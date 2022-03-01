Crude Oil WTI Spikes: The Storm Today after the Calm Yesterday

No one in the oil industry wants to crash this party after what they’ve been through since mid-2014 when surging US production caused the price to collapse.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The benchmark US crude oil grade WTI spiked by 11% in early afternoon futures trading, to $106.75 a barrel, the highest since June 2014 ($107.49 a barrel), before beginning to ease off just a tad. This is still far lower than where WTI was back in July 2008, when it closed at $145, and intraday hit the $150-mark.
WTI is now up 20% from a month ago and 75% from a year ago.
About 66% of crude oil consumption in the US in 2020 was in form of fuels for transportation. About 30% was for industrial and commercial uses, such as by the petrochemical industry. About 3% was consumed by residential users, such as heating oil.
A spike in crude oil prices pushes up the prices of transportation fuels, and thereby the cost of transportation, from commuting and flying to shipping goods. Fuel surcharges are common in the shipping industry. Transportation costs are passed on in form of higher prices of goods.
A spike in crude oil prices also pushes up the costs for all kinds of things, such as plastics, synthetic fibers for clothing, asphalt, building materials, etc., that manufacturers, in the current inflationary mindset, have no trouble passing on to the next entity in line, and finally to the consumer.
A spike in crude oil prices like this are the last thing anyone needs when CPI inflation is already at 7.5%.
US shale oil producers can ramp up production very quickly and by large amounts, as they have shown in the past, which led to overproduction and the collapse in the price of US crude oil starting in mid-2014.
This collapse in price, which continued, led to the bankruptcies of dozens of US oil-and-gas producers in two waves, 2015-2017 and 2019-2020 – The Great American Oil and Gas Massacre, as I called it. At first, it took down smaller oil-and-gas companies. In the end, it took down the bigger ones, including fracking pioneer Chesapeake, the Occidental Petroleum spinoff California Resources, offshore drilling specialists such as McDermott and Diamond, enhanced recovery specialist Denbury, and dozens more.
Over the years, investors lost hundreds of billions of dollars.
The survivors and bankruptcy-restructured companies are now all singing from the same page, the page of “discipline,” of not ramping up production and losing money, but of hanging tight and making money.
Crude oil production in the US peaked at around 13 million barrels per day in early 2020. Production plunged when the price of WTI collapsed in the spring of 2020. Production has come up some but remains about 11% below where it had been in early 2020.
This chart shows how fast production was ramped up until the price collapsed in mid-2014, which caused some slow-down in production as oil and gas companies filed for bankruptcy one after the other. But then production began to surge again in the fall of 2016 after the price bounced off the bottom of $26 a barrel. And by September 2018, the price began to collapse again as production surged from record to record:
Now the industry is in no hurry to increase production. The survivors are finally making money at these prices, and they have no interest in pushing down the price again.
But at some point, as prices rise, the temptation to increase profits will drive Wall Street money back into the oil-and-gas sector, and production will ramp up.
OPEC could also increase production – their negotiations for years have focused on how to keep production down – but they’re too in love with those high prices. No one in the industry wants to crash this party, after what they’ve been through since mid-2014.
Ultimately high oil prices will lead to deflation imo bc other things implode in the economy. Think 2008. Thats not to say short term it is obviously inflationary.
“Other things implode(d) in the economy” back in a day when the Federal Reserve tightened in response to inflation.
Today’s MMR, day-trading & Wall Street-bootlicking clown show on the FOMC doesn’t have the motivation to tighten significantly.
Inflation is tightening on its own. People have far less discretionary income when needs become so expensive. Our economy is going to hit a wall.
Oh no! Price of gas going to $5+, just after I bought an $80k luxury truck.
Who wants to buy it? I hate to see it go, but I’ll let you take over the payments for the $80k truck and the $100k trailer RV.
tent down by the river?
Dont worry, joe and media will blame all inflation on russia.
The only answer will be to go “green”.
Congress will do their part. Perp walking the oil companies in front of their media for obscene profits.
Americans love big cars and trucks. It may take 6 dollar gas to cure that habit.
A national avg of $4 will create a lot of harping, especially with falling asset prices.
It needs to be borne in mind that commodity prices are not just commodity values. Each reflects not one, but two commodities; the commodity being priced and the unit it’s being priced in.
So oil prices, in dollars per barrel, are not merely a function of supply and demand for oil, but also of the supply and demand for dollars. In other words, the incredible increase in the supply of dollars over the past couple of years has as much if not more to do with soaring oil prices as it does with oil.
Well…at least we know where all the folks that flunked out of high school ended up……..Washington DC.
And, it’s only early March. The summer gas switch doesn’t happen until 5/1, easily adding $0.10 to 0.15. Let’s see if we can set a record before labor day.
Nice to have a couple of EVs in my household. Kind of takes the sting out of those gas prices.
Oh? NG prices have come down?
With the cancelation of the Keystone pipeline on a whim and the loss of billions of infrastructure investments….
Yeah, I can see why no business who be in a rush to be kicked in the sack like that too.
This is Joe and Justin’s cunning Plan to stop any Truckers reaching DC, they will be broke !
So, that blows up the price of asphalt shingles and I need a new roof. Maybe I’ll get a metal roof? Wait… there’s no metal available. I wonder if cardboard would work…