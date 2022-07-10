THE WOLF STREET REPORT: US Dollar Exchange Rates and Inflation – What’s Next?

The USD had a heck of a ride, which kept inflation from spiking even further. But it may not last much longer (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
It seems to be that those who actually participate in markets, and the financial community, know when things change or begin to shift. The market drivers, media and so called experts fall into 2 broad categories. First is those hucksters who benefit by an alternate message, you refer this as the hype crowd or the pump and dump crowd. Second is the PhD in economics, who are hopelessly buried in data and spreadsheets. They are often dead wrong, or if they do spot a trend such as inflation or recession, they are months behind the times. Those who are daily involved just need to do what they need to do, when they need to do it. Don’t wait for “experts” or media to confirm your observations, by then, it is too late.
‘Don’t wait for “experts” or media to confirm your observations, by then, it is too late.’
So just which ‘non-experts’ are we to listen to – the ones who manage to make one lucky guess out of dozens, or the ones who can’t keep their conspiracy theories straight?
‘ Second is the PhD in economics, who are hopelessly buried in data and spreadsheets.’
Just because they know more than, for example, you, doesn’t mean they’re wrong.
I could have a lot of fun with this, but I have other things to do.
One of my consulting partners is a Ph.D. economist. He doesn’t talk much. Mostly he shakes his head.
When he reads wolfstreet he says ‘Yeah, okay’, and goes back to what he was doing.
Another is a Ph.D. psychologist. He shakes his head a lot too. When he reads wolfstreet he doesn’t say much of anything, because we’ve all heard about how screwy people can be about just about anything. Sometimes he trades places with the Ph.D. economist and the psychologist does economics and the economist does psychology, both of them shaking their heads the whole time.
Now, the chemist will tell you that if you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the precipitate. Not very helpful. But having studied both chemical and economic systems, he notes that Le Châtelier’s principle predicts the behavior of an equilibrium system when changes to its reaction conditions occur. If a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium moves to partially reverse the change.
So he, at least, has some insight into the nature of currency exchange dynamics, even if nobody listens to him because they have no idea what he is talking about.
There is the problem with standard deviations (black swans) when the mean around which the distribution is based changes over time.
“Do your probably smart buddies have a systemic solution to inflation?”
Yes. Regulate economic systems into stability and manage the problems before they detonate. That will never happen, because chaos creates opportunity. Why, when the situation is so clear and alarming, does it remain so stubbornly intractable to change? It is because those who have power in the world want it to be this way. The other way isn’t sufficiently profitable.
“the Theorem of Proper Taxation”
It smells bad enough but I can’t manure my garden with it. If you don’t like getting taxed just buy into the global tax evasion industry and rent some red-state senators and Bob’s your uncle.
How many of the guys with a PhD in economics have seen the last (insert any number) recessions coming and announced it?
Well, maybe its because the NBER says that “A recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point.” So, calling a bottom is like calling the bottom of the stock market. You really don’t know until you’re there.
Also, note that employment rates play a part in determining if we are “officially” in a recession. “The determination of the months of peaks and troughs is based on a range of monthly measures of aggregate real economic activity published by the federal statistical agencies. These include real personal income less transfers, nonfarm payroll employment, employment as measured by the household survey, real personal consumption expenditures, wholesale-retail sales adjusted for price changes, and industrial production. There is no fixed rule about what measures contribute information to the process or how they are weighted in our decisions. In recent decades, the two measures we have put the most weight on are real personal income less transfers and nonfarm payroll employment.
In my humble opinion, wars and depressions drive big changes.
Trends can last decades, even when you can see how stupid they are (I am looking here at you Bitcoin). Even if you can see what is coming, you can never time it.
Im very naive in these things. How does deflation occur and is this the ostensible goal of the fed? How do i get the purchasing power of my dollar back? Or is the value gone forever?
1. “How does deflation occur?”: It rarely does, so don’t worry about it. In my entire lifetime, deflation occurred for only a few quarters, and mild deflation at that. It just unwound a few months of inflation. And that was it. The rest of the time, it was inflation and raging inflation. So don’t worry about or hope for deflation. It’s not gonna happen except very rarely, and only a little, and only briefly.
2. “…is [deflation] the ostensible goal of the fed?” No, neither ostensibly or otherwise. The goal of the Fed is inflation, but not raging inflation.
3. “How do i get the purchasing power of my dollar back?” You don’t. It’s gone. The Fed always succeeds in flushing it down the shitter. So thank the Fed.
4. “Or is the value gone forever?” Yes, you nailed it. The value is gone forever.
Wolf, you know I like predictions. When do you think this drop to 5% CPI may occur and how high would you expect the drop in the $$$ value to push it back up?
You’ve indicated that rents, assuming it stays strong for a good while longer, is going to continue to push up CPI until next spring, right? Assuming the labor market holds up through the end of the year into early 2023, this would mean a drop to 5% in CPI probably isn’t in the cards until summer 2023 at the earliest? Does that sound correct, so maybe by late 2023 we could see this resurgence in CPI due to the depressed $$$ from its current highs?
Thank you for the explanation.
Gonna put up my ‘end the fed’ bumper sticker tonight.
If deflation isn’t happening, then I guess I should run out and buy a brand new vehicle, prices be damned, because at almost 9% annual inflation they’re just going to keep going up. In a couple years, I’ll be money ahead. So FOMO makes sense, I guess. Hurry up and buy, or be priced out forever.
Wolf, before u expire in the 2060’s – 2070’s u might know deflation.
Bonds might do well.
I wonder if dollar is relatively strong against yen and Euro because they are screwed because they are big importers of fossil fuels.
The dollar is relatively really strong. That could mean it’s a good time (or will be soon) to trade a dollar for something else. Here are some thoughts:
I noticed the 50 cc Taiwanese scooter I bought sells for the same $1899 price it did last year.
Blood in the streets in Europe. Maybe an international index fund. You get a twofer if their much cheaper stock markets go up vs. US market and dollar goes down.
Maybe a big gold miner. I follow Barrick. No net debt. Pays a dividend and gold should go up if dollar goes down.
At some point I hope to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares as they have no net debt. They are #1 in real capital, #3 in sales, but only #6 in market cap. The five stocks larger in market cap are tech stocks if you classify Tesla as tech.
If I was a gambler I would short Tesla and go long Berkshire as in my mind there is no way Tesla should have a higher market cap than Berkshire going into a recession.
In f/x, it’s mainly about relative interest rates. The fed has raised. The boj and eu central bank are still trying to hold on to zirp. So money is leaving them for the better deal in US bonds.
What happens to berkshire when 90+ YO buffet dies? Will there be a mass exodus? I’ll wait and see before investing there. Good luck to you!
Inflation has slowed down in my area. Some items I purchase have actually come back down a bit. IMO, oil prices will be high until the west stops punishing russia. They’ve been on russia’s back for 50 years, so I don’t see friendly relations even after the fighting ends in ukraine.
Fed will raise rates until something breaks. Probably an EM currency crisis. Attempting to pay back debt, denominated in dollars, with a depreciating currency is hopeless.
The US government is obligated to REPAY IN FULL APPROXIMATELY $15 TRILLION OF DEBT EACH AND EVERY YEAR which it does.
You are describing a debt rollover. It is entirely correct to state there is no intent to ever reduce outstanding notional government debt.
Many are expecting a little disinflation (maybe 6% CPI by year end), and suggesting a Fed pause of some sort. I have no idea what the future holds, but if the dollar weakens, adding to the inflation fire, perhaps the Fed holds course longer?
Great to hear a solid data-based view of gaming this out for the rest of the year. I can’t take my eyes off of the lingering risks for Europe with the Russia-energy wild card. If Europe is going to “catch up” with the US in terms of its currency strength, there seem to be all sorts of ways that can falter. I think Europe and Japan each have a weak hand right now, Europe especially around energy as winter approaches, and Putin hangs tough.
I see signs this past week of sentiment slowing its descent in the USA, for example BTC hovering around $20k. But I just bought this energy dip, and made a modest bet going long on volatility (which paid off very nicely in early summer, so now I’m going back in). As I see it, stagflation would benefit these bets (persistent high energy costs, plus some slowdown in business, hence, stocks). I can easily be all wrong, so my bet sizes are small.
Inflation is variable. It rises and falls. Inflation seldom falls for long as we are no longer on the gold standard. There are vehicle shortages. They may wait for up to a year for a $66k Tesla Model Y. My neighbor told me he wants to replace two windows, but there is a window shortage. The price of gasoline is falling. They may need to ration electricity and natural gas in Europe. There is a worker shortage. JPMorgan Chase started hiring people with criminal records. CEO Jamie Dimon is having to allow some workers to work from home at least some of the time.
“JPMorgan Chase started hiring people with criminal records.”
The so-called ‘gold standard’ was a very brief and totally failed 60 year experiment from 1973 until 1933 at which time it was totally discarded as an unworkable and inane idea for all domestic currency purposes in the US and the last vestige of it for some international purposes was dumped back in 1971. Tying any currency to any thingy of any sort is patently absurd and utterly pointless. All legitimate government issued currencies are backed by the current and future assets and current and future labor and productivity of their citizens which are vastly more valuable than mere thingies which are miniscule in value in any economy.
1873 , not 1973.
The current financial system is designed to fail, guaranteed.
Fractional reserve lending + exorbitant leverage + (mostly) government created moral hazard which the vast majority believes has magically eliminated risk = guaranteed to fail financial system.
It’s a future “fat tail” catastrophic systemic failure event instead of the periodic panics of the past.
Compound interest will over time inflate the amount of money to endless. But do not worry, the money will be wortless before that happen. ;)
If there is any interest rate other than zero, a gold standard money system must change the gold-money rate yearly to match the inflation due to the interests on the money.
Note, inflation is here monetary inflation. That is the increase in amount of money.
Halibut
What I took from Wolf’s words of wisdom (Wolfdom) was inflation may in fact abate slightly while we wait for ECB / Japan start their QT / rate hikes (balance of this year), then wave 2 of inflation hits in the next 12-18 months as USD weakens.
Translation = Extended recession.
We are in it already (due to Fed follies) but the ROTW (rest of the world) actions will understandably exacerbate.
“What I took from Wolf’s words of wisdom (Wolfdom) was inflation may in fact abate slightly while we wait for ECB / Japan start their QT / rate hikes (balance of this year), then wave 2 of inflation hits in the next 12-18 months as USD weakens.”
That’s what I got too. I didn’t even think about the USD weakening and its effects.
Thanks. I listened to the podcast a second time, and your analysis sounds about right to me.
It sounds like Wolf agrees that the CPI will reduce a bit in the short term and then SHTF2 occurs.
I’m wondering how this all impacts Fed actions. They could hang tough a bit and actually bring market valuations back to reality. But then again, they could start waffling and maybe the party starts again.
Or, just maybe, they waffle but the party’s over anyway?
My curiosity emanates from a total cash position, which really sucks, but I’m holding pat for a while. Would like to see some opportunity out there, but I don’t yet.
I figure slow bleeding beats a head first jump into a wood chipper.
Excellent analysis and commentary.
I think it is a “contrary opinion” that will prove to be correct.
So reminiscent of the 1970s.
If had to take a flyer on one thing that’s different this time, I would say the forex system will not self-right itself. All central banks have been over producing currency, and that has an offset in EM sovereigns, which do not have the same deep state credit system, (the EU is trying to hold the PIIGs together) hence global inflation, (non sequitur to Prechter’s observation that China exports deflation, and inversely) Is coordinated monetary reduction, the outcome or competitive? Is the US losing its advantage?
We lost our advantage when corporations,offshored all the jobs
It did bring us cheap goods and places outside the US to sell our Treasuries. Everyone, gov, corp, and consumers all had good benefits while it has lasted in the offshoring of our industries.
Oh sure there were the negative consequences but just imagine how things would have been if the government had no place to sell treasuries. How high would interest rates have had to be to sell them to us? How high would wages had to be?
Things might have been better with innovation but I was in a union back in the day and the unions were pretty rigid and extremely reluctant to allow corporations to automate. Just look at how long it has taken the USPS to!
Seems to me that trend is at its end.. Maybe not.. We’ll see!
“I would say the forex system will not self-right itself.”
Unfortunately the world doesn’t come with a Pause button, much less a Reset.
Sometimes I’d just like to unplug the blessed thing so I can take it apart and fix it and put it back together again so it will run a bit more smoothly.
You have no idea how hard it is to do an oil change at highway speeds.
Well, maybe you do. I shouldn’t make assumptions.
The strong dollar is hurting lots of countries in the world. Sri Lanka is rioting. Lots of very negative consequences outside the US.
Borrow in dollars and have the exchange rate change this dramatically and there are going to be a lot of chaos and defaults. Many of which will affect US lenders (pension funds?) and if it gets bad enough out there, even will affect our supply lines.
So temporarily not so bad for the US but longer term, this could be a disaster.
Tough luck, and so what?
No one forces these morons (the governments and companies of developing economies) to borrow in dollars (issue dollar denominated bonds). But why do they do this? Because these morons killed their own currencies with inflation and defaults, and now no one wants to lend them in their own currencies.
And why CAN they issue dollar bonds? Because Wall Street gets rich on fees with these dollar-bonds, and because it stuffs these bonds into emerging market bond funds that are hyped to retail investors; and then when the bonds get in trouble, the bond funds sell them for cents on the dollar to US hedge funds (more Wall Street goons), that then try to make money when the IMF rescues them.
It’s always the same thing. Investors should NEVER EVER buy emerging market dollar bonds, and no one EVER NEVER EVER should buy an emerging market bond fund with dollar bonds. Period.
Argentina and Wall Street have gotten into the most incestuous relationship about dollar bonds and serial defaults – and they’re both ripping off investors, and investors keep falling for it. Here is more that … and no I don’t feel sorry for idiots that buy this stuff. And I don’t feel sorry for the morons that issue dollar bonds when they cannot issue bonds in their own currency because yields would be out the wazoo.
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/12/brain-dead-investors-get-crapped-on-again-by-argentina/
Wolf,
I’m from Turkey. I totally agree to your words on developing countries.
Wolf, love the analysis as always. Not trying to cause any drama, but I think Nassim Taleb was trying to dunk on your analysis of the dollar’s purchasing power. Thoughts?
He confused two very standard well-defined concepts: “purchasing power of the dollar” (a monetary concept) with “investment returns of dollar-denominated assets” (a financial concept). I have no idea how his brain could short-circuit like that, but it sure did. But it was a really really dumb mistake to make. I can’t believe that he is that ignorant. But maybe he is. Or maybe he just says whatever without using his brain.
I used to be a big fan of his. However, he has gone off the rails over the past several years. It’s a shame. Thanks for always being the beacon in the night. You should put a book out.
Oh… He most certainly wrote a book. Yep.
Hi Wolf, Excellent piece, as usual. The fact that, as you say, US inflation would go up if the USD drops in value, combined with the big trade deficit of the US, suggests that the US has a strong interest in not letting the USD drop. The main way to achieve that is to ensure that the US Fed rates are at at keast as high as those of its major trading partner countries – in particular the 20 countries you refer to regarding the weighted currency index the US has been tracking since 2006. The EU is rife with political unity issues and instability threats, and so presumably the US should have no problem keeping well ahead of the EU in its rate hike path – indeed, as rates get higher everywhere, it is plausible that the US will be able to keep surpassing all other countries’s hikes, with the exception of China’s. That would only further strengthen the USD. I can see that the USD may reach a point where for other reasons the US considers this unhealthy for its allied trading partners, but that point has not yet been reached. For example, the USD was much higher versus the CAD at the start of the pandemic. Also, countries such as Canada have even greater housing bubbles than the US, as you have documented, and so they will be unable at some point to keep up with US interest rate hikes because the impact on GDP etc will be greater. In short, based on the excellent information you provide, one can just as well make the opposite case that the USD is likely to continue to strengthen, no?
1) DXY reached Jan 1974 fractal zone : 105.90-109.50. It might drop a little, before rising to R/R Nov 1982/ Jan 1983 backbone : 115.43 – 126.02. If DXY will rise > the BB, it will exceed 1999/2001 highs.
2) US10Y breached 2018 highs. DET 3M is up to minus (-)0.31. It might rise to zero. DET10Y reached 1.76 in June. US10Y – DET10Y in one year
trading range, before rising higher.
3) Viscosity will keep the German rates on the zero line, like in Japan.
Gravity with Germany will keep US rates down, inverting them.
4) If DXY breach R/R BB, US10Y will make a round trip to zero. The
bond massacre will be over.
5) Sidney and India floods sucked liquidity from the Po river and lake Mead.
unemused,
Didier Sornette might amuse your partners.