Used Vehicle Prices Finally Hit Resistance, at Ridiculous Levels

We noted the softening beneath the surface in the prior two months. In January, we saw it creep to the surface. And there’s plenty of supply.
Used car and truck wholesale prices that had gone berserk last year were essentially flat in January, the first hesitation since August, at ridiculously high levels, as pricing resistance in face of this craziness is finally setting in.
Two months ago, I noted the first signs of softening of some of the beneath-the-surface pricing-dynamics. And a month ago, I noted how this softening beneath the surface expanded in December. And in January, the softening broke the surface just a tad with flat prices for the first time in months, halting the mind-boggling spike of the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index.
There had already been indications last summer that these prices-gone-berserk had turned around and were heading south, but then the next leg of the spike set in.
These wholesale auction prices, as tracked by Manheim’s seasonally adjusted and mileage-adjusted Used Vehicle Value Index, were still up by 45% from January 2021, and by 67% from January 2020.
This doesn’t mean that used vehicle prices will suddenly plunge. Prices are sticky on the way down. But it indicates that price resistance is setting in, amid plenty of supply and slightly lower sales at those ridiculous prices.
The underlying softening progressed further in January.
The Three-Year-Old Index declined 2.9% in January, according to Manheim, the largest auto auction operator in the US and a unit of Cox Automotive.
The average daily sales conversion rate at Manheim auctions declined to below-normal 50% in January. For example, in January 2019, the sales conversion rate averaged 51.5%.
“The lower conversion rate indicates that the month saw buyers with slightly more bargaining power for this time of year, and as a result, most vehicles showed price depreciation,” Manheim said.
“However, price patterns in the month varied by vehicle age and segment. Older vehicles were more likely to see price stability, while younger vehicles tended to see larger declines,” Manheim said.
While month-to-month price declines were cropping up, the year-over-year price spikes remained enormous, and across all major vehicle categories, vans at the top with a price spike of nearly 60%, powered by super-hot demand for cargo vans on the used-vehicle market, driven by the boom in ecommerce delivery fleets.
The spike in van prices started when cargo vans — fleet sales in general — were deprioritized by automakers that got caught by the chip shortages and prioritized their high-margin retail sales. For example in January, fleet sales by automakers plunged by 48% from a year ago, sending fleets scrambling to the used vehicle market.
January started out with plenty of supply on retail lots and in the wholesale system, thereby reducing the pressure on dealers to purchase vehicles at auction at no-matter-what-prices, which is what we’re starting to see.
Supply at wholesale auctions at the beginning of January was 26 days, above the average of 23 days.
The number of used vehicles on dealer lots at the beginning of January reached 2.38 million vehicles, the highest since February 2021, which amounted to about 51 days of supply, compared to an average supply in 2019 of 48 days, according to data from Cox Automotive.
That there is plenty of supply at the current rate of sales simply means that dealers on average are not awash in inventory, and they’re not facing shortages either, though some hot models are hard to get.
And retail customers shopping for a vehicle will find choices – and ridiculously high prices.
The used-vehicle price spikes of last year are a historic and mind-boggling phenomenon without precedent in our lifetimes. How this gets worked out will make history: Whether prices ease off somewhat, only to consolidate and then start rising again but somewhere near the rate of CPI inflation; or whether prices drop sharply toward long-term trend; or whether prices suddenly take off again for that fourth leg of the even more ridiculous spike. The first scenario seems the most plausible; the third scenario seems unlikely, given where prices already are.
I bought my current car five years ago, a used current year model. Ideally, I’d like to keep it another 10 years and buy one more time.
Gas prices up a lot near me. Got to hurt pickup and SUV prices if it keeps going. Easy money should be draining out of the system this year as well.
Not sure you have lived through real inflation before. It almost makes you feel helpless as virtually every single expense you have goes up. Electricity, gas, insurance, property taxes. About all you can do is shimmy down the standard of living ladder a couple of rungs.
Either you’re gambling in crypto, stocks and houses right now, or you’re getting absolutely slaughtered. It’s the Jerome Bowel Movement way.
It’s the gas and electric bills that will finally tell. Global warming!
If you been living beneath your means, it’s not a big deal. If you are like 70% of Americans, living from paycheck to paycheck, inflation is a bitch.
You’re implying that many people are spending profligately.
One can only live so far beneath their means. Starvation is a real thing.
Huzzah inflation is dead! Back to QE and BTFD.
Hahahaha, no. Wholesale prices still up 45% from a year ago. Used vehicle CPI still up 35% from a year ago and will be up 25% and more for months to come. And when it finally settles down, other prices are spiking, including rents which are already up 12% across the US and are much more important than used vehicles. No, this is the game of inflation whack-a-mole. Price spikes shift from item to item and around and around for years.
Sure, but the FED and it’s pea shooter aren’t going to defeat an atomic bomb. Quite the contrary. Walking around talking big with your pea shooter doesn’t even work in cartoons. Jerome Bowel is a clown.
They were going to replace him except for some “uncertainty” that would “cause in the markets.”
45% is exactly correct, or was for the pick up/camper we sold last week for exactly that much more cash than the cash offers we received in January 2021.
Took a year for me to find an older beauty in pristine/cherry condition inside and out in spite of being almost 20 years old.
Had driven the ’19 truck less than a thousand miles last two years, and do not plan to drive across USA again anytime soon, as had been the plan 3 years ago.
OR, if the various and sundry hysterias currently prevailing stop, we will be looking at a hybrid that gets 50 miles per gallon instead of 20!,,, and upgrade the motel/hotel experience with the difference, eh?
Who knows, with continuing improvements in battery technology and infrastructure we might even be able to wander along the incredibly beautiful pacific coast in an electric one more time before kicking that ol’ bucket!!!
Funds Rate: 0%
Inflation: 10%
Funds Rate: 0% -> 0.25%
Inflation: 10% -> 0%
If this actually works out, I’ll never understand how it was this easy.
THEWILLMAN,
Hahahaha, I wish it were that easy. But no.
Inflation is a game of whack-a-mole. The price spike shifts to other items, such as rents, which are a much bigger factor in consumer spending, than used vehicles. And asking rents are spiking by around 12% on average across the US.
And the CPI for used vehicles will continue to be above 25% for months, hahahahaha
And new vehicle prices are still spiking, even faster than before.
And lots of other prices are spiking too, many services…
And when one item slows down, the next items begin to spike. And so it goes around and around for years.
Funds Rate: 0%
Inflation: 10%
“Transitory”
Funds Rate: .25%
Inflation: 10%
“We’re so aggressive”
Keeping a close eye on it.
If the number is hot on Thursday, and the Fed doesnt jump it .50 right away, the veil is down, and the fraudsters that they are is revealed.
The veil came down long ago, with Greenscum.
There’s only so much pain the lower half can take…
I’ve noticed a weird uptick in violent crime in my area. Not a ton yet, but things happening that I haven’t heard of in years. I suspect it will get worse before it gets better.
We here in Midwest have record number of car break in,now breaking out windows to get gym bags and etc ,baseball bat justice soon
Carvana, like Zillow in housing, has been grotesquely overpaying while driving up prices for the people who actually need the products. These companies make no money and shouldn’t even exist. Only in Jerome Bowel’s stinky money printing world is this garbage even possible.
just like uber and grubhub and the like have destroyed numerous productive businesses. enabled by money printing that allowed them to book losses forever.
Government licensing requirements limiting taxi supply also provided an opening for Uber due to monopoly level pricing.
Otherwise, I agree with your theme.
i agree. i think the taxi monopoly was long overdue for disruption. but it’s one thing for uber to disrupt it with superior software and access to freelance drivers. it’s another thing to disrupt it by using tens of billions of “investor” money to subsidize its operations.
Petrol prices here in New Zealand have just hit $3 a litre. Not a gallon, a litre. Now costs $150 to fill a Toyota corolla. We bought a new Mercedes Sprinter work van 3 and a half years ago. Dealer says he will buy it back for what we paid!
Do you guys even need a car anymore? I thought your dictator had you guys locked up inside your houses and apartments.
Wonder how used EV prices will hold up since, if the battery craps out, it costs more than the vehicle is worth to replace it? And, why do people pay so much for them in the first place (even after subsidies) knowing they will eventually become a gigantic paperweight?
Also, short of having some youtubers dynamite the thing, how do you properly dispose of it?
They ought to sell only the EV and the batteries should be like getting a propane tank for you BBQ. No one should have to repeatedly pay for and own a expensive, rapidly depreciating auto part.
Tesla is changing to lithium iron phosphate batteries. They are cobalt free.
They have been using them faor a few years here in Qingdao for the city buses. They weigh more than Li-ion but charge much faster. Half the 6500 buses are compress natural gas. 25% are battery electric, and 25% diesel. Also, all the taxis are CNG except for a few new battery electric ones.
This entire eCONomy is built upon fraud. The biggest companies are fraudsters. Banks, social media, big tech, big pharma, big anything – a house built 100% on fraud.
Imagine my surprise when I logged into my checking account last night to find a charge of almost $500 from an “SQ gosq.com” entity which I never authorized. There was the name of a plant nursery in the midwest attached to the debit. I filed a dispute with the bank, had the card closed, and in the meantime asked the bank if it would be ok if I called the company to see if they had any info on this purchase, which they said was fine.
The nursery was as surprised as me. They do not even accept SQUARE transactions, and had not sold any products for the amount that was debited from my account. They asked if I could call them back because they were going to call SQUARE themselves to get some info. It turns out that some fraudster opened a SQUARE account, impersonating the business, then ran a bunch of stolen card numbers through it as legit purchases.
I have never lost my card and do very little online shopping. It is a great mystery as to how my card number was stolen. It could have been an online retailer, it could have been from a major retailer, it could have been from my insurance company, it could have been from the bank itself – nobody knows, nor will they ever know.
But I DO know one thing – Jack Douchey and his SQUARE company are fraudsters. They are allowing people to set up accounts for businesses they do not even own, without any ID or associated paperwork that a normal company would require. Normally, a company would have to set up a business account with the appropriate credentials to be able to run card transactions. Now, Douchey has just introduced a whole new world of fraud to the fraudsters.
Similar thing happened to me with my Visa debit card for my business which I never ever take anywhere, and on one ever sees it. Some store in Cincinnati ran a charge through on it. I called the bank, and they canceled the card, sent me a new card, and removed the charge, no biggie.
These numbers can be bought on the dark net. Maybe someone got hacked, and the hackers sold the millions of numbers to some fraudster. This is common enough. But in the US, we as consumers have pretty good protections. You generally don’t have to pay for the charges and banks are quick to respond with new cards with new numbers.
Identity theft is a different issue of an entirely different magnitude and a huge hassle.
Re “You generally don’t have to pay for the charges”
Not quite. We all pay a share of the fraud bill in the form of higher prices. The banks aren’t losing money over this, they’re passing the buck.
BTW, after not having any issues for over a decade, 3 different cards in my immediate family have had trouble in 2021. Something is breaking down. One of the cards was lost/stolen but 2 others were never in the wild and hardly ever used for any transactions (few times/year, only online). They were with different banks but both were Visa cards.
Be interesting to see if any bank CFOs start making a point about fraud chargeoffs. However, given the likelihood of much of this fraud coming from bank-employee (or Visa?) insiders with access to the data, that would mean the government wanting to “help” the banks solve their internal fraud problems…. doubt any CFOs want that…
Interesting. Two nights ago I had 2 Visa cards rejected by an online aboveboard (apparently) merchant. Called my accounts to see what was going on and was told that they were fine and had not been tapped (yet?) and the merchant must have had some glitch in his billing system (?).
I would guess my best move is to get new cards but then there are all the auto deductions that would have to be changed.
Has anyone else had this kind of card rejection?
I use to work IT for a local big bank. The customer service agents that did not hit goals would take card number info from customers, write it down on notebook paper, and after work sold those numbers at the bar across the street. The security group busted 5 individuals that end up selling over 2000 card numbers in one month. They knew that more agents had been involved, but could not bust them. The 5 individuals lost their job but never faced jail time or fines. The insurance agency for Visa reimbursed the bank 80% of fraud charges. The 20% is covered by fees charged to business accounts. The more you know…..
This happened to me 5 times in 2019. I cured the problem by buying a $500 gift debit card at the local supermarket. I use it for all on-line purchases, especially Amazon which always gets hacked. Even used it for a donation to Wolfstreet. It hasn’t been hacked. I’m on my 7th $500 card with no problem. Once the card is used up, you cut it up. Another safeguard is don’t let the on-line vendor store your credit card info. Always re-enter it every time you buy something.
There are a few schemes around to skim card information. Phising is one, but there are several others.
To get card information skimmers at shops have been used, compromising online retailer databases to get the information is done.
“Wiretapping” the communication to cordless card readers at shops have been done, wiretapping the line from shop to card processor have been done and the information have been retrieved from the card operator database.
The last ones do not get that much publicity. Some years back I and some hundred thousand others got our card information stolen from a database processing payments. There was only a small notice about that one in the newspaper…
It used to be 4 year old cars were the sweet spot, where depreciation lowered the price enough to make it a good deal. It wasn’t too hard to find one with low mileage. For years now I’ve noticed used car prices just weren’t coming down much even after over 100k plus miles. At that point you’re not saving much vs the risk of expensive repairs.
Now with used car prices spiking up so much, I’d say it makes sense to buy new. Forget the $50k truck or SUV, unless you are young and need that show off toy. Buy the $25k sedan in the lowest option trim. Go to Consumer Reports and find one that will last 200k miles without major problems.
Harold
Buy the $25k sedan in the lowest option trim. Go to Consumer Reports and find one that will last 200k miles without major problems.
That’s a Corolla you are describing. But most re blooded Americans would have knives in their eyes than to be seen driving one.
IF you can find them, and they ARE out there but ya gotta be patient, the best buy is older but very well cared for consistently.
Perhaps especially in ”retirement areas” there are frequently good or very good cars with low mileage in spite of 10 or even 20 years of age.
Gotta see some proof, hard proof, that the seller really IS the child, etc., of the little old person who only drove it to church on Sunday, etc.,,,
Can’t hardly believe some of the stories I saw the last year while searching for that old beauty!!!
I find that vans have had the largest YoY price change in used vehicles. After years of being one of the more unpopular types of vehicles, why the sudden interest?
I sold a commercial van…….a 5 year old Chevy last year for close to what I paid for it. I had the ad in Car Gurus. Interestingly I got a few calls on it and all of them were from people planning to convert the van into a house on wheels. No one else!!! This was in Southern California. I sold it to a couple that wanted to live in it and they both had jobs. Maybe the high van numbers Wolf is talking about are because people are moving into them for housing, not using them to do plumbing or carpentry jobs. You have problems parking an RV unobtrusively but a van with few windows is really ideal especially in an area with a moderate climate like Ca. Why have a house?
I don’t think fleet buyers look at Car Gurus. That’s a self-selective forum. The big fleets can buy at the auction directly. And the smaller ones make deals with dealers (“I need 10 cargo vans, can you get some at the auction for me?”). And we’re talking auction prices here.
The local Porsche dealership west of town has a very nice selection of newer 911s. Two 2018 GT3 models are among the stock for those who can drop two hundred in order to drive a rocketship.
I would think that the stock market correction would pull the strings back on demand for the kinds of toys I like. And, nope, I will not be taking a road trip this spring to Chicago to look at a McLaren GT.
From Dana Carvey channeling in George H W Bush, “Wouldn’t be prudent.”
I suggest we start an office pool over when the ultimate result of the vehicle prices.
My bet goes squarely on a sudden major collapse in the used car market, and I’ll place my chips on 3 to 6 months from today, when the weather starts getting really nice in the Northeast, the biggest population Sprawl.
Why do I say that? The weather will have people wanting to buy other things (ATVs, surfboards, wetsuits, new pets, net pet accessories….) and additional cars will cease to have such a mesmerizing hold on their thinking.
My crossover SUV is fifteen years old and nearing 144,000 miles. It still passes the “ten foot rule” with flying colors (does it look nice from ten feet away?), and I truly enjoy driving it. I did not buy it new (had 18,000 miles and was one year old). I have never bought a new car and would be happy to continue buying certified pre-owned but my frugality will bar me from shopping in that market right now, because the prices are simply unbelievable. My current car may have to be my last one (and I’m Gen X).
I do not like this everything bubble. The only “everything” I like comes in the form of a bagel.
There are a few schemes around to skim card information. Those you two you mention may get most publicity but are not the only ones. Actually those “seedy websites” are no worse than others, they make their money the legal way.
To get card information skimmers at shops have been used, compromising online retailer databases to get the information is done.
“Wiretapping” the communication to cordless card readers at shops have been done, wiretapping the line from shop to card processor have been done and the information have been retrieved from the card operator database.
The last ones do not get that much publicity. Some years back I and some hundred thousand others got our card information stolen from a database processing payments. There was only a small notice about that one in the newspaper…
1) China PBOC don’t have zero rates, The Wimmer inflation didn’t lift the
Shanghai stock exchange to a new all time high. Their RE market is collapsing.
2) Manheim in a bubble. Maheim belong to media.
3) SSEC retraced less than 50% after 7 years.
4) A recession might send SSEC to a higher low , or worse in 2024, before moving up, to test the 2015 bubble peak, years from now.
5) The cars & automobiles media might follow Meta and the rest of the media.
6) Wolf, tell your friends to sell Manheim at peak.
1. Births per couple has been below replacement rate for some time.
2. Worker shortage, increased job pay. 70% of US companies plan to increased automation, especially in low wage jobs?
3. Decreased immigration due to lower birth rates around the world.
4. Long term, maybe very long term:
Will all these shortages be a thing of the past, or will the up and coming developing countries take up the slack?
Will oil reach and stay at a $100+ a barrel because of reduced investment in oil infrastructure because of climate change, while renewables do not take up the slack?
Geez, I’m so happy to have just read this. It really reassures me when some billionaire pigman says inflation is not a problem:
“Billionaire and private equity legend David Rubenstein says don’t worry about inflation, the economy’s just fine”
Why do these jackoffs always like to broadcast how out of touch they are with the working class?
What absolutely slays me is the WEEPING NPR article distressed at the South Carolina woman who couldn’t get the late model electric Audi she wanted for less than $68K. Media is just total garbage at this point. No perspective at all. Why am I sorry for her? Total insanity, so many entitled clowns in this country now.
