This Stock Market Is Coming Unglued Stock by Stock

The mayhem that has totally crushed one stock after another for a year breaks through the surface (you can also download the WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
So Wolf,
Where do you see housing prices going this year?
They will definitely be going.
Moderna…
Seems like it doesn’t belong.
A biotechnology RNA treatment company in a time of a pandemic with total liability immunity.
Down 70%.
What do they know of what is coming?
2banana,
It was just another ridiculously overpriced stock. I have no idea why the stock market morons drove it up like this, from $19 a share to $500 a share. This was just totally nuts. What’s coming is that the pandemic, like all pandemics, will eventually fade, and we might already be in the process of that.
– The Adance-Decline line for the US stockmarkets rose in the 1st 5 months of 2021. Then the A/D line remained flat for the remaining 7 months of 2021 while at the same time the stockmarkets continued to go higher. That was for me the sign that something was afoot.
What’s hot:
2020. High tech distrupter companies that are growing rapidly changing the industry. Profits will eventually come, maybe, one day.
2022. Companies that, now, make a profit and can raise prices fast enough to keep making a profit.
I, Who Hates Shorting, Just Shorted the Entire Stock Market. Here’s Why
by Wolf Richter • Jun 19, 2020
Hahahaha, yes, immensely shitty timing. Never imagined that this craziness could go this far and last this long before coming unglued.
“Never imagined that this craziness could go this far and last this long before coming unglued.”
You’re certainly not the only one, Wolf. Mkt indexes have shown for years how out of touch with reality they were, and I thought the euphoria would end back when the CCP flu caused mkts to buckle prior to stimmies and the Fed’s buying spree. I still find it hard to believe they purposely blew the bubble even bigger and that citizen-idiots flush with cash thought the good times would last forever and rates would stay low “in our times”.
You gonna close it out immediately if and when you break even?
I think I’m done shorting (once I close the current short!) for good. You can be right about the end result, but wrong about the path or timing and get stopped out. Going long doesn’t suffer from that – if the market goes down, but you believe in the company, you can simply hold or even buy more. There’s no solvency threat or uncapped risk.
Anyway, it’s just a level of psychological discomfort that I don’t get from long-trades.
Hear yea, brother ivanislav!
Cover thy short and redeem thyself for thy unholy trades!
And that is why you use puts when you’re ready to short.
andy,
Most puts expire worthless. If I had used a put, it would have expired worthless too. Expiring worthless = 100% loss. My loss so far is a lot smaller, and I have time on my side.
I’m gonna ride it all the way to heck :-]
Just kidding. Since this short is way off plan, I no longer have a plan. Play it day to day, by ear.
@Wolf – that made me laugh, thanks, I respect the honesty.
I would imagine the price for unwinding the extra length of rallying will be commensurately greater as well. (Obvious pointing to additional $4T on Fed balance sheet since 2020)
If a coin flip results in heads 10 times in a row, what are your odds of hitting heads on the next toss? The answer is obvious to many investors, but based on your comment, I have to ask.
The odds are like 49.9999% or so, clearly.
I would pick heads! 512:1 that it’s not a fair coin!
The scary part is that most don’t see that they didn’t collapse as much as they approached their intrinsic value.
The world is over valued because it awash in fiat currency of every stripe, dollars, euros, yen, yuan, solas, pecos, lira
The Fischer Theorem on the value of trade and the alignment of currencies to balance the internal economic impact, has failed. The Bretton Woods alignment has broken down.
Synthetic markets are wonderful for those lucky enough to be considered worthy. Not so good for the 90+ % of us who actually pay for the Fed orgy. The not worthy component that makes up the bulk of our population. Hell, I don’t like most of them. Unfortunately, I need them.
Personally, I think the Federal Reserve System is actually a failure. A creature of the banking system, totally corrupt and compromised, given the keys to the royal bed chamber. They did exactly what even people from Wisconsin would expect them to do,
Make the rich people that told them what to do, richer. They did do that.
A trojan horse. sold to us fools as a motherly institution of the Gov witch is primarily concerned about how the median American is doing rather than the average American.
Let’s face it. Corruption in America dominates domestic life. Dressed up in election garb. Always has, until calamity intervened.
What are solas & pecos?
exactly !
Imaginary units of commerce, with no intrinsic value besides the relative value assigned it by a frail international monetary system.
– Jeff Snider of Alhambra Partners pointed out that retail inventories were at a record high in the last 3 months of 2021. Retailers thought that the US consumer would go on an buying binge before Christmas but they didn’t. Do combine that with the fact that there are still some 80, (100 ? 120 ?) ships waiting at sea to be unloaded in the ports of Long Beach and Los Angelos. (How much stuff is still being ordered and produced in China ?) Do combine that the US consumer is feeling the “inflation” pinch (think: e.g. rents) and one can imagine that 2022 could become a big disaster for the US retailer.
– Companies are also suffering from that higher inflation. An australian company called “PROBUILD” wasn’t able to absorb the rising costs of construction/building material and went under.
Willy2.
“Jeff Snider of Alhambra Partners pointed out that retail inventories were at a record high in the last 3 months of 2021.”
1. Keep this moron Snider effing out of here. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about, and by regurgitating his BS, you show that you don’t either.
2. Read my GDF article about retail, and you might actually learn something.
Here is the retail inventory to sales ratio: retailers are dealing with the worst shortages in history, and are just now trying to come out of it
And here is what happened in retail land:
https://wolfstreet.com/2022/02/16/americans-spent-money-like-drunken-sailors-but-did-they-outspend-the-raging-inflation-in-durable-and-nondurable-goods-um-no/
Wolf,
Do you buy in that this war is going to cause a 2008 crash due to Russia defaulting on payments? There are Lehman Brother 2.0 rumbles again. Another rumor is that Russia and China are going into the banking business against western counterparts. This will Russia walk around sanctions. What kind of consequence would that have on our economy if that happened?
Gonna be interesting to see whether Russia escalates or is cowed by EU freezing Russia’s central bank’s exchange reserves (preventing them from defending the Ruble/”rubble” as I understand it). Many have speculated that they could demand gold as payment for oil/natgas and detonate the entire fiat system. That they haven’t done so already tells me that even the Kremlin doesn’t have the spine for a move like that, but then again I was wrong about the troop buildup being just sabre rattling…
I mean, who cares what they do to each other. How is this America’s problem as a national security threat when we ignore the Walmart/Apple China monster, smashing shit and apologizing later.
America makes advertising to sell stuff made abroad.
This stuff about growing up in America, if you were white, was wonderful is not accurate, It was a competition with Jos Stalin to make sure that we lived better than them.
Now the bar has been lowered to the level of competition from communist China.
Pozar has recently been wrong about nearly everything, including all his BS about the Fed’s reverse repos. But he gets a lot of press. Russia’s economy is a lot smaller than California’s. If it weren’t for its energy exports, the Russian economy wouldn’t matter.
Russia may well have a financial crisis, like it had many financial crises before, and no one outside of Russia really cared.
Anyone who compares this to the situation around Lehman is a moron.
Keep things in perspective, people!
Average age of an empire is 250 years. 2026 is looming. When economics of any country break ties with the hard reality that backs trade, it is game over. The US severed those ties with Nixon’s presidency. The world has benn running on fumes for 50 years. Time’s up.
The Kennedy assassination was significantly more important than is generally realized. A plot point that changed the course of America.
Yep, the viet nam war and great society of the 60s broke the budget for all times. Nixon had no choice but to suspend gold backing, or watch it all get traded away. The inflation of the 70s was the result and we’ve had crisis after crises since then.
Now congress and the fed print and foolishly waste $1 trillion as casually as you or I would buy a pack of gum.
Wolf,
Yes this reminds me so much of the dot com burst of 2000.
I will add and you pointed out too, all the high-speed trading algos kicking in making things worse, and High Frequency Trading (HFT) whipsawing these markets for a longtime.
Also the ease of trading to people with cell phones!! – laptops, PC’s, etc makes it like a video game, and the zero dollar trades of brokerage houses, along with ease of getting a margin account is mind boggling to me, and back in 2000 the trading rates were like $29 dollars, so it gave some pause to reckless investing.
Add extreme leverage (some say 5x) from crypto accounts buying equities on margin with zero commission – IMO – will dwarf the carnage of 2000.
I can see Robinhood go under as fast as Cathie Woods Titanic-ARKK, and coupled with the extreme hype by WallStreetBetsMorons what could possibly go wrong when margin-calls hit?
I haven’t even mentioned the dereliction of duty of the Fed, however I leave that part up to you! – I continue to learn about that with astonishment.