Why Delivery Giants Walmart, Amazon, FedEx & UPS even Deal with Collapsing EV Startups: EV SPAC Canoo is the Latest

Scaring legacy automakers into finally producing electric cargo vans is like pulling teeth.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
EV startup Canoo, which went public via merger with a SPAC in December 2020, and whose shares then promptly spiked and collapsed, and which said in its Q1 earnings report that it might not have enough dough to continue “as a going concern,” and which became one of the stars of my Imploded Stocks column, and which has yet to deliver any EVs, well, it announced today that it had inked a deal for Walmart to purchase 4,500 electric delivery vans someday.
Details have not been disclosed, and as is the case in all these deals of future purchases of a large number of electric delivery vans that don’t yet exist, there is lots of wriggle room in it for both parties, as is the case with the Walmart-GM BrightDrop deal, the Amazon-Rivian deal, the Amazon-Stellantis deal, the Amazon-GM BrightDrop deal, the UPS-Arrival deal, the FedEx-GM BrightDrop deal, or any of the others.
Canoo shares [GOEV] spiked by a phenomenally glorious 110% this morning, and by the close gave up half of that spike, and are up 53%. That 80% spike or 100% spike or whatever earlier was a huge deal in the headlines everywhere this morning. But shares were just $2.38 yesterday, and so the huge spike today was only to $5.00 this morning, and now back to $3.63. The shares are still down 84% from the intraday peak in December 2020. And today’s jump was just a little uptick in the collapse (data via YCharts):
Whatever will come of this order from Walmart, and whether or not Canoo has even enough cash to ramp up production to manufacture these vans, to Walmart this is irrelevant.
What Walmart wants is a lot of competition in the electric van space, and it wants to motivate the legacy van makers – Ford are you getting the hint? – to get on the ball and start producing top-notch electric vans that were designed from a blank sheet as electric vans, and with Walmart specs in mind.
Scaring legacy automakers into finally producing electric cargo vans is like pulling teeth.
It makes sense for Walmart, Amazon, UPS, and FedEx to throw their weight around in the development of EVs for urban delivery of packages. The legacy automakers have refused to build them until the giants started making deals with a bunch of startups, threatening to steal that business.
These huge delivery companies really really want to put electric vans into their urban delivery fleets because electric propulsion systems are ideally suited for urban delivery, where routes are generally below 100 miles a day, and there is no range anxiety. Vehicles can be charged up overnight at the warehouse, and electric motors are so much more efficient particularly in stop-and-go traffic, than ICE vehicles, which turn somewhere between 70% to 100% (at idle) of the energy they use into waste heat. Electric vans can capture some of the braking energy (otherwise waste heat) with regenerative braking that charges the battery every time the vehicle is slowed. And maintenance costs are lower than on ICE vans.
Every one of these massive companies that do urban deliveries wants electric vans – and have been wanting them for years and have been ordering them for years. And they’re just not forthcoming.
Another problem that needs to be shaken up: Ford.
Ford, the dominant player in the US delivery van business with its Transit van series, dropped the ball on EV vans. It focused its EV energies on the F-150 Lightening and the Mustang Mach-E. And so it doesn’t have a blank-sheet electric van model.
What it is now coming out with are last-minute-designed electric conversions of its ICE vans – putting the electric components into a vehicle designed for ICE components, and that’s never a good solution. And that’s the number one market leader in ICE vans.
GM is finally coming out with a blank-sheet electric delivery van under its BrightDrop division.
Ram, which builds the popular ProMaster delivery van, is coming out with an electric van. But with Ram now being a brand of Stellantis, this electric van will be based on a Fiat van.
Walmart and FedEx made deals with GM’s BrightDrop.
Walmart also made a deal with GM’s BrightDrop to “reserve” 5,000 electric delivery vans, which it expects to go into service in 2023, according to BrightDrop.
FedEx had put in a reservation for 500 BrightDrop vans and received the first five prototypes in December last year for testing. In January, it then put in an order for an additional 2,000 vans.
FedEx said that it hopes electric vans will make up half of all of its van purchases by 2025, and 100% by 2030. The numbers in this business are just huge: FedEx’s fleet of electric vans may eventually reach 250,000 vehicles, it said.
UPS made a deal with Arrival.
UPS put in an order with UK-based EV startup Arrival for 10,000 electric delivery vans, with the option to purchase 10,000 more vans. The order is subject to cancellation at any time, and without penalty, like so many of these types of orders. The deal was announced in early 2020. UPS also invested an “undisclosed amount” in Arrival.
UPS, during its earnings call on February 1, 2022, said that it will “purchase” 425 Arrival vans in 2022, and beyond testing some prototypes, still doesn’t operate any of the vans.
Following the hype-and-hoopla announcement of the UPS deal, Arrival announced later in 2020 that it would merge with a SPAC in the US. The merger was completed in March 2021, with shares trading on the Nasdaq, where they promptly collapsed by 94% from the hype-and-hoopla high to today’s penny-stock of $1.46 (data via YCharts):
Amazon made deals with Rivian, Fiat, I mean Ram, Daimler, Lion, and whatever.
Amazon invested about $1.3 billion in Rivian for a 20% stake. In a deal announced with great fanfare, Rivian was supposed to build 100,000 vans for Amazon through 2030, to Amazon’s specs, and Rivian was supposed to start delivering them in 2021.
And then nothing happened, and in May 2022, there were reports of further delays because Rivian was suing a supplier over pricing issues or whatever. Beyond the prototypes for testing, there are still no vans.
However, Rivian is building and delivering high-dollar pickup trucks, and they’re out there, and I have seen a few of them already. But they’re not for Amazon.
Now there are reports that Rivian is planning layoffs that could reach 5% of its workforce, according to sources cited by Bloomberg. These are nonmanufacturing roles that will be eliminated as the company wants to trim its workforce after overstaffing.
Rivian’s shares [RIVN] have collapsed by 83% from their high in November 2021, and both Amazon and Ford have taken huge write-downs on the gains they’d booked following the Rivian IPO in November 2021 (data via YCharts):
Amazon also ordered “thousands” of electric Ram ProMaster vans, Stellantis said in January 2022, which are based on electric vans from Fiat, with some input from Amazon.
Amazon has also ordered 1,800 electric vans from Daimler for use in Europe. And it ordered electric three-wheelers from Mahindra for use in India.
And from Lion Electric. Amazon ordered up to 2,500 electric trucks from Lion Electric, an EV maker startup in Canada, hopefully for delivery in 2025 or whenever.
Lion Electric announced in November 2020 that it would go public via merger with a SPAC. Weeks after the announcement, the Amazon order was reported and hugely hyped, and the SPAC’s shares spiked to $35.25 by January 15, 2021. By the time the merger with the SPAC was approved and completed in May 2021, shares had already plunged by about half. And today, at $4.37, shares are down 88% from the hype-peak. And Amazon still hasn’t gotten any electric delivery trucks (data via YCharts):
Twisting arms of the legacy van makers.
Legacy automakers still face huge problems with their supply chains for ICE models where they’ve had well-established supply chains. Production was hit mostly by shortages of specific semiconductors. Now they’re trying to build new supply chains for EVs, which is even worse. There are long waiting lists for their passenger EVs. Electric cargo vans are not the top priority. And for Ford, which dominates the ICE cargo van business, electric cargo vans are just an afterthought.
So it makes sense for the delivery giants Amazon, Walmart, UPS, and FedEx to fire up some startups, though they have even bigger problems trying to set up complex supply chains, in addition to all the other problems they have, such as running out of cash. But that’s the only way the giants have to twist the arms of legacy van makers into finally producing EV vans.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The first practical electric vehicles were built in the 19th century in the garages of hobbyists with no capital in their spare time – something our modern-day industrialists can’t manage to do with tons of money and squads of smart engineers.
You’d think that the huge demand would have already found the market saturated with profitable suppliers. But no. Sometimes you have to diss the pros and just do it yourself. By the time they get around to doing it you could already have it done. You yourself couldn’t be this stupid if you worked at it.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Less hype and hoopla and more product please.
Sheesh.
If you don’t got the steak, you sell the sizzle.
As old as the industrial revolution.
All hat and no cattle.
It seems like a slow game of Texas hold ’em.
Everyone’s bluffing and raising, but no winning hand is being laid down on the table to take in all the chips. It is a huge pot to bring home, eh?
It really should not be that difficult to design, engineer and build an EV cargo van for basic urban delivery duty. And, there is a large captive market, with cash-money ready to spend, waiting to buy these machines en masse.
Wolf, as always, thank you for reporting the facts of this, sort of sad really, matter.
All beans no can.
There’s a very very large difference between what a modern manufacturer produces and someone in a garage does quality wise.
Because the tail wags the dog. Manufacturers are going for the sexiest models first. It’s easy to drag your feet this way. The buying public wants electric vehicles that operate the same way as gassers – huge range, almost no down time to fuel up. And now all kinds of gizmos that have no effect on functionality. That’s a tall order. The Big 3 got their way – they wanted watered down regulations to protect profits. If CAFE rules were actually designed in a way to encourage smarter development we’d already have basic EVs that satisfy 90% of the needs out there. Instead they somehow encouraged larger gaz-guzzling SUVs and pickup trucks. Why shoot yourself in the foot? What’s the profit on a pickup truck these days? $20,000? Better to complain about high gas prices and do everything you can to kick the can down the road, I guess.
Organized Confusion and Bankrupt trying to pretend the they know what they doing. By 2035….Good luck.
False analogy. Those electric vehicles were quite primitive. Would you drive one of them. Nothing is simple anymore. Supply chains out the wazoo, we don’t hardly make anything in the USA anymore.
I dunno…
Seems like you would have an initial flush of orders but then reducing over time…
Would the continuing resolutions be enough to warrant a legacy investment…
If it were me, I’d just buy Club Car, since they’ve been making EVs forever, invest in some modern crap, and tell them to make me some vans…
Yeah, that’s what I was thinking.
But on second thought, the differences between a golf cart and a delivery van probably require a new blank sheet design, same as the legacy car manufacturers need to do.
And I suspect that as in most longstanding successful businesses, there are probably a lot of tenured old fart engineers and supply chain managers at Club Car who lost their edge long ago, and no way are going to change their habits or innovate.
A principle in the field of industrial psychology is that industrial institutions evolve to focus on more on preserving the internal status quo, rather than focus on delivering a good product. It’s probably true of many institutions (government, education, etc.).
What are the chances that legacy automaker bean counters know something we don’t about the ability to secure reliable supplies of lithium?
Lithium may not be used in future iterations of battery technology.
Exactly. What in the world makes people think the legacy carmakers don’t know what they are doing and doing it for very valid reasons?
Yancey Ward,
The “valid reasons” they were blocking EV development in the past was to protect their ICE franchises in which they put huge investments. Their EV sales are cannibalizing their ICE sales, and they knew it, and they tried to block it. Tesla didn’t have that problem. The legacy automakers do.
They didn’t want to invest in new plants, new supply chains, new product development, hire an entirely different set of engineers, etc. This switch is hugely expensive, and they knew it, and they tried to block the change from happening, and now that it’s happening anyway, they’re forced to play catch-up. Each of the US legacy automakers has now pledged 10s of billions of dollars in investment in EVs to get this moving, and it will come at the expense of their ICE sales. This is an ugly situation for them. They knew it. And they’re tried to avoid it. But customer demand (consumers and fleets) finally forced them into it anyway. EVs is where growth is, ICE vehicle sales are plunging.
Given the current interest in EVS I keep wondering why no one can compete with Tesla. It does justify the Tesla stock price to a point.
Anyone know what the Tesla secret sauce recipe is?
Government handout,taxpayer funded . Besides Texas grid can’t hardly keep electricity on now ,What. Joke
Wind is down yesterday and today. At 100+, and no wind for those big air powered generators, ERCOT is at it’s distribution limit.
Something to this. A hundred years ago they built Hoover dam, now Lake Mead is empty. You build wind farms, the wind stops blowing? If we build enough solar panels will we be living in the dark eventually?
Ambrose Bierce,
Love your comment.
Tesla pickup truck with unbreakable windows?
“Given the current interest in EVS I keep wondering why no one can compete with Tesla. ”
Many companies ARE competing successfully with Tesla and even out-doing them, for example BYD recently became the world’s top EV maker, majorly out-selling TSLA this year–something very few predicted, leave alone this early. Tesla also lags in some markets, ex. in Europe VW outsells Tesla in the EV market with other automakers catching up, and other companies are nipping at Tesla’s heels in the US too. Ford and GM are prioritizing EV development, and Kia, Hyundai and Polestar are making inroads here too.
“It does justify the Tesla stock price to a point.”
lol that’s where this post went from questionable to flat ridiculous, looks like a stealthy TSLA fanboy post. I like Tesla and have ridden in a Model X and Model 3, it’s clearly a viable company and will have a share of the EV market. But no, Tesla does not have a justifiable stock price with a valuation more than all other auto companies and several major tech companies combined. Its valuation will settle consistent with the market share that it can realistically command, just like Cisco did from its own outrageous highs in the 1990’s tech bubble. And no, it’s not a “tech company”, it’s an auto company–all auto companies do heavy tech investment and development, that doesn’t put them in the same category as AMZN, GOOGL, BDNCE or SAP. Although there’s promise in battery improvements and self-driving, those claims have been way overhyped, and again other auto companies are at least as advanced or even beyond Tesla in their own R&D there.
“lol that’s where this post went from questionable to flat ridiculous, looks like a stealthy TSLA fanboy post. ”
Lol that’s where this post went from questionable to flat ridiculous. I have never ridden in a TSLA and could not possibly afford one. I do see them on the road, and people do talk about them. Which is more than can be said about other car manufacturers.
.
Sorry if this came off as saying you were a Tesla fanboy but some parts of the post certainly sounded like it, and those posts are very annoying even to those of us who like Tesla cars because of all the mindless boosterism. The point is the original post made some pretty extreme assertions about Tesla being head and shoulders above other automakers in EV’s, and trying to justify its ridiculous stock price and P-to-E valuation where again, it’s worth more than all other car-makers (and battery makers, and most tech stocks) combined. That’s all demonstrable false. Again, Tesla isn’t even the top EV manufacturer anymore, BYD is out-selling it and TSLA is falling farther behind in many other markets as other carmakers grab more-and-more market share. Even in the US there’s stiff competition rising, Hyundai is grabbing a huge and rising share and this is even before the Big 3 in the US get fully geared and selling. Tesla is a viable car-maker with a real in demand product, they’ll be fine and stay solvent as a company, but no their outrageous stock price is not justified by any realistic assessment. It’s just another sign of the Everything Bubble we’re in and the massive blunders of recent Federal Reserve policy to fuel asset bubbles (esp in equities) like this.
BYD sold more “new energy vehicles” than Tesla but Tesla still leads in BEV sales by a long shot. You need to educate yourself on the hybrid fallacy – worst of both worlds.
That’s not what the reports are saying. BYD’s sales are clearly stated as being of fully fledged electric vehicles with battery storage and charging capability capable of driving over extended distances, nitpicking that is just arguing over semantics. I have trouble believing that the authors of these sales reports in the auto journals, who have their credibility on the line would mix up hybrids and EV’s. Otherwise Toyota would have dominated “EV sales” just from the Prius and other hybrids for years.
Uber Driver,
1. This whole article was about delivery vans, not sedans and SUVs. Tesla doesn’t make any vans.
2. Tesla’s lunch is being eaten in Europe and China.
3. In the US, automakers are having trouble producing enough EVs for now, but production volume is gradually coming up. They’re selling all they can make. Long waiting lists. Hyundai-Kia came out of nowhere this year in the US with lower-priced EVs. Huge demand. Still cannot make enough.
To be fair the weight problem in electric road vehicles has not really been solved. Yes a lot of progress has been made but for the next few years the only profitable way to move heavy cargo using electrica power is still gonna be with electric trains.
How is the USA going with getting more of those anyway?
And yes I know that electricity will get cheaper in the following years, but the main problem is the batteries for the vehicles and the lack of enough charge stations. Just the way you charge a Tesla won’t do for any electric heavy carho vehicle and besides time us money.
I know truckers, even a hour loss is a cut in profit, so yeah America, start having more electric trains, or Europe will leave you behind when it comes to this. It doesn’t help that many European countries distances are laughable short compared to the ones in the USA.
1. Electric trains? Only in dense urban areas with overhead electric lines.
2. Electricity to get cheaper? Nowhere is this happening and there is only doubling and tripling of rates predicted. And has already happened in Europe.
I just got my electric bill for June. It’s not getting cheaper. As a matter of fact, the “fuel” charge was 1/3 the bill. Highest June I ever had here in this house and I keep great records. And we are not running a carnival here with just the two of us old retired folks.
Oh, a one ring circus! 😅
OK, now check the price at the pump and see what you pay for gas or diesel, and by how much that has jumped, hahahahahahaha.
2banana,
“Only in dense urban areas with overhead electric lines.”
Good lordy, you need to get out of the house a little and go traveling. This much BS is painful.
Even the Trans-Siberian Railroad is electrified — passenger and cargo trains both, all the way. All highspeed rail lines are fully electrified. In China, the electrified high-speed railroads crisscross the entire country. Even before there was highspeed rail in China, main trunk lines were electrified.
Nearly all major lines in Europe are electrified, highspeed or not, passenger and cargo trains, since the 1950s and 1960s. Same in Japan.
Distrubutiona vans was the theme. Charging at the base overnight so the distributors do provide the charging infrastructure themself.
Heavy trucks is a different game.
electricity does not come out of a wall. And you’re talking 100’s of outlets, huge amounts of power. The electricity infrastructure alone for one warehouse would be 100’s of 1000’s of dollars PLUS what the electricity provider has to ramp up.
or you know they could buy a 5000 gallon diesel tank and a 110v pump and get 250k miles out of a van.
Meh. I think if you do the math, electric vans will soon make sense.
We have been running a mix of electric fork lifts and propane forklifts for probably twenty years now. The electric ones work great. They charge overnight and run all day. And that’s on old lead acid technology. The charging infrastructure and electricity cost for them is a drop in the bucket compared to what the whole factory consumes in a day. We don’t even give it a second thought. Golf carts made the same shift years ago too. In the right application electric is a no brainer, and last mile delivery vans are a pretty good fit.
My understanding is that we still have to generate and distribute energy to move a vehicle and it’s contents. The amount of energy lost to heat when going all electric is simply less in the long run for the whole system.
People who want to focus on the added electrical wiring and generating capacity needed for EVs like to ignore all the cost of operating gas stations, fuel delivery trucks, refineries, pipelines, drilling rigs, etc. none of that stuff is free, or less of a hassle than running a few more wires and cranking up generating capacity a bit.
Maintenance on internal combustion vehicles is really expensive for a fleet. It’s not as simple as adding fuel and running 250,000 miles.
It’s almost like there is no money in EVs, either cars or vans, without massive government subsidies.
Like it makes no economic sense.
With every cargo EV start-up getting destroyed and the legacy car companies dragging their feet like a three year old going to the barber.
The real problems are electricity cost, that is getting cheaper; electrical batteries that are improving and electrical charge stations and countries are getting more of those.
So like it or not, there is a reason moee and mre countries are investing in electrical vehicles.
For heavy cargo however they really should invest in electrical trains.
It’s almost like there is no money in ICE cars without massive government subsidies.
I think that is what you meant, right?
If people had to pay the real price for gasoline (as in replacement cost and environmental damage) they would have been extinct a long time ago.
I think this article is very reveling to get an understanding of the headline news of these spacs! And the rational behind the support by Walmart etc.
Moscow electric buses carried 200 million people – more than the population of the Russian Federation. The electric bus is an environmentally friendly form of urban transport. The transport has run more than 80 million kilometers without emitting harmful gases into the atmosphere.
They have over 1000 in service since 2018
Those are electric trolley buses (with “trolley poles”). We have those too in San Francisco. The technology has been around for 100+ years. Our trolley buses have a small battery so that they can drive for short distances without the wires, such as to get around an accident. These trolley buses are in lots of cities around the world, and many of those systems were built decades ago and still work. Just replace the buses every 50 years or so, with some new shiny buses.
Shiny new electrict bus with a wet bar. Hell yeah, Magic Bus, I can ride that way. I’ll buy a round for Wolf Streeters and Wolf can pick the route.
Hahaha, yes, the bus would be packed. They have those wet bars on the ferries across the Bay. I met my future favorite beer on one of them ;-]
Stelantis, Maxis and others have electric vans in different sizes for the distrubution market. They show up more and more in traffic here, so why not in the USA?
Rivian should have vans in the wild by the end of the year. They can all buy vans from Rivian.
Rivian is in trouble. All they have made so far this year is around 1,500 vehicles out of 50,000 they said they would. No van is in sight as all they are producing is the pickup and the SUV.
“Rivian is building and delivering high-dollar pickup trucks, and they’re out there, and I have seen a few of them already.”
Me too — four in a week. One lives somewhere nearby as I see it occasionally, another was on the highway passing through (I presume), and two were being hauled on trailers.
“Delivered on trailers”? Since you cannot just go to your local Rivian dealership.
Anthony A.,
“All they have made so far this year is around 1,500 vehicles”
That’s a lie.
Rivian delivered 4,467 vehicles in Q2 after having delivered 1,227 vehicles in Q1. For a total of 5,694 in the first half.
Rivian is the Dale Automotive for the 2020’s.
Urban delivery was the primary use of EVs 110 years ago, and it’s still the best use of EVs. Tesla is a distraction, not an advantage, because it pulls the other makers toward wrong uses of EVs.
What’s needed is for all of these cargo/bus EVs to use a common battery platform and swapping stations.
No. They just go back to the warehouse where they’re parked overnight anyway and recharge, no problem.
Skip EV and do drones. I thought that was the big deal coming a few years ago. Woo.
All I know about delivery is that the 4 or 5 major outfits pound our little town (pop. 500) roads constantly back and forth all day. I see the same brand company trucks meet each other on the same street and wave, so there are some great logistics going on there.
Seems we got bypassed on any infrastructure dough and now all the handy delivery vehicles are making pothole craters like on the moon. Lord forbid any extra road tax to be paid by dang corporation vans.
Drones. That’s just we want: even more skyview and noise pollution. I only hope my semi-rural neighborhood that is full of huge, mature trees can block delivery drones from becoming a thing in it.
That’s why Ford plunged in July to Aug 1987 high.
Ford needs to go back to $1+ a share so I can load up again!
Arrival just announced a “restructuring” today involving up to 30% of its workforce-
Arrival proposes business reorganisation
JUL 12, 2022
PDF VERSION
LONDON, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), inventor of a unique new method of design and production of equitable electric vehicles (EVs) by local Microfactories, today confirmed that it has proposed a reorganisation of its business in response to the challenging economic environment as it focuses on its next major milestone – starting production of the Arrival Van in Q3 2022.
Arrival has proposed plans that include a realignment of the organisation that would enable it to deliver business priorities until late 2023 primarily utilising the $500mn cash on hand. Arrival’s proposal includes a targeted 30% reduction in spend across the organisation and anticipates that it could potentially impact up to 30% of employees globally.
Arrival continues to see a huge amount of interest in its products, and believes that its proposals are the right step at this time to ensure the long term success of the business and enable it to service this demand in the face of a unique economic environment that is seeing both new players and traditional OEMs facing supply chain issues, an ongoing pandemic, geopolitical tensions and rising inflation. Arrival believes it must address these challenges now as it starts production this year.
Reason 1: EVs don’t scale well into larger GVWs for carrying heavy loads and towing. Small passenger cars are in sort of a sweet spot for size-to-weight. Adding cargo weight kills range, and adding battery capacity adds weight and kills cargo volume at a greater rate than it adds range.
Reason 2: Charging is a real challenge when you tend to have all of your vans out on delivery routes during business hours and then all back into the warehouse at the same time for charging. Having capacity for a few small EVs vs. having capacity for 20 or 40 large EVs simultaneously are 2 very different things. Many warehouses literally do not have electrical service that is sufficient to charge on a large scale and solar requires a huge amount of battery storage for nighttime charging. There’s also far less flexibility for things like last minute route changes, which happen constantly in logistics.
Reason 3: Upfront cost. The big automakers know that it’s nearly impossible to fulfill their customer’s functionality requirements at their customer’s desired price points using current battery tech. Certain customers may put a few EV delivery vans out there for green virtue signaling, but are they really going to buy these EV trucks and vans in the numbers necessary to reach profitable economies of scale? Even after they figure out how many headaches and added costs are involved in scaling up their EV fleets?
Just because some executives want to market their green values and some activists scream that we can switch to all-EVs overnight doesn’t change the reality that there are serious engineering hurdles that still need to be cleared to make EV trucks and vans actually make business sense. They *might* work in specific situations for small fleets within tight urban areas, but elsewhere they’re still just a gimmick at best.
Cost wise, I think that EVs only make sense in those parts of the country with (for now) inexpensive electricity.
Being green can cost a lot of green.
MiTurn,
It doesn’t really matter what you and what I think. What matters is what the big corporate cost cutters and operations people think, and they want EVs because they’re a LOT cheaper to operate, and they know it. They use a fraction of the energy of a gasoline/diesel vehicle. Read the 7th paragraph
And musk can send a rocket up,and land it upright,but still can’t make a electric car function,. Sounds fishy to me
My Tesla Model Y functions quite nicely, thank you. Best car I ever owned and I’ve owned cars for fifty years.
Being fair I guess, the rocket tech is more than 60 years old. NASA and their Soviet and German equivalents had figured it out by the early 1960’s (Wernher von Braun’s early papers had the specs that NASA and their contractors used for the space shuttle, so even older than 60 years really), and Musk is just following in that tradition. Electric car tech, at least at scale isn’t as well established.
Not Sure,
Nearly all of this is BS. Do some research. Check out Daimler heavy tucks among others. Why do you keep posting this copy-and-paste BS?
Re reason 1. If anything electric motors are *better* for hauling heavy cargo. They have much higher torque than ICE engines. There’s a reason a Tesla can outgun a Ferrari. And also why massive trains in other countries run on electricity. Furthermore, these cargo vans are not really heavy haulers. They’re not hauling tons of bulk goods. Packages are generally not very dense. the extra weight of a van full of cardboard boxes which consist of 50% bubble wrap by volume is not the same as hauling a van full of concrete.
Reason 2 is nonsense. Overnight there is generally a huge surplus of electricity compared to the day. For industrial and commercial users, they would be able to get huge discounts from the power companies compared to what they pay for peak power during the day.
Regarding infrastructure within the warehouse, firstly, with the large conveyors and other machines turned off for the night, there’s plenty of power capacity. Charging 100 miles worth of range over 12 hours is not a big drain. But if they need more, it’s not hard to get additional power routed to you by the power company. They’re happy to run additional capacity to you because if it means you’ll be buying more electricity from them.
If persuading”legacy “auto manufacturers to make electric vans is like pulling teeth, than getting them to lower prices on any of their products is like persuading them to submit to a root-canal surgery.
No need to persuade them if the pain gets to much.
I wonder what the weight of a delivery-van-sized battery plus the van cargo will do to local roads.
I’m trying to find the weight of the EDV 700 and all I find is the GVWR of 9,350 and some speculation that the cargo capacity is about 2,000 lbs so presumably it weights about 7,000 lbs. In contrast a Sprinter van weighs about 5,000 lbs.
Uninformed BS turned into manipulative speculation. GVRW stands for Gross Vehicle Weight Rating = maximum amount of weight that your vehicle is allowed to weigh, INCLUDING CARGO. It’s the maximum weight rating of the vehicle.
At sub-10,000 GVRW makes this a class 2 truck.
EV articles really bring out the BS.
A lot of comments about Rivian here. With all the issues, it still seems they can sell all they can produce. But, they can’t build enough, they’re expensive and most people can’t afford one.
Well, what about this? Most men don’t want a cartoon faced truck. The darned thing is never going to work for “Walker, Texas Ranger”.
Seems they can’t even supply the LIMITED audience. Ok, imagine they could. Where’s the next level of sales?