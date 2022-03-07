Now the Giant Tech Stocks and Big Four Banks Got Crushed, Airline Stocks Collapsed

Some big gainers too, as everyone plowed into energy, mining, and fertilizers.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What got crushed today were some of the giants as the market is coming unglued in a serious manner. The highfliers, the SPACs, the IPO stocks, the Ark Innovation ETF, etc., peaked in that infamous February last year and have been zigzagging lower ever since.
But the giants held up the overall market, thanks to their huge weight in the indices, until November when the Nasdaq started heading south.
The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.6% today to 12,830, a level first seen in December 2020. Since the November 2021 peak, the Composite has dropped 21% and is now deemed to be in a “bear market.” In percentage terms, it’s no biggie and still a relatively mild decline for the Nasdaq; during the dotcom bust, the Nasdaq collapsed by 78% (data via YCharts):
It was the giant 7 stocks that dragged down the Nasdaq today. The former Facebook got halved since August last year and at $187.47 has now dropped below where it had first been in February 2018. Apple, the hugest stock of them all with a market cap of $2.6 trillion, is still propping up the Nasdaq with its relatively small decline. Below: % drop today, and in bold, the % drop from the peak.
|The Giant 7 Stocks
|Today
|From high
|Nvidia
|[NVDA]
|-6.9%
|-38.0%
|Meta
|[FB]
|-6.3%
|-51.0%
|Amazon
|[AMZN]
|-5.6%
|-27.0%
|Alphabet
|[GOOG]
|-4.3%
|-16.9%
|Tesla
|[TSLA]
|-4.0%
|-35.0%
|Microsoft
|[MSFT]
|-3.8%
|-20.2%
|Apple
|[AAP]
|-2.4%
|-13.1%
The Wolf Street index of these Giant 7 Stocks, which tracks them by market capitalization, fell 4.0% today and is down 20.0% from their combined peak.
In dollar terms, $2.4 trillion vanished from their hugely inflated valuations at the high on January 3, 2022. But hey, no biggie: That $2.4 trillion had magically appeared in the six months before the high, and now it has magically vanished in two months. In other words that 20% decline just rolled the Giant 7 index back to Jun 2021:
The S&P 500 Index fell 2.9% today, to 4,201, a return to its May 7, 2021 level. From its high, the index fell 12.8%. This is still fairly minor. By comparison, over the past 22 years, the index has twice plunged by over 50%.Lower lows, lower highs:
The Big Four Banks – JP Morgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo – tanked 4.8% today based on their combined market cap, bringing their stocks back to 2019 levels. Since January 11, the Wolf Street Big Four Banks index is down 21.5%:
The good old airlines again. Airline stocks plunged today, on the radical spike of crude oil futures Sunday night to briefly $130 for WTI, which translates into surging jet fuel prices that form a large portion of the expense for airlines. The Wolf Street Airlines Index, which tracks the largest 8 US airlines by market cap, plunged -13.6% today, on top of the plunge on Friday and the prior days. Over the past six trading days, it has plunged by 25%. This is one of the most relentlessly dismal long-term industry charts out there:
But there were some huge gainers today. Everyone plowed into energy, mining, and fertilizers. These were the top 10 gainers of the S&P 500 today.
|Biggest S&P 500 gainers today
|Industry
|%
|Schlumberger
|Oil & Gas
|8.1%
|Halliburton
|Oil & Gas
|6.2%
|NextEra Energy
|Electric Utility
|5.0%
|CF Industries Holdings
|Fertilizers
|4.9%
|Newmont
|Mining
|4.8%
|Baker Hughes
|Oil & Gas
|4.7%
|FirstEnergy Corp.
|Electric Utility
|3.9%
|Lumen Technologies Inc.
|Telecom
|3.7%
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|Oil & Gas
|3.6%
|Coterra Energy Inc.
|Oil & Gas
|3.4%
The Russell 2000, like the Nasdaq is now in a “bear market,” having dropped 20.6% from its high in November, and is back where it had been in December 2020:
The usual suspects…
The Ark Innovation EFT [ARKK] dropped 3.6% today and has now plunged by 64% from its high on February 16, 2021, yes that infamous February after which the highflyers came unglued one by one. The ETF – which tracks a great collection of plunged highfliers, such as Tesla, Zoom, Coinbase, Twilio, Spotify, Roku, and others – is now back where it had first been in February 2020:
The Renaissance IPO ETF [IPO], which tracks the largest IPO stocks that went public over the past two years, dropped 5.2% today and is down 50% from February 2021:
On the positive side…
Among what has become a meme stock, Bed Bath & Beyond [BBBY] soared 34.2% today, and nearly doubled at the open, after Ryan Cohen revealed that his investment company RC Ventures bought a stake of nearly 10%. Cohen is chairman of GameStop, which plunged 11% today and is down 80% from its peak in January last year. Cohen is also cofounder of Chewy, which dropped 5.4% today and has plunged 65% from its peak in February 2021, yup, that one. Bed Bath & Beyond has had two similar meme-spikes, one in January 2021 and the next in October 2021, both of which re-collapsed. Now it was time to engineer a third spike.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Check out the DAX index of German stocks, which in a free fall crash. There’s a US ETF ticker DAX that tracks this index.
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/03/06/stocks-in-germany-the-uk-france-italy-and-spain-plunged-below-year-2000-levels/
Over on ZH they say:
‘a unit of China Construction Bank Corp – one of China’s “Big Four” banks – was given additional time by the London Metal Exchange to pay hundreds of millions of dollars of margin calls it missed Monday amid an unprecedented spike in nickel prices.’
They were short nickel.
Xi will not be amused. .
Expect some more revival speeches.
Around the same time: Peabody was not given time to settle a coal short and had to get a multi-million loan from Goldman.
Is ordinary boring plain stuff back?
Nick Kelly,
BS. Turns out, it was a CLIENT of the bank that couldn’t meet the margin call, and the bank acted as the broker, and since the margin call was issued in the UK after hours in China, it was difficult for the bank to get the client to deal with it. The LME then gave the bank reprieve until tomorrow so that the client can deal with it. Also look at the numbers: in the millions — whereas the bank, one of the largest in the world, has multi-trillions with a T in assets.
This whole Zh headline you dragged into here is braindead BS. Why do you feel compelled to drag this BS into here repeatedly??? Esp. if you haven’t bothered to even figure out the actual story and might not even have read the ZH article??? I have to waste my time shooting this BS down. At least find the Bloomberg article that ZH ripped off and read it. I hate this braindead spreading of braindead BS. And people take this braindead BS seriously. And YOU are responsible. If you’re going to do it, do NOT do it here.
Plus Wolf’s site has the Z-site on his banlist. Thou shalt not speaketh it!
Facebook dot com lost $0..5 Trillion dollars in market cap in 6 months. And is still $0.5 Trillion dollars.
Welcome to bear country y’all
Apple is the only thing propping up this market. Just wait until they warn that earnings will miss because they can’t get the metals needed to make their phones.
Kaboom. I don’t think the market is discounting this possiblity. Apple is in the top 10 holdings of every major hedge fund. Some will rush to sell.
I’m also wondering when Xi will announce that buying an iPhone is “unpatriotic” and that people should buy Huawei instead.
Or that buying ANY western products is “unpatriotic” if there are Chinese alternatives for them available. They don’t have to ban western products and face sanctions as a result, because they can simply make buying them socially unacceptable using propaganda. The mainland Chinese are fiercely nationalistic and will follow suit, voluntarily.
This way they can also specifically target companies that prop up the western stock markets (like Apple), knowing that American policy makers and elites are obsessed with stocks.
it’s not just metals. it’s also that apple has been a huge beneficiary of stimulus for the past two years. their customers were dropped helicopter money, and they took that money and bought new cell phones.
The “Russian Bear”…..hence the name.
Just don sell the fur before the bear is shot.😁
First 1/3 is irrelevant since everything was briefly lower on the 2/24. If anything we may be going down for a retest before a leg up.
Or the margin calls may slip up a reasonably institution at a speed too great for it’s local central bank to do anything about.
Then dominoes start to fall as fear of counterparty risk overwhelms the amygdala of those involved or in any way indirectly exposed
Retest should be right here it seems. Amazon and Google within few points. But Tesla should be $650 by now.
Can’t wait for that 0 5% rate hike, now that pandemic is over.
Keep dreaming
The Fed is NOT bigger than the market.
Commercial paper rates shot up…
Inflation will only be fueled by Fed not addressing the inflation.
The Solution for Inflation can not also be that which CAUSED the inflation….ie the big jump in money supply combined with fake low ….RECORD LOW…interest rates.
The Fed must act, and resolutely. They have “kept an eye” on the problem long enough.
Raise rates 1/2pt for starters.
Raise margin requirements for commodity futures. (Reg T)
Perhaps they will be forced to hike in 1% steps a few months from now. This may seem unlikely now, but a lot of stuff that I thought could/ would never happen, HAS actually happened in the past decade.
Everybody is now so conditioned to think that the stock market is the center of the universe and that the central banks have full control over everything. “They will never let it collapse”.
But perhaps it is already not in their hands anymore. And recent developments (like cutting Russia off SWIFT and freezing central bank assets) will hugely accelerate de-globalization and the demise of the US$ reserve currency status, and therefore even further limit the options that the Fed has.
Perhaps they can pull it off one more time, but we can all see that the unipolar world has ended and this has huge consequences for the financial system and stock market.
The Fed is not bigger than the market….and we have seen this in the last two weeks.
The talking heads on Bloomberg still expect the Fed to “save the day”, but the “save the day” buttons are already pushed (.05 Fed Funds)
Bloated balance sheet.
I wonder what the NY Fed is up to?
Holy Smokes!
Wake me up when we are back too 2019 prices and arguably even then it was overpriced for most companies if you look at PE
Well that’s it, really, isn’t it.
Phoenix
Just remember the FEDERAL RESERVE ….
FORCED INVESTORS TO TAKE MORE RISK….as admitted in “The Power of the Federal Reserve” documentary (PBS) and mentioned in the book “Lords of Easy Money.”
When they pounded down the long end with that intention, they also abrogated their THIRD UNMENTIONED mandate…”promote moderate long term interest rates.” (hence the “dual mandate” game”) (1977 Federal Reserve Act)
The wisdom of that mandate was to PREVENT just what they did, and they slipped the duty, ignored the rules.
When they FORCED (Fisher’s word) the investor to take more risk, the Fed altered, on their own….reasonable risk/return calculations and Price to Earnings ratios.
Don’t exactly get what u mean by collapse. All are still up at least 30% since 2020. S&P still at 4200. 30% since 2020 too. So what collapsed?
RTGDFA
This is a vicious reset. I’ve seen this a few times in my life and it never ends well. The Nadaq appears to be leading the way down, yet again.
At some point buy and hold investors sell because they cannot afford to lose more – they get cold feet and want out before they get wiped out. That is when the real carnage begins…
Dry powder ready
Once chart technicals look bearish, hedge funds turn from buying dips to shorting rallies. THAT is when the carnage goes WTF to the down side.
We should assume they are in the office until midnight worrying about this.
I wonder how many people who have saved for their retirement (401k or otherwise) are still in this buy&hold TINA framework. At what point do they decide that it is not worth the risk anymore?
The returns that you can reasonably expect from current valuation levels are abysmal and normalization to historically average valuation requires losing 50-70% – not even talking about undershooting averages, which by definition happens from time to time.
Even with recent (modest) declines after a massive run-up, most still had an excellent run. So it seems prudent to cash out. But who will buy their stocks? The young generation has no money. And even if they had, will they even be interested in a failing buy&hold strategy in stocks?
From what I observe around me, people are still in buy the dip mode, relying on a Fed put. But people tend to change their minds all at the same time.
it feels good to know that my comment got you LOL. otherwise, why would you delete it. bloody loser. only thing that collapsed is your retirement fund. Old dog, who barely left a few years to earn it back
collapsed retirement fund,
Hahahaha, got your brain microwaved accidentally while fixing breakfast in Singapore? Your comment that you posted at 12:38 a.m. under the screen name “collapse” wasn’t deleted. It was in moderation because it was your first comment with this login. And this comment here is your last comment with this login.
FYI: I’m short this market, as everyone here knows because it’s public, and I own my own business, namely this website, and it’s doing just fine, and I have no intention of giving it up just to please you.
Maybe you should go see a therapist before your condition gets any worse, no?
LOL… if I was Delta Airlines I think I would just park my jets for a while and make my profits off that little refinery they bought outside of Philly back in 2012.
The EU basically suicided all their airlines when Russia counter-sanctioning the EU airspace restriction with their own. It’s trivial for Aeroflot to fly around Europe, but not so much for European lines to fly around Russia. So all the EU-Asia flights are gobbled up by Middle Eastern and Asian airlines.
Rowen,
“suicided all their airlines”
BS. That’s what Putin wants you to say. Maybe he paid you a commission to post it here? Airlines fly around Russian airspace just fine. It costs more in fuel and time, but it’s not huge, and it impacts only some routes.
Wolf – are you now an official spokesman for the US Military Industrial Complex, and their blatant expansion in Europe ?
Inquiring minds want to know. Certainly this a fair question, nest pas?
Have a look at Flightradar24.
No fly areas do not restrict routing that much yet.
great app!!
I confirm, the airline companies are in great difficulty, the cost of airline tickets are doubled as the transport time with indirect flights, KLM has ceased operations, other European airline companies are in a very bad competitive position