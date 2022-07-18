Housing Bubble Getting Ready to Pop: Traffic of Prospective Buyers of New Houses Plunges, Homebuilders Cut Prices, Sentiment Dives

Homebuilder stocks have been wobbling lower all year, now down between 24% and 40%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Homebuilders have struggled for well over a year with supply and labor shortages and ridiculously spiking costs. In addition, this year, the new holy-moly mortgage rates added to the woes, and unsold inventories surged to levels not seen since 2008, as sales fell. And homebuilder stocks have gotten hammered across the board, down year-to-date between 24% and 40%.
So, not all that surprisingly, the confidence of builders of single-family houses, as depicted by the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index for July, released today, plunged by 12 points, the second biggest drop in the data going back 35 years, behind only the April 2020 lockdown cliff-dive, as “high inflation and increased interest rates stalled the housing market by dramatically slowing sales and buyer traffic,” the NAHB said.
It was the seventh month-to-month drop in a row. In other words, it’s been all downhill so far this year. With today’s index value of 55, it is now back where it had been in May 2015. And it’s right back where it had been in February 2006, though it was dropping a lot more slowly back then.
“Production bottlenecks, rising home building costs, and high inflation are causing many builders to halt construction because the cost of land, construction, and financing exceeds the market value of the home,” said the NAHB.
And builders are cutting prices: 13% of the builders have reacted to those conditions by reducing home prices in the past month to boost sales “and/or limit cancellations,” the report said.
Regionally, the Housing Market Index plunged by the most in the West (-16 points) and the South (-15 points), with the West and the Midwest showing the worst HMI levels of 48 and 49 respectively.
|Region
|HMI, July
|Point Change fr. prior month
|Northeast
|57
|-5
|Midwest
|49
|-6
|South
|60
|-15
|West
|48
|-16
The future looks worse, homebuilders said.
There are three components in the MHI: Current sales, sales outlook for the next six months, and traffic of prospective buyers. Only the current sales component was still at a positive level.
The index for current sales plunged 12 points in July, to a value of 64, which means that still more builders rated current sales as “good” rather than “poor” (an index value of 50 would be neutral).
The index for sales over the next six months plunged by 11 points to an index value of 50, which means that builders were evenly split between those who rated their future sales as “good” and those who rated them as “poor.”
And the index for Traffic of prospective buyers plunged by 11 points, to an index value of 37, after having already dropped below 50 in June. Traffic is an indication of interest by buyers, and buyers have lost interest. That’s a real problem going forward.
For this component, builders were asked to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average,” or “low to very low.” Today’s index value of 37 means that more builders rated the market “low to very low” rather than “high to very high,” the second month in a row with below-50 reading:
Homebuilder stocks have been wobbling lower all year, interrupted by sharp bear-market rallies when dip buyers piled in, only to get run over shortly thereafter by more selling. The last rally that had started in mid-June seems to have run its course now (data via Ycharts):
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Long, long, long time coming.
Concur. What goes up, must come down….at least hopefully.
I’m just glad to seeing an ebbing in the madness. I have a severe case of NIMBY and this downturn is comforting.
Market action this year has hurt A LOT of people. Cryptos. Meme stocks. Tech stocks. Some huge percentage declines. Against a backdrop of historic leaps in interest rates and inflation.
Lifestyles irrevocably changed, not for the better.
Economists missed it. The Fed missed it. Politicians missed it.
A few folks got it right.
some of my friends got retired, had plans as they were making good money in stocks. Now plans canceled, had to come back to work :-(
I read the CNCBC article. It also made the comment that homebuilders are offering options to improve affordability which I interpreted as more than just price cuts. Probably rebates to make it easier for their broke potential customers to scrape up enough of a down payment.
I interpret that as “anything but actual price cuts.” Or “stealth price cuts” if you prefer.
I hear you the most. Now we will go back to stick homes. Just plywood at all the corners for square. Same as 1978 when my home was built by previous owners. I have since finished adding all the proper materials. But cost cutting is real. Back then, bonds paid a respectable 8% but mortgage rates were high.
I will be the biggest cheerleader of this bust you ever know if price can bottom out faster this time around than 3+ yrs it took last time. Call me shallow, but to see the smug faces of friends and relatives that have beaten me over the head with their RE will only up disapproval look when I try to explain why I don’t want to overpay for a crap shack turn into a “Oh crap” look will be priceless to me and I will enjoy every moment of it.
The sad reality of it, in majority of SoCal and NorCal markets, even a 50% drop is frankly still not all that cheap and maybe come closer to income fundamentals. As much as I would love to see it happen, I am just a bit doubtful this market will have a 50% downturn in desirable metro area. Even then Culver City houses now at $2M, 50% is still no where near affordable for most people. Would love to be prove wrong on this as I have said time and time before.
50% drop is a sweet dream that will never realize. I bet even a 5-10% drop will wake up a deluge of investors and buyers, and music will begin again at the highest volume. You do not know how much hard money is parked at the sidelines, waiting for any meaningful drop, its in hundreds of Billions if not Trillions. Every RE investor in Bay Area I know of is waiting for a drop in prices. All this hard money will be invested with heavy leverage so its unimaginable amounts of dry powder waiting to be plowed back in RE. Not an environment for any sustained price drops, trust me.
I feel sorry for hard working folks who are waiting for a huge drop in RE prices so they can afford to buy, because that moment will never come.
That “dry powder” is evaporating under rising interest rates, QT, and market losses. When markets sink, liquidity disappears.
Kunal is this a re-post from 2006?
Are you a RE investor holding many properties or landlord or a realtor ?
Everyone is looking at this data with tinted glasses.
I’m with you, Phoenix. I wish it would, but a 50% drop is not going to happen. There are just too many fresh dollars out there. Anybody waiting for a 50% price drop in an asset of necessity shortly after the money supply grew 50% in 2 years should expect to keep waiting indefinitely. The value of housing didn’t go up, it’s the purchasing power of middle class buyers that went down.
And the purchasing power of the working class went below zero.
There is no such things as cash sitting in the sidelines.
Also, bunch of my friends wanting to buy home sin san diego postponed their plan as their portfolio took big hits.
Couple of them retired 2 years back, rejoined work force because of these hits.
If money supply can grow fast, it can vanish faster. Let’s wait and watch.
I though the same in 2008, that home prices in socal can never go down and if it goes down , it wont go down by 30-40%. the rest is history as they say.
I personally think the market has turn big time for all asset classes. Gone are the days of cheap money. Let’s see if and when the FED pivots.
Even a 30% downturn would only move SoCal home prices back to the outrageous prices they were at two years ago.
I live in SoCal and most of the nice neighborhoods in SoCal looks like slums.
Many families living in 3 bedroom homes, streets are packed with cars. Downtown streets filled with homeless people.
Al Jazzera did give a Zillow representative a soap box to speak from today. He did paint a different picture;)
Well, will RJ Reynolds ever admit that the product might have harmful/deadly effect on their customers? Same logic goes for Zillow.
Apply George Costanza logic to them, they say one thing, do the opposite, then you can’t really go wrong
Aren’t Zillow’s shares down like about 85% :-]
And builders also do everything they can NOT to cut prices. It is the last concession they give.
They would rather do the “free” upgrades like hardwoods, granite and stainless appliances, credits for closing costs, etc.
“And builders are cutting prices: 13% of the builders have reacted to those conditions by reducing home prices in the past month to boost sales “and/or limit cancellations,” the report said.”
“cut prices. It is the last concession they give.”
They’re going to have to. The Fed has barely gotten started with interest rate hikes, so it may be easy to surmise that residential real estate is going to get smushed as a Serious side-effect of getting cpi under control, which they can’t but are going to try anyway.
The American Dream of home ownership is dead but could come back as a zombie.
You might expect institutional investors to gather up the low-hanging fruit and convert vulnerable demographics into rent slaves, so as to avoid the inevitable losses in the equity markets.
I would love, love, love, to see this housing market brutalized. I would potentially have a lot to gain from it, but I’m starting to seriously question how big this crash will be, or if there will even be a crash. I can’t stress this enough… About a 3rd of all U.S. Dollars ever created (printed, digitally conjured, monetized debt, etc.) were created in the last 2 years. 2 flippin’ years! So one must ask the question, has housing really gotten more expensive in real terms? Or did the little guy just get priced out by having his currency devalued far faster than his income is being revalued? I’m starting to think that maybe, just maybe, the 30% increase in U.S. median house price (price, not value) over 2 years might just be driven primarily by the 50% growth in the money supply over those same 2 years.
This article focuses on builders of new houses. Of course their sentiment is in the dumpster. The average homebuyer’s income growth has not held up to the price growth of land, lumber, windows, wiring, appliances, construction labor, and everything else required to build a house. So homebuilders are going to have trouble making a profit selling to the average home buyer, especially as we enter a period of time where the value of the dollar is decreasing while borrowing costs are increasing. But if new construction is falling off a cliff while the job market is still raging, and trillions of extra dollars are still floating around trying to find goods, services, or assets to chase… I’d say that doesn’t bode well at all for the little guy like me just trying to find a reasonable used home to own. And if demand destruction is the only way to cool this rig off, guess who’s in the Fed’s crosshairs… It ain’t institutional investors with hoards of cash to continue buying safety in assets, it’s me and others like me in the dwindling middle class. Until we see weakness in the job market, and as long as a vast ocean of cash is still waiting to be burned through, I don’t see any major drops in home prices. I desperately want to see a major drop, but it’s just not there.
Today’s WSJ has an interesting article talking about divergence in the job market. Couldn’t read all of it cause I’m too cheap to pay the subscription. Plus, we have Wolf and I think we’re all better off with his research and analysis anyway. I’m one of those little guys myself.
Prices are already dropping. It is happening.
Didn’t this happen in ’08?
Same old, same old.
Bubble #3 in what? 2024-5.
No more bubbles. We’re all going to be, collectively, too poor.
Can someone explain in layman’s terms what the difference is between currency devaluation and inflation? To me; devaluation would mean if country A’s currency is devalued, then country A’s currency is now less worth than country B’s currency. Is that not the case. Right now the exchange rate of USD to any other major currency is going up, so doesn’t that mean the USD is becoming more valuable?
People keep talking about currency devaluation, but to me all the side effects they quote of currency devaluation look like our good old friend inflation.
Looking at the chart above the home builders coming down doesn’t that just sort of follow the macro market in that there was a sell-off all across the entire enchilada?
Also if home builders are going to stop building doesn’t that make supply less and not alleviate the demand?
Who is going to be selling a house if they secured a 3% or less 30-year fixed mortgage?
The S&P 500 is down 20% YTD.
The homebuilders in the chart are down between 24% and 40% YTD.
I live in an extreme bubble market — maybe not quite Boise, but not far off either. I sold my house last August. I check the list of sold homes in my zip code and an adjacent zip code, and the price never really went up for a house with my square footage, age, lot size, etc. since August. My wife and I are renting while we wait to see what happens with the market.
If you look at Boise and Utah, prices have already started coming down a bit from the peak hit back in February, March or April. I would say where I live, any gains that may have occurred at the beginning this year are now gone and probably a bit in decline.
I feel discussion about the Fed printing x # of dollars and how that means real estate won’t go down substantially is not accurate. The most fundamental issue regarding housing is affordability. If affordability is not there, it destroys demand, period. If the inflation adjusted principal and interest payment should be around $1,500 for a new/existing home purchaser with 20% down and we’re at close to $2,100 then there’s a huge problem. That is a massive gap, not 10 or 20% which could be covered up by a couple bad years of inflation — but 40%.
The Fed with its recent actions and discussion have made it clear that they WANT housing costs to go down. It’s not a bug of what they’re doing, but a feature. To a certain extent, I don’t think the 10 yr yield matters over the next while because the Fed is just going reduce its balance sheet creating a spread between USTs and MBS that will keep mortgage rates above 5%. A perpetually high housing cost — 40% above what it should be normally– represents an enormous drag on the economy. Additionally, it economically disenfranchises young people.
In real terms, the median home price actually declined around 10%between Q4 2017 and Q4 2019. Why? Because mortgage rates went above 4.5% for much of 2018. Home prices stagnated in 2018 and even stayed there in 2019. Consider that the starting point for prices in Q4 2017 don’t even approach the insane prices of Q2 2022. Additionally, mortgage rates were past 4.5% and into the 5s by March and were in the 6s during the 2nd or 3rd most important buying month of the year.
Investors have hopefully gotten the message, and in some markets they’re running for the exits. AirBNB insanity drove much of this increase and a glut of these short term rentals will play no small part in the decline.
“If you look at Boise and Utah, prices have already started coming down a bit from the peak hit back in February, March or April.”
Trich, I live in the Panhandle region and I saw my first ‘price reduced’ placards on the ‘house for sale’ signs in May. So sales surely began to soften then.
Sales have now just about stopped. But there is an older double-wide down the road from me on 1.5+ acres still asking $499k!
Madness.
MiTurn….context, my friend. Is $499k a lot? Anywhere on the CA coast, that’s a fraction of what a 1/8th acre costs. If you’re telling me you can get 1.5 acres of ocean (ok, gulf) view, and it’s a good idea, for $499k, I’m moving!!! I’ll even give ’em $510k for it if they take the 2x wide with them!
(good AREA, not idea)
I am in San Diego and am seeing multiple price reductions. 1 year back, it was all bidding war and every home was a hot home.
I don’t think prices have really come down but prices are being reduced from aspirational asking price. The sellers are becoming smarter now a days because they now know the trend due to easy access to all kinds of media.
“The sellers are becoming smarter”
I concur with this in So Cal. Reductions, when they happen, happen FAST now. I’ve seen several within weeks of listing.
A sadistic way to lower the price of houses is to raise interest rates to destroy the demand.
A beautiful and elegant way to lower the price of houses is to build many more houses.
Current difficulties suggest that the era of the stick built house with a thin veneer is over.
We need to re-engineer the house building model, both in terms of architecture as well as the process.
Surprised nobody has stepped up yet.
AJD,
The elegant way would be costs > price. Problem there.
No one has stepped up yet, but some have tried. Lots of hurdles to overcome, and huge momentum with the current way. I do know manufactured housing doesn’t carry quite the stigma it used to, and there is at least some customization possible. But I think the bottom line is that if there’s some “there there” then it would be happening. Hell, if some of these ridiculous “disruptive” companies got funding for whatever (see Wolf’s list of imploded junk), then surely disruptive housing would have.
There were price cuts before the pandemic too. I do not see how rising land, materials and labor costs means the housing bubble is bursting. The number of active listings increased over the past six months. Not sure about price changes yet.
Windows are imported from China and Germany.
Germany had its natural gas shut off and China has Covid problems. 50% of German homes are heated by natural gas. 15% of their electricity comes from natural gas.
1) The charts above contradict the positively biased Case/ Shiller.
2) If/when SPX breach Feb 2020 high, shaken speculators might be forced to liquidate positions when the market is about to go up. .
3) Shorting TLT is crazy.
4) This whole bs might reach it’s terminal point in 2030 area.