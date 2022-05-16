My List of 23 Major US Office Markets, by Vacancy Rates Ranging from Abysmal to Just Terrible

Commercial Real Estate hit by construction boom, oil bust, pandemic, working from home, now hiring freezes and layoffs. Older office towers dish out huge losses.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The news for the office sector of commercial real estate just keeps getting worse. Some tech and social media companies have announced hiring freezes, including Facebook and Twitter. Others have made cutting costs suddenly a priority, promising very constrained hiring, such as Uber. Numerous startups are laying off people, included used-car online dealer Carvana, which fired 2,500 workers last week. Mortgage lenders from Wells Fargo on down have started laying off significant portions of their employees as mortgage lending is now in the dumps.
In addition, there is the shift working from home for office employees, and hybrid models where employees show up at the office only every now and then.
All this follows years of office construction booms. New office towers are being completed and put on the market with the latest and greatest amenities, and these trophy towers are competing with older office towers for shrinking office needs.
A widespread flight to quality has set in: When leases in older towers terminate, the tenants move to the trophy towers, and leave the older towers vacant. And landlords cannot lower the rents enough because they wouldn’t be able to meet their mortgage payments. So, the office sector of commercial real estate is facing an ugly reality.
Availability rates, which sounds a less bad than vacancy rates, have shot up during the pandemic, and in many cities have continued to rise through Q1 2022, and are now in the astronomical zone.
The worst four office markets in terms of availability rates are Chicago Suburban (31.7%), Houston (30.5%), Dallas-Fort Worth (30.9%), and San Francisco (26.8%), according to data from Savills.
In San Francisco, for example, the availability rate of 26.8% was a new record worst in the data, and was up from an availability rate of 7.3% in Q3 2019. In 2017 and 2018, San Francisco was the hottest tightest office market in the US. It was called “office shortage,” where companies were leasing or buying office space they didn’t need, and to hog this space, before anyone else could get it, so that they’d have space to eventually grow into.
Now there are 23.1 million square feet (msf) of available office space on the market in San Francisco, according to Savills, up from 6.1 msf in 2019. And new construction is still coming on the market.
Meta, for example, back in 2018, when it was still Facebook, leased an entire office tower in San Francisco, in addition to all the other office space it already had in the City, in Silicon Valley, and elsewhere. “This new space will support our growing workforce as we continue to attract talent,” Facebook said in a statement. It has since signed more leases in Silicon Valley. Then came the pandemic and working from home, and now the hiring freeze. So who needs all this office space?
This is how the market in San Francisco turned from an endlessly hyped office shortage to an endless office glut that no one knows what to do with.
But San Francisco isn’t the worst office market. That honor goes to the Chicago Suburban market, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth – all of them with availability rates above 30%, according to Savills.
Houston had for years the worst office market in the US, starting in 2015 when an office construction boom smacked into the oil bust, where a slew of Texas-based oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy, and where the entire industry went through major bouts of cost cutting, layoffs, and footprint reduction. Houston’s availability rates soared. Then came the pandemic and working from home, and it got even worse.
It’s not the new office towers that get in trouble; They attract tenants by offering them the latest and greatest, and a flight to quality sets in that leaves older office towers vacant, and they default on their debts and dish out huge losses to the holders of this debt, usually investors in Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS) that these mortgages were rolled into; or banks, insurance companies, and other investors that hold mortgages outright.
For example, in Houston, two office towers, built in the 1980s on the same campus, recently were sold in a foreclosure sale, first Three Westlake Park, and then Two Westlake Park. After fees and expenses, investors ate losses on the mortgages of 81.9% and 88.3% respectively, as the value of these older office towers has collapsed due to lack of demand.
And there is a flood of sublease space on the market where tenants that don’t need the space are putting it on the market in the hopes of finding a tenant that would help lower the carrying costs of the space until the lease expires. Companies that put their vacant space on the sublease market tend to undercut landlords because they don’t need to make a profit on the space; they just want to recoup some of their costs.
There were hopes in the second half last year that the sublease space had seen the peak, as companies were either finding tenants for the sublease space or taking it off the market. But in Q1, the sublease space grew again by 3.6% from Q4, to 159 million square feet, according to CBRE, cited by the Wall Street Journal.
Despite the astronomic availability rates, landlords have not broadly cut their asking rents, and in many markets have raised them. There are some exceptions, including San Francisco, where asking rents have fallen.
But whatever asking rents may be, landlords are negotiating and making deals, and are offering all kinds of incentives, from periods of free rent to large build-out allowances, in order to sign tenants for their empty space.
So here are 24 major office markets in the US (update: I just added Nashville to the original 23 after Savills released the data a few hours after this was published), and their availability rates in Q1 2021 (green) and Q1 2022 (purple), in order from abysmally worst to just terrible, with the least worst on this list, Boston, having an availability rate of 15.3%.
In six of the 24 markets, availability rates fell year-over-year, and the most in Boston (by 2.0 percentage points).
In 18 of the 24 markets, availability rates worsened year-over-year, and they worsened the fastest in San Francisco (by 3.2 percentage points), in Nashville (by 2.7 percentage points), in Charlotte (by 2.5 percentage points), in Chicago Downtown (by 2.4 percentage points), and in Tampa Bay (by 2.3 percentage points):
Is the headline backwards?
From the graph, it looks like things got worse Q1 2022 (purple) than Q1 2021 in most markets (green).
“From Abysmal to Just Terrible: My List of 23 Major US Office Markets”
2banana,
Oh gosh, no, that’s not at all what I meant. What I mean is that the list is sorted by vacancy rates, from “abysmal to just terrible,” and by making it shorter, it got confusing it seems. So I changed the headline to make this clearer. Thanks.
Well, good to see Chicago is doing better finally.
Jingle Mail, Jingle Mail, Jingle all the way…
On a serious note: High gasoline and vehicle prices are now another factor favoring work-from-home over commuting to an office, at least for workers without access to mass transit. Commuting is also a time expense for workers. To what extent are those with a choice of work-from-home jobs able to shun employers who need “on-site” workers – unless they offer extra pay to cover the time, hassle, and expense of commuting?
Add the higher vehicle cost, maintenance cost, insurance cost ,taxes, tolls and fees.
No joke
I get my motor/ transmission oils and filters from the same supplier, and I have been for years. They supply local stealerships and shops. Getting good oil is getting harder and harder to come by, and it comes at a premium
Home prices also favour work from home.
If a company want me on site I ask for enough compensation to buy a reasonable house within a reasonable distance.
Most will not pay that much.
So the entire country has been afflicted by bad real estate ownership incentives.
You bet it has. And for maybe 100 years. Why?
1. Upon sale, commercial real estate per the tax code can avoid any capital gains tax if the real estate is replaced with like-kind. Imagine selling Apple stock for a gain and avoiding taxes if you re-invest usually in 90 days in Amazon. That’s real estate.
2. Real estate is highly leveraged, similar to buying a house for 10% down. Moreover all the mortgage interest for commercial real estate can be deducted from taxes.
3. But most of all, the commercial owner can depreciate the building, not the land, but all of the building. In the past 40 years, this means he depreciates an increasing asset. Maybe won’t work so well now with a decreasing asset.
Why so many breaks?
In 1890, maybe real estate needed tax breaks to settle the West and to develop the manufacturing base.
Not now, manufacturing has been off-shored to China, et al.
But the real estate interests are entrenched, so the code will not change. Imagine Trump Republicans changing the tax code to eliminate the real estate tax advantages.
You know what else favors work from home? Regular napping.
I would assume 10% vacancy is sufficient in a healthy market to give enough buffer for worker and office movements. At 30% vacancy rates, I would assume that the rents will plummet in a truly free market. Specially mom and pop and smaller landlords who own just a few properties. They cannot afford to keep properties empty for years, they will drop the rent or sell. Once the falling rents match the running cost of the building, they should stabilize.
Still a large fraction of the remaining 30% empty offices would need to be demolished. This smells like bankruptcies and foreclosures of highly leveraged landlords. I wonder why it has not started yet at large scale.
Wonder if this is a leading indicator for what’s coming in the housing markets for those specific cities…
…’extra pay to cover the time, hassle, and expense of commuting?’
Did these employees have their pay reduced for such expenses when they started working from home? This might result in an increased bargaining chip for the employer/employee.
Lots of people don’t have the WFH option. Nurses, auto mechanics, retail workers. Be interesting if Wolf has a handle on how these break down.
Its not all gas and commute hassle.
Anyone who had kids in the past decade without foolishly anticipating a crippling global pandemic first (/s) better have Boomer parents willing to provide unconditional babysitting, since childcare centers shuttered left and right in the last two years.
Our company was bought out by a much, much larger company who sprung a ‘hybrid model’ on us not 5 days after close. Our jobs were WFH pre-pandemic, so suffice to say its going over like a lead balloon. Our salaries were not negotiated based on near non-existent child/elder care and these gas prices, but as everyone finds the Exit the company can pat itself on the back for avoiding layoffs.
WFH may have additional costs ( eg internet, utilities, coffee, … )
My commute is 40 miles. Thanks to WFH, I only go in occasionally and am purposefully avoiding as much fuel costs as possible. I’m really glad I have the option; I truly don’t know how my entry level staff is affording fuel based on what we pay (not even $15).
I know it’s been covered before, but I have to believe some enterprising companies / individuals can find a way to flip this commercial RE into residential and make a profit.
I was never accused of being an authoritative source in English, but abysmal seems a more severe adjective than terrible. In the spirit of a post a few weeks back, I would like to offer one of my favorite underutilized words for consideration: heinous.
I wonder how much could be switched from offices to light-industrial factory-type workplaces. Bringing back supply chains will require new infrastructure.
Well, if you were British, everything is “appalling”.
Things do seem dour in much of the industry of All Things Related to Office Space, and by extension in the office construction industry. And yet, we’re told in other reports that Opportunity Awaits, presumably elsewhere.
This from Deloitte:
2022 engineering and construction industry outlook
Preparing for another strong year
The engineering and construction industry has made a significant recovery from the 2020 recession, but it has also experienced multiple headwinds that are expected to persist. 2022 should be another rewarding—but challenging—year, and the industry looks to be poised to capture growth opportunities.
https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/energy-and-resources/articles/engineering-and-construction-industry-trends.html
Despite the qualifier, I think Deloitte may be a bit overly optimistic and perhaps unduly hopeful, but then, I have my own unrelated reasons for lacking confidence in Deloitte, so I may not be the best person to ask. Which you didn’t.
I am confused. I see the facts provided by Wolf and then I see articles like this: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/08/working-from-home-commercial-office-space-booming. Certainly my lived experience (working for a company that got office space on the cheap during Covid in SF) is more in line with Wolf but what gives? I am old enough to have been through 3 recessions and that experience tells me when the helium comes out of the balloon it will fall.
Read carefully what that linked Guardian piece is: it’s real estate hype and promo talking about higher asking rents despite the high vacancy rates. It seems like someone got paid by the CRE industry to post this. This is the kind of industry-sponsored garbage that gives the MSM a terrible name for the coverage of the economy.
One thing I like about the Guardian is they survive on voluntary donations for revenue rather than forcing paywalled subscriptions.
The price to pay for this is the occasional industry puff piece to help the Guardian cover its bills.
I still find this approach OK given that many other Guardian articles are nicely in-depth and unbiased on a variety of topics.
RealityDose
“If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do, you’re misinformed.” Mark Twain
How do you know when a politician is lying…they open their mouths……
You can trust what you see on the internet, especially the news talking about politics
It’s never been this dry/hot/wet/rainy/snowy/windy before…..
Congress Campaign contributions are used for campaign contributions (really funny lol)
the list goes on and on and on and on……
ps Here in Manchester…we still call it the Manchester Guardian, even after it moved to London(1959)….it moved to London coz that’s where the godless commies live and they needed staff……. ha ha
I read the article. Manhattan and Chicago are mentioned in the article as well as the data here. This is not a dig at Wolf, but you always have to consider both sides of the coin. Wolf lists the worst markets by availability. He doesn’t mention the best markets. I don’t believe he’s doing it to mislead anyone, however, it may come off that way.
There could be markets where over-building has not happened and vacancy rates are very low. The top offenders on this list are clearly places wher over-building went bananas. In the DFW area I hear people tell me every day that residential and commercial real estate is so healthy that anyone who thinks this market is running out of steam just doesn’t “get it”. The hype of companies “considering” a move to DFW is just hype. I believe we have reached the peak influx into the DFW area and should plateau. However, more commercial space is still being built and projects are getting approval and funding. Vacancy will get worse, before it gets better.
“Wolf lists the worst markets by availability.”
That is BS. I listed ALL the markets that Svalls released data on as of the time of publication. I didn’t leave out any. And I organized them in order of availability. Tampa Bay is on the list, and it’s pretty bad. Boston is the least bad of the markets that Savills released data on for Q1. Note that I did not quote industry promoters, which is largely all that the Guardian piece cited, instead of raw data.
Commuting times in Houston are terrible with traffic that is as bad as pre-pandemic. No evidence from traffic patterns that size-able numbers are working from home.
Small flyover towns have buildings that are vacant for 40 years, since
the malls moved in.
Now they have dark malls and a ghost downtown.
My hometown in Connecticut took an old brass mill (100+ years old) that was shut down, and leveled it. The state paid for the environmental cleanup, which Cost millions.
This property was just adjacent to downtown and a big mall was built on it 20 years ago. I just read in my hometown paper that the mall was sold to a developer and will probably be torn down due to declining sales. No word on what’s going to replace it.
I’m guess in low income apartments.
A lot of tenants are turning into squatters. They keep occupying the office space and retail space while not paying any rent. I know several in my area. I wonder if these statistics are reflected in the office vacancy data that is published above. The landlords let them do it just to keep the property occupied and look like it’s in demand.
The same, it seems, is happening at my SoCal community college campus too. I thought maybe students (and their parents) would leap at the students getting back into a world of people. The place is like a ghost town, but a ghost town with building still happening.
A lot of youths seem permanently acclimated to life in front of a screen. And I admit, there are advantages, as a teacher. But the idea of communities of humans (outside of one’s nuclear family) interacting in the non-digital world still retains some appeal for me.
In 2008, enrollments did spike up, so if recession is the outcome here, that may happen.
College going population is dropping and college costs are going up.
Wolf, love to see how Nashville (unicorn market or just head in the sand?) is faring through this. It seems that nothing can stop the “it city”.
I just added Nashville to the original 23 after Savills released the data a few hours after this was published. Availability rates worsened by 2.7 percentage points, to 20.1%
Boston? Maybe it’s that biotech companies require more work in person? Or that the younger population is more okay heading back into the office?
If work is done on computers , why do workers need to be located in high rise towers . Leasing less space is a plus for companies and is a plus for workers.
It is a negative for commercial owners of buildings , for businesses dependent on office workers , for municipal taxes and for large cities as a whole .
It increases the probability of municipal defaults in the future
“If work is done on computers , why do workers need to be located in high rise towers .”
As opposed to letting them code in their underwear at home with a cell phone open to a social media site. You’re going to give Capers Jones fits, dude.
We get these kinds of questions from people who have never been technical leaders, or supervisors, or managers of successful IT teams, unfamiliar with well-established software development methodologies. We do get them from inexperienced, ambitious MBA types who are mostly interested in impressing their bosses with cost-cutting measures, with little consideration of the effects on motivational psychology, team dynamics, and so forth.
Let’s put it this way.
No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main. Treat them like islands, absent an effective, team-oriented development methodology, you don’t get continental outcomes. You get a lot of cowboy coding that results in extremely expensive projects to fail.
Been there. Done that. Apologies.
I wonder how Wolf can be so successful without a manager?
But, he’s marred 😁
married
He’s married and obedient
… clearly I need to get up 10 minutes before Dawn
Once these numbers come out of the dream world and reality reflects on valuation……the big banks are going to have one heck of a write off time……of course the little buggers are doing everything right now to pass the losses off to investors at what might appear to be attractive terms before the whole thing falls apart……the old joke about used car dealers should now be re written to use investment banker in the punch line.
Urban DK.
Wonder how far we are from informal occupations of vacant skyscrapers, like I used to see when I lived in Sao Paulo. “Couldn’t happen here”?
Let’s say everyone walks away and some of these places go vacant. The lost taxes would crush a lot of these cities financially. Many big cities would be running enormous deficits if not for the American rescue plan.
I think a multi year recession is in the cards. Things are beginning to crumble from the bottom up. Housing market is drying up. Car market has a big backlog but volumes are still way down from 2019, itll slow down further. The last leg to fall will be commodity prices. Inflationary bubbles don’t really end any other way, that’s why the fed insisted inflation wasn’t a problem and then that it was temporary. Many governments globally are beginning to impliment forms of austerity measures.
Was San Diego not a large enough market? Was hoping to find my local data.
JD, I was wondering about St. Louis, too, but I’d imagine it’s smaller than even San Diego.
The $4 million sale of the downtown AT&T building last month when it was once worth $205 million back in 2006 had to earn St. Louis an ignominious crown somewhere.
Don’t forget that many of these buildings are owned by large corporations, especially foreign companies, and are used by them in ways that financially may not make sense to any individual. For example, Samsung from Japan owns a major building in downtown Chicago, that is quite old. They are in a partnership with two other firms. There are also mutual funds that have ownership in buildings. Quite a few German and Chinese companies own buildings in Chicago as well. There are far worse places around the world one could own buildings and commercial property than here in major US cities. Imagine the steeply declining value of all the buildings in Russia, especially all the stores that McDonalds is getting out of permanently, and then all the other US firms that have left or are leaving, Russia is being economically gutted. Probably a worse situation than after the fall of the USSR.
After this next market crash, later this year, there are probably going to be a lot of Wallstreet financial firms and banks that will have tons of newly available office space for some other. Bag holder to then lease. Maybe we are talking 50 % vacancy post the market crash in places like Chicago Suburbs. Taxpayers are fleeing Illinois and particularly Chicago in droves. Especially the union retirees who are taking their pensions and running.
“Williams said MBS sales are not under consideration for the first stages of the plan unveiled this month to pare down the Fed’s $9 trillion balance sheet starting in June. Speaking to a Mortgage Bankers Association conference, Williams said “once our balance sheet reduction is well underway … that is an option that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) could consider.”
Looks like QT has reduced by 35% by the Fed before it started. Was the Fed lying about the quantum of QT when it announced it? Cannot put it past the arsonists & firefighters.