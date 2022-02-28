Russia in Financial Crisis (Again), Ruble Collapses (Again), Central Bank Does Mother of All Rate Hikes (Again), US Stocks Shrug (Again)

A financial crisis in Russia just doesn’t have the same effect on the US as a financial crisis brewed up in the US has.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Earlier today, the ruble collapsed by nearly 30% to where it took 117 rubles to buy $1, up from about 83 rubles on Friday under the broad range of sanctions, many of them targeting the Russian financial system.
The Central Bank of Russia implemented numerous emergency measures to contain the chaos, the bank runs, the frenzied hunt for dollars, and to prop up the value of the ruble. These measures included some capital controls, a promise of unlimited ruble liquidity for the banks, and the mother of all rate hikes: 1,050 basis points, from 9.5% on Friday to 20% on Monday. Which succeeded in softening the collapse of the ruble on Monday, now trading at 103 rubles to the dollar.
As the 25-year chart below shows, ruble-collapses and financial crises are a regular occurrence in Russia: The 1998 Russian Financial Crisis, Russia’s part in the Global Financial Crisis, the 2014 Russian Financial Crisis, and now the 2022 Russian Financial Crisis. Over those 25 years, the ruble has collapsed by 97% against the USD (chart via Trading Economics):
The last two Russian Financial Crisis (2014 and 2022) were triggered by the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of the Ukraine. But the sanctions implemented so far are much more severe and are targeting Russia’s financial system much more profoundly than the prior set of sanctions. And the consequences for the Russian financial system will likely be more severe as well.
And the Central Bank of Russia has reacted more as well. Back in 2014 and into 2015, it jacked up its policy rate from 5.5% to 15% in multiple rate hikes. This time around, the Central Bank had already jacked up its policy rate eight times, totaling 525 basis points, to 9.5%, to fight rampant inflation. And today, it jacked up its policy rate by another 1,050 basis points to 20%.
These ruble collapses are why long-term ruble-denominated debt is toxic, and there are few takers and the yields are very high, and this is why Russia cannot borrow much in rubles. And whoever is holding ruble debt right now just took a huge loss in terms of the purchasing power of those bonds. Bond trading in Russia is suspended for now.
Russia borrows in foreign currency, some of it directly as sovereign debt, and a lot of it through its giant state-owned enterprises that are big exporters of crude oil, natural gas, metals, other commodities, and military equipment.
In terms of foreign-currency debt issued by the government, the cost of insuring it against default soared to levels that indicate a 56% chance of default, according to Bloomberg.
During the 1998 Russian Financial Crisis, the government defaulted on its foreign currency debts.
The Russian banks in Russia, which are in serious trouble, will be propped up by the Central Bank. Private shareholders may get wiped out and be replaced by the state. Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, is already majority-owned by the state (50% plus one voting share). On Monday, authorities closed the stock market in Russia, and shares are not trading.
But the ECB, as bank regulator, announced on Monday that Sberbank’s wholly owned subsidiary in Austria – Sberbank Europe AG, its branches in Germany, and its subsidiaries in Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary, and Serbia – “are failing or are likely to fail owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation” — caused by runs on the banks, when depositors tried to get their money out.
“The ECB took the decision after determining that, in the near future, the bank is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due,” the ECB said.
“And there are no available measures with a realistic chance of restoring this position at group level and in each of its subsidiaries within the banking union,” the ECB said, indicating that it will not bail out the Russian bank in Europe.
Depositors in the European entities of Sberbank are protected by the national deposit insurance programs of up to €100,000 per depositor per bank. If depositors stuck to the limits, they will be made whole by their national deposit insurance programs.
So Sberbank Europe AG and its subsidiaries will likely get resolved by bank regulators. The bank is relatively small, with €14 billion in assets. But during the 2014 Russian Financial Crisis, the ECB deemed the bank “significant” due to the magnitude of its cross-border activities, and thereby put the bank under its direct supervision.
If the bank gets resolved, the stock holder, Sberbank of Russia, is first in line to get bailed in, by definition, as bank stockholders always are.
Russian financial crises had little impact on the US economy and US financial markets. In 1998, the US economy and stock market were booming, the dotcom bubble was in full swing and had more than a year left to run. In 2014, when the US economy was recovering from its own Financial Crisis, the Fed ended QE, while the economy and markets were plodding along.
But the Russian financial crises had significant impact on the economies of Russia’s smaller neighboring countries.
And they had severe consequences for the people in Russia, often exposing them to personal hardship. Russia imports large amounts of consumer goods, from cars and consumer electronics to food, and a ruble collapse guarantees a massive spike in consumer price inflation for people who earn their living in rubles.
But a major disruption of Russia’s exports of crude oil, natural gas, metals, and other commodities could raise prices of commodities further, which could further raise inflation pressures in other countries, not so much in the US, which produces most of its own energy, but in Europe, where much of Russia’s energy exports are headed.
US crude oil grade WTI is now trading at around $95 a barrel. It had briefly touched $100 a barrel last week. Back in 2008, it hit $150 a barrel. Brent crude is already trading above $101 a barrel.
Emerging-market stock and bond funds may turn out to be tricky, depending on how much exposure to Russian stocks and bonds they have. There are reports that a European EM fund was gated, and others may follow, with investors not able to pull their money out until there is some clarity on what Russian assets are trading for. Trading in Russian stocks and bonds being suspended in Russia, and on some other exchanges, it’s hard to get a read on pricing, and gating makes sense until there is more clarity.
US and European banks, and many global companies have some exposure to Russia and might take a hit. Among the first confessions:
BP may be the biggest one. It announced on Sunday that it would “exit” – presumably sell – its 19.75% stake in Rosneft, triggering a large-scale “non-cash” write-down that includes the loss on its equity stake, which was valued on BP’s books at $14 billion. The write-down, hilariously, also includes $11 billion in foreign exchange losses that have “accumulated since 2013” due to the collapse of the ruble, but just haven’t had a chance yet to show up on the income statement, hahahahaha. BP’s shares fell 5%, no biggie.
Citigroup disclosed today in a filing, reported by Bloomberg, that it had $9.8 billion in exposure to Russia as of the end of Q4. This exposure includes $5.4 billion in country exposure, $1 billion of cash and placements with the Central Bank and Russian banks, $1.8 billion in reverse repos with various counterparties, and $1.6 billion in exposure to Russian entities outside Russia. Citi’s shares fell 5%, no biggie.
Stocks in the US are coming off the biggest stock market bubble ever, fueled by $4.7 trillion in Fed money-printing in 23 months. Individual stocks started blowing up a year ago, stock by stock, until the overall indices finally started showing the damage: the Nasdaq starting in late November and the S&P 500 early this year, amid rampant inflation, the end of QE, coming rate hikes and QT.
Now the stock market has an additional thing or two to worry about, and is still in total bubble territory, with lots of air space underneath it. After a sharp two-day bounce on Thursday and Friday that had followed five days of steep losses, the S&P 500 index lost just a little ground on Monday, giving up some of the gains from Friday. No biggie. A financial crisis in Russia just doesn’t have the same effect on the US as a financial crisis brewed up in the US.
US Stocks Shrug (Again)
Feels like the forever sentiment since QE again after Taper tantrum and definitely the case especially after the trillions in 2020. I guess this is what forever toxic optimism looks like.
Here is how I plan to play this:
1. DON’T SHORT STOCKS: There is still huge liquidity tied in Fed reverse repos and TGA and even if fed stops printing, shorting will just be like giving wallstreet your money.
2. If Fed really stops printing and raises rate slowly, I’ll go long commodities till Wallstreet throws the taper tantrum. Inflation will run high and eat my cash! Crude at $100 is still cheaper than crude at !150 :).
3. Once the taper tantrum sets in and fed reverses course, go long on stocks again. Inflation will run hyper and eat my cash!
SCARED European money taking down Treasury auctions and throwing their dollars at the US stock market.
And Lord knows how many dollars are floating around Europe (and the World)
Wolf,
Stocks may not declining as much as expected because the market thinks the fed is going to be less aggressive in fighting inflation now.
Very curious to hear your thoughts on this and whether or not you believe the fed will be more dovish (25 bps hike instead of 50 bps, delaying QT, etc.)
My thought is (not that anyone cares) that most bubbles typically don’t pop all at once, and the euphoria of this ‘more than a decade’ long crack binge fueled by low rates and Fed purchase programs, is going to take a bit longer to ween people off. We aren’t even close to the latter stages of grief, as we’re still hanging out in the denial phase.
Once the SHTF, the Fed will need more weapons at its disposal, which to me means they’ll need someplace much higher than 0.25% to launch rate reductions from.
Sadly this entire country is so strung out, and so used to a lack of price discovery, that it once again thinks “this time it’s different”. It isn’t, but that outlook will change soon enough.
Spot on Rob
Not Smart,
Another Fed governor said today that he might be for a 50 basis point hike on Mar 16, if inflation for Feb and other data come out hot, as is expected.
Slow motion to fight inflation
Quick action to save the stock market
very telling
Wolf,
will you be disappointed if they don’t raise at all?
You know, all the uncertainty out there..
One thing that worries me is politicians are making decisions about the banking system and I doubt if they have any understanding about the consequences on the complex financial system. Maybe they know the Fed can always save the world.
Not save the world, but rather save the rich by inflating asset prices and deflating labor prices (by keeping constant labor cost and wages paid, and asset prices rising abruptly).
I’d guess if you were a Russian, you’d be used to your money being worth nothing on occasion, as they’ve had lots of practice.
I’m not so sure about that this time. The ruble is crashing against dollars. Of course, because dollars are being denied. But we all know this just pushes Russia and China closer together in their quest to abandon the dollar and free themselvse from that pressure point.
I took a look at the Chinese renimbi/ruble FX cross and it’s hardly a disaster. Up from about 11-12 to 15-16. Do the Russian people and businesses really care about the price of things in dollars? I doubt it.
Russia sells about $1 billion a day in oil, which the west will not and cannot do without. There is also natural gas, wheat and high tech weapons. They will now be traded for renimbi instead of dollars or euros. So, Russia will never see the kind of disaster we see in countries that print money with nothing of value to trade for hard currency.
It’s a strange situation.
I can see USD becoming increasingly less popular for settlements.
I assume EU countries settle with Russia for energy in Ruble or Euro?
Or are they using USD?
It could get interesting if Russia start asking for Rubles and will only exchange them at preferential rates… or asking for CNY.
1) Peace talks rd #1 over, after 5 days war. The delegates are back home for consultations.
2) Russia was evicted from the swift system. Payment moratorium.
3) Russia will barter and sell gold.
4) Kiev is sandwiched. The main Ukraine navy base in the Black Sea was taken.
5) The state of the union of our 30 allied nations is recession.
6) Putin nuked the Wimmer inflation.
The word “wealth is used in many ways (like “love”).
Basically, wealth is stuff that gives the owner power in a social / cultural context.
For me, sufficient wealth is independence from others making me do things I don’t want to do, or live in places I don’t want to live.
Michael,
how your predictions missed the war is beyoned me. Was it not in tea leaves and charts and stuff?
Wolf’s article is correct but the US and other countries who mimic its policies are going to get a lot more serious blowback at some point.
There is a “white paper” on the RAND Corporation site describing the military balance in Europe dated 2018.
It’s one view but differs a lot from many of the sentiments I read elsewhere, including the idiotic comments by one hedge fund manager today.
According to this analysis, the US and NATO have more to lose from any direct conflict which is the direction belligerent US foreign policy is leading toward.
Agreed on Ackman’s comments He and other hedge fund managers should STFU. I have no idea why the media keeps spreading their BS — that part is the media’s fault.
Russians are not allowed to send their money out of the country. Much of the Russian sovereign wealth fund is frozen. Russian bank branches in Europe are less solvent as depositors rushed to withdraw their funds.
Russia considers nationalizing foreign investments in Russia. This may affect corporations, institutions and individual investors.
The Bosporus is closed to warships leaving the Black Sea.
Turkey is applying the Montreux convention, 1936, blocking All war ships from the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles straits. ALL war ships, until the conflict is over.
Wasn’t that…except for ships returning to their home base. There’s always some loophole.
Montreux only specifies ships “of belligerent states”, those specifically involved in a “war”. They cannot close the straights to “ALL war ships”, and if they tried they would very likely lose their place in NATO, which, however Erdogan stretches’ it, he does not want to lose.
An excellent example of collateral damage, is gold miner Kinross which operates a gold mine in Russia.
It’s publically traded stock fell 10% today. Not sure if the 10% loss equates to the market valuing Kinross’s Russian mine at zero or not. Only time will tell.
I wonder how much capital flight from Russia and maybe Belarus is funneled through hidden offshore financial centers? I’d assume there’s that because the value of the ruble PLUS it’s worth a lot less than their exports.
I read a couple articles saying that Evergrande and other Chinese RE development/investment companies were funded in part by offshore money and that there were no intentions of paying back debt to those offshore companies.
What happens when an offshore bank (if it’s called called a bank? IDK?) fails?
Oh, and the UK is now talking about disclosing beneficial ownership of properties being used as parking spaces for offshore money, and confiscating “illegally gained” Russian property assets in the UK.
It’s debatable whether they would actually follow though or not, or enforce or not, but it’s interesting. The US is already working through regulations with the treasury dept on disclosing beneficial ownerships.
The UK previously froze Venezuela’s gold reserves at the Bank of England.
Arbitrarily confiscating foreign assets goes against centuries of Common Law which is the foundation of Western private property rights and the reason the cost of capital has been lower in developed economies versus elsewhere.
Why would anyone want to invest anything in the US or Uk when either government might arbitrarily decide to take it away?
These sanctions are also a form of economic warfare but that’s another consideration entirely.
I also agree with the above comment that Russia might choose to nationalize all American assets and other selective countries, such as owned by UK entities.
The way it is being proposed and written would effect dirty money from all countries;
“Under the new legislation, a register of overseas entities will be set up, applying retrospectively to property bought up to 20 years ago in England and Wales, and from 2014 in Scotland.
Entities that do not declare the beneficial owner will face restrictions on selling the property, and people who break the rules could face up to five years in jail.
The legislation will also make it easier for the authorities to use unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) – powers that enable them to confiscate criminal assets without having to prove to a criminal law standard that the property was obtained as a result of a crime being committed.”
The way it would be enforced would be another matter.
And yes, there is talk in Russia about doing that. Possibly one in response to the other.
I wouldn’t call targeted economic punishments due to an unprovoked invasion and war “arbitrary “.
Do you really think the rest of the world has to follow the rules and play completely fair while Russia commits war crimes? What world do you think were living in?
Lynn,
The concept of “dirty money” is whatever the government wants to make it, mostly the US government.
It isn’t any of the US government’s business how anyone in Russia acquired their wealth outside of US borders.
It’s the extra-territorial application of US law elsewhere which is yet something else which I’m quite certain any number of countries are completely fed up with.
Augustus Frost, I don’t care if foreign money is dirty or not as long as it isn’t invested in US land, national food sources, tech or RE.
It IS int the US interest if it is being invested here. It’s also deemed a security risk by the treasury and I’m sure the State dept.
Didn’t like it when US citizens bought habitation up in Mexico etc either. But those countries now limit foreign purchases to protect their own citizens.
That is the argument that the Russian kleptocrats will use to try to recover the funds they stole, which were just frozen. LOL. I am just amazed: our US government apparently has miraculous powers over EU leaders. Like magicians, could they not also lead a herd of cats AND then teach them to pick up musical instruments, play them, and function as an orchestra? LOL
What happens to an offshore bank if it fails?
I don’t know normally, but in this instance, I’ll make the wild guess than the Russian parent balk will cut it loose. Probably can’t save it and definitely don’t have much incentive unless it’s mostly customers from Russia and similar countries.
From an actual foreign policy expert…
1. If you want to hurt the Russia, stop the gas flowing in to Europe. If you want to hurt EU, stop the gas flowing in to the Europe
2. Russia and people in Russia are entirely different. All the moves are going to affect russian people not the government.
3. SWIFT alternatives are built in India and other countires. Soon there will be a SNAIL
4. Russian economy is smaller than Japan. So, overall there would be no effect on stocks or bonds or banks
Yes, the SWIFT sanctions are hurting individual Russsians more than the Russian government. The government had time to prepare for sanctions.
For the Russian people, many bank with foreign banks inside of Russia. An impact example is Russians having to use cash to pay to travel on Moscow’s subway system, as their bank credit and debit cards no longer work due to SWIFT sanctions.
“4. Russian economy is smaller than Japan.”
yes, and it’s smaller than the economies of a bunch of other countries, and smaller even than South Korea’s economy. And it’s much smaller than California’s economy.
“Smaller but with nukes.”
I am not wasting time with this fear mongering, won’t happen and if it would, nothing matters anymore so don’t bother.
But what is very intriguing is the current panic and financial insanity around Russian assets, specifically the large energy companies.
The Russian state owns large part of them but also a large chunk is private. There is fear mongering talk about complete nationalization but that seems like shooting in your own financial feet, it would destroy short term liquidity for the State. And those in power likely have investments which they unlikely want to see disappear. And just targeting foreign investors, it would not raise foreign currency only ensure nobody ever wants to invest again.
Then obviously you have the fear that they cannot sell their energy products but with pipelines to Asia and especially China, a freeze of Russian gas into Germany is only going to freeze it’s citizens. Literally.
So here I am wondering. What am I missing. Why do you now have a company like Gasprom showing a PE of 1.4 (no typo here, I took this for symbol OGZPY), whose main earnings are based on world gas prices likely only to go up, why is this such a bad and dangerous investment at this time.
The best explanation I so far can come up,it is just another episode or irrational fear and market distortion that give it some time will correct itself back to normal. But obviously, I must be wrong.
So what on earth am I overlooking or missing in this riddle?
I’m buying if the broker allows it. MOEX is closed though and I got an email from the broker (see my comments below).
The implications of eliminating natural gas to the EU will result in almost immediate closing down of industry in Germany as rationing is instituted . It will also cause widespread hardship in Ukraine .
It will also cause natural gas rationing and soaring prices in New England due to its lack of pipelines and dependency on LNG .
For these reasons natural gas will not be cutoff
4. ‘Russian economy is smaller than Japan.’
Uh..ya!
Japan has the third largest economy in the world and the yen is a ‘safe haven’ currency. Russia’s economy is the size of Canada’s but supporting 145 million people not 40. Then add in Russian inequality which Credit Suisse says is in a category of ONE.
Is anyone buying Russian sovereign debt or buying rubles right now?
I love Wolf and love the posts – BUT I must say I have been following for a few years and agree with much of the – "the stock market is insane- real estate is even more insane- crypto is worse than insane posts and rants – BUT I am retired and have been quite conservative while my son has been very aggressive and leveraged. He has accumulated $$$$$$ a mountain of profits in all three categories – so now he is very well off and retired at 41. And much less levered and conservative. And yet markets keep rocketing up – my point is fortunes have been made ( and probably a few lost to be fair) but the good times rolled and they are still rolling !
pat,
Maybe you misread the headline. Markets are not higher. The S&P 500 dipped today and is down 9.2% from its high on Jan 3. The Nasdaq is down 15% from its high in Nov.
Someone like your son with a “very aggressive and leveraged” portfolio of high-fliers is down far more. Ask your son how far his portfolio has come down.
” while my son has been very aggressive and leveraged. ”
Our curse has been to expect the Fed to stand to their duties.
Those “born yesterday” perhaps saw the Fed as they truly are…..a fake entity with a goal to drive assets higher.
Your son might be in for a surprise…..I’ve had mine.
And I suspect the IF the FED stands to their duties, the likes of your son will be whining about how unfair their actions are.
Well, constantly changing the rules whenever it suits them is the very definition of unfair :) He’ll have a good argument!
pat,
How will your son be explaining the gap on his resume in a year or two?
“…the end of QE, coming rate hikes and QT.”
The US has talked about this a lot since 2008, with very very brief action that was completely reversed. Why should we believe they will do anything now? To this day, still $30 billion/month in QE and ZLB interest rates? Using “the definition of sanity”, all signs point to ZLB after a very very brief try at 1% Fed Funds rate.
Pakistan and Algeria just lined up on Putin’s side in the conflict. He’s got more friends than you think.
With friends like these…?
Yep. China, India, most of the Middle East (including Israel?). This could be a devastating blow to Russia but could also go a long way to establishing an East/West divergence from the “one world” dollar system of the hegemon.
That is a very well written article trying to focus only on the economic side of the story. Currently there is an overload of information from propaganda machines (on both sides), which makes it very difficult to objectively assess the situation.
On the crude oil side: the grade that the Russians used to export to Europe is called ‘Urals’ – it’s not as liquid as Brent, but still quoted by many brokerages and market makers. Currently it trades at a gigantic discount of -10-15 $/bbl, meaning you essentially get a 10% discount if you are willing to buy Russian barrels. Normally it’s within the range of ±2$/bbl. The dual pricing speaks for itself.
Citibank has a 5-6 billion exposure.
Would guess that they and other biggies will be at the Fed for help.
More bailouts on the way.
b
Nah. “Exposure” doesn’t mean loss. And a few billions are petty cash for banks the size of Citi whose assets are in the multiple trillions.
OK, here we go, to keep you posted on the goings-on at our tourist-trap gas station: The price of regular just flipped to $5.13, from $4.99, which I documented on Feb 5. And I noticed that people are still buying gas there, no problem.
It’s depressing to see that buyer’s strike is about as rare Worker’s strike in this country. Lemmings have been conditioned by buy, buy buy no matter what the cost is. Judging by how ski resorts are still sold out in SoCal every weekend with lift tickets at over $120 a day like this past weekend, guess good times is gonna go on for just a bit longer.
$170 in Colorado
$100 in New Jersey
Why shouldn’t they? It’s all bought with credit cards. That gas purchase is like 3 bucks a month. Yes, it’s for life, but they don’t care or even notice…
Until all the cards get maxxed out. Then they defaut and start all over again. Life in America for the lower middle class.
Still buying gas but still using as much?
Those prices in San Francisco, %-wise, with the current almost $2 tax and carbon and whatever fees, when it goes from $4 to $5, it is just 25% and people have high income so that $1/gallon extra, mehh.
The real impact is at other places in the country where gas was $2 and now is $3. For them it is a 50% increase and $1 extra or $20 extra for a full tank bites much more especially in those places income tend to be lower.
Kind of weird silver-lining of high taxes; it reduces the impact of rising prices.
“Now the stock market has an additional thing or two to worry about, and is still in total bubble territory, with lots of air space underneath it.”
You bet. And the purchasing power stored in US stocks is going to fall. Either because stock prices fall, or because they fail to keep up with consumer prices. The Fed can’t stop it either, only choose which way it happens.
Bitcoin is really taking off. +14% in the last 24 hours.
I remember during the 2020 financial crisis, when the Fed started printing again, I opened a crypto account to have an escape hatch just in case. Well, I can imagine a lot of people in Russia and Ukraine are thinking that right now. Maybe bullish in the near-term.
Just got this email from Interactive Brokers about the Moscow exchange:
* All MOEX products will be available only for closing (position reducing) transactions.
* Non-residents of Russia are blocked from selling securities on MOEX per Central Bank of Russia regulation.
* IBKR will stop supporting GTC/GTD orders for MOEX products and will cancel existing GTC/GTD’s.
Just another way the system keeps you from making money :( Gazprom and other companies will be selling for pennies on the dollar.
One final thing that may save new traders some money/pain/anxiety:
A recent limit-buy order of mine was cancelled by my broker as a trade-halt resumed and I was pretty upset about it – would have gotten in at a great price. According to Interactive Brokers’ customer service, they will automatically cancel any *new* trades placed during a trade-halt, while trades placed *before* will still be executed when trading resumes. On top of that, if you *modify* a trade placed before the halt, that counts as a new trade and will also be cancelled.
It’s good to know the rules before you enter those high-stress/high-impact situations.
I saw a clip of a Ukrainian “babushka” (granny) doing her bit for the resistance. She walked up to some Russian soldiers, gave them sunflower seeds and told them to put them in their pockets. “That way, at least sunflowers will grow where you fall.” (The sunflower is the national plant of Ukraine.)
1) The State of the Bubbles.
2) TA Gibberish for entertainment only, skip : Every bubble need a backbone.
The backbone low is above previous peaks. The BB are found on the bubble left. // Every Anti bubbles also need a backbone. The backbone high should be under previous bottoms. They are found on the bubble right.
3) To construct a deep recession we will need few Anti BB. Example : 1929 – 1932.
options:
4) Option #1 : SPX monthly : Feb 2022 left behind a large buying tail. It will send prices to a new all time high.
5) Option #2 : SPX monthly flipped in Feb 2022. The monthly and the weekly are not in bearish territory. Not yet : a bear market rally until mid year.
6) Option #3 : Feb 24 low isn’t good enough. The downtrend will soon resume. With enough speed & thrust it will open the air space below,
between Feb 24 low and the next low. A new Anti bubble backbone BB #1 will be born.
7) Ant BB#1 might start a trading rang. Option #1 : accumulation. A new all time high after Anti BB #1. Option #2 : just a regional bear market rally. A local bs.
8) Option #3 : distribution. With enough speed and downdraft, the next Anti BB#2 will be formed. SPX will dive like an eagle to hunt a rabbit in the valley down below…
The state of the union : Ukraine seek membership…. How phony we are !
Wolf, sorry to take overuse the message board, but this Russia stuff really interests me. Would you comment on the following idea?
US and EU/NATO have frozen Russia’s central bank’s foreign reserves. In the past I think this has been done with a few nations, but very seldomly. I read that the amounts are mind-boggling, 2/3 of Russia’s ~630 billion in reserves – frozen for an indeterminate period of time, or effectively stolen if this follows the history of Iran and a few others.
So, do you think this will erode trust in the use of reserves kept at foreign central banks, something I imagine is a pillar of today’s global financial system?
We don’t know how this turns out, but at the present moment, I have to question the lack of foresight on Russia’s part to maintain reserves that can be zero’ed out by NATO members!