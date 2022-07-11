Cash-Out Refis with Holy-Moly Mortgage Rates for Remodeling Projects? Professional Home Remodelers Face New Challenges

Amid shortages, exploding prices, and long lead times, there are now the new realities of a turning housing market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Shortages of all kinds, exploding prices, and long lead times have waylaid the construction industry since late 2020 and have grown into a crescendo of disruptions in 2021 and in 2022. We’ve been reporting on it, and homebuilders have been complaining about it in their earnings calls, and commercial property developers have been screaming about it and practically wishing for a recession to end the shortages, price spikes, and delays. It has been a mess.
Professional home remodelers.
And there is another aspect to this: Professional home remodelers, and how they’ve have had to adapt to the pricing chaos and shortages – and what risks they might run into under these conditions, as the housing market has begun to turn amid spiking mortgage rates.
In a survey of professional home remodelers – not DIYers – independent research firm John Burns Real Estate Consulting found that they confront the worst shortages and longest lead times with appliances, windows, and cabinets: 64% of the surveyed professional homebuilders said that it takes over 16 weeks to get appliances. Another 12% said it takes 12-16 weeks to get appliances (in total, 74% said it takes 12+ weeks to get appliances):
|Home remodelers said lead times for:
|12-16 weeks
|Over 16 weeks
|Total over 12 weeks
|Appliances
|12%
|64%
|76%
|Windows
|31%
|39%
|70%
|Cabinets
|33%
|38%
|71%
|Doors
|28%
|23%
|51%
|Plumbing
|21%
|11%
|32%
How they adapt to “the wild housing market conditions.”
John Burns asked the professional home remodelers how they are adapting to “the wild housing market conditions,” and then highlighted the top seven most common responses.
- Remodelers are raising prices in response to rapid material price inflation, a dire labor shortage, and extremely long backlogs of demand.
- Faced with unprecedented product lead times and unpredictable delays, remodelers are ordering materials earlier, long before work begins.
- Remodelers are becoming logistics and supply chain experts, as large projects require extremely close coordination with vendors, subcontractors, and clients.
- Remodelers are pushing project start dates out later, while they wait for products and materials to arrive on-site.
- As remodelers navigate unexpected delays, many are now filling in scheduling gaps with smaller projects to keep cash flowing.
- We see worrying signs that remodelers are stocking up on materials when prices could be peaking and demand could be slowing, setting the stage for potential deflation in building material prices.
- Remodelers are putting homeowners on the hook for unexpected price increases by shortening quote windows, adding strict escalation clauses, and rebidding materials before signing agreements.
In light of the turning housing market, the #6 item is particularly interesting: that professional remodelers are stockpiling materials to deal with the shortages and eternal lead times just when prices of those materials “could be peaking and demand could be slowing.”
Three major risks for pro home remodelers.
Given these strategies to deal with shortages and exploding prices as the housing market is turning, John Burns identified three major risks for pro home remodelers as they head into the second half of 2022.
Customer sticker shock and push-back: “Customers are seeing massive price increases from remodelers, and they are starting to push back. Watch for more projects hitting ‘pause.’”
Vanishing backlogs: “Some remodelers are now taking deposits for 2023 projects. However, if home values soften or decline, some of this future demand could vanish.”
Spiking mortgage rates: “In the short term, rate spikes threaten homeowners’ ability to tap record-high home equity and write large 5- and 6-figure remodeling checks.”
Cash-out refis at holy-moly mortgage rates to pay for remodeling projects?
I call them “holy-moly” mortgage rates because that’s the sound people are making when they try to buy a home at current prices and figure the mortgage payment at current mortgage rates.
These holy-moly mortgage rates have caused mortgage refi’s in general to collapse – entailing large-scale lay-offs in the mortgage industry because a big part of their business has vanished. Applications for refi mortgages, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, have collapsed by 76% from a year ago and hit the lowest level since the year 2000 (data via Investing.com):
And these holy-moly mortgage rates have also caused applications for cash-out refi’s to plunge by 53%, from a year earlier, according to the AEI Housing Market Indicators for June, because who’d want to refi a 3% mortgage with a 5% mortgage or a 6% mortgage to draw $200,000 out in home equity?
If an existing 30-year mortgage with a balance of $500,000 at 3% is refinanced with a $700,000 cash-out refi mortgage at 6%, the payment is going to nearly double from $2,108 a month to $4,197 a month. And for most people, a doubling of the mortgage payment would be a no-go zone.
So if homeowners have to do a cash-out refi to pay for their remodel project, that remodel project is in serious trouble.
If homeowners can pay for it by drawing on their much-diminished brokerage account balances, maybe OK. Or maybe they’ll take out a margin loan, relying on the next perma-rally, or whatever, so that they might get margin calls in the middle of their remodeling project, which would be an additional marital stress test to overcome.
But if homeowners have the cash sitting around, earning 1% to 3%, or nothing, they might plow it with good conscience into the remodeling project.
I had deck repairs that needed to be done and I could find on one firm ready to bid. The price was about double what I expected. But there was no alternative.
DIY comes with bragging rights.
And a little more money to do some extras to make it nicer….
I fortunately found 8 4×4 pressure treated 10 ft posts for $3 each at a garage sale! Pulling out broken cement encrusted fence posts was the hard part. The ‘hard part’ is definitely an understatement!
Buy a miter saw, a drill, and a hammer, then watch a youtube on deck repair. You got this!
Planning to have floors installed at 50% discount 6-9 months from now.
Sotto voce: I’m considering the same timeline for the replacement of a couple of appliances.
And I’m keeping my voice down because I don’t want my current appliances to get any ideas.
Starting to think the appliances read wolfs articles! But fortunately, most of the faulty parts were easily obtainable.
Parhaps better to get appliances now. Before they placed you on 9 months wait list. You can even get good discounts still.
Andy
I am a Builder and something to consider :
As Example Redwood rots out like most all wood in a very few years.
( about 3 Decks every 15 years becomes costly )
What I suggest is a Concrete Deck not a wood deck build it once and forget it short of a major Earthquake .
Cost is the same I have found you need Galvanized Steel Ventilated Decking Supported about every 10 Feet ( also Galvanized Steel edging )
( I use steel I Beam / on Metal Poles cemented into the ground )
Most Places you don’t need any permit as long as its not attached to the Building /House ( just leave a 1 inch gap between or so) Is called a Raised Platform most often less then 36 inches in Height .
I Use Mixed on sight poured right from a Cement truck and use 12 inch Lag bolts every 3 ‘ along the sides to add on 4X4’s later to support a railing afterward .
You can finish the deck in many way’s Like a Cement Dye , Slate or other Tile, and so on . Don’t forget to have a 1″ or 1.5 “drop off to the edge for every 12 feet or away from any building
on the sides to attach
I was on a condo board of directors. We had a problem with our concrete balcony steel hand rails and rebar in the concrete rotting. Even though most of the balconies were in good condition, there was risk of us getting sued if the bad ones failed and someone fell. Our management company could not find matching steel handrails. We got an architect to design new balconies with trex decking and rails over the existing steel I-beams. The cost was less than half the price of new concrete balconies. Trex deck boards are like dense plastic, it does not rot, or need painting.
Sounds like if you are a professional remodeler it is time to finish out the jobs you have on the books with a skeleton crew, sell everything you can ( especially the big trucks, trailers etc) and head for the bug-out cabin in the hills.
Do you think it’s going to be that bad?
We did a first floor bath remodel last year and it took the contractor 5-6 months to get to us. Been wanting to remodel another bathroom but plan on waiting it out as contractors are far and few to come by and prices have gone up.
My contractor ordered our SubZero frig and freezer in May 2021. It is just getting installed today – July 2022!! And SubZero is made in USA too
Yikes. Which model did you get?
dont remember the model… 24 inch fridge with 18 in freezer – side by side
Probably 42″ classic. Nice.
I’m in planning stage for kitchen redo and thinking about similar (42 or 48 classic depending on measurements). Thanks for heads up on the wait… I put Subzero in a kitchen I did years ago in another house and loved them. Back then, it was like “when do want them?”.
Contracted for a Tiki Bar July 2021. Received the SubZero undercounter beverage center and sink in September. Still waiting on the Tiki Bar.
I did a full remodel of my rental in 2009 for about half of what it would have cost me a few years prior. People in the industry were really hurting and materials were dirt cheap.
Also had friends selling RE and mortgages and man were they hurting. A few left the state (Ca).
Predicting a similar outcome this go round.
I sure hope so! It all needs to crash down so bad that there’s a Congressional inquiry / post-mortem:
1) $11T in Fed & Treasury debt in 24 months is gonzo crazy!
2) Rent & Mortgage forbearance is gonzo crazy!
3) 2.66% 30YFRM is gonzo crazy!
4) Houses doubling in value in 3-4 years is gonzo crazy!
5) Lumber prices at $1700+ 1000 bf is gonzo crazy!
6) 6/3 romex wire at $6.50 per foot is gonzo crazy!
7) Lead times on windows 3-4 months is gonzo crazy!
8) A slow-poke Fed being a year behind schedule taking action is gonzo crazy!
9) Median price of houses sold at $428K is gonzo crazy!
10) Average price of a new car over $45K is gonzo crazy!
What’s not gonzo crazy is 9% inflation and watching 30YFRM jump 2x in four months as a reaction to all this chaos.
History lesson: Inflation was 9% when Volcker took over in Aug 1979 and the FFR was already at 10.5%. So, JPowell is upwards of 8% behind the curve as of Wednesday. Would love to see CPI push past 9%.
It’s a clown show.
I hate doing all construction / maintenance related work – and I can (reluctantly) afford what is being charged nowadays, but I’ve become a DIYer in 2021 and 2022 – man’s got his limits !!
I am postponing all home repair and remodel projects as long as I can.
1) US10Y futures price weekly backbone : Jan 1 2001 hi/ Jan 22 lo //
106.16/103.20.
2) Price osc around 2018 low at 118.09. It peaked at 140.24 on Mar 9 2020. Options :
3) Drop to the BB.
4) Breach the BB, form a setup bar and a trigger < June 2007 low,
at around 100.
5) If correct, inflation cont.
6) For entertainment only.
It’s a horrible time to get work done on a house. If the work is not urgent, then wait until things cool down and probably you’ll get a bargain. We had to do three items in the past two years and got high prices on all of them. Additionally, one contractor was really bad, but he was the only one who responded. That project got done, but it was unpleasant if I could have waited I would have.
What’s going to happen to HGTV and the Discovery Channel? I guess they can always fall back on CNN until its ratings hit zero!!!
They’ll go back to the “Design on a Dime” formats.
People do projects on their homes, even when the economy is in the sh!tter. They just might not be as grand. I did have a home interior painted during a horrible market (think a steel town in the early 1980’s). The contractor was an artisan house (did concert halls, museums, faux finishes, etc.) but had no work…. so he bid the job for cost just to keep his guys working. And I have to tell you… these were the best painters you could imagine. The older guys were impressed that a young guy (me) was interested in their craft, so they showed me the tricks of the trade. Was a valuable lesson.
In the example, a $500k mortgage at 3% was traded for a $700k mortgage at 6%, so the mortgage payment doubles. However, that assumes the original mortgage was extinguished.
I wonder if there is a way for people to keep the $500k mortgage at 3%, then get a home equity loan for the additional $200k. That way, borrowers retain the benefits of the original low-rate mortgage.
HELOCs died out in recent years, and some lenders stopped writing them because there was no demand. But this situation may revive them.
HELOCs, like refis, are more difficult to get when home prices fall and home equity declines and becomes uncertain or vanishes.
We’re going to get q2 HELOC data pretty soon, and it will be part of my consumer credit update. I expect HELOCs to rise from the ashes, but maybe not. We’ll see.
If you’re taking on debt to do a six-figure remodel, all I got to say is best of luck!
After my last car purchase in 2014, I’ve tried to stay away from debt. Just credit cards paid off at the end of the month for points and apartment leases, usually with caps in case I need to cancel. Steadily paying off student loans to zero, would have paid them off sooner but interest rate too low.
Taking on debt for consumption during good times is dangerous. The hedonic treadmill means it’s never enough.
I finally got a contractor (through a personal friend). Took out a revmo, got a generous appraisal, and I put the remodel money into a brokerage account, where it gets 1 1/2% overnight rates. The remodel costs should follow housing prices. If need be I can pay down the revmo with a portfolio loan, while both assets are working for me.
All these houses that people bought sight unseen and uninspected for more than they’re worth are going to need work. Either to sell or to change to suit the buyer’s dreams, and then they get sold anyway. Because nowadays they’re also a piggy bank. Nobody buys a house and just lives in it as it is anymore. This article is mostly about remodeling on a scale so as to possibly require a cash-out refi to pay for an individual job. That implies remodeling companies that are big enough to make strategic purchases of their bread-and-butter construction materials to ensure future availability for smooth continuity of work completion and incidentally hedging against inflation. Like the airlines that guessed wrong on jet fuel futures, they are buying at the putative top and are likely going to eat the spread if they can’t shove it off onto their customers. These big remodelers are going to see their work load diminish as homeowners can’t afford them at these monthly mortgage payment levels and go back to small cosmetic projects they can diy from YouTube, goof those up, and call someone like me to bail them out. Or the remodelers will concentrate on a lucrative niche. Or stop doing finish work that opinionated customers and rework make unprofitable. But they’ll lay off the guys they can get along without and those are a mixed bag when it comes to unsupervised work. That won’t stop them from undercutting each other and the company that just canned them. Big contractors always pull in their horns, do smaller faster jobs, get paid and hide it, let the deer lease and the fishing camp go, and wait for conditions to improve. At some point frustrated homeowners may cut their losses if they can afford it and presumably some will lose their butts if they can’t. The assumptions buyers made about maintaining and improving real estate for appreciation in the market are all out the window now. But there’s never been much certainty in real estate unless you’re just living in it, and Nature doesn’t pick you to bone on any given day. I restored Victorian and prairie style houses in Dallas for a while, they were well designed and comfortable dwellings as built. Modern houses are often boring architectural dungeons, there’s a sameness about them that makes me wonder why they cost so much. Traditionally you only got your money back out of certain specific remodel jobs when you sold your house, others wouldn’t contribute to the value. Now, who knows? If remodeling pays it’s way at closing, those companies will keep getting called, even at highwayman prices.