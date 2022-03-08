Nickel Futures Spike Ridiculously, Trading Halted, in Short Squeeze on Chinese Tycoon Facing Billions in Losses

Shorted to hedge rising output and on a bet the rally in nickel at the time would fade in 2022. Then came the sanctions.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The price of nickel futures that had spiked by 73% on Monday at the London Metals Exchange in a short squeeze whose squeezed party hadn’t been identified at the time spiked by another 100% on Tuesday intraday on the LME to over $100,000 per metric ton, when the LME halted trading at a price of $81,051.
Now details emerged as to who got short-squeezed: Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda, chairman and founder of the world’s largest nickel producer, closely-held Tsingshan Holding Group, according to Bloomberg. Xiang, forced by margin calls from his company’s broker in China, closed out part of the short position in nickel futures, and this is the result:
Tsingshan’s short position on the LME is in the range of 100,000 metric tons of nickel, sources told Bloomberg. And it could be even larger when positions taken through intermediaries are taken into account, sources told Bloomberg separately.
Xiang began building the short position late last year to hedge rising output, and because he thought the rally in nickel prices – they’d surged over 60% from mid-2020 to about $20,000 by late 2021 – would fade this year. Instead, the sanctions against Russia, a big nickel producer, caused prices to skyrocket further.
Xiang is now considering whether to exit the short position altogether, Blomberg’s sources said. To exit the short position, he would have to buy back nickel futures at these crazy prices.
At the most extreme price, the daily losses would have exceeded $2 billion on Monday, on top of the losses incurred since he started accumulating the short position.
“There is so far no indication that the loss would impact Tsingshan’s ability to operate, people familiar with the matter said,” according to Bloomberg.
The LME asks brokers – in this case a unit of a huge state-owned Chinese bank – to deposit cash for their clients’ short positions when prices rise. The broker then passes the margin call to its client, in this case Tsingshan Holding, which has to come up with the cash.
“Tsingshan itself has been struggling to pay margin calls to its brokers, according to people familiar with the situation. It’s been under growing pressure to meet the payments in recent days,” according to Bloomberg.
The LME gave the Chinese broker some extra time on Monday to collect the margin call from its client, and those payments have now been made, according to Bloomberg.
The short squeeze was further exacerbated, according to traders cited by Bloomberg, by the influence of an unidentified stockpiler who controlled between 50% and 80% of nickel warehouse warrants monitored by the LME as of February. According to Bloomberg’s sources, Anglo-Swiss commodity trading and mining giant Glencore was the dominant holder of nickel in recent months.
With prices of all kinds of commodities going haywire like this, there will likely be more chaos and sudden mega-losses in all directions.
There is so much interconnected business going on behind the scenes.. Is it likely that these commodity swings will set off a chain reaction of financial explosions in the vein of 2008? Or is it still too early to tell?
If this drags on through March, it’s a foregone conclusion that grain prices are going to spike, due to reduced fertilizer from Ukraine & Russia. High oil prices followed by spiking food prices in aren’t a positive sign for how this ends.
Whenever friends moan about food and everything prices, gas taxes, crime, homelessness, I love to remind them;
YOU VOTED FOR THAT!
Am recruiting new conservative friends.
when food really gets short you will know because the USA and Brazil will stop putting over %30 of their corn into ethanol
In the terms of old EOD specialists,this is known as sympathetic detonation. Lots of that lately both literally & figuratively.
Maybe too early poor,,, but maybe just the beginning of the unraveling of the now HUGE international commodity market and SO much more out there in the ”ghost paper” reputed to be now well over 600 TRILLION USD,,, and the latter with not one bit of transparency or any oversight by any ”regulator”,,, etc., etc.
While some, perhaps many, of WE the PEONs who would LOVE TO INVEST in the stock market(s) and other clearly regulated markets,,, at least SOME of us know about the existence of these ghosts,,,
And at least some of us can figure out the likely repercussions on all the regulated markets, as has recently been shown by one such going down.
WE are indeed living in interesting times.
“. . . a chain reaction of financial explosions in the vein of 2008?”
The economy has been on life support for years, and it looks permanent:
The ‘good’ news is that just about any catastrophe can be papered over if you have access to the infinite credit needed to avoid Schumpeterian creative destruction at scale. The 2008 crash was never actually resolved, and never will be, and neither will the next one. As to how much road is left to keep kicking the can, one never knows. Does one?
I must be getting old because I cannot remember… aren’t there differences between commodity futures and stock futures contracts? Something about having to take delivery? Or about executing them throughout the time period versus at the end?
“I must be getting old because I cannot remember…”
Welcome to MY world.
To quote: “Zzzzzz . . .”
Diamond hands Xiang, diamond hands.
– In the early days (first 2 years) of the 1940-50 commodity supercycle rise, the S&P dropped from about 260 to 135
– 1970 to 1980 commodity supercycle rise, S&P dropped from about 780 tp 360 over first 2 years
– 1999 to 2009 commodity supercycle rise, the S&P dropped from about 2450 to 1280 over first 2 years
With today’s systemic leverage levels, one might expect an S&P drop of at least 50%
The question seems to be: are we at the start of a new commodity supercycle?
I think we have about 25% downtrend until we bottom out as we enter the coming recessionary/stagflation period later this year.
Unemployment Rate is at next to an all time low ~3.9% and the 10yr-2yr at ~0.24% rate has almost inverted. These two indicators have proceeded all recessions. The big issue this time is that thew Fed funds rate is at zero and they are jawboning about raising it into a recession. The real question is will they go negative rates when the market craters and employment jumps as they head into the midterms?
I don’t think they let rates go negative unless we tip into a major recession, letting them sell their balance sheet for a profit versus a loss.
Someone got busted over the head with a bag of nickles. Pow! 💰💥
War is bad for business, unless, of course it’s good for business.
The Rules of Acquisition are very clear about this.
Who says you can’t have it both ways?
So if I got this straight, Corporation X can say deposit $50 of your cash before we pump the gas and we’ll refund what’s left if any, but this motherf*cker is accomodated with shutting down the market until he gets a “Pay Now!” notice while sitting on the toilet in the morning because they couldn’t interupt his chow mein mealtime. Sounds like someone else got the fortune cookie that reads “You’re Screwed!!”. Wonder if he also has a stake in the company that makes those?
Well……grandpa…….you worked your entire life…….put in tons of extra hours……..very thrifty……..never spent much on yourself……..saved a good amount of cash……invested wisely……..
I’ve never tried it but the Friskies brand might be the better choice.
Be sure and thank all the globalists at the polls.
Well……grandma…….you worked your entire life…….put in tons of extra hours……..very thrifty……..never spent much on yourself……..saved a good amount of cash……invested wisely……..
I’ve never tried it but the Friskies brand might be the better choice.
Be sure and thank all the globalists at the polls.
So isn’t now the time to short nickel?
I’m going long on dimes.
Their short was worth a plugged nickel.
That’s some margin call.
So if the tycoon was short he was hedging his production and he lost billions on paper which are offset by the profits he makes selling his product.
Ambrose Bierce,
Read the second part of the sentence in the article:
Xiang began building the short position late last year to hedge rising output, and because he thought the rally in nickel prices – they’d surged over 60% from mid-2020 to about $20,000 by late 2021 – would fade this year.
The only problem I see for him, is that the price is high and demand is probably low, and no way he can sell enough at spot to cover his short losses. Wonder what the BE price was when he entered the contract. He left a lot of money on the table. Dumping that short is what drives the price higher. Not sure why he was on margin?
LOL. My holdings of old Canadian “nickels” are up over 340%.
Finding a buyer for my stash, however, might be difficult.
I rue the day I protested getting that Canadian nickel in change from the cashier and requesting a real American one.
“Stable prices” and “Moderate long-term interest rates” have left the building.