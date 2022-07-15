Americans Not in the Mood for a Recession: Splurging on Goods, Flocking to Restaurants

But inflation is eating everyone’s lunch.
Retail sales in June jumped by 1.0% from May, and by 8.4% from a year ago, and by 32.5% from June 2019, to $681 billion, seasonally adjusted, the Census Bureau reported today.
Retail sales are sales of goods. Sales of services, such as insurance, healthcare, airline tickets, etc., are not included in retail sales. Ticket sales at the multiplex in the mall are not included in retail sales, but are services, and consumers have been shifting some spending back to services. And yet, consumers still splurged on goods. These folks are tough, when it comes to shopping. Nothing appears to be able to knock them down – not even the raging inflation.
Inflation rages in services, food, gasoline; recedes in durable goods.
Inflation is ricocheting around the economy. Where prices are now spiking are in services – but they’re not included in retail sales.
And prices are spiking in nondurable goods, dominated by food, gasoline, and supplies. These nondurable goods are sold at various categories of retailers, such as grocery stores, gas stations, general merchandise stores that sell food, supplies, and gasoline, at some “miscellaneous stores,” such as cannabis stores. But wait… cannabis products are not in the CPI basket.
But in durable goods, crazy-raging inflation of nearly 19% early this year has been abating and in June down to 8.4%. Retailers in that categories are stores that sell motor vehicles, auto parts, appliances, tools, electronics, furniture, etc.
Sales by category of retailer, not adjusted for inflation.
Sales at New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers, the largest category of retail sales, rose by 0.8% in June from May, to $128 billion, seasonally adjusted, and were unchanged from a year ago, but up 24% from June 2019, amid huge price increases in 2021 that are now flattening out. There was plenty of supply in used vehicles. But many new vehicle dealers were still woefully short on inventory, and consumers who want to purchase a vehicle are having to order it and wait for months.
But unit sales are way down from a year ago for both new and used vehicles. The number of new vehicles delivered to end users in June plunged by 13.5% from the beaten-down June 2021, to 1.13 million vehicles, and by 25% from June 2019.
The number of used vehicles delivered to retail customers in June fell by 13% year-over-year, according to Cox Automotive, as consumers are starting to rebel against the ridiculous price spike last year, and those price spikes have hit buyers’ resistance.
Sales at ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers,” the second largest category of retail sales, jumped by 2.2% in June from May, to a record $105 billion, and were up 9.6% year-over-year and up by 68% from June 2019. This includes the ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, along with sales at stalls and markets. The ecommerce boom continues:
Food and Beverage Stores: Sales rose by 0.4% for the month, and by 7.1% year-over-year, to $78 billion. Compared to June 2019, sales were up by 23%:
Food services and drinking places: Sales at bars, restaurants, cafes, cafeterias, etc. jumped by 1.0% for the month, and by 13.4% year-over-year, to a record $86 billion. They’re in a boom, with sales up 33% from June 2019. Note that the year-over-year sales increase of 13.4% far outran the CPI for “food away from home” (7.7%). Americans are going out with a vengeance and are flocking to restaurants.
General merchandise stores: Sales ticked up 0.3% for the month, and by 2.4% from the stimulus-miracle last year, to $57 billion. Walmart and Costco are in this category, but not department stores. Compared to June 2019, sales are up by 18%:
Gas stations: Sales jumped by 3.6% for the month, and by 49% year-over-year, to $70 billion, on spiking gasoline prices, even while actual consumption, measured in volume, has dropped, as consumers are responding with changes in their driving patterns to cut fuel consumption and put a lid on their gasoline expenditures.
Actual gasoline consumption, in barrels per day, hadn’t gone anywhere since 2007. And now the price spikes have triggered a buyers’ strike. In the week through July 8, gasoline consumption plunged to 8.73 million barrels per day (four-week moving average), according to EIA data, a level first seen in July 1999
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores: Sales fell by 0.9% for the month to $42 billion, but were still up by 6.4% from the stimulus miracle last year:
Clothing and accessory stores: Sales dipped 0.4% for the month and were flat year-over-year. At $26 billion, they were still up by 16% from June 2019:
Miscellaneous store retailers (includes cannabis stores): Sales jumped by 1.4% for the month, and by 15.1% year-over-year, to $15.7 billion. Compared to June 2019, sales were up 43%! This category tracks specialty stores, such as arts supplies stores, brewing supplies stores, and cannabis stores – now the hottest category in brick-and-mortar retail:
Furniture and home furnishing stores: Sales rose 1.4% for the month, and by 4.6% year-over-year, to $12 billion, and were up 22% from June 2019:
Department stores: sales fell 2.6% for the month, and by 2.9% year-over-year, to $11 billion. Compared to the peak in the year 2000, sales were down 44%, after numerous department store chains were liquidated in bankruptcy courts, and thousands of stores closed, and the surviving department store chains are still closing stores.
This chart, which goes back to 1992, shows the slow and methodical demise of what once was the quintessential way of shopping for Americans:
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores: Sales rose 0.8% for the month, and 2.7% year-over-year, to $9.2 billion, up 35% from June 2019:
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales ticked up 0.4% for the month, but were down 9.1% from the stimulus miracle a year ago. At $7.7 billion, sales were up just a tad from June 2019.
This segment covers only specialty electronics and appliance stores, such as Best Buy or Apple stores, not any of the other stores, such has Walmart, and ecommerce sites, where the vast majority of these goods are sold.
I still don’t understand where all this money is coming from. Wages aren’t up enough to account for a 35% increase from 3 years ago.
Lots of Americans HAVE lots of money. Lots of Americans EARN lots of money. Lots of Americans MADE a HUGE amount in stocks, cryptos, real estate, etc. — they made trillions of dollars, though they gave up some of it recently. And lots of Americans have little and make little. Those that can buy stuff, buy lots of stuff. That’s the American way.
If that’s true, and these numbers are being driven by asset gains among the top 20% or so, there is no way to get inflation under control without causing a massive drop in asset prices.
Anyone who thinks the Fed can do the former without also doing the latter is deluding himself.
These are sales figure in Dollars. Can we get real sales figures in units?
SS,
Yes, on the big ticket items. RTGFA
But dollars are a “unit of account,” which is one of the three functions of a currency, and a huge convenience so you don’t have to count units and say that online retailer sold “16.578 trillion units” last month, ranging from USB connectors for $1.99 to Samsung Side-by-Side Refrigerators for $2,099. Counting diverse units for retail sales is idiotic. It makes sense on big ticket items of motor vehicles. But not across the board. That’s just stupid.
I’d call the 81st to 90th percentiles in the wealth distribution part of the “mass affluent”. Much of their wealth is tied up in home equity or retirement accounts where it’s not readily accessible or expensive to access due to tax law.
The number and proportion with a lot of readily available spending cash isn’t that substantial from this group, relative to their net worth.
A high proportion of this group also live in high cost locations and can’t or aren’t in a position to save a lot of money.
Also depends upon which top 20%, income or wealth, as not everyone is in both.
Also depends upon household size. Two wage earners with a household income in the top 20% with dependents have a lot less discretionary income than a single person with none.
Sorry, I thought this Retail Sales figure is not adjusted for inflation? Meaning that people just spent more, not that they bought more things. And if adjusted for inflation, isn’t Retail Sales actually lower?
Kyrtsyn Podgajski,
No.
RTGDFA and not just the headline before commenting.
It’s conceptually wrong to apply the overall CPI inflation rate (9.1%) to retail sales, and people who do that don’t know what they’re talking about.
CPI inflation covers all categories or goods and services that consumers spend money on, including housing (spiking inflation), insurance (spiking inflation), healthcare (spiking inflation), etc.
Retail sales covers retailers (businesses!), not products, and consumers spend only about 25% of their total spend at retailers. They spend the rest on services and at institutions that are not retailers.
I discussed the inflation factors IN THE ARTICLE. I also have unit sales v. dollar sales for auto dealers and gas stations. RTGDFA
For example, electronics retailers here sell consumer electronics. But consumer electronics had negative CPI, meaning prices fell. So you want to apply the overall CPI to electronics dealers? See what I’m saying.
You cannot apply the overall CPI to sales at retailers.
Yup and high paying jobs are still plentiful. And based upon the Fed’s comments today they are gonna let it run hot. I’m expecting another big run up.
Wolf, my real estate agent was saying that market will heat up aging in 3 months simply because inflation will keep increasing and house price will inflate more than everything else like last year.
What do you feel?
Fire that real estate agent if you want to use them to BUY a property. But if you hired them to SELL your property, they’re doing a good job by spreading RE hype. But then, they might be unrealistic about the price, and you might not be able to sell your property, and then you will have to fire them anyway. So, I guess, just get it over with and fire them right now.
@SS: I called a real estate agent asking him: I have a house and I want to sell, is it a good time to sell ? He said yes because home prices are still hot and it can’t go up but down only, so best time to sell now.
My friend called the same agent asking him if it is a good time to buy: The agent said, interest rates are still quite low historically and home prices won’t go down, may remain stagnant or go up, rates may go up and if it goes down, one can always refi. So best time to buy :-)
Haha replying to Jon’s comments since I can’t reply directly. I never knew RE agents are so good at playing both sides. I think we need more of them switch over to working for the CIA or become double agent.
The Fed said no such thing. They said they will raise by 75 basis points at the end of July. And they said they’re going to raise more afterwards.
And the S&P 500 rose today, finally, after having dropped five days in a row. What else is new?
The 1% rise in June retail sales is in synch with the 1.3% seasonally adjusted month to month rise in the June CPI. That seems like 15% inflation after annualization. They are spending more to get nearly the same amount of goods, not increasing consumption of goods.
From the 7/13 BLS CPI report:
“The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment.”
David Hall,
People who try to compare total retail sales to headline CPI don’t know what they’re talking about. RTGFA
Retail sales are by retailer (businesses). CPI inflation is by product category.
Retail sales cover only about 25% of consumer spending. The rest of what consumers spend is on services, including housing (spiking inflation), insurance (spiking inflation), healthcare (spiking inflation), etc., and spending at other institutions that are NOT retailers (prescriptions drugs at hospitals, etc.)
It’s conceptually wrong to apply the overall CPI inflation rate to retail sales, and people who do that don’t know what they’re talking about.
I discussed the inflation factors IN THE ARTICLE. I also have unit sales v. dollar sales for auto dealers and gas stations. RTGDFA
For example, electronics retailers here sell consumer electronics. But consumer electronics had negative CPI, meaning prices fell. So you want to apply the overall CPI to electronics dealers? See what I’m saying.
You cannot apply the overall CPI to sales at retailers.
Exxxactly. We have become a country of 2 classes of people. It doesn’t look like it has slowed down one bit in my neighborhood in Capital Hill in Seattle, or in Queen Anne, or any other uppity neighborhood. The techno-successful 20/30-somethings are out in droves on Pike and Pine St spending $25 per tapas item EXCLUDING the 20% tip AUTOMATICALLY added and EXCLUDING the 10.25% sales tax. Compare that to what is going on in some other areas, it’s night and day.
Great for the State of Washington and supports the local service economy.
Probably different distribution now that many high earners work remotely.
Anecdotal, but I’ve heard from multiple successful 20/30 somethings that they don’t see our economy as sustainable, so they’d rather enjoy life while they can.
That’s not a sign of confidence, but resignation as to a dark future.
“That’s not a sign of confidence, but resignation as to a dark future.”
They’re spending like there’s no tomorrow, expecting that someday soon there won’t be one.
Plus they’ll never be able to afford a home, unless it’s retirement home after they’re done repaying their student loans, so there’s no point in saving up for one.
Tried to make a reservation for a BDay party at three steakhouses this last weekend and no seating available both Friday and Saturday nights (eventually had to go with Sunday and was max packed) – busier than 2019 from what I can recall.
Good to hear about Capitol Hill and Queen Anne. This southern boy made some good money in the early 2000s doing remodeling in Seattle. It was the first housing boom and you could name your price. Only thing was that with my southern accent, some people asked what country I was from.
This country has always been a 2 class system,first you immigrate ,then work your way up ladder. Then depending on choices ,spend money on wine women and song ,or you invest to get a better lifestyle.I did both and it’s turned out great
In terms of this just being the spending the cash from sales of inflated assets, this happens every cycle, but much more magnified now than ever before, and the smart money always seems to find a new venue, leaving a larger pool behind.
That makes sense. All the gamblers that have now cashed out are sitting on a nice stash to enjoy as they please. People that were depending on wages and refi’s not so much.
If you were gambling in anything these past few years, either crypto, real estate, stocks, sports memorabilia, you could not lose. The only question is did you get out in time?
Buying and selling in financial markets doesn’t increase the aggregate amount of cash in the economy. It only changes ownership.
Rising asset prices incentivize those with appreciated assets to spend the cash they have, the psychological wealth effect.
Augustus, have you heard of the fed?
Cyrus,
What does the FRB have to do with my post?
Nothing to do with the Americans trading the same assets back and forth at higher prices while pretending it increases wealth.
We are way overdue for an asset recession (deflation). Labor and consumer price inflation can stay high. Demographics support it.
I read a Salon article today SCREAMING for the Fed to stop raising rates or we risk tanking the entire economy into a massive jobs loss meltdown. The top 50% are going to fight this recession with everything they’ve got, and the bottom 50% are going to pay the price.
Oh my goodness, the comedy of it all.
The credit cards still work!
I’m with those saying the incentives today are skewed towards a “party-now, save-later” approach to life, at least for those who aren’t budget-stripped by inflation (yet).
There’s no point in saving when inflation is killing the value of any savings, and the Fed’s not serious about stopping the inflation.
And anyway there’s no point in investing those savings while the markets are all going down, banks pay very little interest, etc.
Might as well party!
Weimar Germany? Roaring 2020s?
Amen.
Einhal wrote: “… these numbers are being driven by asset gains among the top 20% or so, there is no way to get inflation under control without causing a massive drop in asset prices.”
Or they could tax the top 20%. But that might inconvenience some of the wrong people.
I wonder how the BLET railroad strike scheduled for Monday affect some of these businesses?
You can’t tax this “wealth” because it’s not real wealth. It’s all a bubble.
You can tax bubbles. Capital gains tax catches a lot.
Yes, if people sell. But much of the “wealth” is tied up in fantasy valuations of assets.
Most of the top 20% aren’t wealthy. Most of them are already tax donkeys, unlike the .01%.
I have a better idea. Why don’t you volunteer to pay a lot more tax since you think taxes aren’t high enough?
There is nothing stopping anyone who agrees with your view from writing an extra check to the IRS at any time, over and over.
“Most of the top 20% aren’t wealthy” yeh, right, sure.
And Powell doesn’t have 85 million dollars stashed, right?
Thanks for enlightening us.
The median net worth of the top 20% is $600,000, most of that in home equity or retirement accounts. Nowhere $85 million.
You should get your facts straight next time before you display your ignorance.
It’s maybe the top 5% that are “wealthy”. The rest of the top 20% are better described as the “mass affluent”.
They create foundations,which shelter income
Whaddaya mean the bar’s closing?!? Where’s the after party???
The afterparty is on the Titanic.
Cool, looks like party on then Garth. Since recession is not happening anytime soon. Guess the hope for a housing crash can down to the drain as well. Wealth effect is still alive and kicking.
When inflation is raging (like ummm now), it’s better to buy stuff today than tomorrow. Because it will only be more expensive tomorrow. I think this is quite a bit of the goods upswing
I always believed that Americans would binge-spend after the worst effects and restrictions from covid passed. I bought two new mountain bikes last month for my spouse and I, at least in part because it feels great to be out and about again. I rejoined my gym last month to lap swim under the sun and I’m hearing that members like me are coming back.
Given the extremely strong data of the past few weeks (for June M/M: +372K NFP, +1.3/+0.7 CPI, +1.0% retail sales), why do Wall Street, the financial media, and the bond market continue to hammer this recession narrative day & night? The 10 year treasury yield can’t seem to hold above 3%.
It’s clear the economy can withstand much higher rates. The markets just want to throw a tantrum.
I agree. We’re going to get Q2 GDP soon, and it’s going to be a positive number. You cannot have a recession with this kind of spending, and a red-hot labor market. There may eventually be a recession, but not now.
How will the final Q2 GDP numbers differ from the Atlanta Fed’s GDP Now tracker?
What I mean is, does GDP Now’s current -1.2% Q2 move upward as it lags data over the next two weeks, or are there revisions in the works that will be applied retroactively to turn this -1.2% into a positive number? Both?
Retail sales blew right threw the Fed’s pissy little rate increases. This retail gobbling bunch will eat the Fed’s slow rolling QT scheme as a snack. These well heeled retail warrior’s with also gave the Fed the bird to boot. 30% inflation will not stop these retail battle hardened veterans. If you can’t run with the big dogs stay under the porch. By the way, I am under the porch,woof …woof.
It’s kind of like handling cattle. First, you have to gather them, then you get them to move in the right direction. But eventually they will test you, and the fun begins. Too little control and you lose them. Too much control can end up the same way. Raising rates to control inflation amounts to the same thing. The second time around, it gets serious. Best to do it right the first time. I doubt they’re up to it.
Interesting headline, as I was just at my local family diner and it was practically dead, during the lunch hour. Only 2-3 tables occupied.
Listening to the waitresses talking to others, it had been slow all day.
I explained I hadn’t been in for a while because my once a week treat has been reduced to once a month.
Not a lot of foot traffic in touristy old town either.
Go to a restaurant that is thriving, not one that is dying. Restaurants have life cycles, and they die, even the successful ones.
It had been slow during COVID but was picking up earlier this year.
One Sunday morning about six weeks ago I had to pitch-hit as a bus boy, as every table was full and only one waitress had showed up to work. Two more wait staff eventually showed up and I left once the backlog was gone.
Recently they have been busy on Friday’s at lunch time.
But this is also the place where people get sticker shock when they get their bill. We have one of the highest minimum wages in the nation.
Nobody goes to that restaurant anymore. It’s too crowded.
Sounds like an interesting topic to write about, if you haven’t already.
Let’s see how long this will last if the stock markets & cryptos implode along with massive layoffs. The hungry, who will also be very angry and resentful will be waiting for the restaurant goers and shoppers leaving to go home.
I think Americans can’t admit being broke, just like their Gov 31 trillion in debt, the fake image has to be maintained, so load up on debt, the guard rails (the banks) are just non existent to curb dangerous debt. Deja vue.
I think ya correct & will add, most people in restaurants today will be jobless, homeless & hungry themselves.
This will end in a depression, the banks are giving anyone with a pulse massive credit & people are having one last splurge in total denial.
I don’t think for one second it’s spending from gains, no chance. This is massive debt creation, zero standards, defaults will explode, will make 2007 look small.
People living in fantasy land, the US is already in recession & soon a depression.
Never underestimate the resilience of the American consumer. I think of all the financial suffering coming, the USA will end up suffering the least of the world, collectively speaking.
From where does the American consumer get its “resilience?” Certainly not from collective production!
I was in a Home Goods store this Friday morning, it looked like Christmas. The women seemed to be panic buying doo-dads and knick-knacks.
Wow, up 32% from 2019? That’s bonkers. You have commented specifically in the past regarding the extremes occurring in the auto market. Combined with the historically hot labor market, crazy housing market, etc, and the much-feared “recession”, if it occurs, may just be the economy reverting to historical means…
Lenin believed Britain would colonize itself out of existence, Germany would militarize itself out of existence, and the US would spend itself out of existence.
His grave is a communist plot.
The war is over (for now). People are happy to be able to be out and about.
Yep don’t see a recession soon as mentioned by Wolf months ago. Employment too strong.
Plenty of cash from the previous reduction in interest rates.
Lots of cash ready to go back into stocks i think as well.
So the European Union is starting unlimited bond buying next week per Bloomberg. Isn’t that QE 2.0 again?
1) Total retail sales made a new all time high, but the spread between the
last three dots is a thud, to be confirmed. // For entertainment only :
2) SPX weekly failed to close above June 20 despite the higher efforts.
3) NDX weekly : a hammer, an inside bar, on higher volume. Last week had only 4TD.
4) NDX weekly : June 13 was a spring. The spring job is to send NDX above the previous high. After four weeks NDX failed to breach May 31 high. // June 21 white bar closed > June 13 high. June 21, a setup bar. June 27 higher high, a trigger. There is no close above the trigger high. There is no close under the trigger low.
5) NDX daily : since June 16 low most of the activity was in the upper half. It reached about 50% of the move from Jun 2 high to the bottom.
6) NDX daily : today bar was the smallest bar in the last two weeks, on a higher volume, under dma50, under a downtrend line coming from
June 2 to July 8 highs, under the red cloud, but above T&K of the cloud. NDX weekly entered T&K.
7) NDX might be tempted to penetrate the sexy groove above.
I’m spending because after years of austerity everything needs replacing. So far, I’m replacing clothing, phone, sheets, towels, pillows, kitchenware, tires, etc. All the everyday items are just plain worn out. Whatever it costs to replace what I need is what I have to spend. My spending is way up for the year.