole reporting system is geared toward “annualized” numbers, and for me to try to fight this is useless. I gave it a good shot, and it had no effect ;-]
Start making up your own such numbers Wolf.
Yours would likely be at least as good as BEA, probably better, and you could probably deliver and ”opionate” every bit as much data with far fewer than the 5,000 folks allegedly working there.
Powell’s legacy is hundreds of millions dollars he’s gonna leave behind to his kids, and he doesn’t want to risk not being friends with people who have made him this rich.
Until they starve things don’t look good for food production
Looking at REAL and NOMINAL GDP. WTF!!!!
Inflation is not done being elevated and real GPD has stayed negative as a result. People are still demanding, and getting, raises or moving jobs for more money. No visible curtailment of spending in my neck of the woods. But it does appear commodity prices in some areas are moderating, although the street has forgotten about the volatility of commodity prices. Oil may have room to run yet.
Real gross domestic income being positive is an interesting anomaly, although I don’t think it got updated today.
Why the Mkts rallying?
Fed’s possible pivot!?
“not even 15 minutes into the press conference, the fireworks went off!
In particular, when Powell said: ‘‘We are now at levels broadly in line with our estimates of neutral interest rates, and after front-loading our hiking cycle until now we will be much more data-dependent going forward.’’
MW
To quote one of my favorite songs, “Same as it ever was, same as it ever was”.
Sorry folks, this will not end how you think it will/should. Good luck fighting it.
Know your limits, and know your resources. Use them to your advantage, resistance is futile.
1) In the last four Qt real GDP was : 78.695/4 = 19.673T. Y/Y well above 18.938T the previous four quarters
2) Gov spending is down in real terms. Unemployment payments, SS,
checks for u and me… are down. Our gov spend less, while gov debt deflate with negative rates. Next year the gov will collect more taxes from retirees and the the lowest quintile employees. COLA will raise SS, min wages are up. The poor and retirees will reach the min IRS threshold faster.
3) Private Investment is down. Intel agree, MSFT CEO don’t.
4) inventory is up. Retail Inventory/Sale is rising from the lowest bottom.
5) The trade deficit is down, because dxy is up.
6) WolfStreet charts are best.
Mortgage rates dropped by 25 basis points. LOL
Just the facts ma’am….famed econ pundit Joe Friday.
1) Inverted 2 vs 10 yield curve denoted the last 7 of 7 recessions.
2) Inflation has never been curbed without the FFR exceeding the CPI at some point. 0% FFR with -2% CPI anyone? Just kidding.
3) FFR minus CPI now at a record low going back to 1950.
On the Fed website it’s balance sheet has increased by $8 billion since July 6th. Why the increase if QT in play?
AAPL is up 3% in AH. We are hooked on AAPL. AAPL is hooked on
China. AAPL lever is slowing down.
China might slow AAPL lever further down to create a stock markets plunge.
Consumer spending is up!
I used to spend $3.99 for a 15 ounce package of graham crackers.
Now for the same thing, I spend $4.59 for that package of graham crackers that only weighs 12 ounces.
Wonder if this little scenario scales up to trillions in the spending on your charts.
Florida homeowner’s insurance premiums almost doubled in two years. That may have increased nominal GDP, but not real (inflation adjusted) GDP.
Wolf makes a good point about direct foreign sales to U.S. consumers via the Internet. Which, by the way, are darn difficult to accurately measure. Which has led to recent speculation in the Wall Street Journal that import figures are understated.
So Prime Rate is now 5.5% and Mortgages are at 5.22%. Something is rotten in Denmark. The Fed needs to outright sell MBS to meet its cap, and get mortgages rates to at least match prime.
The real issues are offshore, and if I had to make a case for linking Powell’s speech to markets rising, I would say that is the dollar. Gold did catch a bounce today. Means yields and rates are coming down?? Or our inflation is here to say. They jack rabbited stocks after today’s close. Fed kills off the tight labor market, who benefits?
$280 billion stimulus package just passed by Congress. Intel getting some of that $50 billion. Who needs QE when more money being printed for Wall Street. I’m sure the average American going to benefit from this Wall Street stimulus package
AAPL will gap up and close May 4/5 gap.