Americans Borrowed More to Buy Much Less: What Happened with Auto Loans Is Truly Amazing

Undeterred by spiking prices and shortages.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Consumers borrowed bravely in December, amid shortages of all kinds, particularly new vehicle shortages, and amid skyrocketing prices of new and used vehicles, and sharply higher prices on other goods and services. Undeterred, consumers bought not what they wanted to buy, but what there was to buy. And enough consumers borrowed to do so in order to make banks smile again.
Balances on credit cards and other revolving credit jumped by 6.6% year-over-year, to $1.04 trillion, not seasonally adjusted, according to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors today. This has come up a long way from 2020 and through mid-2021 when consumers, awash in free money, slashed their rip-off-credit-card balances to the detriment of the banks that suddenly weren’t earning 29% or whatever on those slashed credit-card balances. But consumers are now atoning for those sins:
In reality, the people that charge up their credit cards and pay usurious interest on their cards are a subset of consumers because a lot of consumers carry no credit card debt. They just use their cards as payment devices and pay them off every month.
But still, even these efforts in December 2021 didn’t beat the borrowing binge of December 2019 because enough people were still flush with cash, and they were earning more money too, and they didn’t need to borrow as much on their rip-off credit cards. Credit card balances in December were 4.9% below December 2019.
I’ve been screaming for a year-and-a-half about the seasonal adjustments during the pandemic when the well-established seasonality was upended. So here we go.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, revolving credit balances rose to $1.04 billion – yes, same as not-seasonally adjusted because December is the month when seasonal adjustments get pegged to not-seasonally adjusted data, as you can see in the chart below. In the not-seasonally adjusted data (red), the peaks are in December. The seasonally adjusted data (purple) rides on top of all the Decembers:
What happened with auto loans & leases is truly amazing.
The number of new vehicles sold in December plunged 28% from a year earlier, amid the worst new vehicle shortage in history, as dealers had very little for sale on the lot.
But vehicles were sold for ridiculous prices that often included addendum stickers of thousands of dollars on top of MSRP. In addition, automakers, having gotten hammered by the chip shortage and not being able to produce large numbers, prioritized their costliest models and equipment packages. As a result, the average transaction price, as tracked by J.D. Power, spiked by 20% year over year in December, to $45,700:
Used vehicle retail sales declined about 6% year-over-year in December, according to Cox Automotive. But prices went even crazier than new-vehicle prices and jumped by 37% year-over-year, according the CPI for used vehicles:
The amazing thing is how this collapsed volume in unit sales – down 28% for new vehicles and down 6% for used vehicles – and the huge price increases fused into the phenomenon of consumers borrowing more to buy a whole lot less.
Total auto loans and leases outstanding in the third quarter rose 3.4% from a year ago, to a new record of $1.22 trillion, despite the plunge in volume. This is another aspect of inflation: consumers borrow more to buy less:
Student loans still in forbearance.
Automatic student loan forbearance has been extended for the umpteenth time, this time through May 1, 2022. We’re going to call it the Spandex forbearance program. It means 0% interest on balances and no payments due. Global loan forgiveness has been averted so far, but numerous specific student-loan forgiveness programs have been in effect for years, and more have been added during the pandemic.
By now, no one is paying down their student loans anymore. They just borrow, betting that they’ll never have to pay off those loans. Even in prior years, loan payments were often so small that they didn’t even cover the interest, and the balances kept growing, despite years of declining enrollment, and even more sharply declining enrollment during the pandemic.
In Q4, balances ticked down by a tiny $2 billion from the prior quarter, not because anyone made any payments, but because various programs of loan forgiveness removed more loans from the tally than new loans were added.
The balance in Q4 of $1.75 trillion, the second highest ever, was nevertheless up 2.7% from Q4 in 2020:
All these forms of consumer credit combined – revolving credit, auto loans, and student loans – rose 5.9% year over year in December to a record $4.43 trillion, seasonally adjusted and not seasonally adjusted (December is the month when seasonal adjustments get pegged to not-seasonally adjusted credit). So consumers did their part flawlessly. They’re borrowing more to buy less. And little by little, they’re making sure that banks and auto lenders are once again able to maximize their profits.
Something like 80% of cars are bought on credit. 1/4 are leased. So, most folks don’t even notice the sticker price or extra add ons.
You don’t win the game of life by being this helpless. Most managed to get thru 12 years of school without basic understanding of money.
If I had a sheep station (ranch), I’d stock it with Americans. Feed on grass, shear each Spring and slaughter the old rams. Good business, no complaints…
The end of this cycle is at hand, not because of consumers getting wise but because we are in a diminishing returns curve. This is going to be a doozy when we hit the next recession, it is not going to be a pretty sight.
I expect massive debt forgiveness in order to stave off the social uprisings.
“I expect massive debt forgiveness in order to stave off the social uprisings.”
I don’t. There’s no free lunch. Can’t pay? So sorry.
Bailing out reckless borrowers by punishing savers has been going on for full 2 decades now. Yes there are free lunches everywhere in this corrupt system, specially for the rich.
I own an old early 70’s f350 dually with a utility body. Paid $2600 for it in 1992. It gets 6 miles per gallon on a good day going down hill and continues to run like a top. I only keep it as a back up truck to pull my trailer. I bet I could get more than what I paid for it back then, rust and all. Best part about it is there’s no loan on it.
Something’s seriously wrong with this economy.
We’ve got 20 year olds buying $75,000 diesel trucks on a pauper’s wage.
The demographic you suggest will some sense that they are poor, I’m sure, but youth needs achievement.
If real achievement is unattainable, it will be replaced with baubles. Cars, houses, University degrees increasingly, the just right for now partner, etc.
Then when the shine fades, bitterness, relationship breakdown, mental health problems develop.
Some will move on to new baubles and repeat the cycle.
Some will move in with someone new, perhaps someone who has kids, and so life will stabilise, but at a financially poorer level.
Some will land hard and stay there, bewildered by the change and unable to move beyond the hurt.
Some will reinvent themselves, but but remain wary of financial and relationship commitments (they are also more likely to be shunned socially as they will lack common social problems over which to bond with their now aging demographic)
But some will be totally fine. Their kids on the other hand…
I fall into that last group, but jokes on you! Not having kids.
Funny…while I read this, I was served an ad for DriveTime.com. Their whole pitch was centered around a down payment and the monthly payment to get a car.
The business of debt slavery is alive and well.
No debt, no problems….
I bought two cars off lease.
What kind of interest is being paid on auto loans? Seems like I remember back a while ago seeing auto dealer’s adverising low interest rate loans. If you get a loan with interest at one third inflation, aren’t you getting a cut of the lending agency’s profits?
Nope, chopped, diced, mushed, into canned pork packages and sold on to investors as assets.
The end investors take the haircut, a pension fund nearby perhaps.
Which leads me to; how many pension funds have been struggling due to student debt non-payment?
What’s going to happen to all those auto loans when used car prices go dow ?
“consumers borrow more to buy less”. For autos as you point out the cost increase from $30k to $45k is in part due to people buying more expensive models or more expensive packages so technically they are buying “more” as well. Then there is the hedonic adjustments since 2014 as well. There is no doubt that inflation and people paying above MSRP is playing a role but it would be interesting to see what percentage is really inflation vs. people buying nicer cars. If 50% of people who would have bought Civics bought Accords instead, that’s one thing. If Accords are now selling 20% more than before, that’s another. Of course it’s a combination of both.
just read an article on CNBC. It said the Fed may have to raise rates higher to keep wages down. What? They want to keep wages down?
———–
Seven hikes? Fast-rising wages could cause the Fed to raise interest rates even higher this year
Leisure and hospitality, the hardest-hit sector from the pandemic, has seen a 13% earnings gain over the past year. Wages in finance jobs are up 4.8%, while retail trade pay has risen 7.1%.