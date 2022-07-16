New Vehicle Inventory Stuck Near Record Low, Shortages Shift to Fuel-Efficient Cars, Prices Hit Record. But Used Vehicle Price Spike Runs out of Fuel amid Plenty of Supply

Still the strangest auto market ever.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The inventory shortages at new vehicle dealers continue unabated, and inventories remain desperately low, but the shortages are shifting, as demand has shifted, and there is now supply piling up, for example at Ram dealers, while fuel-efficient vehicles are essentially sold out, and EV models have long waiting lists – as people are tired of getting hammered by high fuel prices.
The number of new vehicles in “in stock” on dealer lots and “in transit” to dealers dipped to 1.12 million vehicles at the end of June, down by 70%, or by 2.61 million vehicles, from the same period in 2019, according to estimates by Cox Automotive, based on its Dealertrack data. On this basis, new vehicle inventories haven’t improved since December. By comparison, in 2019, new vehicle inventory averaged 3.66 million vehicles.
The term “inventory” accounts for what is “in stock” and what is “in transit.” And it may include units that have been pre-sold. A dealer’s website typically shows three labels next to the vehicles in their inventory: “in stock,” “in transit,” and “sold.”
The relentless new-vehicle price spike.
The average asking price (listing price) shows that dealers are in no mood to offer deals yet. The average listing price in June rose 11.5% from a year ago, to a record $45,976, according to Cox Automotive.
Cox also said that during the last week of June, asking prices “began to retreat slightly.” So maybe possibly perhaps, dealers are running into just a tad of price resistance in certain corners of the market.
Asking prices fell in January, February, and March, only to do a U-Turn in April – and part of this was seasonal as January and February are the worst months for dealers, when volume tends to plunge from the December binge. By June, they hit a new record, up by 11.5% year-over-year. This still speaks of a hot under-supplied market:
The average transaction price – the price at which vehicles were sold and delivered – jumped by 14% year-over-year, to a record $45,844 in June, according to J.D. Power data. Compared to June 2019, this was up by 36% or by over $10,000.
At these prices, dealers made record gross profits per vehicle delivered. Including finance and insurance sales (F&I), dealers made on average $5,123 in gross profit per vehicle, up by $1,174 from the already high levels of June 2021, according to J.D. Power estimates.
The chart shows ATPs for December and June of each year. Before the pandemic, there was an established seasonality, where the ATP hit a high in December but dropped from there to June every year. But in June 2020, the ATP in June was level with December for the first time. And in 2021 and 2022, the ATP just jumped from December to June without regard to seasonality. The green line connects the Decembers:
Shortages of fuel-efficient vehicles. No shortages at Dodge & Ram dealers.
Plenty of supply at Dodge and Ram dealers: Including in stock and in transit, Dodge dealers ended June with 90 days’ supply, and Ram dealers with 81 days’ supply. The industry considers 60 days about ideal between tight and sufficient.
Fuel efficient vehicles essentially out of stock. At the low end of supply in the non-luxury segments were the Asian brands with fuel-efficient models that were essentially out of stock: Toyota Corolla, Kia Telluride, Toyota Camry, Hyundai Palisade, and Kia Sportage.
At the low end of supply by segment:
- Hybrids, 17 days’ supply
- Mid-size cars, 22 days’ supply
- Compact cars: 24 days’ supply.
Supply of full-size pickups is growing: At the high end of the 30 top-selling models were three pickup trucks and two SUVs: Ram 1500 (79 days), Ford Escape (69 days), followed by Jeep Compass, Ford F-150, and Chevrolet Silverado.
This is now a new inventory problem: the wrong inventory. Through 2020 and 2021, pickup trucks were particularly hard to get, and everyone wanted them. But then gas prices spiked, and suddenly the cost of filling up become one of the purchase considerations, and pickup trucks lost their edge. Demand swiveled to more fuel-efficient vehicles.
But due to the long and complex supply chains, automakers cannot instantly swivel with shifts in demand. And the supply issues, triggered by the semiconductor shortage, have taken on a new dimension through this shift in demand to more fuel-efficient models that automakers were not prepared for.
Used Vehicles: Plenty of supply.
The inventory at used-vehicle dealers, at 2.46 million vehicles at the end of June, was up by 5.5% from a year ago. Compared to 2019, it was down only 10%.
But sales have been lower for months, compared to 2021 and to 2019, as buyers have started to resist the sky-high prices. And days’ supply at the end of June, given the lower rate of sales, edged up to 49 days, just a tad above the average in 2019 (48 days).
Used vehicles: Crazy price spike runs out of fuel.
Between December 2019 and December 2021, over those two years, the average asking price for used vehicles spiked by 42%, or by $8,300 per vehicle, from $19,871 in December 2019 to $28,205 in December 2021, which was totally nuts, and that’s where resistance finally started kicking in.
By June, the average asking price dipped to $28,012, just a little below December. Declines in January, February, and March are seasonally normal, but declines in May and June are not. And by the looks of it, the completely crazy price spike may finally have run out of fuel.
But there is still no over-supply. The inflow into the used vehicle market from rental fleets has been tempered by production shortfalls of new vehicles for rental fleets, and they’re slower in turning over their fleets. And wholesale prices, though they’ve dipped from the spike through December, are still sky-high. In this environment, dealers are not motivated yet to cut prices by a whole bunch in order to move the iron. But at least the price spike has run out of fuel.
A $10k average transaction price spike for used cars between pre- and post-pandemic translates to an *extra* $250/mo. in payment with no “hedonic” extras than before.
The top 20% of Americans may be able to absorb this. But I suspect the bottom 80% are just fixing what they have. I’m noticing upticks in traffic to the local pick-a-part lots. While this is anecdotal, it would be interesting to see what’s happening in the salvage world.
Cashier in my local grocery store just bought Tesla Y. Perhaps her husband is in top 20%.
I was offered $12,000 by for my 2015 Honda Fit (53,000 miles) at the dealer yesterday . Payed $20,745 for it new
I have 230k miles on my 2007 Fit and I can’t figure out how to replace it. They stopped selling them in the US… boneheaded move.
Do you park it or just bring it inside?
I’d love to hold out, but one run red light later and I’m stuck in this market.
I bought a new Ford Escape SE earlier this year for about $32k including registration and sales tax. I checked a local Ford dealer. There are three new Escapes on the dealership lot for sale.
The BLS CPI June report stated new vehicle prices increased 11.4% in 12 months. Used vehicle prices increased 7.1% in 12 months.
It is worse in Russia. Due to sanctions they can not get new vehicles or parts from automakers in participating nations. Cuba can not get American auto parts due to sanctions first imposed in 1960 after their revolution seized US corporate assets.
Russia has hypersonics vehicles and regularly sends stuff into space.
They will be able to figure out how to produce an automobile, especially with all that cheap gasoline and diesel.
Did you check out the physical store lot or online
Cuba has been able to trade with 180 other nations for the last 60 years or so. Most convenient would be Canada, but many others have US parts, or anything they need.
Same exact article was written in 2007.
We never learn.
Never believe everything you read from a survey co. Case in point. Where I live in Maryland north of Baltimore 3 months ago every auto dealers lot had just a few cars. Now every single one is bulging with new and used cars. And I do not live in a poor area
Matt,
Hahahaha, RTGDFA
1. This is NOT survey based but actual data from dealer computers (2nd paragraph).
2. Yes, there is plenty of supply of used vehicles, as the article explained and showed with a chart.
3. There are shortages in fuel-efficient cars. But pickup trucks and SUVs are starting to build inventory, as the article said. Doge and Ram dealers have lots of supply.
4. Your dealers are probably not “bulging” with the vehicles that are in short supply, as the article pointed out: Toyota Corolla, Kia Telluride, Toyota Camry, Hyundai Palisade, and Kia Sportage. And in general, with hybrids, mid-size cars, and compact cars.
5. You might not be able to tell the difference between new and used vehicles by just driving by. What you thought might be “new and used” were likely just “used.”
#4 No American vechiles = Ivy League idiots ,no wonder the world eats our lunch . To much greed
Re “But at least the price spike has run out of fuel.”
Could the used-vehicle average list-price data be skewed by changes in the inventory mix?
A list-price index will be overweighted by whatever’s not selling. And a drop in asking prices for vehicles that aren’t selling isn’t exactly deflationary, when the prices of the vehicles that are selling is still rising.
It’d also be really interesting to see what the European vehicle markets are doing. If the headlines here are to be believed, the energy crisis should have an even stronger impact on vehicle choices over there…
Maintenance on my old chevy averaged about $75 per month for the last five years.
Sure, I only get 12-15 mpg, 8 if I use the horsepower. With insurance at $560 a year and easy availability and cheap parts interchangeability I can’t see how people think they are saving money on a $60k financed car with 28mpg.
I’m not so smart but I’m pretty sure some car buyers aren’t.
I mostly agree that it’s less costly that way. However, I want a vehicle that is comfortable and will also get me through mud, snow, and ice when I need it to, without breaking down in between. So for me, newer is, or has been better.
I have a 1999 Chevy 1500 with 379K miles, okay so the second motor is probably got 200K, but the transmission is original and I’ve only had the transfer case worked on once. Honestly the motor replacement was my fault not doing maintenance on it as I should have. When I was a contractor my mantra was “no tools in the cab,” so the interior is a little worn but very comfortable, power seat still works, drives really nice. If I put good quality tires on it I can get through mud and snow cuz it’s got on the fly four-wheel drive. Sure I get 16 mi to the gallon but thankfully I don’t have to use it as much as I used to since I have a different job, so why would I get rid of this thing when I still need something to haul dirt and tools to help with projects etc. My wife has a Subaru that also doesn’t get great gas mileage but we don’t have huge commutes so what’s the point of buying new or replacing at these ridiculously expensive prices? Seems like there’s a lot of sorting out that is happening in the EV market and as long as I don’t have to buy anything I’m going to wait and see how things evolve. We’re still needing to deal with the infrastructure beef up that’s going to have to happen if there’s a ton of more EVs on the road and in town, even charging stations in the garage seems to me. I’d wager in a couple years there’s going to be some really good products out there from a variety of manufacturers and then we can all argue about which is better. I just wish somebody (maybe my youngest?) would invent a new battery technology that makes more sense.
Not to brag about vehicle choices But…
My 2010 Prius is now averaging 45 mpg
That’s also with the AC on….
No reason to accept some interestingly
High offers at this time…just keep a great choice of vehicle and stick’ it out, for better ’times….
Seems like a lot of car enthusiast people hate the Prius, viewing its steering and road feel as marginal, as well as lack of desired power. However, I drove my parents’ Prius on a couple of long trips, and it seemed comfortable enough, and I really liked the good mileage.
I had driven their Camry for several years, after they bought the Prius, and gave it to my brother (who with non-brotherly greed sold it to me when I needed a car). For me, the Camry seemed somewhat luxurious, although I’ve never driven American tuna-boat luxury models.
I unfortunately had to purchase a new (used) daily driver at the height of this nonsense. Wife and I had a 2003 BMW 325xi that we bought with 103k miles on it from someone who owned it from new.
Since I used to fix them at the dealer and had access to a friend’s shop and network of aftermarket parts dealers, I overhauled this thing soup to nuts and replaced every wear item, had a spare set of wheels with snow tires on them so wife could get two and from her pharmacy in all kinds of weather. It let us down only twice, once when the fuel pump crapped out (expected at it’s age) and one front axle.
At 152k miles, I swapped in a motor out of a 330i that a friend and I rebuilt from the ground up. Proceeded to drive it to 171k, not burning a drop of oil or leaking anything, ice cold AC and heated seats/steering wheel, all the creature comforts.
We had prolly a grand total of about $12k into it, including purchase price. Maybe a touch more. 70k miles well driven, averaging 23mpg (30 on the hwy) no car payments. Had it almost 5 years. You couldn’t find a,NY kind of car with the options it had without spending 20k+.
Got totaled by a youth who was obviously just troubled and a product of the system. Pulled a left in front of me because he decided he didn’t want to wait for the guy in front of him to make the left first. No apologies or anything from him or his family who tried to blame the accident on me. Had to fight with insurance to get anything decent for what it was worth.
Needless to say, I had to buy another used car in January this year. Ended up with a 2000 Jetta TDI, which, aside from it’s amazing MPGs is a piece of junk. $4200 for a car with 255k miles on it, needing all the maintenance. Anything that was remotely maintained was fetching 7k+ and ‘i know what I got’ attitudes. Honda civics or Toyotas? LOL. 10k+. Plus they would get stuck in the snow.
I’ll be commuting in this hunk-o-junk for the rest of my career, or until I come out one morning and it’s a pile of black dust and 4 tires.
I went car shopping today. I looked online at a Toyota dealer that said it had 11 hybrid RAV4 and 14 ICE RAV4. Their new inventory search showed over 24 different models available
When I went to the dealer it was a different story. They had 4 total vehicles i could buy today. 2 Tundras, 1 Pathfinder, 1 Highlander.
I asked if they had a RAV4 I could at least test drive as I have never ridden in one. I was told no. I could sit in one that was already sold.
I asked how long is the wait time for a Hybrid RAV4. If i ordered today it would be 1 1/2 years.
If I was not picky, An ICE RAV4 could be about 30 to 60 days. They get a shipment and then start calling the wait list and tell them the color and features. If the buyer declines they call the next person on the list.
I was told it does depend on the model as some Hybrid cars wait time was not as long. But at least 9 or 10 months
I am thinking go king on Lithium. lol
Yes, this is very typical for Toyota dealers. They’re essentially out of vehicles on the lot. They show inventory online, and then you go there, and there is nearly nothing.
When you check the inventory online, always look whether it says “in stock” or “in transit” or “sold” by the vehicle. That might still not tell you the whole story, but it helps.
2016 very Passat 25 k on odometer 4 cylinder turbo only replaced front tires ,apparently Michelin tires are not very good .no ev for me at 70 k or higher